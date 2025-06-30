Prince William caught up in a cash-for-access scandal involving his charity polo match

Prince William stopped playing polo for a few years, after his brother left the UK. It was also during the pandemic, which was probably more of a factor than Harry leaving, but you never know. Reportedly, William even sold his and Harry’s twelve polo ponies in 2021. Soon after, Harry began playing polo in Santa Barbara and he continued to stage and host polo matches to benefit Sentebale. Suddenly, William was back to playing polo too, take that, Harry! In 2023, the Princess of Wales even presented the trophy at William’s charity polo match, that was the infamous moment where they greeted each other like frigid coworkers and William skedaddled away from Kate in a hurry. Obviously, Kate skipped his polo match last year. Well, William has another polo match scheduled in July, and there’s already a growing scandal. But it’s not about Kate, it’s about a woman who was trying to sell access to William at the polo match.
The Prince of Wales has been forced to cut ties with a donor to his charities after she attempted to sell access to him for £20,000. Minerva Mondejar Steiner, a Filipina-Swiss millionaire whose art gallery was an official sponsor of William’s annual charitable polo event, had offered a private meeting with the prince in exchange for cash. She also offered “VVIP tickets” and “access to royalty” for advertisers prepared to pay £50,000 to feature in a magazine handed out at the fundraiser.
The Royal Charity Polo Cup match, taking place in Windsor next month, is an invitation-only event where millionaire donors can watch the prince play polo. They are expected to give to causes close to his heart, often writing cheques for hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Mondejar Steiner, who was on the guest list, extended a “strictly private and confidential” invitation to wealthy individuals belonging to a luxury concierge service. They were told that, in exchange for donations to her own philanthropic foundation, they could attend the event or even join her in meeting the future king himself. The email read: “As a patron of the Mondejar Foundation, you are invited to support their philanthropic work through a charitable donation, in return for which you will be welcomed to this prestigious occasion. Patron contributions: £6,000 — admission for one patron. £20,000 — includes full access plus a private audience with Prince William and Princess Catherine.” The invitation was sent to the members of A Small World — a Swiss company once described as “MySpace for millionaires” by the Wall Street Journal.
In another document, Mondejar Steiner’s team offered the opportunity to meet William to potential advertisers in a magazine to be handed to all those at the tournament. For £50,000, she said, she would grant companies a double-page editorial spread and two “VVIP tickets”, securing them seats at the tournament and “access to the royals”.
The disclosures threaten to cast a shadow over the competition, which has granted William an opportunity to play the sport he has enjoyed since childhood among friends, fellow royals, and longstanding supporters. The charity polo event has been operated on the basis of strict confidentiality and the palace tends to publicly announce William’s involvement and publish photographs after it has taken place. This was the case for last year’s event, where William was present but Kate, then undergoing cancer treatment, did not. That event raised £1 million for charity.
The explicit nature of the emails has echoes of the cash-for-access scandals involving the King when he was Prince of Wales. The emails also pose questions of William’s operation, including the due diligence before Mondejar Steiner was granted the status of an official sponsor, or permitted to host an art exhibition and distribute her own magazine at the event.
A Kensington Palace source said William did not “condone” the behaviour outlined in the email and thanked The Sunday Times for bringing the matter to their attention. In the circumstances, they said, they had asked the club to terminate its relationship with the sponsor.
The palace said it had no idea Mondejar Steiner was using the occasion to raise money for her own causes or promising access to William. In an unusually forthright intervention, the source said William did “not condone the type of behaviour” in question and said there would be no “cash for access”.
They added they were only familiar with Mondejar Steiner’s gallery, not her foundation, and did not know she was using the event to raise money for her own, rather than William’s, projects, or that she had shared an invitation with a luxury lifestyle company. It is understood William will still be attending the event and a behind-the-scenes reception to thank “those involved”.
Asked what due diligence was done on sponsors of the cup, the palace source said that a secretariat at Buckingham Palace performed checks. It declined to say how much Mondejar Steiner had paid to become a sponsor or put on her own art exhibition at the event, saying the price charged varied.
Honestly, as far as royal cash-for-access scandals go, this one is pretty mundane – they can’t even prove that William even met this woman, they can only prove that William’s staff are too lazy and incompetent to vet their guests, and they can prove that this woman definitely thought she was going to have intimate access to William and Kate. The bigger question is… who brought this to the Times’ attention? Why is someone pointing out that William surrounds himself with incompetent staff who fail to vet polo guests? And y’all know that the only reason why this came out BEFORE the polo match is because Mondejar Steiner was trying to profit from it herself instead of acting as a facilitator to bring those wealthy donors to William and his coffers.
“Asked what due diligence was done on sponsors of the cup, the palace source said that a secretariat at Buckingham Palace performed checks.”
Well, we all know Charles doesn’t see any problem with cash for access, so that makes sense, but why wouldn’t Kensington Palace be doing the checking since, you know, it’s their principal involved in the event? And did William just throw his ailing father under the bus?
I am not buying it. William knew. This has too many echoes of the Charles Cash for honours scandal. And thank God Harry is no where near the vicinity, William would’ve claimed Harry introduced the woman to him.
Also, if she was a sponsor last year, then William has definitely met her.
William is the worst, but he’s not going to be happy that some random woman he thought was paying hard cash to be in his presence was turning around and trying to use his name to line her own grifting pockets. Money flows to him, no side hustles.
You know they are worried when the usual derangers suddenly had photos of Harry with that women also in the picture shortly after the Times story came out.
Plus the Times wouldn’t have published this if there was nothing to it, especially with a non rota journalist.
Let me fix that for you: PEG was onboard for that until it somehow got out that it was happening then he decided to “condone” it. Doesn’t surprise me as that seems to be the “business plan” Harry never wanted to be apart of.
Maybe Tatler consider £20K is worth handing over to meet W and K but quite frankly most of us wouldn’t cross the road to be muttered at by either one of them!
Lazy doesn’t get out of bed for £20K. It’s such a low figure for her “presence”. When she can turn down billionaires at Ascot, this isn’t worth her glance.
I don’t get The Times.
They do these brand-damaging BRF exposes, yes even after being granted “exclusive access”.
Then the story goes away.
Till next time.
And round and round it goes.
At least The Torygraph are consistent in their obsequious toadying.
This was a story from a real journalist who covers politics, not a toadying rota. So it was probably cleared by the real news editors and then calls were made after it was published.
Someone doesn’t like Willy. I bet it’s Carole who leaked this.
Grifters are going to grift and Willy’s in the centre of it. Whoever this woman is, is going to be shunned unless she’s been paying Willy for yonks, giving him chopper rides etc.
She just sounds like a desperate opportunist. Glad Harry runs a tight ship away from this corrupt crowd.
Edit: just noticed this from her Insta. She got a photo-op with Harry. Definitely a social climbing upstart
https://www.instagram.com/p/DA2EETnSUUo/?img_index=1&igsh=MXExcjZnc3VjaHQwNA==
You mean there are people in this world who will pay big bucks just to meet William? That proves you don’t have to be smart to become rich. And if this woman is a millionaire, why is she involved in all these cheesy side hustles? My takeaway from all of this is that “charity” has become a catch-all term for a whole lot of influence peddling and grift.
The woman made the mistake of making the grift too obvious which was why she was dropped. We all know this happens but in a far more deceptive way, with gifts being provided that can’t be traced as easily.
The Middletons have survived for over 20 years because of it.
Willy has all that duchy money now, no need to make pocket change with pay-to-players.
It’s always surprising how they can take that video of William literally running away from Kate at the polo match and turn it into something that doesn’t show how she repulses him.