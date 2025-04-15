Did Duchess Meghan sent an As Ever gift box to King Charles? LMAO.

Since the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever line launched on April 2 and promptly sold out in under an hour, we’ve been seeing various influencers receive special As Ever gift boxes with the nearly full product line. The influencers have all posted unboxing videos and photos, all adding to the hype. Meghan also sent special gift boxes to several high-profile friends, and probably some non-celeb friends too. But this story is probably untrue. It’s funny as hell, but yeah, I don’t believe it. A “royal expert” claims that Meghan sent an As Ever gift box to King Charles. Bwahahahaha.
Meghan Markle is thought to have sent a gift box from her lifestyle brand As Ever to King Charles in an attempt to mend the royal rift. Royal expert Neil Sean said “a sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note”, according to “a very well-placed source”.
Sean claimed the gift box included “jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments” from Meghan’s As Ever collection.
Insiders told the royal correspondent that the Duchess of Sussex holds the King, 76, in “such high regard”.
The gesture follows Meghan sending similar keepsake boxes with handwritten notes to celebrity friends to celebrate her brand’s launch.
Several royal experts told Fox News the gesture could be Meghan’s way of “building bridges with the Royal Family” following her departure with Prince Harry in 2020.
“Tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the King,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said.
[From GB News]
A “well-placed source” is probably Camilla, right? This has the whiff of horse maneuvers. I mean… I believe that Meghan is a nice person and she probably sends a few letters or cards to Charles every year, like a Christmas card or a birthday card or something. Maybe a small gift for special occasions, maybe a few photos of the kids. But the idea of Meghan sending her product line to Charles is just… too much. If she did that, props to her for being so petty in such a “nice” way. Like “oh, I heard you were curious about my product line, here’s a bottle of jam and some crepe mix, toodles!”
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s IG, Meghan’s IG, Netflix, Cover Images, Avalon Red, The Sun cover.
-
-
-
-
-
King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724207135, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
-
Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**Australia Only**
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
In the scheme of things, GB News is the WORST of any news outlet. They contort to provide all manner of inflammatory and false misinformation just to get clicks. Suffice it to say, Meghan MAY have sent something over to Charles (which is kinda petty and what I would have done), but NOT in the hope of reconciliation.
Harry has said more than once that until an apology is received for H&M’s treatment at the hand of the Palace, there will be no reconciliation. As the Palace CONTINUES to brief, daily, while William is probably LIVID that H&M are eclipsing him and Kate, why would Harry even consider a reconciliation? Charles didnt love Diana and thus probably has little love for Harry. Charles simply did his duty. I do believe Charles is this callous because he had it within him to torture Diana.
I hope she doesn’t even send Christmas cards. The man wanted her dead. With her kids. Or at least didn’t care if some lunatic killed them. Said openly that nothing would happen if her husband died. I hope Meg does her best to forget her husband’s family does exists. I love how she absolutely never mentions them. I hope it drives them crazy forever.
Don’t believe that for a second, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she sent a box to Eugenie and maybe Beatrice.
Wtaf? Their wet dreams of the britshit media
Pics or it didn’t happen… Hilarious though if it did. I tend to think Meghan is v aware of how Charles has put her and her children in harm’s way. But sending him some jam anyways would still be funny imo.