Princess Eugenie & Beatrice went to the Bahrain F1 race last weekend

The York princesses are no strangers to Formula 1 races or the Middle East. In fact, just last year, there was a big spotlight put on Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s frequent trips to the Middle East. There were high-profile insinuations that Eugenie and Beatrice are picking up suitcases full of cash on their father’s behalf, and that’s why Andrew had the money to stay in Royal Lodge. I have no idea if any of that is true, but Eugenie and Beatrice definitely love to travel to the Emirates and Bahrain especially. They were in Bahrain again over the weekend for the F1 Grand Prix. Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were there too.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined their cousin Peter Phillips for a royal family outing at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain over the weekend. The princesses and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, were photographed enjoying their time together at the Bahrain International Circuit on April 13. The royals chatted in the paddock prior to the race, which was ultimately won by Oscar Piastri, driving for McLaren. Peter was photographed solo, however, he recently introduced his girlfriend — NHS nurse and writer Harriet Sperling — to his uncle King Charles. Edo also shared some fun pics to his Instagram story, including sweet shots of each royal couple. Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, were also in attendance at the event, posing for casual pics on Saturday, April 12, ahead of the main event.

What’s weird is how little energy is given to the “left-behinds” and their comings and goings. Two York princesses, their husbands, and Princess Anne’s two adult children, all flying to Bahrain for F1? I would love to know what kinds of deals were made behind-the-scenes, because there’s no way that all four cousins just decided to fly to Bahrain independently of one another. Oh, wait… Fergie was there too!! Jesus, how many suitcases full of cash were on offer???

