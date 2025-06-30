Sky News: No one paid any attention to Prince William’s climate week events

Last week was London Climate Action Week and Prince William had events on two separate days. For all of his events, he had Jason Knauf by his side. Knauf is the former Kensington Palace communications secretary and current Earthshot CEO. A lot of people have questioned and belittled Knauf’s move to Earthshot, given his complete lack of credentials in business, finance, green energy, etc. But I see Knauf’s CEO position as an admission that Earthshot was built around William and his image, that it’s all a PR exercise to give William something to do which makes him feel big and important. And hey, they pay supermodels to come and hang out with William too, because he’s such a stud, right? Anyway, this all goes hand in hand with something written by Rhiannon Mills at Sky News: “Prince William has had a lot to say this week – but is anyone listening?” Ouch. Some highlights:
Prince William has had a lot to say this week, attending three events about the environment as part of London Climate Action Week and giving three speeches. But I wouldn’t be surprised if you haven’t really heard what he had to say. The eyes of the world have, understandably, been elsewhere.
Conflict, not the climate crisis, has been the primary focus of world leaders and continues to be – a problem you could say for William and all those trying to whip up momentum ahead of COP30 in Brazil, with only four months to go until the UN’s climate conference in November.
It was William and his team who specifically convened a meeting at St James’s Palace on Thursday with the Brazilian ministers in charge of the summit and indigenous leaders from other parts of the world.
When I put it to a palace source that maybe it all feels a bit futile in the current climate, with attentions firmly elsewhere, I was told there is “no change in course” – the prince always has and will continue “to use his platform to spotlight the need to restore the planet”.
In the past, we’ve been more used to his father being more vocal. The King’s involvement in London Climate Week was more fleeting, albeit involving a handshake with a giant gorilla puppet, and a discussion with the Brazil delegation in which he hinted that he would love to attend the summit in November, saying: “It’s fitting it all in.”
Attendance by either the King or the Prince of Wales hasn’t been confirmed yet, although it’s looking likely William will go. He told one person this week: “I’ll be in the area”, with his Earthshot Prize being held in Rio in the days running up to the climate conference.
[From Sky News]
“I was told there is ‘no change in course’ – the prince always has and will continue ‘to use his platform to spotlight the need to restore the planet’.” This reminded me of the Caribbean Flop Tour, where William and Kate got some of the worst press of their lives and they were completely unable to shake things up, or improvise or do anything other than their magnificently stupid colonialist cosplay. No change in course! Improvisation is unroyal! Anyway, yeah, the royal reporters are very bored with William and they’re growing tired of the cult of silence around Kate as well. Royal gossip/reporting in the summer is usually pretty dead, but I wonder if these people might feel compelled to drag Peg and Kitty post-Wimbledon.
Meanwhile, the big keen He-Man environmentalist had a global spotlight to speak about green energy and the businesses Earthshot has recognized, and all William could do was remind people to turn off the lights in their palace when they leave.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and former Mayor of New York, Michael R. Bloomberg attend the “Leading with Impact” event, as part of London Climate Action Week, at Bloomberg headquarters in London, Britain, June 24, 2025.,Image: 1014470281, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the “Leading with Impact” event, as part of London Climate Action Week, at Bloomberg headquarters in London, Britain, June 24, 2025.,Image: 1014472476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and former Mayor of New York, Michael R. Bloomberg attend the “Leading with Impact” event, as part of London Climate Action Week, at Bloomberg headquarters in London, Britain, June 24, 2025.,Image: 1014472485, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks during the “Leading with Impact” event, as part of London Climate Action Week, at Bloomberg headquarters in London, Britain, June 24, 2025.,Image: 1014474211, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the ‘Investing for Impact’ event at The Guildhall in London on June 26, 2025. Hosted by The Earthshot Prize, ‘Investing for Impact’ spotlights success stories from the Prize and the broader environmental community provides an opportunity for potential investors to connect with environmental solutions.,Image: 1015150607, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the ‘Investing for Impact’ event at The Guildhall in London on June 26, 2025. Hosted by The Earthshot Prize, ‘Investing for Impact’ spotlights success stories from the Prize and the broader environmental community provides an opportunity for potential investors to connect with environmental solutions.,Image: 1015150636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the ‘Investing for Impact’ event at The Guildhall in London on June 26, 2025. Hosted by The Earthshot Prize, ‘Investing for Impact’ spotlights success stories from the Prize and the broader environmental community provides an opportunity for potential investors to connect with environmental solutions.,Image: 1015151580, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales and former Mayor of New York, Michael R. Bloomberg, during the ‘Leading with Impact’ event in central London as part of London Climate Action Week.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Former Mayor of New York, Michael R. Bloomberg
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Jun 2025
Credit: Carlos Jasso/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
William is not taken seriously. From stopping war in the Middle East to ending homeliness in the UK. You expect zero results and he never disappoints.
