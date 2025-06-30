Mica Paris: Duchess Meghan was ‘perpetuating hate’ by calling out racism

In the UK, there’s a cottage industry of “D-list celebrities who get their names in the paper by saying really wild sh-t about Prince Harry and Meghan.” Those “celebrities” are everywhere and no one outside of the UK has any idea who they are. I’ll never forget when I dared to point out that botched-faced Liz Cundy woman was saying ridiculous sh-t about Meghan in several interviews, and everyone yelled at ME! You guys, I’m just trying to give everyone a space to laugh and make fun of these people! Well, here’s another one, via Richard Eden’s Mail column. Someone named Mica Paris has thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex. I just looked her up – she’s a 56-year-old singer and TV presenter.
When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, Mica Paris was among those who thought that the beautiful, mixed-race American actress would give the Royal Family a boost.
The soul singer, TV presenter and actress, who was named as one of the ‘Great Black Britons’, is, however, now appalled by the Duchess of Sussex’s behaviour. She’s particularly saddened by Meghan’s accusations of racism against unnamed senior members of the Royal Family in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
‘I met Harry many times at the polo back in the day,’ Mica tells me at a London party. ‘Lovely guy. I’ve never met Meghan, but I don’t agree with her that the Royal Family is racist – not from what I have experienced.’
She adds: ‘I don’t know if it’s helpful to call out people that you think are racist. You’re perpetuating that hate. Let it go.’
Meghan has complained on multiple occasions about her treatment in the Royal Household.
Mica, 56, who had pop hits before going on to act in EastEnders and present What Not To Wear, says: ‘We have to get to a point where we stop moaning. Don’t moan. I wake up every morning, and I’m so grateful to be here.’
The star’s brother was shot dead while at work, prompting her to become an ambassador of the Met Police’s Operation Trident.
‘I’ve had a lot of people I’ve lost over the years, a lot of death,’ she says. ‘And, when you lose people, you appreciate life. And what we’ve got now with a lot of these millennials, they are just whingeing all the time. It’s a bit like famous people when they start whingeing about being famous. What the f*** are you doing that for? People are going through hell. You’ve got a limo outside, a nice house, and you’re whingeing? No, mate. But if, like Meghan, you sit there and you keep saying, “Woe is me, woe is me!”, where’s the healing? You’re just picking at the wound.’
“I don’t know if it’s helpful to call out people that you think are racist. You’re perpetuating that hate”????????????????????? People, when you call out racism or racist behavior, you are not in fact “perpetuating the hate.” When someone reports a hate crime, they are not perpetuating the hate! Publicly blasting people for their atrocious bigotry or racism is an act of accountability, not hate. “I don’t agree with her that the Royal Family is racist – not from what I have experienced.” I really thought we’d gotten away from this line of thinking, the “he couldn’t have assaulted her because he was always nice to me” thought process. Grow the f–k up. And the Daily Mail publishing this too… they know she sounds like a complete a–hole. Oh well.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Firstly, who?
Secondly, she’s been gone for five years yet you keep talking about her.
Have a rosé.
Hah. I actually remember her. She had like, one hit song in the US in the late 1980s and I haven’t seen her since.
Whew…imagine being a Black woman and saying ignore the racism against you because it’s inconvenient?
How embarrassing—that could never be me.
Unfortunately there are a lot of self loathing black people who are desperate for white acceptance and being in those spaces. Calling out racism isn’t racist. She is probably one of those BW who thinks she’s “different” or special and just vomits white supremacy talking points. It’s just respectability politics. She probably thinks women who are SA are to blame because of how they dress.
When the backlash happens she will resort to victim mode like that unwashed chef.
100% this comment @bluesky
And the forces that be will always elevate these voices, because people like her are saying, Don’t worry, you don’t need to change your (shitty) behavior! I’ll change my expectations! And advocates for status quo. And doesn’t realize that she’ll be first against the wall when the time comes.
Don’t cape for your oppressors. Don’t do what dominant misogynist/racist/patriarchal systems are telling you to do.
That woman is a perfect example of “when you hate yourself’, you bend over backwards to give your perpetrators grace. Woman sit down.
