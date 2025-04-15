Butterfingers JD Vance dropped the college football championship trophy

Yesterday was a good day for powerful men looking idiotic on big stages. First Jeff Bezos face-planted as he ran to greet the all-woman Blue Origin crew. Then, a short time later, JD Vance “fumbled” the College Football Playoff’s national championship trophy in the middle of the White House event honoring the Ohio State Buckeyes. After watching the video multiple times, I still don’t understand why Vance even felt the need to touch the trophy, much less try to pick it up. According to the NYT, the trophy “consists of separate components — a 12-inch bronze base, and a 26-and-a-half-inch trophy made from 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel. Together, the pieces weigh 50 pounds.” Vance was literally too weak to hold it without fumbling:

Again, why did he even try to pick it up in the first place? It’s not his, he didn’t win it, he was not on the team. Why try to handle a trophy that doesn’t belong to you?? You know he pulls that sh-t at home too, I bet VP Butterfingers is constantly weaponizing his incompetence and physical weakness around Usha and their kids. “I can’t hold the kid, he’s gotten too big!” “I can’t help you with the groceries, I’ll just drop them!” Vance tried to joke about the incident online (below). Unfortunately, this whole thing went down a short time after Donald Trump told El Salvador’s president to build more prisons for “home-grown” Americans. So people weren’t in the mood for “jokes.” Anyway, this is just another reminder that these are the dumbest losers ever.

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025