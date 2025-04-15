Did Duchess Meghan sent an As Ever gift box to King Charles? LMAO.

Since the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever line launched on April 2 and promptly sold out in under an hour, we’ve been seeing various influencers receive special As Ever gift boxes with the nearly full product line. The influencers have all posted unboxing videos and photos, all adding to the hype. Meghan also sent special gift boxes to several high-profile friends, and probably some non-celeb friends too. But this story is probably untrue. It’s funny as hell, but yeah, I don’t believe it. A “royal expert” claims that Meghan sent an As Ever gift box to King Charles. Bwahahahaha.

Meghan Markle is thought to have sent a gift box from her lifestyle brand As Ever to King Charles in an attempt to mend the royal rift. Royal expert Neil Sean said “a sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note”, according to “a very well-placed source”. Sean claimed the gift box included “jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments” from Meghan’s As Ever collection. Insiders told the royal correspondent that the Duchess of Sussex holds the King, 76, in “such high regard”. The gesture follows Meghan sending similar keepsake boxes with handwritten notes to celebrity friends to celebrate her brand’s launch. Several royal experts told Fox News the gesture could be Meghan’s way of “building bridges with the Royal Family” following her departure with Prince Harry in 2020. “Tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the King,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said.

[From GB News]

A “well-placed source” is probably Camilla, right? This has the whiff of horse maneuvers. I mean… I believe that Meghan is a nice person and she probably sends a few letters or cards to Charles every year, like a Christmas card or a birthday card or something. Maybe a small gift for special occasions, maybe a few photos of the kids. But the idea of Meghan sending her product line to Charles is just… too much. If she did that, props to her for being so petty in such a “nice” way. Like “oh, I heard you were curious about my product line, here’s a bottle of jam and some crepe mix, toodles!”