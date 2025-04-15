The Mail sent a reporter to stake out Duchess Meghan’s As Ever mailing address

The Duchess of Sussex knew that whenever she launched her brand and put her name on a product line, an entire national press was going to obsess over every single part of her business. Not just obsess – they would stalk her every move, they would go out of their way to mock, denigrate and lie about her brand, and they would actively try to harm her brand. Meghan isn’t even selling As Ever products in the UK, but that hasn’t stopped the British press from running terrible “reviews” of her As Ever jam and declaring the product line a total “flop” (a flop which sold out in under an hour). Well, As Ever products are labeled with the company’s business address in Los Angeles. Obviously, this was an invitation for the Daily Mail to send one of their “reporters” to LA to stake out the business address and “report” on what she saw. From Caroline Graham’s “I visited Meghan Markle’s new Hollywood HQ… and discovered a seedy secret.”

For a woman who talks about ‘elevating’ everyday life and puts flower sprinkles on everything it is a surprisingly drab ‘Global HQ.’ This is 6061 West Sunset Boulevard, the unassuming and surprisingly modest ‘home’ of Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ brand. The address is printed on the back of Meghan’s products including her Hibiscus and Mint herbal teas and wildflower honey. The products – launched with much fanfare earlier this month – say on the label ‘Manufactured For: As Ever Enterprises, LLC, 6061 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028. But anyone visiting the address hoping for a bit of Hollywood glamour and glitz will be sorely disappointed. The grey three-story office building appears to be attached to a Netflix studio lot and is at the less-salubrious end of Sunset Boulevard next to a sleazy-looking motel. There is a homeless encampment just a few hundred feet away. ‘It’s not at all what you would expect,’ one woman who was walking past the building said yesterday. ‘You would think a real-life duchess would make her global headquarters in a more glamorous part of town. It’s a drab and shabby building. Quite a sad-looking place. Her products sound so fancy but the building her company is based in is about as basic as it gets.’ Meghan lives with Prince Harry in a pounds 11.5 million 16-bathroom mansion in the millionaire’s enclave of Montecito, a two-and-a-half hour drive from her Hollywood address. It is likely the office is merely an official mailing address for As Ever Enterprises. When the Daily Mail visited there was no sign of anyone entering or leaving the building. The front door appeared to be locked and a glance inside the windows showed only bare shelves. At the Netflix studio lot next door a worker said he had no idea what the 6061 building housed.

[From The Daily Mail]

You don’t understand, when I first read this piece, my mouth was agape. It’s sooo funny and also incredibly bonkers. They’re so obsessed that they sent a reporter to As Ever’s business address, and the reporter tried to break into the locked building, and she quotes an unnamed woman (who is Caroline Graham herself) mocking the location of the MAILING ADDRESS. At no point does Graham or the DM acknowledge that they are THE reason why Meghan has to use a nondescript office building as her business’s mailing address. This is absolutely psychotic!! But wow, I’m so glad that Meghan built in layers of protection for herself and As Ever. This says, to me, that they haven’t been able to find anything else, so now they’re just doing stakeouts at As Ever’s mailing address.