Mail: Duchess Meghan won’t tell us anything about her jam supply line!!

There are few things funnier than “the Mail throwing a tantrum over the Duchess of Sussex doing something that everyone else does.” Meghan wore pants – cue hysteria. Meghan cradled her baby bump – contact the authorities. Meghan wore a red dress – let’s write scathing, faux-scandalized stories about it for a month. Meghan ate avocado toast – she’s fueling genocide! Well, the current tantrum is about Meghan’s successful business, As Ever. If you can believe it, Meghan hasn’t personally informed the Mail about any part of her jam production. Even worse, the crack team of investigative journalists they sent to California are getting nowhere when they barrage jam-manufacturers with questions about Meghan!
It is unquestionably the Duchess of Sussex’s most famous product, and the one she lovingly refers to on her As Ever website as ‘where it all began’. Yet, three months on from the public launch of her in-demand raspberry spread, mystery still surrounds the provenance of the £6.50-a-jar product. There is no indication on the label of the pricey jar – not, technically, a jam because of its high fruit content – as to where it is actually made. Indeed, one expert has gone so far as to describe it as ‘purposefully vague’.
Such is the deepening mystery around it that, over several months, The Mail on Sunday spoke to scores of jam manufacturers, fruit growers and packaging companies in a bid to track down its origins. Some were close to the £14.5 million Montecito mansion Meghan shares with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet. Others were thousands of miles away on the opposite coast of the US. Intriguingly, despite global publicity and an almost obsessive interest in the spread from Meghan’s fans, the trail went cold.
No one in the industry could shed any light on where the spread comes from – from the berries it contains all the way to its production sites. It leads to an almost inevitable question: What is Meghan trying to hide?
The Duchess has gone to great lengths to portray the preserve as an artisanal product, with her As Ever website claiming it is ‘inspired by the recipe Meghan crafted in her home kitchen’.
There was an enchanting video posted to her Instagram Stories showing a bubbling pot of the jam and featuring four-year-old Lilibet. Meghan is heard asking, ‘What do you think, Lili?’ to which the adorable toddler responds, ‘I think it’s beautiful.’
The one thing that seems certain is that it isn’t Meghan producing the vats of product necessary to serve her customers. The sheer numbers alone means no one woman could. So why the secrecy? Might the ‘organic’ range have a rather high carbon footprint?
As one professor of sustainability told us: ‘It’s possible the berries are picked in one place, trucked to a jam factory miles away. Then put on another truck and sent to a shipment centre. That’s a large carbon footprint for each tiny jar.’
LOL, “What is Meghan trying to hide?” These people are equal parts stupid and disgusting. Obviously, the Mail contacted berry-farmers and went so far as to suggest that undocumented immigrants are picking berries for As Ever jam. At no point does the Mail acknowledge that their stalking of Meghan is a huge reason why there are scant details about the production – as soon as the Mail finds out any part of the supply/production line, they’ll print that information AND begin a harassment campaign against everyone involved. It reminds me of the Mail sending a reporter to stake out As Ever’s mailing address. Remember that?
Meanwhile, the Mail did discover the vineyard supplying As Ever’s rosé. They ran an exclusive about it – it’s the Fairwinds Estate, which makes “bespoke wines for celebrities.” She apparently chose Fairwinds to support California businesses after so many devastating wildfires and natural disasters.
More unhinged behaviour from the Fail. They keep stalking and harassing her…something has to give.
Omg that cute puppy! What a sweet baby! I love dogs. So much.
And of course no one is talking about the details of Meghan’s product. I’m sure there are a butt ton of nda’s involved – mostly to protect the production line snd the producers involved. No one hates like the Uk press. Their souls must be pure resentment and rage. So sour. What a sad way to live your life
Many of those reporters have a personal axe to grind where the Sussexes are concerned for whatever reasons they have conjured up in their minds. It comes across in the language they use and the framing of their opinions. They find some sort of pleasure or satisfaction in the unrelenting harassment.
Meghan is now laser focused on her business in this Entrepreneurial Era she’s in. With her Netflix partnership she seems to have a solid team to grow the business despite the royal family’s and British media’s shenanigans. I’m so proud of her resilience in the face of years of adversity as a result of entering that toxic royal mafia family/institution.
The contortions these people go through to create scandal for Meghan instead of reporting on what the taxpayer funded people on that island do. I mean did people think Paul Newman was stirring a stock pot for tomato sauce? You think Michael Jordan is sewing his shoes? But for some reason only Meghan is being presented as ” inauthentic” if she isn’t stomping grapes, picking tea leaves, or jarring preserves. She scaled up her existing recipe for large scale production. It’s not a huge carbon footprint for a jar of jam, like they are shipping one jar in a 53ft trailer.
The spitefulness of the British media knows no bounds. They told this woman, if you don’t like the scrutiny of our coverage as a working Royal then you should leave and earn your own money. And she did coming up on 6 years ago. And yet, still daily coverage of her. Consistent efforts to try to make scandals out of normal business activities and associations to ruin her financial independence.
