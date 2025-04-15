Olivia Wilde mocks the all-female space flight: ‘Billion dollars bought some good memes’

As Kismet covered, the all-female Blue Origin flight happened yesterday. I was surprised by how many people paid attention to it, especially given Katy Perry’s presence. Katy can’t buy an audience these days, you know? But Gayle King was on the flight and Oprah watched from the ground, so that also got attention. As it turns out, this “historic moment” for space travel is also a historic moment for celebrities daring to criticize Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin and this all-woman crew. Olivia Wilde was one of the celebrities loudly rolling her eyes at this:
Olivia Wilde has a few choice words about Blue Origin’s first all-female flight crew making their way to the edge of space. Shortly after the New Shepard rocket returned from its round-trip expedition on Monday, April 14, the actress shared a meme on her Instagram Stories featuring two photographs of Katy Perry as she exited the capsule upon returning to Earth.
One of the images showed Perry holding up a daisy as she smiled from ear to ear while walking outside. The singer took a small daisy into space with her as a tribute to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. The other showed the performer kissing the ground after stepping down a few steps. On top of the two photos was a text that read, “getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin.”
Wilde shared the meme with the message, “Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess.”
Before Monday’s takeoff, others criticized the mission, including Olivia Munn, who questioned its need while co-hosting the April 3 episode of Today with Jenna and Friends. Tuesday’s mission was the 11th human flight for the New Shepard program and the 31st in its history.
“I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say. But there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now,” she said per Page Six. Also criticizing the mission was Emily Ratajkowski, who said in a TikTok on Monday afternoon, “That’s end time s—. Like, this is beyond parody.”
When asked about the overall criticism by PEOPLE in a press conference, King said that in her eyes, “anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here.”
“We can all speak to the response we’re getting from young women from young girls about what this represents,” she added. Sánchez chimed in, saying, “I get really fired up. I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don’t just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle. They love their work and they love the mission and it’s a big deal for them.”
“They love their work and they love the mission” – I mean, tell that to the female NASA scientists who are being fired by the Trump administration and seeing their biographies erased. Tell that to Jeff Bezos, who has been sucking up to this fascist administration because he wants to charge people millions to take joyrides in space. I actually love the fact that so many people are loudly mocking this whole mess.
“The promotion of Lauren Sanchez’s vanity space flight while NASA fires its chief scientist, Katherine Calvin, and programs to encourage girls in STEM are decimated, is the nail in the coffin for celebrity feminism. Everyone involved in this stunt should be embarrassed.” https://t.co/Pz9OYILE3K
— Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) April 15, 2025
Excuse me while I watch @JeffBezos faceplant a million times pic.twitter.com/HiPamzEmD6
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 14, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m amused that even other celebrities mixing in these worlds seem over this and don’t care.
Very funny. Also, I wonder if zero g has an effect on injectables.
What hypocrites. Promoting STEM for girls while cutting financial aid and intern programs? The Trump goal is poorly educated people who can be manipulated.
Okay that’s funny. Maybe the effect on injectables is why it only lasted 10 minutes.
Bezos’ face plant was a thing of beauty.
It really was.
The video of Bezos face planting is perfect. Aside from being amused by Gayle’s fr fear face, it was overall gross.
From Lauren Sanchez:
“So when we hear comments like that, I just say, ‘Trust me. Come with me. I’ll show you what this is about.’ And it’s, it’s really eye opening.”
People CAN’T come with you, you jackhole!!! That’s the whole point. “People” have to go down to the unemployment office because your husband’s buddy is decimating the economy AND the government. TRUST you!? Trust you!??! Who even are you?! You have zero accomplishments to your name; you’re a billionaire’s blow-up doll, that’s it.
Thank you. Yeah, we’d all love to go to space. Jeff gonna fund it?
How much CO2 was emitted with this particular vanity project?
Amen, FYI. I came here to say this. She’s a vapid bimbo & this whole thing is beyond despicable. Such a slap in the face to all the fired government workers, especially NASA employees. Just so a couple billionaire tech bro oligarchs can play outerspace games on the backs of American taxpayers.
They should be mocked. And look at wittle Jeffy Bezos, running towards the rocket like the p whipped bish he is.
I can’t express how much I LOVE your comment.
I almost didn’t click on this because I’m already sick of hearing about it, but it was worth it to see Bezos face plant.
Saved it from being a total waste actually. I wish Trump had been there. He can’t even walk down a ramp.
Aside from all else these flights are reminding me of what happened with the manned space flights to the moon. Basically within a very short space of time people stopped caring. “Oh someone played golf on the moon? So?”
I’m not a fan of this “big deal”. Another billionaires hobby. NASA has been around and done more than just take celebrities up for a very expensive rides. Speaking of rides Sally Ride was the first woman in space followed by a list of others so this little joy ride with all woman is not new or a “big deal”.
Well, since all that history is being erased from federal websites, folks may not know about it — this is said with deep sarcasm and frustration and anger (not directed against you, Susan Collins!)
