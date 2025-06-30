“Harry Styles snogged a mystery woman at Glastonbury this weekend” links
  June 30, 2025

  By Kaiser
  Links

Harry Styles snogged a mystery woman at Glastonbury. [Just Jared]
A rave review of M3GAN 2.0. [Pajiba]
What in the world is going on with Lorde these days? [Buzzfeed]
What’s Chris Hemsworth up to? [Socialite Life]
Who will be the next Anna Wintour? [LaineyGossip]
Simone Ashley pulls off polka dots. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lisa Kudrow is doing another season of The Comeback. [OMG Blog]
Rihanna wore Chanel to The Smurfs premiere! [RCFA]
Is Doctor Odyssey coming back? [Seriously OMG]
Why does 90 Day Fiance attract so many criminals? [Starcasm]
More photos from Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. [Hollywood Life]

3 Responses to ““Harry Styles snogged a mystery woman at Glastonbury this weekend” links”

  1. Truthiness says:
    June 30, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    Simone Ashley’s whole look is a hundred times better than anything worn to that fakakta wedding.

    Reply
  2. J.Mo says:
    June 30, 2025 at 1:57 pm

    Anna Wintour will let go of Vogue as slowly as Goop let go of Chris Martin.

    Reply
  3. Duch says:
    June 30, 2025 at 5:14 pm

    More Simone Ashley, please!! (not so much to Kaiser as to HOLLYWOOD).

    Reply