I hope she sells out tomorrow and continues to pay them dust and post beach photos. Just absolutely pathetic behavior from an institution.
Each jar arrives via private helicopter that is trailing a banner using Meghan’s HRH. Right? Or in a bespoke golden carriage in tiny satin robes edged in ermine? Oh. That’s the left behinds.
It’s mailed in a recyclable box.
Le. F- ing. Gasp. Clutch those pearls until they crumbled to sparkly dust.
I wonder if it ever crosses Charles’ mind how many wrong turns he’s taken. Probably not, as he seems to stubbornly continue on the same path.
In the best of all possible worlds (no illness), his reign could have been a continuation of his accomplishments as POW. But he decided to put his initial energy in three places: pushing the memory of his mother out of the way ASAP; making his mistress TQ; and, trying to bring his second son to heel. He got his wish for Camilla, though she’s highly unpopular. The other two have demonstrated the law of unintended consequences. Reverence for Elizabeth/the monarchy, based on recollections of former eras of UK power, was likely to vanish with her passing in any case, though likely not so quickly. As for Harry, we’re in the reap what you sow era. The massive anti-Sussex media campaign Charles helped generate is now a monster with a life of its own. No one (certainly not globally), including the BM, cares what appearances Charles does, if 5000 miles away Meghan’s jam or rose is going on sale. The media makes money from Sussex related articles and doesn’t need quotes, or permission from the palaces, to generate content. And we’re now at the tipping point where H&M are actually benefiting from the massive free BM publicity. Oops.
I know Michael Jordan isn’t sewing his own shoes, I saw the movie (Air). But you’re telling me Paul Newman wasn’t stirring the pots of sauce on the stove and making the salad dressings?
A “professor of sustainability,” huh? Never mind jam, how does this professor think any food product is made? The fruits for Smucker’s jams go from the farms to a processing plant and then to the main plant in Ohio, where everything is finished and packaged.
The fact, that organic production has a rather small impact on the carbon footprint of produce, compared to the transportation and regional conventional produced fruits habe a better environmental foodprint than organig frutis which has been transported a long way, has been communicated by a lot of sustainability experts. The Mail can have plucked the quote from somewhere on the Internet without ever talking to the professor.
I’m laughing so hard. they are so enraged that the jam has sold out multiple times, and so desperate to try to find SOMETHING wrong with it that they are calling every jam manufacturer in California. Like……what hardhitting journalism lmao.
Like any business is going to speak to reporters calling to demand information about one of their potential products. What kind of horrific business model would that be?
Why don’t they do an expose into Chucks rose or jam or whatever he’s hawking while not using his titles to make money?
Or better yet, they could report on William (and his merry staff) who travel to different countries yearly by private plane to hand out “environmental” awards, and he makes everyone else travel as well. The irony is more than apparent but the British media ignores it. Instead, they travel all the way to America to inspect every field and factory, greet every smear of jam with suspicion, dip their finger and lick a sample like it was cocaine and ask every worker, “As ever?” Are you kidding me? There should be some kind of a 12-step treatment program for such obsession.
The US media is not trying to create scandal on Meghan’s products or the production. If undocumented workers are involved, that’s on the winery. Only if there is an issue of food contamination, or fraud under US consumer laws – and EVIDENCE that Meghan had knowledge – will the American legitimate press will report negatively on Meghan for this.
Considering the attempts to unburden the American people of all food safety regulations – whether we want our food to be contaminated with salmonella or not – if anything like that did happen, it could be due to new laws, regulations or restrictions she can’t do anything about.
I’d love to know the word count Meghan has inspired the British media to write…and what on earth they would be writing about instead if she had obeyed the rules the way they wanted…
I feel like we need to get the booby wagon to capture the ROTA with nets and straight jackets at this point. Their obsession with this woman is beyond insane.
They have perfectly good fodder at home but refuse to report on it. It is such a stalker thing to do and it makes all of them look unhinged.
It’s deeply scary. It’s like they hollowed out their entire beings to fill themselves to the brim with hatred for one kind compassionate remarkable woman. I can’t imagine feeding and stoking that kind of soul destroying anger and resentment in yourself regarding a woman you have never met but who also has never harmed you or anyone you know or love in anyway.
They are ruining their own lives and mental health to hate someone they have never met. They are just filled with poison and they just keep asking for more.
What a miserable life.
The good news in all this toxicity from the ghoulish press in the uk is that all of those nasty crown-shaggers wth their daggers drawn for M, have been receiving their own waterloo one after the other and from time to time we get wind of it so we can all point and laugh at them.
The latest that comes to mind is that creature sarah vile who, while she was tearing into M over the last 5 years, her own private life was going to sh*t, her husband discovered he was gay and left her for a man and she subsequently wrote a book and did the rounds earlier this month to promote it but as expected, it has flopped like a stream of excrement falling from a horse’s arse.
