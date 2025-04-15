Royalist: The last thing the Windsors want is for the Sussexes to come back to the UK

Following Prince Harry’s exclusive statements on Friday, there was a lot of willfully misinterpreted commentary by various royalists. I think that’s why Harry made his comments on the record, so that people would be able to go back to them and reference them, and I hope he continues to speak out. My guess is that Harry will do exactly that when the judgment in his appeal comes back, which will reportedly take weeks or maybe even months. This is one section which seems to have broken a lot of people’s brains:
One of his core beliefs, PEOPLE understands, is that the removal of security for him and his family when they stepped back from the working royal family was a deliberate tactic of control — a way to force them back into the fold. Rather than bringing the Sussexes back, the removal of security instead revealed to Harry the lengths to which they were willing to go, and it became the final straw. The prince admits that this realization “was difficult to swallow.”
We’ve known this the whole time. We’ve known since 2020 that the Windsors were trying to engineer some sort of catastrophic failure for the Sussexes in North America. The Windsors showed a real carelessness with Harry, Meghan and Archie’s lives. The goal in 2020 was some variation of “cause Harry and Meghan to divorce and have Harry come crawling back to the UK, broke and humbled.” They are still pursuing aspects of that goal even today, to drive a split, to ruin the Sussexes’ businesses and charities. But according to the Royalist’s sources, the last thing any Windsor wants is Harry back in the UK! Check out this ridiculous summary of the state of Sussex affairs:
Quite where it all went wrong for Prince Harry is a matter of debate, but there is little doubt that he cut a sadly diminished figure in London’s appeal court this week, where he was conducting yet another, extremely expensive court case in pursuit of automatic, top-spec, armed security whenever he turns up in the U.K.
The bitter interview he gave afterward did little to help. He pleaded that he and Markle just wanted to create a “happy home” and that the Windsors should have supported them as it would have eased tensions more widely. He then basically accused his family of depriving him of security to control him (allegations that Harry sources have previously made to The Daily Beast) and to frustrate his and Markle’s desire to leave the royal family and “trap” them in the U.K.
Friends of the royals say the opposite is true: The last thing anyone in the family wanted after the couple left in a blaze of recriminations was for Harry or Markle to step foot in the U.K. ever again. The queen, for example, made it very clear that they couldn’t be half commercial and half royal, would have to give up their HRHs (see above), and wished them well with their life overseas.
After the Oprah interview—conducted, to the disgust of the family, as Prince Philip was dying—in which they accused unnamed members of the family, later identified as the king and Kate Middleton, of asking racist questions about their babies and skin color, attitudes hardened. The desire not to have them ever return intensified.
The great advantage of the current system—from the Windsor point of view—some sources say, is that the Sussexes have to give 28 days’ notice of their plans to be in the U.K. and a reason for their visit if they want official security.
Even if Harry miraculously wins the narrowly focused challenge he is now engaged in, there is no way he will ever receive full-time security in the U.K. ever again, a source tells The Daily Beast.
“Winning the case won’t restore his security,” the source said. “All it will mean is that Harry will score a technical point that the way the decision was made was wrong. The end destination can be got to again.”
Harry has made his bed; gilded exile boosting his internet influencer wife in California is his lot for now, as a bit part appearances on Markle’s Instagram make clear. Maybe publicly trashing his entire, extremely powerful, family, no matter how much he got paid or how ghastly and biased they had been, wasn’t the smartest move?
“Friends of the royals say the opposite is true: The last thing anyone in the family wanted after the couple left in a blaze of recriminations was for Harry or Markle to step foot in the U.K. ever again.” Again, Harry was speaking about the initial Windsor goal in 2020, when their security was yanked – that was absolutely a dangerous ploy to force Harry in particular to return. Regardless of the bad feelings (and there are bad feelings) since then, the Windsors still have a goal of “bringing Harry to heel,” of somehow harming him enough that he’s humiliated and forced to “come back” and beg for forgiveness.
This is particularly disgusting from Tom Sykes: “Maybe publicly trashing his entire, extremely powerful, family, no matter how much he got paid or how ghastly and biased they had been, wasn’t the smartest move?” Yeah, why can’t Harry just slavishly go along with everything his “extremely powerful” and unhinged family demands? At this point, we should just start calling him Whistleblower H.
“Or how ghastly and biased they had been”? So H&M should have just let themselves be abused by his relatives and by the media? No matter how nasty or racist they were? And should have subjected their innocent children to that BS? This person is sick.
They don’t seem to realise that the main reason why Harry and Meghan did the Oprah interview was because the Royal Family and the press continued to smear them after they left.
All the commentators pretty much say this all the time. I guess it’s the miserable ‘keep calm and carry on’ British way.
In many ways , this way of thinking makes sense as to why they keep the monarchy going for thousands of years despite the constant controversy and disasterous monarchs. The people just have an acceptance of bad things and suffering rooted in them.
