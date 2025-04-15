Royalist: The last thing the Windsors want is for the Sussexes to come back to the UK

Following Prince Harry’s exclusive statements on Friday, there was a lot of willfully misinterpreted commentary by various royalists. I think that’s why Harry made his comments on the record, so that people would be able to go back to them and reference them, and I hope he continues to speak out. My guess is that Harry will do exactly that when the judgment in his appeal comes back, which will reportedly take weeks or maybe even months. This is one section which seems to have broken a lot of people’s brains:

One of his core beliefs, PEOPLE understands, is that the removal of security for him and his family when they stepped back from the working royal family was a deliberate tactic of control — a way to force them back into the fold. Rather than bringing the Sussexes back, the removal of security instead revealed to Harry the lengths to which they were willing to go, and it became the final straw. The prince admits that this realization “was difficult to swallow.”

[From People]

We’ve known this the whole time. We’ve known since 2020 that the Windsors were trying to engineer some sort of catastrophic failure for the Sussexes in North America. The Windsors showed a real carelessness with Harry, Meghan and Archie’s lives. The goal in 2020 was some variation of “cause Harry and Meghan to divorce and have Harry come crawling back to the UK, broke and humbled.” They are still pursuing aspects of that goal even today, to drive a split, to ruin the Sussexes’ businesses and charities. But according to the Royalist’s sources, the last thing any Windsor wants is Harry back in the UK! Check out this ridiculous summary of the state of Sussex affairs:

Quite where it all went wrong for Prince Harry is a matter of debate, but there is little doubt that he cut a sadly diminished figure in London’s appeal court this week, where he was conducting yet another, extremely expensive court case in pursuit of automatic, top-spec, armed security whenever he turns up in the U.K. The bitter interview he gave afterward did little to help. He pleaded that he and Markle just wanted to create a “happy home” and that the Windsors should have supported them as it would have eased tensions more widely. He then basically accused his family of depriving him of security to control him (allegations that Harry sources have previously made to The Daily Beast) and to frustrate his and Markle’s desire to leave the royal family and “trap” them in the U.K. Friends of the royals say the opposite is true: The last thing anyone in the family wanted after the couple left in a blaze of recriminations was for Harry or Markle to step foot in the U.K. ever again. The queen, for example, made it very clear that they couldn’t be half commercial and half royal, would have to give up their HRHs (see above), and wished them well with their life overseas. After the Oprah interview—conducted, to the disgust of the family, as Prince Philip was dying—in which they accused unnamed members of the family, later identified as the king and Kate Middleton, of asking racist questions about their babies and skin color, attitudes hardened. The desire not to have them ever return intensified. The great advantage of the current system—from the Windsor point of view—some sources say, is that the Sussexes have to give 28 days’ notice of their plans to be in the U.K. and a reason for their visit if they want official security. Even if Harry miraculously wins the narrowly focused challenge he is now engaged in, there is no way he will ever receive full-time security in the U.K. ever again, a source tells The Daily Beast. “Winning the case won’t restore his security,” the source said. “All it will mean is that Harry will score a technical point that the way the decision was made was wrong. The end destination can be got to again.” Harry has made his bed; gilded exile boosting his internet influencer wife in California is his lot for now, as a bit part appearances on Markle’s Instagram make clear. Maybe publicly trashing his entire, extremely powerful, family, no matter how much he got paid or how ghastly and biased they had been, wasn’t the smartest move?

[From The Daily Beast]

“Friends of the royals say the opposite is true: The last thing anyone in the family wanted after the couple left in a blaze of recriminations was for Harry or Markle to step foot in the U.K. ever again.” Again, Harry was speaking about the initial Windsor goal in 2020, when their security was yanked – that was absolutely a dangerous ploy to force Harry in particular to return. Regardless of the bad feelings (and there are bad feelings) since then, the Windsors still have a goal of “bringing Harry to heel,” of somehow harming him enough that he’s humiliated and forced to “come back” and beg for forgiveness.

This is particularly disgusting from Tom Sykes: “Maybe publicly trashing his entire, extremely powerful, family, no matter how much he got paid or how ghastly and biased they had been, wasn’t the smartest move?” Yeah, why can’t Harry just slavishly go along with everything his “extremely powerful” and unhinged family demands? At this point, we should just start calling him Whistleblower H.