And this is the story of all their lives: while theyre busy trying to tear down a women who……NEWSFLASH:….will never fail because she lives an exemplary life and therefore has good karma for days!…..their life is going to sh*t in a hand basket.
I cant tell you how much I love it for them. Especially the part where theyre so clueless about this cause-and-effect that theyve set in train. Long may this self-perpetuating own-goal continue for the entire british state apparatus, from the diseased king to the morass known as their fourth estate. And everything in-between that they put in service to the destruction of the Sussex Family.
You are 100% spot on Friendly Crow! There is so much going on in the world they could focus on to do some good but instead they are hell-bent on destroying this poor woman who has done nothing but try to help others and make some jam. Its really unsettling.
Stalking and harassment in clear view of the world. Wow!!!! 🤩
It’s 2025 and Meghan is still the most trolled person in the world. 🤦♀️ ……. Trolling on an industrial scale. The strength and resilience she has to thrive despite it is monumental.
Oh and I got my Apricot Jam last week! The packaging was top tier and the product itself was one of the best spreads I have ever tasted. I already half way through my jam jar and I can’t wait to get more (fingers crossed!!)
So not only did she sell out – she is also offering a premium product. The ROTA hate that because their left behinds are anything but premium…
I love both apricots and raspberries. I wasn’t quick enough this drop. Next one!
Next time for sure! 🙂 I never got the first drop so I set an alarm for this one! LOL.
Did you get the keepsake jam or just a jar of the apricot jam?
I got the keepsake one! It is gorgeous! Even my husband was impressed!
The Mail and their ilk drove our mixed race princess out of the country they should be happy with that.
Yep that’s exactly it they are pissed that they can’t get that information to use to harass the manufacturer. Sounds like the manufacturer is on alert to this happening. The lengths they will go to TRY to make Meg’s life miserable but they fail to do that to her. Meg is living a happy life not to spite them but because she is genuinely happy and that makes them incandescent with rage!
They really are having a hard time dealing with AsEver. The way they carry on, you’d think it was Nestle selling baby formula instead of a few nice spreads and teas.
What does the “sustainability professor” think about Willy’s rampant helicopter usage?
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/us-celebrity-news/meghan-markles-ever-jam-actually-35472829
Maybe the Fail don’t have the staff they thought. Assuming this article is true, of course. At least some of the comments are calling BS, low bar. But I don’t ever look at DM articles or comment sections to avoid rolling my eyes out of my head so it might be a high bar, who knows.
The DM is so ridiculous. I paid $7.99 each for Bonne Maman lemon curd and strawberry preserves, so why are they acting like As Ever is charging $30 a jar for theirs? I think they are beyond our prayers for them to get some sense and stop posting tripe about the Duchess of Sussex.
And at the end of the day, the price is the price. People can choose to pay it or not. Presumably, people subscribe to the DM and that’s not even with the paper to line their cat box – they can do whatever they want.
Instead of obsessing on the “large carbon footprint for each tiny jar,” perhaps the rota should pay more attention to Peg’s use of helicopters as his personal taxis. Or the absurdity of ferrying celebrities around the world so that he can play climate change maven. Or maybe they could write exposés about Willionaire Slumlord’s deteriorating, uninhabitable rental units.
They are so bored with the RF they are reduced to chasing berry farmers. Meanwhile, I’m logging on tmw to try to get a few bottles of As Ever rose. I’m not much of a drinker but it will be a fun hostess gift for the summer parties.
I got my apricot “spread” (keepsake packaging) on Saturday! It is totally delicious. Very strong apricot flavor, not too sweet. But I wouldn’t even call it a spread. It’s a sauce. Totally homogenous and very runny. You need a spoon, not a knife. I know she started the marketing with her jams but this is nowhere close to a jam and I do wish it was more spreadable. Anyway I greatly enjoyed it with crackers and fromage d’affinois!
I live in California. 42% of the agricultural workers picking and growing all of our food are undocumented. The scandal is that they risk being kidnapped by ICE and deported while just doing their jobs and don’t have a path to citizenship. Fuck the Mail.
I was going to ask who has gotten theirs. I’m still waiting on my order. It said the shipping label was created and that’s all.
The efforts of the Mail to discover where Meghan’s spread is made is beyond belief, especially as the product is not available in the UK. It is harassment on an industrial scale. Another example of the stupidity of the Mail’s leadership and writers.. The Mail assumes Meghan buys directly from the fruit growers, whereas she may well use an intermediary.
As one professor of sustainability told us: ‘It’s possible the berries are picked in one place, trucked to a jam factory miles away. Then put on another truck and sent to a shipment centre. That’s a large carbon footprint for each tiny jar.’
It’s possible??? So the professor is just commenting on a possibility?
Get out of here with that nonsense.