Another z list washed up has been spouting shit about Meg so she can have her fifteen minutes of fame. May she get backlash from the Sussex squad who will no doubt have at her.
This woman definitely seems like the type that will call out the hate and racism towards herself but not towards Meghan. If she gets hate comments she will cry and whine to the British tabloids saying Meghan supporters are sending her death threats. Typical.
Unhinged haters never learn. Wonder how much she got paid for this bile.
She is doing a couple of shows, so she is desperate for attention, not going to happen.
I don’t know her.
Not too many do…
Yes, she was so appalled by the Oprah interview that it’s taken her 4 years before she could talk about it.
Also, there’s probably a huge gap in her “experience” of meeting a couple royals at charity events vs spending several years as a senior member of that family.
So basically don’t call out racism because you perpetuate hate against the racists? This is not a great stance to take.
The tabloids believe that they can use one black person to attack a fellow black and that will somehow legitmise their own racism. We see you.
I had a whole lot of thoughts about this woman, that would probably get me banned for saying reading that. So what I’ll say is I need for these POCs and especially black people to stop being tools of your own oppression.
Calling out bigotry or abuse is NEVER whining. If people don’t want you speaking about your mistreatment they would not behave they way the do.
Also, this idea that you as a random person weren’t treated poorly, therefore it’s impossible that they treated someone in the family poorly is nonsensical. I have friends that were physically abused by their parents that never touched me, so it doesn’t count? Just nonsense hoping for scraps of inclusion from people who literally will never think you are equal no matter how much they smile in your face.
She’s lying…I’m going to say it…I’ve known about her since the late 90s…she worked with Prince a bit…but a darker skinned Black Woman who says the Royal Family isn’t racist is lying so she can enjoy the bits of crumbs she gets from being a D-Lister in England…
It’s BEYOND pathetic 😡
I remeber she had a huge hit back in 89-90 then i never heard about her .Ah I didn’t know she worked with Prince. Shame.
This person and all the others want the attention that mentioning Meghan brings. Next she want Meghan supporters to look her up and give her attention or comment on her socials, if she has any, so she can then play the victim card.
i hope Meghan and Harry supporters ignore these people trying to get attention just by using Meghan and/or Harry.
I don’t know her. And after the words she said, I don’t plan to.
I genuinely don’t know who she is and she’s never met Meghan so what is she even doing?
They’re trying to do another Sophie Chandauka. Get all these black and WOC bitch about Meghan to show that Meghan is the problem, not their industrial hate machine.
Sis is truly in the sunken place and I invite her to unpack her own internalized anti-Blackness and misogynoir. But this is what happens when you live in a culture that perpetually gaslights Black people like the UK (a country that still has not reckoned with it’s own past) – you begin not only gaslighting yourself but other Black folks as well. I wish her healing because she needs it. It will be a rude awakening when she finally realizes that throwing other Black folks under the bus won’t make them accept her.
What is she talking about? She never was part of the royal family- and did not experience what Meghan did.. Meghan never called them out as racists. Piers named names.
What a self loathing POS. They still going to call you the N word baby girl. Also, most white people are not for those who are darker skin. I can’t believe she’s going to get up there and talk about how calling our racism is bad. I want to smother her.
Anyone who has a three letter British Empire honor (CBE, OBE, MBE, SIR, etc.) or is a member of their private ‘clubs’ (Garter, Thistle, etc.) from the royal honors list is indebted to the empire and if called upon is expected to support the royals who are the head of the British Empire.
Several non-white British people with such honors have done as Ms Paris has, siding with the royals in the racism discussion even as they themselves have experienced racial discrimination themselves in the UK. I’m not surprised 😮. What the British establishment does not seem to realize is that it cannot give those honors to all non-white people in the Commonwealth.
People of the Commonwealth no longer accept the propaganda about the monarchy. The reverence is no longer what it used to be as was evident after QEII died and the veil on the institution lifted. Social media changed the game. Thanks to social media people around the world saw how the Sussexes were treated during the funeral and drew their own conclusions as conversations about the treatment of the biracial American woman during the funeral included her treatment from the time she entered the institution as Harry’s girlfriend as well as the images of her pain during QEII funeral when the British Royal reporters were openly mocking and denigrating her and Harry by highlighting every intended royal snub so that they would not be missed by viewers.