It’s fascinating.
Yes, it clearly states the relationship between monarchy and subjects. The monarchy is extremely powerful, ghastly and biased and the subjects accept out of fear or the promise of gain.
Wow, Tom actually went there and admitted that the Windsor’s are “ghastly and biased”. I find it interesting how these little nuggets of truth continue to come out now and again, in the most unexpected places.
The last thing the Royal Family wanted was for Harry or (Meghan) to step foot in the U.K. ever again.”
Because I want them to live long and happy lives, doing what they please and working to make the world a better place. And it’s clear the RF does not, and has made the UK a dangerous place for them.
@North of Boston … Agreed. I notice that Harry has ‘not’ given 28-day notices for his past two trips to the U.K., which seems to work for him. He should continue doing so.
I hope this will inspire Harry to request a move of venue for the Invictus Games next scheduled for Birmingham, England using his security issue as the reason. He has to make at least two visits prior to the event for PR, and Meghan usually accompanies him. This is a widely known fact. I absolutely don’t trust the decision to bring the IG’s to Birmingham.
Elizabeth also said the H&M would always remain beloved members of the family. That doesn’t sound like she never wanted to see them again.
But, I do love the “no matter…how ghastly and biased they had been.” Had been, not might have been – past perfect, not past possibility. Yes, ghastly and biased is right.
And made special arrangements for them to attend her Jubilee.
Elżbieta in this farewell statement, said not only that they will always be loved members of the family, but also admired and emphasized how much work Megham has done in such a short time. This is NEVER quoted in the newspapers.
Got rid of because Meghan showed that the future Queen was lazy.
The Queen was the only one who wanted Meghan in the family and wanted to keep H&M. Everyone else hates them and wants them gone. Period.
This confirms yet again that the monarchy – in this case Charles – completely controls RAVEC and can decide what it wants to do with any BRF security for any family members, full stop, the end:
“Even if Harry miraculously wins the narrowly focused challenge he is now engaged in, there is no way he will ever receive full-time security in the U.K. ever again, a source tells The Daily Beast. “Winning the case won’t restore his security,” the source said. “All it will mean is that Harry will score a technical point that the way the decision was made was wrong. The end destination can be got to again.”
Translation: Charles doesn’t want Harry (and especially Meghan and the children) to have security, so they will not. Ever. No matter what courts may say. This is a clear and unambiguous statement that Charles not only has the will but the means to ensure that he prevails over Harry. RAVEC is a fig leaf and always will be
Yeah, you’d think BP would get tired of denying things and then being later revealed as liars.
And the weirdly chilling wording of the last quote: “The end destination can be got to again.” In light of Diana’s death this is a rather odd way to phrase things…
OMG! I just got the real meaning of that sentence: “The end destination can be got to again.” [See Princess Diana.]
Those fukkrs are taking the gloves off.
It is clear that, as more time passes and as their wet-dream of getting the Sussexes to come crawling back to them on their knees fades further into the distance, the more apparent it becomes that theyre realizing that their fig leaf protestations, pretensions, double-speak and mop-up operations by their spox in the shitmedia as well as all their cabal of rotting windsor-royalists, are NOT giving them the ROI theyve been banking on. I:e
1. The Sussexes’ fortunes are not fading but growing
2. People around the world are admiring H&M more as they begin to believe their own eyes and not the shitmedia narrative
3. Indeed, they thought they’d buried M but failed to realize she was a seed.
4. Indeed, they thought H was a typical worthless windsor prince but failed to understand what he meant when he said he was his mother’s son.
All the reality that the windsors and their henchmen are being forced to acknowledge, is bitter gall. So whats their next move, we all ask? Well, here it is, spelled out clearly for all who have discernment:
“The end destination can be got to again.” [See Princess Diana.]
DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE.
BRITISH MEDIA NEEDS TO GET PAID.
GO DRINK SOME HATERADE.
So this “extremely powerful” royal family has no say whether Harry receives security or not but they leak to Tom Sykes in no uncertain terms that Harry will never ever receive security.
Basically they admit the decision about his security is unfairly, unlawfully and wrongly made. And the royal family will force the government to deny his security anyway because they are extremely powerful. The belittling of Meghan is again unnecessary and disgusting.
They are also announcing that all that they do to destroy Harry’s life is out of pure revenge now. It’s your brother Harry!
At least it has been admitted that the King and the future Queen are racists. That is not acceptable in today’s society. The Monarchy has to go.
The whole point behind the one year review was that the Royal Family believed Harry would fail in the US and would be desperate to return to Royal life within a year. It is very clear that leaking of their location in Canada to the press and then yanking their security and funding were attempts to get Harry and Meghan to return to the UK. So the British press and these royal friends are deluded and not telling the truth.
