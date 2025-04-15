The Mail sent a reporter to stake out Duchess Meghan’s As Ever mailing address

The Duchess of Sussex knew that whenever she launched her brand and put her name on a product line, an entire national press was going to obsess over every single part of her business. Not just obsess – they would stalk her every move, they would go out of their way to mock, denigrate and lie about her brand, and they would actively try to harm her brand. Meghan isn’t even selling As Ever products in the UK, but that hasn’t stopped the British press from running terrible “reviews” of her As Ever jam and declaring the product line a total “flop” (a flop which sold out in under an hour). Well, As Ever products are labeled with the company’s business address in Los Angeles. Obviously, this was an invitation for the Daily Mail to send one of their “reporters” to LA to stake out the business address and “report” on what she saw. From Caroline Graham’s “I visited Meghan Markle’s new Hollywood HQ… and discovered a seedy secret.”
For a woman who talks about ‘elevating’ everyday life and puts flower sprinkles on everything it is a surprisingly drab ‘Global HQ.’ This is 6061 West Sunset Boulevard, the unassuming and surprisingly modest ‘home’ of Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ brand. The address is printed on the back of Meghan’s products including her Hibiscus and Mint herbal teas and wildflower honey.
The products – launched with much fanfare earlier this month – say on the label ‘Manufactured For: As Ever Enterprises, LLC, 6061 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028. But anyone visiting the address hoping for a bit of Hollywood glamour and glitz will be sorely disappointed. The grey three-story office building appears to be attached to a Netflix studio lot and is at the less-salubrious end of Sunset Boulevard next to a sleazy-looking motel. There is a homeless encampment just a few hundred feet away.
‘It’s not at all what you would expect,’ one woman who was walking past the building said yesterday. ‘You would think a real-life duchess would make her global headquarters in a more glamorous part of town. It’s a drab and shabby building. Quite a sad-looking place. Her products sound so fancy but the building her company is based in is about as basic as it gets.’
Meghan lives with Prince Harry in a pounds 11.5 million 16-bathroom mansion in the millionaire’s enclave of Montecito, a two-and-a-half hour drive from her Hollywood address.
It is likely the office is merely an official mailing address for As Ever Enterprises. When the Daily Mail visited there was no sign of anyone entering or leaving the building. The front door appeared to be locked and a glance inside the windows showed only bare shelves. At the Netflix studio lot next door a worker said he had no idea what the 6061 building housed.
You don’t understand, when I first read this piece, my mouth was agape. It’s sooo funny and also incredibly bonkers. They’re so obsessed that they sent a reporter to As Ever’s business address, and the reporter tried to break into the locked building, and she quotes an unnamed woman (who is Caroline Graham herself) mocking the location of the MAILING ADDRESS. At no point does Graham or the DM acknowledge that they are THE reason why Meghan has to use a nondescript office building as her business’s mailing address. This is absolutely psychotic!! But wow, I’m so glad that Meghan built in layers of protection for herself and As Ever. This says, to me, that they haven’t been able to find anything else, so now they’re just doing stakeouts at As Ever’s mailing address.
Psycho loser behavior.
Indeed. And they would really give Meghan grief if this place was “Hollywood glamorous.” Cue endless “Why is she spending so much money on chic offices but charging so much for her jam?” stories…🙄🙄🙄🙄
I would label it stalkerish behaviour. Glad Meghan understands the need for security for her business. The level of unhinge by the toxic Brit press is alarming to witness.
When the whole edifice of the RF collapses, there will be a mob of royal rota rats who’ll end up in the dung heap for eternity.
Wow. Stalkers with no shame. Disgusting.
Beyond the scope of her radically looney actions and reporting how difficult she found stalking Meghan to be and outlining exactly how hard she tried to be a good stalker, I do not like how they complain about the location by describing an encampment for unhoused people as evidence of something ” bad” or seedy.