So they sent an all female crew up in the Most phallic shaped capsule imaginable?? Jeff must be “compensating” in some way. I died laughing all day yesterday!!!!
The FAA even came out and stated that they do not qualify as a “crew” because they didn’t do anything at all. They are not astronauts. The FAA said they are “travelers.” 🤣
Expensive tourists 😂
The Amazon logo is also phallic. Something is wrong with Bezos.
So what, exactly, did these women accomplish aside from shameless self-promotion? This is no more than a glorified plane ride and yet they think they’re the heroines of the day? Oh please…
It’s disgusting. They all suck. I don’t want success.
No “girls” are telling them this was awesome. And as others have said, you all did this mess with the government erasing female and POC scientists and astronauts, etc. Get over yourselves you space tourists.
Are those girls in the room with them right now?
The only thing I’ll say in Elon’s defense is that SpaceX actually seems to be focused on innovation and exploration. Blue Origin mostly seems focused on space tourism through these stunts for the wealthy and famous, which does seem Marie-Antoinette-ish. Could just be a PR issue overall, but this was not a great look.
“that SpaceX actually seems to be focused on innovation and exploration.”
For what, I often wonder? Mars tourism? Living on Mars? To polute and destroy another planet like we humans do/did to Earth, once a beautiful plantet? We already left a lot of space junks out there.
“that SpaceX actually seems to be focused on innovation and exploration.”
Exploring how fast a Space X rocket can explode on launch and how far the wreckage can strew itself across a once pristine beach.
Good for Olivia and Emily R. These women absolutely should be endlessly mocked for this elitist bullshit stunt. Wish all the filthy rich folks would send themselves to Mars or to the ocean floor in a submersible.
Calling them “crew” instead of passengers is just ridiculous. I doubt they were accomplishing much whilst screaming upon re-entry.
It’s just a waste of money and resources.
Katy Perry’s comment “put the ‘ass’ in ‘astronaut’ “ said it all. This flight was for “the boys” and did no favors for females.
Oprah is so fond of quoting Maya Angelou “when someone shows you who they are believe them …” well I see you Gayle King. I see you too, Oprah. I saw you already Katy Perry. I see way too much of you Lauren Sanchez. For shame.
“When asked about the overall criticism by PEOPLE in a press conference, King said that in her eyes, ‘anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here.'”
Fuck you sideways! Those of us who see this for what it is are in fact wrong because we don’t understand? Is that what you’re saying? We’re wrong for being disgusted with this tone-deaf display of unearned privilege, while women who have actual accomplishments achieved through merit versus proximity to fame are having said accomplishments erased? Really? Are we lacking in the knowledge necessary to “understand what is happening here”? Then inform me; what do I need to read to understand that this wasn’t just a display of astronomical thirst (pun intended) by a group of women who’ve done fuck all to be involved in the field. Please enlighten us! If not, then please just pound sand. FFS!
It’s infuriating. We totally understand what’s happening here and we totally understand the message. If you’re going to marry a guy with billions, then you can take your girlfriends on the world’s most expensive bachelorette party.
Sometimes I think we’ll have a future which is a mix of Terminator and Hunger Games… or something of the sort… A dystopian world…
I was leaning more towards The Purge and Contagion, but I like yours better.
Gayle’s comment was utterly misogynistic! It’s typically men who tell us “we don’t understand” when we dare criticize what we can see and deduce with our own eyes and itty bitty women’s brains. Someone should remind her how she got where she is, because it certainly wasn’t on merit. Well, unless “merit” is Oprah’s middle name.
This was meant in response to Eurydice’s response to my earlier comment.
Olivia Munn made some great comments about this anticipated spectacle when she interviewed with Desi Lydec on the daily show last week. The whole interview is worth watching on YT. I felt like I got to see Munn the human and not just a celebrity, as she also talked about her mission to share her breast cancer experience to help other women.
Bezos can send a thousand women up as space tourists, it won’t make up for the fact that he cancelled the Washington Post endorsement of a woman for president.
Amen!
THANK YOU.
Kudos to any high profile person who criticizes this atrocity. E a t * t h e* r i c h who have lost the plot with these idiotic, narcissistic stunts.
So I’ll keep separating my recyclables and avoid plastic straws so that these rich airheads can go to space for 10 min and f**k the planet, what do they care.
Headline – “Rich ladies take expensive ride on aircraft built with the money that one of their boyfriends earned by cheating Amazon employees”
I’m not sure links are allowed, but this Guardian opinion piece was absolutely perfect.
“Ultimately, it felt like a sign of the times that everything was about personal growth rather than affording any new understanding of wider humanity. As King put it: “I’m so proud of me right now.” Everyone, bar none, talked in whatever trite solipsism language has been reduced to by a permanent diet of social media self-care. ”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/15/lauren-sanchez-katy-perry-space-blue-origin-female-flight
Oh gawd I love watching that face plant!!! Bwahaha!!!