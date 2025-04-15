Duchess Meghan updated her ShopMy page with ‘The Easter Edit’

The Duchess of Sussex has added another page to her ShopMy! I guess we’re calling this “The Easter Edit” – an adorable curated collection of Easter and spring-themed clothes and home decor. You can see Meghan’s ShopMy page here. Meghan even included a bunch of recommendations for kids’ clothes too. Hilariously, Meghan highlighted some British clothing labels like Trotters and Boden, as well as an American label which was notably worn by Prince George. Obviously, the Daily Beast’s Royalist thinks Meghan is “stealing fits from Kate’s kids for her new online shop.”

Meghan Markle has made the unlikely decision to promote a series of clothing brands associated with her arch-rival, Kate Middleton, on her new internet shopping page. Given that Meghan’s kids have only been rarely photographed, the general public has had little idea of the prevailing Sussex child aesthetic—until now.

And intriguingly, Meghan’s “Easter Edit,” which she uploaded to her ShopMy page Monday, notably features classics from brands generally associated with Kate Middleton’s kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

There is—for example—a floral rabbit dress from U.K. brand Trotters, which has long been a go-to for the Cambridges. Princess Charlotte wore a similar dress in a different color from the brand in photographs sent out by Kate to mark her fourth birthday (the dress subsequently sold out in record time).

Another famously royal-adjacent British brand, Boden, is also featured in Meghan’s new edit; a cute baby dress with a blue, pink and yellow shell motif is among her choices. Boden has made no secret of its attachment to the Windsors, releasing a “Very British Baby” collection in 2018, to mark the birth of Prince Louis. Princess Charlotte wore a Boden sweater in her eighth birthday photos, which were taken by Kate.

Meghan’s collection also references another iconic young royal moment with a pair of checked pajamas in pale blue from American brand Petite Plume. Who could forget the swagger of Prince George wearing the same Petite Plume PJ’s for an after-his-bedtime meeting with President Obama at Kensington Palace in 2016?

Meghan’s selection does also include plenty of merchandise not seen in a Middleton family photo shoot, including a Peter Rabbit Easter egg hunt kit, passion fruit-flavored candy carrots, and “bunny baby” booties.