Rent is high. The fires just happened. Lots of people get this.. Look at wouldworks.com with Nick Offerman. Can she see how out of touch and insulting to californians, anyone, this reporting is. Obviously she cannot
and I’m glad meghan is not caring about being glamorous on the surface , the people she helps don’t need to see glamour everywhere she goes. The need her very human touch, like showing up for people at Invictus, in California fires, her business investments, celebrating when others gift her treasures like bread and meaningful easter eggs made to honor a Ukranian mother’s daughter. When these women say they feel seen because she shares on insta how harry shared this bread with them. As the gift was intended to be.
Meghan behaves just like a people’s princess should. Just like her mother in law. I’m glad harry and meghan found each other. That they are public facing and we can see how beautiful they are regularly.
Absolutely unhinged behavior and good for Meghan and her people to build in layers of security from these mentally disturbed people. May she always be a mile ahead of them in this life 👏🏼💞
I can’t believe they admitted they did this out loud! Holy smokes, this is pathetic.
Did they pay for someone to travel there from the UK? So pathetic, it’s the worst cringe. They could have done the same reporting via google streetview.
But, but, but that would require common sense. the DM doesn’t have common sense it has obsession.
I think rag reporter lives in the USA. She used to be Tabby Markle’s handler. She published the letter
OH MY GOODNESS. I don’t think I’ve laughed to the point of having tears in a while. When I got to the point about the woman walking by, who just so happened to know and want to comment on the fact that this was the mailing address for The Duchess of Sussexes product line, I had to put my phone down. She thought it would be in a glamorous area? Yeah most high-end locations are known for their industrial parks.
These people are unhinged!! Flying all the way to California to peer in the windows of a manufacturing plant! To what? Hopefully see Meghan and Archie and Lili cooking, so you can see their faces? See Meghan and Harry in the midst of an argument? Watch” Hollywood elites” point and laugh at Meghan??? How does a newspaper justify this expense. And how do you justify as a person hopping on a flight to go and do this?
I know, I let out a shriek of laughter that must have disturbed my neighbors.
So some random woman just happened to be strolling through a Netflix lot that’s at the ass-end of Sunset, right next to a sleazy motel and homeless encampment? What, was she a tourist hoping for glimpse of Meghan?
And if Meghan’s mailing address is such a “seedy secret,” then why is it printed on her product labels? Hilarious.
Unlikely that this is where the “manufacturing” is done; more likely this is just the business office.
Well we know that, because none of this is atypical to business. To have a mailing address for official business, and production is done elsewhere. It’s just the idea of someone literally peering through the windows to ” catch” someone, doing what I don’t know that is preposterous and unhinged.
@DEE(2) She & BM RR are just as unhinged as the derengers who posted & helped EHolmes finding out where the As Ever products were shipped out. They hoped to catch child labor practice at the “warehouse”, don’t you know? (They seem confuse with the function of “manufacture factory and “distribution center”).
She’s probably based in LA. She was preening around Mexico so I have no doubt she’s been stalking Meghan in California.
One of these days she’s going to snoop around the wrong neighborhood and get shot.
Yeah a lot of businesses have addresses in non descript buildings so I don’t understand. It’s so funny how they try to Britsplain American business practices. And define “sleazy”??? Spending all this money to do this????
That really is sinking to a new all-time low. This Caroline Graham person is dissing a building address????? Did she expect As Ever to take up 3 floors of a splashy glass mega tower with hundreds of employees wearing “As Ever” t-shirts going in and out? It really is risible that the Fail would waste how many thousands of dollars staking out an office. GMAFB…
A few nasty stories about Meghan should pay for it.
I think they were expecting some variation of elves in a hollow tree.
I think they were hoping for a Dickensian factory full of malnourished children with raspberry-stained fingers and tear-stained faces — while expecting a fancy office full of chic young interns and fangirls clogging up the soaring atrium lobby.
Meanwhile, I think Meghan’s goodies actually are being made by elves in a hollow tree somewhere in Montecito. (With plenty of bathrooms, natch.)
Maybe they were expecting some combination of what you mentioned, or maybe they were hoping to catch Meghan in a pencil skirt surrounded by quaking interns, like Miranda Priestly in some version of “The Devil Wears Aquazzura.”
This is deranged.
She actually admits stalking behavior. How would she know the door was locked unless she tried to open the door despite knowing the building appeared empty. Who tries the door and looks through windows? Lucky no one called 911.
Did they think she would have a building with a large neon sign saying this is where Megan makes/distributes her products? Maybe next to the famous Chinese theatre where all the stars are featured on the walk in front of it? Do they not realize that they just printed, with great glee, that they ate stalkers?
At what point does law enforcement get involved in this woman’s stalking? Trying to break into a business address for what purpose? She needs serious mental help.
Yes and yes.
Someone needs to print a picture of this stalker and post it near that building so someone can call the cops the next time they see her trying to break into legitimate businesses.
Why don’t they put this energy into investigating the RF finances and how much they are ripping us off?
Before KC3 con-a-nation, Guardian published several reports on BRF. Byline Times, Hack Off & Declassified UK also did some investigating into Royal money & the shady operations of and surrounding BRF. Recently, Channel 4 did. BUT, it seems not enough people in UK care or dare to challenge the BRF.
Hey man! That’s my old neighborhood. There is nothing wrong with that part of town. It’s near multiple film studios and a major record label.
What the fuck were they expecting? Golden roads? It’s an office building. And like Kaiser said, probably just a mailing address. Nothing is being manufactured there.
Exactly. This is what Hollywood looks like, has always looked like, and this isn’t even a bad part of it. It’s right next to Gower Studios and Paramount. For people who make a living stalking celebrities, it flabbergasts me how they do not know a single thing about Los Angeles or California.
Also, it’s currently an online business. The return address on the packages obviously is not for a shopfront and may not even be for anything related to the business headquarters. It’s probably just a mailing address for any undeliverable packages to go. In other words, a mailroom. And I’m sure businesses all over the world run this way, not just in L.A.
That writer definitely quoted herself lol. No local on the street would say something so stupid.
Ok, I bit. I looked it up. It’s a few blocks from Sunset & Vine/The Hollywood Walk of Fame and across the street from the Sunset Gowers Studio. It’s about as Hollywood as it gets, location-wise. It makes total sense, for someone who’s business-hitched to Netflix. What did these people expect? A boutique on Rodeo Drive, in Beverly Hills?
LA resident here. Not really understanding that a physical mailing address is a thing. Anyone who lives in LA knows that Sunset Blvd is a long ass street that goes all the way to the beach. Office space is expensive. You’re in a startup which means you get it as cheaply as you can. They would be even more upset if Meg’s address was in Van Nuys. I see nothing wrong with this. This is clear that people don’t know how new businesses work. You have to keep your overhead low.
You know who’s sleazy? Caroline Graham herself. She ingratiated herself into Thomas Markle’s life and destroyed Meghan’s relationship with her father. She was behind the hit pieces in the lead up to the wedding.
So Caroline, you’re the sleazy bitch in this story and karma is going to get you back big time. Enjoy your stalking behaviour for now which will put you in jail one day.
Her own article states exactly why it’s located where it is. It’s right off the Netflix lot. Why is that so hard for her to grasp? Also, welcome to LA not every building is shiny and beautiful, even in the nice parts of town, and the rent is still expensive as hell lol
Comprehension is not Caroline’s strength.
And don’t forget as a result of our beautiful weather and accommodating laws, homeless encampments pop up all over LA. While I’ve NEVER seen homeless anywhere near my dad’s house in Montecito, it’s not unusual to see them near my place in Santa Monica.
The only reason to have fancy offices is if you are having meetings with clients there. If this just a warehouse or shipping center then all that goes on is packing boxes. Most warehouse districts look the same in my opinion. But the Fail has to churn out obligatory articles somehow I guess.
The smell of not so quiet desperation is palatable. Good lort. The rota literally are making things up and spinning/spinning/spinning as they go along. Why isn’t the heir being stalked and annoyed? Harry and Meghan aren’t on the public dole like the Wails. Why are they still being bothered if no one likes them, wants them or is interested in them?
They finally took Caroline Graham off of bad daddy babysitting duties for this?
