Did Duchess Meghan sent an As Ever gift box to King Charles? LMAO.

Since the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever line launched on April 2 and promptly sold out in under an hour, we’ve been seeing various influencers receive special As Ever gift boxes with the nearly full product line. The influencers have all posted unboxing videos and photos, all adding to the hype. Meghan also sent special gift boxes to several high-profile friends, and probably some non-celeb friends too. But this story is probably untrue. It’s funny as hell, but yeah, I don’t believe it. A “royal expert” claims that Meghan sent an As Ever gift box to King Charles. Bwahahahaha.

Meghan Markle is thought to have sent a gift box from her lifestyle brand As Ever to King Charles in an attempt to mend the royal rift. Royal expert Neil Sean said “a sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note”, according to “a very well-placed source”.

Sean claimed the gift box included “jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments” from Meghan’s As Ever collection.

Insiders told the royal correspondent that the Duchess of Sussex holds the King, 76, in “such high regard”.

The gesture follows Meghan sending similar keepsake boxes with handwritten notes to celebrity friends to celebrate her brand’s launch.

Several royal experts told Fox News the gesture could be Meghan’s way of “building bridges with the Royal Family” following her departure with Prince Harry in 2020.

“Tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the King,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said.

[From GB News]

A “well-placed source” is probably Camilla, right? This has the whiff of horse maneuvers. I mean… I believe that Meghan is a nice person and she probably sends a few letters or cards to Charles every year, like a Christmas card or a birthday card or something. Maybe a small gift for special occasions, maybe a few photos of the kids. But the idea of Meghan sending her product line to Charles is just… too much. If she did that, props to her for being so petty in such a “nice” way. Like “oh, I heard you were curious about my product line, here’s a bottle of jam and some crepe mix, toodles!”

Photos courtesy of As Ever’s IG, Meghan’s IG, Netflix, Cover Images, Avalon Red, The Sun cover.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Did Duchess Meghan sent an As Ever gift box to King Charles? LMAO.”

  1. AlexandraS says:
    April 15, 2025 at 7:27 am

    In the scheme of things, GB News is the WORST of any news outlet. They contort to provide all manner of inflammatory and false misinformation just to get clicks. Suffice it to say, Meghan MAY have sent something over to Charles (which is kinda petty and what I would have done), but NOT in the hope of reconciliation.
    Harry has said more than once that until an apology is received for H&M’s treatment at the hand of the Palace, there will be no reconciliation. As the Palace CONTINUES to brief, daily, while William is probably LIVID that H&M are eclipsing him and Kate, why would Harry even consider a reconciliation? Charles didnt love Diana and thus probably has little love for Harry. Charles simply did his duty. I do believe Charles is this callous because he had it within him to torture Diana.

    Reply
  2. AnnaG says:
    April 15, 2025 at 7:30 am

    I hope she doesn’t even send Christmas cards. The man wanted her dead. With her kids. Or at least didn’t care if some lunatic killed them. Said openly that nothing would happen if her husband died. I hope Meg does her best to forget her husband’s family does exists. I love how she absolutely never mentions them. I hope it drives them crazy forever.

    Reply
  3. ChewieNYC says:
    April 15, 2025 at 7:32 am

    Don’t believe that for a second, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she sent a box to Eugenie and maybe Beatrice.

    Reply
  4. Bronco says:
    April 15, 2025 at 7:32 am

    Wtaf? Their wet dreams of the britshit media

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    April 15, 2025 at 7:32 am

    Pics or it didn’t happen… Hilarious though if it did. I tend to think Meghan is v aware of how Charles has put her and her children in harm’s way. But sending him some jam anyways would still be funny imo.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment