Mica Paris: Duchess Meghan was ‘perpetuating hate’ by calling out racism

In the UK, there’s a cottage industry of “D-list celebrities who get their names in the paper by saying really wild sh-t about Prince Harry and Meghan.” Those “celebrities” are everywhere and no one outside of the UK has any idea who they are. I’ll never forget when I dared to point out that botched-faced Liz Cundy woman was saying ridiculous sh-t about Meghan in several interviews, and everyone yelled at ME! You guys, I’m just trying to give everyone a space to laugh and make fun of these people! Well, here’s another one, via Richard Eden’s Mail column. Someone named Mica Paris has thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex. I just looked her up – she’s a 56-year-old singer and TV presenter.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, Mica Paris was among those who thought that the beautiful, mixed-race American actress would give the Royal Family a boost.

The soul singer, TV presenter and actress, who was named as one of the ‘Great Black Britons’, is, however, now appalled by the Duchess of Sussex’s behaviour. She’s particularly saddened by Meghan’s accusations of racism against unnamed senior members of the Royal Family in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

‘I met Harry many times at the polo back in the day,’ Mica tells me at a London party. ‘Lovely guy. I’ve never met Meghan, but I don’t agree with her that the Royal Family is racist – not from what I have experienced.’

She adds: ‘I don’t know if it’s helpful to call out people that you think are racist. You’re perpetuating that hate. Let it go.’

Meghan has complained on multiple occasions about her treatment in the Royal Household.

Mica, 56, who had pop hits before going on to act in EastEnders and present What Not To Wear, says: ‘We have to get to a point where we stop moaning. Don’t moan. I wake up every morning, and I’m so grateful to be here.’

The star’s brother was shot dead while at work, prompting her to become an ambassador of the Met Police’s Operation Trident.

‘I’ve had a lot of people I’ve lost over the years, a lot of death,’ she says. ‘And, when you lose people, you appreciate life. And what we’ve got now with a lot of these millennials, they are just whingeing all the time. It’s a bit like famous people when they start whingeing about being famous. What the f*** are you doing that for? People are going through hell. You’ve got a limo outside, a nice house, and you’re whingeing? No, mate. But if, like Meghan, you sit there and you keep saying, “Woe is me, woe is me!”, where’s the healing? You’re just picking at the wound.’