That cult still cannot read the f*cking room.
“…it very clear that they couldn’t be half commercial and half royal, would have to give up their HRHs (see above), and wished them well with their life overseas…”
Here’s another bespoke 🐂💩 rule. Princess Nazi of Kent was even less than half in half out yet all of her silly books were published under her royal title. These articles solidify the realistic perception of the Windsor grifters as a decrepit sect of racist snobs.
These insider quotes are so full of hostility and nastiness, it is impossible to ignore the unpleasant and hurtful truth Harry has had to face. His father is so full of racism and so cowed by that horrid hag he torpedoed his marriage for that he allows these nuclear hit pieces on his own son.
I can’t stand that man. My hat is off to Harry and Meghan. At least they say what they have on their hearts WITH THEIR OWN LIPS!
Good point how Harry was referencing the 2020 decision to take away his security, well-before Oprah or anything else. The interviews and series and books have always been a response to that initial removal and the absolute danger it put the Sussex family in.
Biggest load of shit yet!! They want Harry and only Harry back at all cost and are willing to do anything at all for that to happen!!! Since they are failing miserably then they want Harry and his family to disappear permanently at all costs.
Pretty much.
Heel boy, heel!
None of this makes the BRF look good, it all just confirms that they unalived Princess Diana and ran the same playbook to unalive the entire Sussex family. It reaffirms just how evil the monarchy has always been.
“Maybe publicly trashing his entire, extremely powerful, family, no matter how much he got paid or how ghastly and biased they had been, wasn’t the smartest move?”
— They’re saying all the quiet parts out loud, now?
We all know, Harry never trashed his family.. Yet his family endlessly trashed him and his family.
This is obviously lies but only to us who see it.
I thought Harry has always offered to pay out of pocket for security, but RAVEC won’t let him? It’s basically always on their terms?
I can’t with this clan of a mafia and their media . These people are beyond redemption.
Man. The absolute venom in this article. I can never view Charles or William the same. They absolutely hate that they were not able to ruin Harry’s life. Imagine what that must feel like to realize that your brother and your father are angry, that they weren’t able to cause your divorce, force you back into a situation you’ve been very clear you were unhappy with, one that caused you anxiety and encouraged addiction issues. And all they care about is you not getting one up on them, not being more popular than them, and not succeeding where they have failed. I truly feel for Harry, because outside of all of the privilege that he does hold, if family is important to you this realization must just be devastating.
Agreed @Dee2 this must be thoroughly upsetting that your father and brother are hell bent on controlling your entire life and want you destroyed or disappeared so they can shine brighter!! It is impossible to have any kind of relationship with them after you know that. He has chosen health and happiness with Meghan and their children. He doesn’t need dad or brother in his life at all. I seriously doubt he’ll ever meet either of them ever again. Will has been huffing that he’ll next to speak to Harry at his dad’s funeral??? It is not going to happen because Harry won’t be there after what he has recently learnt.
This feels so much like the Diana years…all that jealousy and hatred.
Charles has been evil and stupid in how he has handled the Sussex situation. Harry is fated to go down in history as a much admired figure, no matter how the BP tries to change the subject. Charles will be remembered for his desire to be a horse Tampax, his divorce from Diana and her subsequent death, and his foul treatment of H&M and his grandchildren.
The King and Prince W are incapable of growing and mending the relationships. They are egotistics. They are destroying the monarchy because of it. Forgiving each other would benefit the royal family. It’s not safe for Prince H and his family to go back to UK, therefor he will never let his family go back there. The left behind Windsors are the problem. They can’t stop being obsessed about H. They want him back. If only they, especially W, focused on the job, they could be as popular as H. Unfortunately W doesn’t want to have merits of his own. And because of it, Princess of Wales will never be a queen nor queen mother. All the best for the Sussexes.
They are believers in the “divine right” of Kings. They can do what they please. And feel “entitled” to bad behaviors.
KC paid for his mistress to have security prior to their engagement now he pays for his brother but zip for his son. In fact he evicted them from Frogmore Cottage so they can’t even benefit from it being patrolled as part of Crown estate. Harry asked him if he had no wish to see his grandchildren? Obviously Harry is thoroughly disallusioned with his dad who has always treated him badly and even now is putting the lives of Harry in danger??? All bets are off in the wake of Harry’s recent remarks. I even doubt Harry will even attend his dad’s funeral. KC is behaving appallingly and even cancer hasn’t softened his heart to call off the dogs and keep Harry and his family safe! What kind of man does his best to harm his own son, his daughter in law and two small children out of jealousy for being overshadowed in public??? This wretch is a father, FIL , grand father and King and Head of CE whose life is dedicated to helping others? Unbelievable that because he’s in cahoots with BM no one is publicly denouncing him!
