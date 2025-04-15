Princess Eugenie & Beatrice went to the Bahrain F1 race last weekend

The York princesses are no strangers to Formula 1 races or the Middle East. In fact, just last year, there was a big spotlight put on Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s frequent trips to the Middle East. There were high-profile insinuations that Eugenie and Beatrice are picking up suitcases full of cash on their father’s behalf, and that’s why Andrew had the money to stay in Royal Lodge. I have no idea if any of that is true, but Eugenie and Beatrice definitely love to travel to the Emirates and Bahrain especially. They were in Bahrain again over the weekend for the F1 Grand Prix. Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were there too.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined their cousin Peter Phillips for a royal family outing at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain over the weekend.
The princesses and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, were photographed enjoying their time together at the Bahrain International Circuit on April 13.
The royals chatted in the paddock prior to the race, which was ultimately won by Oscar Piastri, driving for McLaren.
Peter was photographed solo, however, he recently introduced his girlfriend — NHS nurse and writer Harriet Sperling — to his uncle King Charles.
Edo also shared some fun pics to his Instagram story, including sweet shots of each royal couple.
Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, were also in attendance at the event, posing for casual pics on Saturday, April 12, ahead of the main event.
What’s weird is how little energy is given to the “left-behinds” and their comings and goings. Two York princesses, their husbands, and Princess Anne’s two adult children, all flying to Bahrain for F1? I would love to know what kinds of deals were made behind-the-scenes, because there’s no way that all four cousins just decided to fly to Bahrain independently of one another. Oh, wait… Fergie was there too!! Jesus, how many suitcases full of cash were on offer???
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy royal outing as they attend Bahrain Grand Prix https://t.co/NDrw9PXe40
— LBC News (@LBCNews) April 15, 2025
Photos courtesy of Edo Mapelli Mozzi’s IG.
They all look ecstatic in those photos wonder just how many suitcases 🧳 they each get?
They all look about half a bottle of wine deep.
I’d be ecstatic as well if I was comped a freebie nice vacation with the family. What was expected in return I wonder.
Fergie was also there looking like an apple doll, sorry, sunscreen does exist, and wearing an elderly pink and black shiny satin outfit she’s worn many, many times. I guess no suitcase of cash for her then? If they are picking up suitcases of cash, then there’s an issue with British Customs. These “royal” grifters have no shame or decency. I know, I know, we already know this.
This really looks bad — they all have no money for travel or accommodation. Especially not the Tindalls and PP.
But at least they’re all white.
So — why should the BM care, or look for signs of bribery, corruption or anything, right?
All totally aboveboard.
Did they take a private jet. Where is the outrage. Does uncle Charles have to approve of Peters girlfriend
Yes, they are their for a reason and it’s not just Andrew’s bidding. Superficial notes: I love Bea’s looks lately, and this is no exception. Edo’s pants are a tragic mistake. Eugenie’s outfit is lovely and flattering, I’d wear it in a heartbeat, and her hair is unfortunate.
So I’m almost positive they all went to this last year too? And there were pictures of all of them leaving a private plane bringing them home that carried a lot of people, including Jeremy Clarkson. So they basically flew with Clarkson on a plan after his gross article. To be clear that was a year ago but I think it might have been the same event?
Found an article about it and yes it was the same event.
https://www.gbnews.com/royal/princess-eugenie-zara-tindall-jeremy-clarkson-f1-bahrain-private-jet
So it’s okay for the white Windsors to fly private but not Harry and Meghan? I guess they need to fly private to bring back all that cash without alerting the authorities.
Eugenie is a “climate activist” who’s spoken on the subject at DAVOS. Why wasn’t she pilloried for using a PJ?
Oh well, when the peasants overthrow them, they have Bahrain as their escape.
I don’t see how you do that and claim to be fond of someone. I would have to corner the jerk on the plane and choke him if he wrote that about someone I cared about. Is every relationship transactional for these people?
Clarksen is getting a lot of positive royal attention aside from just Camilla. Isn’t William going to be on his show or something. And Edo apparently like one of Clarkesen’s posts in the past few days. Which ew and I only know about bc it popped up when I was looking up this old article.
And George is a fan of clarkson according to huevo
Don’t they do a lot races? Especially the middle east? I’d be embarrassed, that’s seems awful, but clearly they are not!
The Windsors have been for hire for decades. They rake in appearance fees for events run by dubious characters, which probably is the cornerstone of most of their incomes when they are not begging the monarch for a few bucks. Of course the rota ignores it for the most part. Unlike the Sussexes, who actually work for their money, this amounts to more non-work and welfare for the royals.
I know that was /s. These people suck, all of them
You know what’s strange is these royals don’t even go to the F1 race that takes place in the UK. Plus it seems that they only go to this race. So Kaiser’s question is valid. What do they get for going to Bahrain?
Could someone from the event being paying them to go and bring attention to the event?
Money for favors.
I spotted some of them on the grid walk on the SkyTV pre race show and laughed how dedicatedly Martin (former driver and now color commentator, as we would call it in American) ignored Fergie and Bea as he plucked bold names out of the same conversational scrum. Later the program flashed a shot of them watching the race from a garage.
Doing a grid walk means they probably had paddock passes, which are hugely expensive. The Crown Prince often has a party after the race; bet the Royals were invited to that too.
A lot of “to and fro” of the Windsors to the Middle East. This time they were literally a pack. It is indeed a curious..
The corruption and dirty money stinks so much I can smell it from here but Im choosing to focus more on trying to understand what’s happening with the waistband on Edo’s trousers.
Velcro diaper closure