Poor woman. Her sole existence is the daily mail Sussex’s stalker.
you know what this reminds me of? When the rota scoffed that Meghan just didn’t understand how hardscrabble life in the monarchy really is for those supposedly hard-working folks with their patronages and causes and the hard graft that goes into keeping the show on the road. Like, she thought she would be Beyoncé. She thought it would be an easy life. She thought it would be all glamorous balls and carriages etc. etc. little did she know about real work!! This is the same story line — in reverse. Meghan is running a business. From soup to nuts, some part of every business are deeply unglamorous. Either the Rota doesn’t know this, because their jobs are invented and not journalism as such, they simply print what gossip they latch onto, or, they’re pretending not to know it, to score a cheap dig. Or both. I think, probably, both. Most of these “journalists” have the work ethic and IQ of the reporters who stand on the red carpet at Hollywood events annoying people like Hugh Grant with inane questions and idiotic banter. They’re just permanently employed fan girls for an indefensible institution. I mean. WTF. Groupies from hell.
FYI – Beyoncé works her ass off! She much like Meghan in being meticulous and monitoring every single aspect of her work. And even in the position she is in, she constantly gets people ignoring her requests and gaslighting her.
Reporters who stand on the red carpet at Hollywood events and engage in banter with celebrities have a legitimate purpose – they provide text and video news to celebrity gossip outlets, frequently with named sources. It’s not their fault Hugh Grant is churlish at publicity events. Why are you comparing red carpet reporters to STALKER CAROLINE GRAHAM who cozied up to Thomas Markle and got him to give up his phone so she could respond to Meghan’s texts. STALKER CAROLINE GRAHAM probably persuaded Thomas to give Meghan’s letter to DailyFail, or she leaked it herself. STALKER CAROLINE GRAHAM lies with UNNAMED SOURCES. No comparison at all to celebrity news reporters attending publicity events. STALKER CAROLINE GRAHAM is the very embodiment of SLEAZY.
I would love to see a headline….Daily Fail reporter Arrested for Loitering.
who was the snobby woman they spoke to about the ‘place’.
I feel like the daily mail should be put on a watch list . These people that work there are not in their right minds. This is absolutely ridiculous crazy behavior. Like a bunch of people carrying white jackets that hook in the back should be visiting the daily mail and carting their employees off by the van loads . This is nuts.
It’s so AMAZING that THEE SLEAZY of sleaziest daily fail, took the time and money, to send a “reporter” all the way to LA to stake out the shipping address of Meghan’s business! To determine that it’s located in sleazy building near homeless camp.
Can we say “slumlords” collecting rent from poor people, forced to live in dilapidated, leaky mold infested buildings, while also paying taxex to fund said “slumlords” ?
I don’t see the fail looking into or talking about that!!!
Go Meghan! By using the address of an empty building she protected her workers who the British press were clearly comfortably endangering by blasting the address and showing up at the site. I can only imagine how many nasty articles they would have written and how many crazies they would have attracted to that place if it was a used space
I believe this address was chosen deliberately for the reasons you stated. In addition, Meghan may have a forwarding address on file and has paid to have the incoming mail delivered to her forwarding address. It seems like a smart move by someone whose safety is endangered by people like this stalker who don’t see her as equal or even fully human. Meghan is quite familiar with the British tabloid press.
In a previous job, I’ve been in and out of that LA office many times. It’s in a perfectly fine area (I used to walk to the office from my hotel when I was there for business trips!) and this woman’s unhinged racism is showing.
Ha Ha! Glamorous Hollywood! OMG
I’m American, but lived in UK + northern Europe – punk rock! – from 1978-85. I moved to LA to take film classes as community college.
My first job there was making trendy jewelry at the small shop of a friend-of-a-friend on Hollywood Blvd.
Seedy doesn’t do justice to the block! But, also there were small music, sound, editing studios in the neighborhood.
“Hollywood” is an industry. That’s a working class neighborhood.
A friend in Amsterdam said, “I’m so proud of you! You went straight to Hollywood!”
Oh, man just looked on map. These people are crazy! such disingenuous creeps.
These rejects are unbearably pathetic and are mightily consumed by someone who “isn’t relevant”. They wouldn’t be able to feed themselves or wipe their ass if it wasn’t for Meghan.