Why are Princess Beatrice & Eugenie making so many trips to the Middle East?

While Buckingham Palace has been wildly briefing against Prince Andrew for the past two years, King Charles has mostly left his York nieces alone. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice keep to themselves and seemingly enjoy a “half-in/half-out” arrangement. They both have high-paying jobs, they both travel for work, and they both seem to live the lives of part-time royals. But I’m starting to wonder if Charles is trying to hit Andrew through his daughters. The Times ran this story about how Beatrice and Eugenie have been spending a suspicious amount of time in the Middle East, and something something maybe that’s where Andrew got the money to stay at Royal Lodge. That’s the implication. Meanwhile, I really didn’t know Beatrice and Eugenie were traveling like this??
Prince Andrew’s daughters have made a number of visits to the Middle East, leading experts to suggest they are becoming unofficial “cultural ambassadors” in the region. Princess Beatrice, 36, has appeared at two conferences in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in the past month, while Princess Eugenie, 34, has attended events in Qatar.
The visits came as their father, the Duke of York, came under pressure to reveal the source of the windfall that has allowed him to remain in Royal Lodge. Last week The Times revealed he had convinced Buckingham Palace authorities that he had sufficient means, likely to be millions of pounds, to pay for his own upkeep at the 30-bedroom mansion.
Beatrice told the Adipec energy conference in Abu Dhabi that the UK’s contribution to the artificial intelligence revolution was “great talent, great individuals”. The princess, who founded BY-EQ in 2022, spoke about AI, calling it “literally my favourite subject”. She said: “I’m probably making it my whole life’s mission to think about how hope and technology can kind of work in a collaboration mindset.” The conference was organised by the Abu Dhabi national oil company and the UAE energy ministry under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the president of the UAE.
It followed her trip to Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative, in the last week of October. Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Arabian wealth fund, is one of the trustees. It was the second time she had been to Saudi Arabia this year, after joining the special meeting of the world economic forum at the end of April in the capital, Riyadh.
The region has also attracted Princess Eugenie, whose is as an art director at the Mayfair gallery, Hauser and Wirth. The mother-of-two was pictured in Doha, Qatar, at the M7 art centre, and at the Chaumet and Nature exhibition. This followed her attendance at a dinner last year hosted by Sheikha al-Mayassa, the sister of the country’s emir, in London, to celebrate the winners of a Fashion Trust Arabia prize.
Jennifer Gnana, the Gulf correspondent for Al-Monitor, saw Beatrice networking at the events. She said: “Along with her sister Eugenie, Beatrice is now a regular at Saudi economic and investment conferences. She’s become a culture ambassador of sorts for the UK in the Middle East. She seems a popular, more accessible figure in the Middle East, particularly as we’re seeing fewer senior royals such as the King, Prince William and Kate making visits here. I suppose Princess Beatrice represents a more modern and accessible face of the British monarchy that works for engagement in the Middle East. They seem easygoing and engage freely with people. You don’t really see royal protocol with them.”
Their reception has been compared to that of Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. “Those with business backgrounds and associated with a world leader or a royal family tend to do particularly well here,” Gnana said. In addition to her appearances in the Middle East, Beatrice also attended technology conferences in Orlando and Geneva, in March and June respectively.
The suggestion is that in between their international work commitments, Beatrice and Eugenie are acting as middlemen to funnel Middle Eastern money to their father?? While I have no doubt that Andrew has an abundance of shady connections, why would anyone give him money at this point? And why would they give him money through his daughters? And why would Beatrice and Eugenie ruin their own beneficial half-in arrangement by funneling money to their father? The real story here is that Middle Eastern countries – especially the Emirates and Saudi Arabia – are diversifying their business interests so they’re not just known as oil-rich cultural deserts. The Saudis especially have gone all-in on trying to establish themselves as a go-to destination for conferences, festivals, cultural events, sporting events. That’s why they invite British princesses to various events.
Probably picking up bags of money for her uncle and dad. Shady shit.
Lol! My first thoughts. Now if someone can just pap them with Gucci bags full of cash. Aside from that, no one can question Andrew and his girls looking out for one another.
Exactly my thoughts.. isn’t it rumored that they were the ones to purchase the home for their mom, and now the nonce has funds to do the upkeep on RL?
That was exactly my thought. Picking up bags full of shady money for Andrew. Charles isn’t going to say anything because he benefits from his own suitcases of money.
In terms of the York sisters working, with the amount of travelling and hobnobbing they do I highly doubt they’re working 9 to 5. They’ve got those traditional “rich kid jobs” – their presence on the letterhead, and a few events likely amounts to the extent of their work – In other words, part time positions and the business benefits from employing them.
