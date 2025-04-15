Olivia Wilde mocks the all-female space flight: ‘Billion dollars bought some good memes’

As Kismet covered, the all-female Blue Origin flight happened yesterday. I was surprised by how many people paid attention to it, especially given Katy Perry’s presence. Katy can’t buy an audience these days, you know? But Gayle King was on the flight and Oprah watched from the ground, so that also got attention. As it turns out, this “historic moment” for space travel is also a historic moment for celebrities daring to criticize Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin and this all-woman crew. Olivia Wilde was one of the celebrities loudly rolling her eyes at this:

Olivia Wilde has a few choice words about Blue Origin’s first all-female flight crew making their way to the edge of space. Shortly after the New Shepard rocket returned from its round-trip expedition on Monday, April 14, the actress shared a meme on her Instagram Stories featuring two photographs of Katy Perry as she exited the capsule upon returning to Earth.

One of the images showed Perry holding up a daisy as she smiled from ear to ear while walking outside. The singer took a small daisy into space with her as a tribute to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. The other showed the performer kissing the ground after stepping down a few steps. On top of the two photos was a text that read, “getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin.”

Wilde shared the meme with the message, “Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess.”

Before Monday’s takeoff, others criticized the mission, including Olivia Munn, who questioned its need while co-hosting the April 3 episode of Today with Jenna and Friends. Tuesday’s mission was the 11th human flight for the New Shepard program and the 31st in its history.

“I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say. But there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now,” she said per Page Six. Also criticizing the mission was Emily Ratajkowski, who said in a TikTok on Monday afternoon, “That’s end time s—. Like, this is beyond parody.”

When asked about the overall criticism by PEOPLE in a press conference, King said that in her eyes, “anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here.”

“We can all speak to the response we’re getting from young women from young girls about what this represents,” she added. Sánchez chimed in, saying, “I get really fired up. I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don’t just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle. They love their work and they love the mission and it’s a big deal for them.”