A reporter really needs to investigate and write about William and his family using helicopters as a taxi service, his 4 homes and the fact that earthshot spends almost 10mil on throwing a traveling environment prize for PR, paying celebrities who don’t care about the environment to said prize and with not much to show for it.
His personal carbon footprint is larger than many small countries. It is insane to take him seriously on this.
And so much of his waste is because he’s covering for the separate life he lives from his wife, another massively wasteful person.
Jason looks like he is trying to stop himself from holding Willies hand , bless his heart .
If they weren’t both despicable people I would be happy for them, because they certainly do seem to have an undeniable chemistry.
Right? It stands out because this is the least awkward William has ever been. There’s a bit of Monty Burns and Smithers to this, but also…something else. Wills is having fun at this event. And we never see that. By contrast, remember how strange his behavior was around Kate when they went to the wedding in Jordan?
Look how Will is smiling to the cameras to give photos with his bestie. He doesn’t smile like that for his wife, even though that girl is trying everything.
“to use his platform to spotlight the need to restore the planet”
I mean, at this point, do we really need a future heir to raise awareness or to actually do something using his enormous wealth and access? He doesn’t get any attention, because he isn’t doing anything expected from a man that wealthy.
Well Peg the lights in your palace have been off for a very long time. You bring nothing to this cause except photo ops with celebrities and poorly written and delivered speeches. No one hears you because you’re not worth listening too. Sit down fake global statesman!
The Press wasn’t even at the event Prince Harry spoke at and he actually got more notice than Peggy with his propaganda press and army of bots. Taking those titles (Peggy’s monthly rant) will surely make everyone ignore Harry and of course that means everyone will focus on peg and his titles 🙄🤭.. sort it just makes me laugh because Peggy’s bubble 🫧 of delusion is going to burst big time.
William has been told his whole life that he is special but in reality he really isn’t. He has no charisma or charming personality for people to enjoy. His chosen causes of environmental concerns and homelessness ring so hollow from a man of huge wealth who has a massive carbon footprint. When I see posts about William even from friendly uk outlets there are never any comments and few likes.
Jason and William are so in sync. Couple vibes
Prince Edward is in PEI, Canada for 5/6 days, and BM is talking about a Rose’ wine.
He looks like a clown in a military uniform dripping with medals.
This is not the headline William and KP would have wanted coming out of last week. To be honest I didn’t know that it was London Climate Week. He has to be upset that he’s not getting attention he craves and the his press is insisting on focusing on Harry and Meghan.
I haven’t read that Bulliam did anything at the London Earthshot thing last week, except grin at Knauf. You’d assume he gave a speech, but I’ve seen nothing about it (could be I missed it), so did he even speak?
You’d assume PR guy Knauf would at least be competent enough to draw press eyes to this event. Guess not.
William is a such flop
No one is paying Willy dust because they know it’s all fluff and he’s not doing anything substantive about the environment. Whereas Harry was in NYC and that was all I saw along with Meg’s pre launch of her As ever rosé. He just doesn’t rate with them unless it’s to denigrate and even then…
If Prince William had not been at this event would the author have still felt the need to basically right an Iran is being bombed so who cares about climate change article?
Nice try Rhiannon, but it’s not world events that cause the press to ignore William. The Middle East is in flames and the BM still made space to rant about Meghan. William just doesn’t sell – he doesn’t say or do anything of consequence and he’s not an interesting person on his own.
Okay yeah, I was confused by this. The argument that no one is listening bc climate issues aren’t as popular as conflict. But saying William is going to stay the course sounds almost like a complaint. As in they want him to focus on the conflicts instead? Bc that would be worse. It’s interesting bc Rhiannon didn’t have to even make the point that no one is listening. But was the point of even mentioning it really? That William isn’t newsworthy or that we’re supposed to feel bad for not paying attention to the climate?