Not only Camilla but Kate. Once Kate and William got back together after their most famous breakup – around 2007 I think? – Kate also received British taxpayer-funded security, even before her engagement, not to mention all the times since they met when she was protected at British taxpayers’ expense whenever she was with William
Charles gave Camilla security people when nobody was in residence at Raymill (this before they got married and still practiced today). A house can be guarded but not Charles second son, his wife and their children.
My sense is that part of this case is to make RAVEC’s decisions part of the public record, so all this speculation on the British media, the ROTA and the courtiers can be countered with actual facts as opposed to THEIR wild speculation.
Depends on how much gets redacted “for security reasons” in the final judgment
This article screams for a parliament and government that show this King who really rules England and that it’s time he abides to every law of the country. It works in other European monarchies and it’s more than time now. Or they must go altogether.
But one thing if palace people reading: if anything happens to Meghan and Harry or god forbid their children, you won’t know what hits you. We won’t forget and you won’t get away with it.
That bit about Harry and Meghan talking to Oprah while “Prince Philip was dying” pisses me off. Does anyone know for sure when that interview was taped? I know that by the time it aired, Prince Philip was at home and not in the hospital. He died a month later. Also, with all due respect, he was 99! Good health is relative at that age. If you get that old, your days are numbered. That’s just a fact.
I saw the Andrew documentary, and the truth is that the Queen and Philip were greatly stressed by that interview by Andrew, and the FBI wanting to talk to him and the lawsuit. The media just dismiss this as “harmless” and blame it all on Harry and Meghan. Philip and Elizabeth also were hurt by Charles “confessions” in 1994 and he heavily criticized them through his authorized biography and through various interviews. This is dismissed also. I doubt there would have been an Oprah interview if the brother, sister in law, father had behaved in a decent way to them. Meghan was right to say that the “she made Kate cry” story was a lie. Where was Kate anyway, she seems to have no conscience not to correct the story.
And Prince Philip died on Charles and Camilla’s wedding anniversary. Charles will forever be reminded that the father who never loved him, by his death on that particular day, dealt him a decisive blow.
It’s amazing to me that this writer, and the rest of the rota, now acknowledge how much the left-behinds suck, but still think Harry should acquiesce.
“They accused unnamed members of the family, later identified as the king and Kate Middleton, of asking racist questions about their babies and skin color, attitudes hardened. The desire not to have them ever return intensified.”
Kate and Charles were ID’d as the racists. And the RF’s reaction was not to try to do better — LOL, as if — but to make sure H&M never returned to the fold? And Harry’s the one who supposed to apologize???
I’m beginning to think that Phillip was Elizabeth’s watchdog, and Charles would not try too much while his father was still breathing. After his father’s death, he felt free to manipulate and betray his mother, with the help of his carefully placed courtiers. It’s still sad that The Queen allowed her sons to turf Lord Geidt, but I think back to the scene in The Crown where her choice of PS was over-ruled. She certainly lacked strength at the end to do what she in her mind must surely know was right. I’m among those that feel that Harry’s grandmother could have done more, and done something to prevent her wishes from being swept away by her son and his wife.
Elizabeth she may not have been aware of the widespread campaign against HM and the collective attempt to destroy or even eliminate Meghan (they tried to drive her to suicide) and Archie (the fire in South Africa). They could have given her information as they saw fit. I also doubt Harry would have given her details of what was going on at this stage in her life, he didn’t want to worry her. But she certainly knew a lot anyway because although she was very upset about HM leaving because she saw the value of RF in them, it was clear that she understood the decision.
After all, she knew her family all too well, so I also think she should have been more protective of HM and their children by giving them one of her private properties and paying inheritance tax (at that time it was not yet known how they would cope financially). They would have had their own independent base in the UK.
Poor Elizabeth thought she had secured their home but underestimated her son and William.
Jar: I am thinking that Elizabeth didn’t put on a fight for half in was because she thought full out was better for them than being under Charles control.
And I remember that one biographer wrote, the first thing the queen said when Diana died: They greased the brakes.
I remember that. She also thought this was no accident.??
Harry has been treated like crap by his family & the firm since the day his mom passed away. They have never cared about him & used him as a scapegoat and the “black sheep” of the family so that the others could look in a better light. The media was allowed to write about him for years, with no protection from his own powerful family. Let that sink in. So Harry meets Meghan and discovers a whole new, and better life, outside the institution, and therapy has helped him see all of this with clarity. He’s a successful & caring man, husband & father & distinguished military veteran. He was the jewel in the crown all along.
Sykes’ vitriol sounds like I imagine Prince William would speak. If Sykes is repeating what he is told, maybe the royals fear Harry will win this appeal. Win or lose, the verdict will be an interesting read. Let’s see how much of it will be redacted…
This disgusting piece has angry, brainless Willy all over it. Royal stenographers Sykes must be ashamed of himself to put pen to this far from truth vindictive driffle.