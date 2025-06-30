Lauren Sanchez wore Atelier Versace for the final night of wedding festivities

Here are some post-wedding clean-up photos from Venice. Even after Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’s Friday wedding, all of their celebrity guests stuck around for various parties and receptions over the weekend. For Saturday night’s post-wedding reception, Lauren wore a custom Versace gown and posed on a balcony like she was trying to channel Evita Peron. This was supposed to be a “pajama-themed” party, with various celebrities trying to glam up pajama-themed looks. Why… why did Lauren wear Atelier Versace to something pajama-themed?? I’m also including a pic of Kim Kardashian rocking up to the party in lingerie, looking like the saddest call girl ever.

So… more clean-up on this mess. Lauren and Jeff finally left Venice on Sunday, and I have no idea where they’ll honeymoon. They tend to stick around Europe for their vacations, so my guess is that they will honeymoon in Europe, perhaps they’ll take his yacht around Greece or something. Katie Couric also openly mocked the wedding on social media, writing: “Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back.” Usually, I don’t agree with Couric about anything, but she’s right. “Tacky” IS back. It’s not just Bezos and Sanchez, it’s the current administration, the dumbing down of America, the terrible fashion trends right now, it’s everything. It’s all so tacky. Incidentally, it looks like Bezos gave Lauren some new wedding bling:

Lauren Sanchez is rocking double diamonds …two gigantic rocks on ring fingers!!! (Photo: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/rmxvXQzJmi — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2025