Now, the Sussex brand has surpassed the Windsor brand globally. They can try to claw back some ground in Britain but with the lackluster output and aging front facing ’working royals’ they will likely fail to make up ground even in Britain. 🤷🏽♀️
She had some good tunes late 80s, early 90s, and a nice voice. I’m sad that she’s come out with this rubbish though, apart from the ridiculous suggestion that people shouldn’t call out hate, she seems really ill informed about exactly what Meghan has said and done. She needs to stop reading trashy tabloids.
I just detest people that minimize and dismiss other people’s experiences just because they themselves never experienced such,. It’s such ignorance. This 56 year old D-lister should know better!! So, Lady A should have let the lady Antebellum band steal her name because complaining about it perpetuated hate against the band? This woman, whatever her face, is so self-loathing it’s appalling to just imagine how much self hate went into that bile she spewed there.
I mean…..meghan’s experience in the royal family was very different from someone who has just met the royals at social events and the like. The way people keep trying to diminish her experience because “well they aren’t that way around me” is so enraging.
Yeah that’s right, Mica. I wish all those darn protesters would stop whingeing too. It’s just great to get up and be an f’n ray of sunshine. Uh. Shameful.
There is a serious problem with the number of Britons who demean themselves to get access to the racist white class and at the end of the day they will never be treated with respect. The white elite are still calling them the n word just behind their backs.
Also she has to demean herself to stay accepted in the UK because she is an utter unknown anywhere else.
The BM will just use this woman for racist clickbait and throw her away when they’re done. And she’ll cry racism against her despite her doing their dirty work for them.
Ma’am…if you want to keep quiet about the racism you’ve faced, do you, boo. But Meghan can say whatever she wants to say about her experiences. She doesn’t have to keep quiet or diminish herself to make racists feel better about their actions.
Mica honey, do you realize Meghan’s first baby was shown in a cartoon as a chimpanzee? Do you know about the conversations that were had by senior royals about what Archie’s hair would look like? Would he have [GASP!] an Afro? Do you remember that Meghan became suicidal because of the bullying and hatred she faced from her own inlaws and the battering she received in the press? They were publishing fake photos of her on pr0n sites. That is blatant, heinous racism and you call it whinging? GTFOH you royal ass-kisser.
She doesn’t care, the important thing is that they wrote about her and she has an article with her photo.
How sad for her that the only way she could get any exposure in the UK was by undermining the lived experience of another Black woman. All that selling out for 30 seconds of fame.
This is unhinged. People pontificating and whinging about things that Meghan has never done or doesn’t do. Is it me, or have people stepped it up since Meghan is ignoring the hate and living her life happily and getting on with being successful.
She adds: ‘I don’t know if it’s helpful to call out people that you think are racist. You’re perpetuating that hate. Let it go.’
Calling out hatred is actually the opposite of perpetuating hate. Hate thrives in silence and complicity. Sheesh.
That sounds like maga-bullshit. It’s President Biden’s fault when Trump makes mistakes. It’s the kid’s fault if the parents beat him up. I’ve never heard Meghan or Harry whine. The limos are parked outside the palaces, not the Sussexes’ country house. But yes, you can always find someone who can be bought, can’t you? I wonder how many people ask them every week if they don’t want to say something bad about the Sussexes. It doesn’t have to be true, does it?
And – justifying racism by claiming that there are bad black people is as stupid as it is harmful. Bad blacks also experience things that bad whites never experience, yes? It’s just as stupid for whites to call out blacks as witnesses who supposedly never experienced racism. I wonder if a black person will ever call a white person as a witness who will confirm for all the world to see that they have never acted in a racist manner? Does no one notice the flaws in the fabric?
Standing up to racism is tough. It’s easier to “go along to get along” and make your own life easy, with support from racists who reward you for accepting the racism (see Clarence Thomas as an example). But make no mistake, YOU are perpetuating the racism just so YOU can benefit from it. My admiration goes to those who stand up instead, despite the hardships it will cost them.
My God, the horseshit never stops, does it?