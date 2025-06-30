Sky News: No one paid any attention to Prince William’s climate week events

Last week was London Climate Action Week and Prince William had events on two separate days. For all of his events, he had Jason Knauf by his side. Knauf is the former Kensington Palace communications secretary and current Earthshot CEO. A lot of people have questioned and belittled Knauf’s move to Earthshot, given his complete lack of credentials in business, finance, green energy, etc. But I see Knauf’s CEO position as an admission that Earthshot was built around William and his image, that it’s all a PR exercise to give William something to do which makes him feel big and important. And hey, they pay supermodels to come and hang out with William too, because he’s such a stud, right? Anyway, this all goes hand in hand with something written by Rhiannon Mills at Sky News: “Prince William has had a lot to say this week – but is anyone listening?” Ouch. Some highlights:

Prince William has had a lot to say this week, attending three events about the environment as part of London Climate Action Week and giving three speeches. But I wouldn’t be surprised if you haven’t really heard what he had to say. The eyes of the world have, understandably, been elsewhere. Conflict, not the climate crisis, has been the primary focus of world leaders and continues to be – a problem you could say for William and all those trying to whip up momentum ahead of COP30 in Brazil, with only four months to go until the UN’s climate conference in November. It was William and his team who specifically convened a meeting at St James’s Palace on Thursday with the Brazilian ministers in charge of the summit and indigenous leaders from other parts of the world. When I put it to a palace source that maybe it all feels a bit futile in the current climate, with attentions firmly elsewhere, I was told there is “no change in course” – the prince always has and will continue “to use his platform to spotlight the need to restore the planet”. In the past, we’ve been more used to his father being more vocal. The King’s involvement in London Climate Week was more fleeting, albeit involving a handshake with a giant gorilla puppet, and a discussion with the Brazil delegation in which he hinted that he would love to attend the summit in November, saying: “It’s fitting it all in.” Attendance by either the King or the Prince of Wales hasn’t been confirmed yet, although it’s looking likely William will go. He told one person this week: “I’ll be in the area”, with his Earthshot Prize being held in Rio in the days running up to the climate conference.

[From Sky News]

“I was told there is ‘no change in course’ – the prince always has and will continue ‘to use his platform to spotlight the need to restore the planet’.” This reminded me of the Caribbean Flop Tour, where William and Kate got some of the worst press of their lives and they were completely unable to shake things up, or improvise or do anything other than their magnificently stupid colonialist cosplay. No change in course! Improvisation is unroyal! Anyway, yeah, the royal reporters are very bored with William and they’re growing tired of the cult of silence around Kate as well. Royal gossip/reporting in the summer is usually pretty dead, but I wonder if these people might feel compelled to drag Peg and Kitty post-Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, the big keen He-Man environmentalist had a global spotlight to speak about green energy and the businesses Earthshot has recognized, and all William could do was remind people to turn off the lights in their palace when they leave.