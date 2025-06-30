Duchess Meghan had a beachy weekend ahead of her As Ever wine drop

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up for her As Ever wine drop, but if she’s feeling any stress about it, she’s not showing that on Instagram. She posted a lovely summertime beach photo on her personal IG this weekend, and on As Ever’s IG, she posted a pic where she’s picking fruit off of a tree, with the message “Weekend plans: pick, snack, repeat.” I enjoy Meghan’s love of hats too – she had a hat collection before, during and after her time on Salt Island. The hat in the beach photo is from one of Meghan’s favorite brands, Cuyana. She also wore Aquazzura sandals. The hat seen in the peach-tree photo is a Mariella Vilar “rancher hat.” The Texas shop does hand-painted monogrammed hats, and God knows, Meghan LOVES a monogram. Obviously, I looked at the Mariella Vilar site and wouldn’t you know, the Meghan Effect has already happened. Sold out, waitlisted, etc. She can sell anything.

Meanwhile, the As Ever wine goes on sale tomorrow, July 1st. I’m skipping this As Ever drop – I’ve been on the wagon for years, so you’ll just have to tell me how the wine tastes. I’m sure it’s really crisp and beautiful, and I’m also sure that the wine drop is going to be a bloodbath. I bet the wine sells out in mere minutes. Speaking of, the British media is still FURIOUS about Meghan’s successful As Ever line and they’re now creating a narrative that IF Meghan’s wine sells out quickly, it will ruin Meghan’s reputation!

Meghan Markle could be risking being named “Duchess of fake stock” if her wine ends up selling suspiciously quickly, according to a PR expert. The Duchess of Sussex is bracing for her brand’s next big launch, a rosé sourced in Napa Valley, California, which will be available to purchase from Tuesday, July 1, 4pm BST. But a PR expert has issued a dire warning ahead of the wine’s launch and said that if it ends up being gone too quickly, so will her brand’s credibility. Meghan previously launched two collections for As Ever, back in April and earlier this month, with both releases selling out quickly – the first one sold out within minutes, while the second one completely sold out after a few hours. Eric Schiffer, reputation crisis strategist for public figures, told the Express: “If Meghan’s Napa rosé vanishes at 11 a.m., retailers will dub her the Duchess of Fake Stock. That means if July’s rosé is 404 at checkout, so is her brand’s credibility.” The expert added that another “four-hour sell-out” will cause shoppers to accuse her of a “scam,” which will in turn discourage them from supporting As Ever in the future. Mr Schiffer said: “Another four-hour sell-out and shoppers will scream scam and toss the potential of buying a bottle in the dumpster fire. If the cork pops faster than fans click, her brand looks like the royal Ponzi of pantry products.”

[From The Daily Express]

Yeah, that’s not what a sold-out wine line will show. And as I said, I’m convinced that it will sell out so quickly, and it will be a huge entrance for As Ever into the wine market. Meghan has clearly underestimated her own “Meghan Effect” on her own products, but she’s still growing her business and trying to figure out how much inventory she actually needs. Here’s a hint for Meg: whatever number you have in your head for inventory, multiply it by twenty. And you’ll still sell out in a few hours.





