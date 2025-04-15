Duchess Meghan updated her ShopMy page with ‘The Easter Edit’

The Duchess of Sussex has added another page to her ShopMy! I guess we’re calling this “The Easter Edit” – an adorable curated collection of Easter and spring-themed clothes and home decor. You can see Meghan’s ShopMy page here. Meghan even included a bunch of recommendations for kids’ clothes too. Hilariously, Meghan highlighted some British clothing labels like Trotters and Boden, as well as an American label which was notably worn by Prince George. Obviously, the Daily Beast’s Royalist thinks Meghan is “stealing fits from Kate’s kids for her new online shop.”
Meghan Markle has made the unlikely decision to promote a series of clothing brands associated with her arch-rival, Kate Middleton, on her new internet shopping page. Given that Meghan’s kids have only been rarely photographed, the general public has had little idea of the prevailing Sussex child aesthetic—until now.
And intriguingly, Meghan’s “Easter Edit,” which she uploaded to her ShopMy page Monday, notably features classics from brands generally associated with Kate Middleton’s kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.
There is—for example—a floral rabbit dress from U.K. brand Trotters, which has long been a go-to for the Cambridges. Princess Charlotte wore a similar dress in a different color from the brand in photographs sent out by Kate to mark her fourth birthday (the dress subsequently sold out in record time).
Another famously royal-adjacent British brand, Boden, is also featured in Meghan’s new edit; a cute baby dress with a blue, pink and yellow shell motif is among her choices. Boden has made no secret of its attachment to the Windsors, releasing a “Very British Baby” collection in 2018, to mark the birth of Prince Louis. Princess Charlotte wore a Boden sweater in her eighth birthday photos, which were taken by Kate.
Meghan’s collection also references another iconic young royal moment with a pair of checked pajamas in pale blue from American brand Petite Plume. Who could forget the swagger of Prince George wearing the same Petite Plume PJ’s for an after-his-bedtime meeting with President Obama at Kensington Palace in 2016?
Meghan’s selection does also include plenty of merchandise not seen in a Middleton family photo shoot, including a Peter Rabbit Easter egg hunt kit, passion fruit-flavored candy carrots, and “bunny baby” booties.
Yeah, I counted – there are five kids’ clothing recs in the Easter Edit, and the rest of the recs are just Easter and spring-themed items, adorable toys and lots of bunny stuff. I think Meghan was well-aware that she was recommending items that were similar to stuff worn by the Wales kids and she just didn’t care. Given how many times Kate has “stolen” Meghan’s style, turnabout is fair play. Plus, Meghan probably thinks that those British labels just make some cute kids’ stuff.
So, I have been buying Boden for about 20 years. Many Americans buy from Boden. So what?
Maybe Meghan wanted to highlight some British items for her Sussex Fans in England since she isn’t shipping products outside the US her fans can shop her kids recommendations instead.
Those rats want to associate Meghan so badly to Harry’s birth family. It is always going to be hard for them to accept she does not give a rats azz about them or that family. She is too busy promoting her business and living her life.
And? Tom Skyes articles are more and more crazy.
He most certainly is crazy!! Stealing from Can’t? Can’t dresses her boys like Little Lord Font Leroy(sp?). Meg has taste and will use whatever brand she wants to use!! There are many who use some of the same brand as Can’t but they are not accused of stealing. So once again the biracial women must buy rags at discount retailers.
This does sound a little…..extreme. Rich women like similar expensive brands for their children!!! breaking news!!
(I dont know how expensive these brands are besides Boden, which i dont think is objectively that expensive but more on the lines of JCrew maybe.)
He hasn’t been well for awhile. Too much coke methinks to write so much bile. Needs therapy, that dude.
Those labels/brands or friends of the Sussexes probably gave similar clothing to the Sussex children as gifts at some point hence the recommendation from their closet. 🤷🏽♀️
I don’t understand why the media look to link the Sussexes to the royals and then claim that the Sussexes are not royals and that they are irrelevant….Like whiplash. 🙄
Covering the royal family as a reporter must seem like living in Wonderland (aka Alice)!!!
All of it was absolutely adorable.. I have to limit myself because supporting Meghan while buying stuff for my grandson is how bankruptcy happens lol.
Recent empty nesters here and this all (the stuffed bunny!) made me nostalgic to the point of becoming maudlin. Nice to remember that potentially there are sweet days ahead.
