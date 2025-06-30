Lauren Sanchez wore Atelier Versace for the final night of wedding festivities

Here are some post-wedding clean-up photos from Venice. Even after Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’s Friday wedding, all of their celebrity guests stuck around for various parties and receptions over the weekend. For Saturday night’s post-wedding reception, Lauren wore a custom Versace gown and posed on a balcony like she was trying to channel Evita Peron. This was supposed to be a “pajama-themed” party, with various celebrities trying to glam up pajama-themed looks. Why… why did Lauren wear Atelier Versace to something pajama-themed?? I’m also including a pic of Kim Kardashian rocking up to the party in lingerie, looking like the saddest call girl ever.

So… more clean-up on this mess. Lauren and Jeff finally left Venice on Sunday, and I have no idea where they’ll honeymoon. They tend to stick around Europe for their vacations, so my guess is that they will honeymoon in Europe, perhaps they’ll take his yacht around Greece or something. Katie Couric also openly mocked the wedding on social media, writing: “Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back.” Usually, I don’t agree with Couric about anything, but she’s right. “Tacky” IS back. It’s not just Bezos and Sanchez, it’s the current administration, the dumbing down of America, the terrible fashion trends right now, it’s everything. It’s all so tacky. Incidentally, it looks like Bezos gave Lauren some new wedding bling:

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

7 Responses to “Lauren Sanchez wore Atelier Versace for the final night of wedding festivities”

  1. Nicole says:
    June 30, 2025 at 8:46 am

    So we are 100% back to the 80’s aesthetic with “he who dies with the most stuff wins”, but with less rights. I remember this the first go round. Gen Z, get ready for right wing vigilante violence. The only difference is that America eventually was shamed for all of their inaction. Not sure what this generation will bring. Le sigh.

    Reply
  2. Lady Digby says:
    June 30, 2025 at 8:46 am

    For some reason I am reminded of a famous British photographer taking a group picture of chorus girls and asking them to display “a touch more of virginity, ladies!”

    Reply
  3. Kaye says:
    June 30, 2025 at 8:47 am

    That picture of the rings is the tackiest thing I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  4. pme says:
    June 30, 2025 at 8:48 am

    I still don’t understand how the KarJenners are considered fashion icons. As another podcaster said this is the boobs and butts crew, which includes Lauren Sanchez. Funny that the story is that Kris asked Lauren if she would invite Khloe, Kendall and Kylie to the wedding so that they could find rich partners. Not Kylie, I am sure. And all the stories coming out are about Sydney Sweeney dancing with Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom!

    Reply
  5. Blogger says:
    June 30, 2025 at 8:50 am

    Still fugly. I’d feel sorry for their vanity but Bezos is a feudal king crushing down his workers and ruining democracies, so 🤮

    Reply
  6. McMe says:
    June 30, 2025 at 8:51 am

    They look vulgar and distorted.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 30, 2025 at 8:51 am

    OMG, Kim Kardashian! I need to go wash my eyes out now. 🫣

    Reply

