Lauren Sanchez wore Atelier Versace for the final night of wedding festivities

Here are some post-wedding clean-up photos from Venice. Even after Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’s Friday wedding, all of their celebrity guests stuck around for various parties and receptions over the weekend. For Saturday night’s post-wedding reception, Lauren wore a custom Versace gown and posed on a balcony like she was trying to channel Evita Peron. This was supposed to be a “pajama-themed” party, with various celebrities trying to glam up pajama-themed looks. Why… why did Lauren wear Atelier Versace to something pajama-themed?? I’m also including a pic of Kim Kardashian rocking up to the party in lingerie, looking like the saddest call girl ever.
So… more clean-up on this mess. Lauren and Jeff finally left Venice on Sunday, and I have no idea where they’ll honeymoon. They tend to stick around Europe for their vacations, so my guess is that they will honeymoon in Europe, perhaps they’ll take his yacht around Greece or something. Katie Couric also openly mocked the wedding on social media, writing: “Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back.” Usually, I don’t agree with Couric about anything, but she’s right. “Tacky” IS back. It’s not just Bezos and Sanchez, it’s the current administration, the dumbing down of America, the terrible fashion trends right now, it’s everything. It’s all so tacky. Incidentally, it looks like Bezos gave Lauren some new wedding bling:
Venice, ITALY Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive back at their hotel in Venice following a private lunch at Harry's Bar.
Venice, ITALY Kim Kardashian slipped into a sultry vintage-inspired look as she posed on her way to a late-night "pajama party after-party" in Venice styled in Dilara Fındıkoğlu with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Venice, ITALY Lauren Sánchez dazzles in a blush-toned embellished gown while holding a sparkling clutch reading Mrs. Bezos, as she and fiancé Jeff Bezos are seen leaving their hotel in Venice.
Venice, ITALY Lauren Sánchez dazzles in a blush-toned embellished gown while holding a sparkling clutch reading Mrs. Bezos, as she and fiancé Jeff Bezos are seen leaving their hotel in Venice.
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner.
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner.
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner.
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner.
So we are 100% back to the 80’s aesthetic with “he who dies with the most stuff wins”, but with less rights. I remember this the first go round. Gen Z, get ready for right wing vigilante violence. The only difference is that America eventually was shamed for all of their inaction. Not sure what this generation will bring. Le sigh.
For some reason I am reminded of a famous British photographer taking a group picture of chorus girls and asking them to display “a touch more of virginity, ladies!”
That picture of the rings is the tackiest thing I’ve ever seen.
I still don’t understand how the KarJenners are considered fashion icons. As another podcaster said this is the boobs and butts crew, which includes Lauren Sanchez. Funny that the story is that Kris asked Lauren if she would invite Khloe, Kendall and Kylie to the wedding so that they could find rich partners. Not Kylie, I am sure. And all the stories coming out are about Sydney Sweeney dancing with Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom!
Still fugly. I’d feel sorry for their vanity but Bezos is a feudal king crushing down his workers and ruining democracies, so 🤮
They look vulgar and distorted.
OMG, Kim Kardashian! I need to go wash my eyes out now. 🫣