Her arch rival??? Please. And why do they act like Archie and Lili can’t wear British brands? Are they banned because they live in the U.S.? Are they not allowed to enjoy or do anything associated with that culture because their parents didn’t want to be working royals? They’re still Harry’s kids.
And the snarkiness about not seeing photos of them. Do they think they weren’t wearing clothes because their pictures aren’t in the Sun? I swear the bitterness these people hold.
And until Sykes of the DB wants to talk about the unhinged stealing of Meghan’s style by Kate for the past several years, I can’t take him seriously on this. They’re doing everything they can to prevent those kids from even going to Britain and now its a thing if they even wear classic British kids brands. Even my nephew has gotten clothes from Boden.
The children are British citizens also.. and sixth and seventh in the LOS for the throne so if they can’t wear English brands who can? What a ridiculous thing to write about.
I love the ballerina jewelry box – and I actually have a Peter Rabbit cupcake set in my cupboard, with decorated liners and Peter Rabbit characters to put on top. Now, if I only had flower sprinkles…sigh.
Yes! I wish I had some flower sprinkles. So I actually want to get those cute little passionfruit carrot candies but they’re out too. Thwarted again.
Amazon has a large selection of flower sprinkles…not the same as supporting, but maybe just to get you through until they are restocked!
Peter Rabbit gives me all of the warm fuzzies for when my littles were little.
That may be so but nah I’m gonna hold out for Meghan’s sprinkles.
These people are seriously unwell.
And I hope she makes sacks full of money from the recommendations.
Me too.
Next up, Meghan spotted drinking water, which we all know Khate was doing years ago!
In their first Christmas card as a family Archie is wearing a sweater from Boden. The snowsuit that Archie wears in the Netflix docuseries is also from Boden. So what is Tom Sykes talking about? Meghan is just posting items that she likes she’s not competing with Kate. Why are these British journalists so weird?
It’s envy and inadequacy. W&K are such obvious failures that the BM has to attach them to Meghan’s success.
Maybe Meghan was supposed to post pictures of shop my skin without clothes because heaven forbid her children wear clothes
Didn’t Kate put Harry’s actual clothing on her own kids?
Yes, yes she did.
Boden is a pretty popular brand over here and has been for years. I used to sell second hand clothing on Ebay etc., and while sourcing I ran across Boden stuff in the wild on a regular basis. I don’t wear it myself but I like their kids’ stuff. If I had young kids or grandkids, I would get them Boden items especially for the holidays or other “photo op” days.
So what? People can like the same stuff.
I so appreciate Meghan having that ShopMy site. I always get a bit of anxiety having to shop for gifts and I can see myself going to her site to get ideas.
Where are the millions of “olive branch” articles. This is quite obvious what Meg is doing, right?!? lol
So Meghan does celebrate Easter with gifts!!! I can hear Kate screaming “Willy I told you they were snubbing us – WHARS MY EASTER GIFT???”
Im wait for the olive branch article about how Meghan is trying to reach out to Kate by have her kids wear boden. Slightly off topic, The baby bunny slippers kinda thought me off slightly.
Kate wishes she could rival Meghan, but Meghan so far outclasses Kate, it’s ridiculous.
I just wish she’d posted these earlier — some cute ideas but I wonder if things can still get delivered by the weekend, especially from the smaller sites.
With a straight face they’re saying Its considered stealing to wear clothes from the same brand? So the millions of people who’ve worn Trotters and Boden since Kitty posted one pic of her kids in the brand 6 years ago were stealing from her? This article also claims Meghan posting a easter egg hunting kit is stepping on the toes of the failed middleton business party pieces.
Clearly the left behind royals keep forcing a connection because how else would they get mentioned if they didn’t. The British press go along with because it justifies their obsession and endless reporting but can’t they do it in a less stupid way? How bad are they at their jobs? What will they write next? Meghan eating pasta is stealing from such and such royal because once 10yrs ago there’s a pic of said royal eating pasta?
What’s hilarious to me, is that these sickos are the first to know everything that Meghan puts out. The stalking and trolling is insane!! For someone they hate and claim is irrelevant.
When I go to her shop me page, the beauty/skin care products are gone? Am I missing something? Bought some face cream I love and I wanted to go back and get the lip mask and a couple of other things. Bummer.
Can I just say I have seen and heard of the copykeening over time but to see the side by side comparisons in this article made my jaw drop!!!!