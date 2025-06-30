Duchess Meghan had a beachy weekend ahead of her As Ever wine drop

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up for her As Ever wine drop, but if she’s feeling any stress about it, she’s not showing that on Instagram. She posted a lovely summertime beach photo on her personal IG this weekend, and on As Ever’s IG, she posted a pic where she’s picking fruit off of a tree, with the message “Weekend plans: pick, snack, repeat.” I enjoy Meghan’s love of hats too – she had a hat collection before, during and after her time on Salt Island. The hat in the beach photo is from one of Meghan’s favorite brands, Cuyana. She also wore Aquazzura sandals. The hat seen in the peach-tree photo is a Mariella Vilar “rancher hat.” The Texas shop does hand-painted monogrammed hats, and God knows, Meghan LOVES a monogram. Obviously, I looked at the Mariella Vilar site and wouldn’t you know, the Meghan Effect has already happened. Sold out, waitlisted, etc. She can sell anything.
Meanwhile, the As Ever wine goes on sale tomorrow, July 1st. I’m skipping this As Ever drop – I’ve been on the wagon for years, so you’ll just have to tell me how the wine tastes. I’m sure it’s really crisp and beautiful, and I’m also sure that the wine drop is going to be a bloodbath. I bet the wine sells out in mere minutes. Speaking of, the British media is still FURIOUS about Meghan’s successful As Ever line and they’re now creating a narrative that IF Meghan’s wine sells out quickly, it will ruin Meghan’s reputation!
Meghan Markle could be risking being named “Duchess of fake stock” if her wine ends up selling suspiciously quickly, according to a PR expert. The Duchess of Sussex is bracing for her brand’s next big launch, a rosé sourced in Napa Valley, California, which will be available to purchase from Tuesday, July 1, 4pm BST.
But a PR expert has issued a dire warning ahead of the wine’s launch and said that if it ends up being gone too quickly, so will her brand’s credibility. Meghan previously launched two collections for As Ever, back in April and earlier this month, with both releases selling out quickly – the first one sold out within minutes, while the second one completely sold out after a few hours.
Eric Schiffer, reputation crisis strategist for public figures, told the Express: “If Meghan’s Napa rosé vanishes at 11 a.m., retailers will dub her the Duchess of Fake Stock. That means if July’s rosé is 404 at checkout, so is her brand’s credibility.”
The expert added that another “four-hour sell-out” will cause shoppers to accuse her of a “scam,” which will in turn discourage them from supporting As Ever in the future. Mr Schiffer said: “Another four-hour sell-out and shoppers will scream scam and toss the potential of buying a bottle in the dumpster fire. If the cork pops faster than fans click, her brand looks like the royal Ponzi of pantry products.”
Yeah, that’s not what a sold-out wine line will show. And as I said, I’m convinced that it will sell out so quickly, and it will be a huge entrance for As Ever into the wine market. Meghan has clearly underestimated her own “Meghan Effect” on her own products, but she’s still growing her business and trying to figure out how much inventory she actually needs. Here’s a hint for Meg: whatever number you have in your head for inventory, multiply it by twenty. And you’ll still sell out in a few hours.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG and As Ever’s IG.
Yep. Prepare for seventy-eleven billion unhinged articles about her wine drop. Hope it sells out fast which will cause a major meltdown on salt isle. Go Megan!!!
And the only credibility at stake is Eric Schiffer’s. His anti-Meghan comments to UK tabloids (especially re: As Ever) are becoming increasingly unhinged.
I certainly will try to get 2 bottles of Rośe
So, let me get this straight. If Meghan doesn’t sell out, it is a failure. If she sells out, it is a failure. That is why she doesn’t give a sh*t about what the media writes about her anymore.
You summed that up nicely.
No matter what the British press will say she failed because they NEED her to fail. They know no one gives a shit about the rest of the royals, that’s why they have these paid for polls saying how popular they are, they NEED them to be popular.
Perfectly said. They are obsessed and delusional.
I’m also convinced that PR person was AI. Who speaks like that?!
It’s very kind of the Daily Express to advertise the wine for Meghan.
I’ll buy two bottles because Rose can be hit or miss for me and I can always gift it if it’s not to my taste. That said, it’s funny that being so successful that everything you release sells out in hours is a negative only when it comes to Meghan.
I do understand the frustration they can arise if people consistently can’t get your products, but people also when they realize that something tends to sell out shift their approach to be one of the people that get it. It doesn’t lessen the demand. Or do we not remember people camping outside for iPhones?
Four paragraphs of gibberish to say, “If Meghan’s wine sells out it will be bad, because I’m an expert and I said so.”
I imagine there will be a sell out and a demand from retailers to carry her wine on their shelves.. I want a bottle from her launch just to keep.
I plan to buy 2 bottles. I’m making salmon patties for the 4th and I think this will go perfect with it.
That guy is so funny, if it sells out she is a fraud, I guess most sellers would like to be a frauds.
I’m sure the wine will be delicious, I can’t wait. Depending on the price point, I’m good for 3 – 5 bottles. As for the British media, let them go kick rocks. Selling out of products, as a business person, isn’t a bad thing. I’m not going to say that Meghan is underestimating the “Meghan Effect”, because I don’t know how much she’s actually producing. However, I think she and her team should be well prepared for the demand for this wine.
I’m going to try for 2 bottles and also hope the raspberry spread is restocked at the same time 🤞🏽
Does anyone know the drop time? I’m assuming 8am PST, like before?
Yep, 8am PST tomorrow and same hopes for the raspberry spread. I used the honey and apricot spread on a Costco french toast bagel this weekend and it was perfect.
I actually wonder about the logistics. Will the site send you to someone else’s site that will ask you to verify 21 and up? Are they shipping wine in the heat of summer? (Just ordered a case of red wine and they won’t ship until September.). My apricot jam hasn’t arrived yet but I’m hoping for rose that goes well with it for a brunch.
I haven’t gotten my order either. Not even a ship notice.
😢
Meghan ” I really hope my wine doesn’t sell so I won’t be a failure”. Don’t they understand how stupid they sound?
The British press is already calling her the Duchess of Fake so it doesn’t matter if her wine sells out. They’re so desperate for Meghan to fail it it’s not happening.
Ah. Funny how not one of these supposed “experts” is prescient enough to actually go out on a limb and tell Meghan how much to sell to maintain credibility for As Ever. Since they clearly believe that they know what’s both too much and not enough, they should have the cojones to throw out some actual numbers. The cowards are afraid to acknowledge Meghan’s success — which, wonderfully, is exceedingly expectations.
At this point, if successive drops are appreciably larger, that’s good enough by me. I’m with @Susan Collins: As Ever should start with eleventy million — and work upwards from there. lol It’s also a good thing, I think, that — as with the honey — when products are genuinely limited editions, it’s made clear in the descriptions.
Relatedly: Has anyone tried their apricot spread yet? And, any guesses what “coming soon” might mean with the raspberry spread? I might set an alarm for the rose drop — just to see if there are any unexpected surprises released alongside the wine.
I haven’t had rose in so long I barely member what it tastes like. But I’m definitely going to try and get a bottle or two. I’m still patiently waiting for my apricot spread…has anyone tried it yet?