I was in London earlier this year and there is a massive wealthy Middle Eastern & Russian population there, bigger than when I was last there in 2010. I’m sure that a lot of the nouveau riche from there would pay for connections to access the royal family and their circles still.
There are plenty of valid reasons for members of the BRF to be regularly visiting nations with some of the worst human rights records on the planet. Trading money for access? Picking up some trafficked laborers? Perhaps just smoking cigars and laughing maniacally with evil billionaires?
Charles to Andrew: You want your daughters to be Royal? Half in half out, welcome at big royal events? Then they have to do the scut work of dealing with Middle Eastern oil interests that savagely repress their people. I can’t do it anymore, so we need bagmen. Oh and have them bring back some bags of cash, you can skim 20% off the top and we’ll continue to have this charade in the press that we’re at odds.
Eugenie: OK, I wasn’t born yesterday, I know the deal and it works for me. Only can I keep that ridiculous patronage about preventing woman trafficking, just to poke my father in the eye now and then? Thanks.
Beatrice: Sure! I’ll do it! No problem! I have zero judgment, given that I helped my father to do his disastrous Newsnight interview that put him in the cold for good. Gotta make up for that. Second baby on the way, too! Sign me up!
@lady Esther – classic – coffee out the nose classic. Your descriptions hit the nail on the head there!
The British press can’t find any details about Harry and Meghan’s life so they’re digging into Beatrice and Eugenie’s business dealings. As Kaiser said many of the Middle Eastern countries are seeking to diversify their economies and so they’re doing it through conferences and festivals etc. Beatrice and Eugenie are going to the Middle East because they get invited to go there. It’s interesting that press knew that Beatrice started her own company in 2022 and we’re now hearing about it.
Beatrice “starting her own company” = she’s self-employed. Let’s see if she ever actually has staff, files her company accounts and does better than James Middleton. Bonus points for the ridiculous word salad about AI though!
Charles to Beatrice: Thanks for the parure you brought back the last time for Camilla, she loved it. Say hi to David Beckham for me!
Lordy Beatrice and her favorite subject AI😂
Those quotes make it sound like a high school project, possibly middle-school. I guess they are trying to pretend she is a businesswoman, but come on, that was embarassing.
There’s barely concealed shade throughout that article with that quote being a highlight.
Seriously so embarrassing that they’re at each other’s throats about money and mansions. How is this “royal”?
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, follow the money, etc. etc. Take your pick.
The fact that they’re willing to actively get involved in promoting these countries with horrific human rights records suggests they lack a moral compass so why not continue the flow of dirty money to the royals. There will ALWAYS be people willing to pay for royal connections, even the likes of Andrew.
Andrew is still close to a lot of powerful politicians, rich people in UK. “Cancel culture” doesn’t work with men like him who cut deals behind closed doors. Remember when it was revealed one of the politicians asked Charles to give Andrew’s security back? He has still people on his side. Didn’t a rich guy try to buy british passport through Andrew and give a lot of money to one of Andrew’s daughters? I am sure he is still doing that kind of deals.
The first thing that came to mind when I read the headline was that they are there to use their royal status to aquire money in any dodgy scheme their parents have come up with .
I was quite suprised to read that these woman have jobs , and well paying jobs at that .
I would love to get the inside scoop on their positions from somebody they work with .
It’s probably a sweet cushy deal where they can have leave when some society event is on. A bit like Kate’s Jigsaw job , that was such a joke .
So Bea and Eugiene can be half in and half out but not Prince Harry and Meghan? well escaping was the best thing that they did as now they are free!
Harry is the Kings son and front line royal. Be a and Eugenie are nieces. Different rules.
Rich people don’t have morals, they have money. You can’t have both.
I’m not sure that bit about actual modern royals will go over well at KP.
I wouldn’t even really presume that they are traveling to have anything to do with Andrew, maintaining these type of connections works for them too. Outside of the shadiness of their dad, moving in these type of circles is pretty typical for wealthy people, they are just better known to the normals than the daughter of some steel magnate. They both have husbands with jobs in real estate, where it would be fantastic if they could convince people to invest in either Edo’s business or buy from Jack. They both have college degrees and of course who their grandmother being the Queen helped with landing high paying roles. Although I think that’s probably a little bit more accurate for Beatrice, than Eugenie. The wealthy liberal arts having degree holder woman becoming an art gallery director is practically a trope. It was practically Charlotte’s entire personality 30 years ago on SATC.
US has bombed everything they can find, but its not shady when politicians and royals travel there?