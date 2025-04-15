Butterfingers JD Vance dropped the college football championship trophy

Yesterday was a good day for powerful men looking idiotic on big stages. First Jeff Bezos face-planted as he ran to greet the all-woman Blue Origin crew. Then, a short time later, JD Vance “fumbled” the College Football Playoff’s national championship trophy in the middle of the White House event honoring the Ohio State Buckeyes. After watching the video multiple times, I still don’t understand why Vance even felt the need to touch the trophy, much less try to pick it up. According to the NYT, the trophy “consists of separate components — a 12-inch bronze base, and a 26-and-a-half-inch trophy made from 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel. Together, the pieces weigh 50 pounds.” Vance was literally too weak to hold it without fumbling:

Again, why did he even try to pick it up in the first place? It’s not his, he didn’t win it, he was not on the team. Why try to handle a trophy that doesn’t belong to you?? You know he pulls that sh-t at home too, I bet VP Butterfingers is constantly weaponizing his incompetence and physical weakness around Usha and their kids. “I can’t hold the kid, he’s gotten too big!” “I can’t help you with the groceries, I’ll just drop them!” Vance tried to joke about the incident online (below). Unfortunately, this whole thing went down a short time after Donald Trump told El Salvador’s president to build more prisons for “home-grown” Americans. So people weren’t in the mood for “jokes.” Anyway, this is just another reminder that these are the dumbest losers ever.

  1. Alicky says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:24 am

    Such a deeply punchable face.

    Reply
  2. Tn Democrat says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:27 am

    Ick. Ick. Ick. Ick. Ick.

    Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:30 am

    These are the dudes that the male 18-24 crowd think are “cool”. Bunch of fucking dweebs–all of them–except more dangerous.

    Reply
  4. LarkspurLM says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:31 am

    JD: don’t use oil-based eye makeup remover.

    Reply
  5. PunkyMomma says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:31 am

    All that testosterone surrounding him must have left him weak in the knees.

    Reply
  6. Tate says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:32 am

    This moment and Bezos falling on his face were my favorite parts of yesterday.

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      April 15, 2025 at 10:34 am

      So much wining for the mediocre stale white middle aged men.

      Reply
    • MMRB says:
      April 15, 2025 at 10:38 am

      same! i cackled when i saw it in the morning and nearly choked on my oatmeal – Jeff Bezo’s giving vibes of that kid who wants to budge into the line with their elbows aloft at school to be first and then killing it. Meme’s forever, Merci Bezos!

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 15, 2025 at 11:31 am

      ANd Bezos was staging a beautiful reunion photo of himself with his fiancee. Major fail.

      Reply
  7. Sheri says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:36 am

    He’s looking for attention because he feels he’s not getting enough.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      April 15, 2025 at 11:36 am

      CNN put up a visual of where everyone’s office in in proximity to the Oval office and Vance’s office is the furthest away. Kind of says it all.

      Reply
  8. Sue says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:37 am

    How humiliating. Love this for him.

    Reply
  9. bisynaptic says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:38 am

    Just like what he’s trying to do to our country.

    Reply
  10. Truthiness says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:46 am

    This clown tried to berate Zelensky in the White House and it turns out he can’t even be trusted to hold a trophy that a football team won.

    Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    April 15, 2025 at 10:56 am

    Well since it was Ohio State, then oh well. Sorry, not sorry, lol. This administration is a giant fumble so I think this was appropriate for this to happen.

    Reply
  12. olliesmom says:
    April 15, 2025 at 11:04 am

    Everything Trump and Co. touches turns to crap.

    Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    April 15, 2025 at 11:05 am

    Go sit on the couch, JD.

    Reply
  14. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 15, 2025 at 11:06 am

    I’m afraid karma will never come for the Mad King. But there’s still time for JD Vance! He loves to mock Democrats on social media so it’s great he’s the 🎯 here. The only award he’ll ever win is most unpopular VP in history.

    Reply
  15. TheOriginalMia says:
    April 15, 2025 at 11:06 am

    College football fans and OSU haters laughed long & hard at Eyeliner dropping the trophy. Hoping it’s an omen and they don’t win another trophy for years to come. But I digress. It’s well known the trophy is 2 pieces and heavy as hell. Thank goodness it wasn’t the crystal one.

    Reply
  16. Kaye says:
    April 15, 2025 at 11:11 am

    This just made my day and it’s only 10:00 am.

    Reply
  17. Bumblebee says:
    April 15, 2025 at 11:25 am

    That dude pointed to the table and told him to put it down! I laughed. Then he still had to hold it, but could only handle the top and it covered his face in the video. All because Trump got the football helmet and poor baby was jealous. Someone get him his pacifier, wah, wah.

    Reply
  18. KC says:
    April 15, 2025 at 11:34 am

    My guess is he wanted to white mansplain to the “boys” on how to hold a trophy. He’s the pathetic wannabe that tries too hard to be cool in front of people that are actually cool. Those kids deserved better but at least they got a laugh too.

    Reply
  19. Allyn says:
    April 15, 2025 at 11:37 am

    Ohio State deserves no less for trademarking the word “the.”

    No, seriously. They hold a trademark on “the.”

    Reply
  20. FancyPants says:
    April 15, 2025 at 1:33 pm

    I know this goes without saying but I’m gonna say it: What if Joe Biden had dropped a trophy or face-planted yesterday? [screams into the void]

    Reply
  21. Jais says:
    April 15, 2025 at 2:18 pm

    Sometimes I struggle to read the political posts just bc I’m so so constantly angry(…I do still read them and we need them and thank u guys!) But this one? Not a problem. Amazing.

    Reply
  22. J.Ferber says:
    April 15, 2025 at 6:36 pm

    The asshole can’t even hold something in his hands without dropping it–may every moment of his be an embarrassment or a humiliation. Moron.

    Reply
  23. Thena says:
    April 15, 2025 at 7:24 pm

    After this, the NHL is really hoping a Canadian team wins the finals so JD won’t get a chance to drop the Stanley Cup.

    Reply

