People: Duchess Sophie ‘is like the older sister Princess Kate never had’

In the not-so-distant past, it was quite common for a crop of very positive stories about Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, to pop up rather suddenly. Sophie used to work in PR, and I suspect she still tries to manage her own PR. She comes across as ham-fisted and obvious. What’s less obvious is why Sophie is feeling insecure these days, to the point where there are now several stories in the British and American media about Sophie’s friendship with Kate, the Princess of Wales. They can’t all be based on Sophie and Kate’s appearance at Remembrance Sunday. It feels like Sophie is working some hidden agenda. Well, as we discussed, Becky English at the Mail had a story about how Sophie is Kate’s wisest advisor, and both women “repeatedly” reached out to Meghan in 2018 and 2019 (while they were both trashing Meghan to anyone who would listen). Now People Mag has a story about Sophie putting her hand on Kate’s shoulder on Remembrance Sunday and what it all means:

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Hello! that the two women “have a sisterly bond, and Sophie is like the older sister Kate never had.”

Calling the two women “incredibly kind girls,” Seward added, “They are both protective of their children. Sophie has had a young family, so she knows what it’s like trying to protect them while being in the royal world.”

Seward added, “She has been there in the background [for Kate] as part of a private support network. The royals have always shown a human side, but there is more warmth now. That gesture of Sophie putting her arm around Kate is something you wouldn’t have seen a few years ago.”

Fellow royal biographer Robert Jobson told Hello! “That moment said a lot. The royal family are all looking after Kate, and there is a protective bubble around her.”

Seward said Kate and Sophie “have a huge amount in common, having probably formed a bond very much at the beginning. Sophie was there for Kate in an unofficial capacity because she had the same experience of being a commoner marrying into the royal family. They both had really long romances with their husbands-to-be, and Sophie lived at [Buckingham] Palace. By the time they got married, they had more knowledge than the royal brides before them about what they were getting into.”

I’m going to wait patiently for the “Edward, Sophie, William and Kate are totally the new Fab Four” stories. They actually tried that circa 2020/21, but obviously, it did not stick. Maybe this new version is “Kate and Sophie are joined at the hip, they’re best friends, they’re basically sisters-in-law!!” Because, you know, Kate was such an a–hole to her actual sister-in-law. Anyway, Sophie continues her grim PR agenda to convince everyone that she’s so close to all of the royal women (except Meghan). Also: Kate is 42, Sophie is 57, Ingrid C-word should not call them “girls.”

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

17 Responses to “People: Duchess Sophie ‘is like the older sister Princess Kate never had’”

  1. Tessa says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:03 am

    Sophie is flattering Kate to get things for herself. Kate would have seen an older sister as a,threat if they ch competed for William. Carole may be annoyed since she’s the one in control.ingrid needs to retire

    Reply
  2. Miranda says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:09 am

    Talk amongst yourselves, I’ll give you a topic: Kate and Sophie are neither “incredible”, nor “kind”, nor “girls”. Go.

    Reply
  3. Lady Esther says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:10 am

    Well, as sisters go at least Sophie didn’t name her daughter after the woman William is, erm, allegedly involved with. That will never not be funny to me. How could Pippa have done that for any other reason than a stick in the eye to Kate?

    Anyhoodle, Kate gets a proven bootlicker, someone willing to scramble for scraps that will do all the work she doesn’t want to do, in exchange for flattering stories every now and then. Sounds like a win? Sophie is redoing the QEII playbook and why not, that’s how the family works. Only instead of poring over moldy volumes of English history with QEII and making her daughter PURELY BY CHANCE take up Philip’s favourite hobby of carriage riding, Sophie gets to….hmmm…go to the gym with Kate? Wave occasionally at William when he passes by? Hard to imagine her task list now!

    Reply
  4. Inge says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:13 am

    Sophie is a leech.

    She attaches herself to whoever is more popular and hopes to gain popularity. When people hardly know who she is.

    Though she got a moment of fame when she and Edward claimed not to know Oprah, and because infamous because the BRF was then caught red handed trying to remove Sophie’s visit to a school founded by Oprah from their website.

    Reply
  5. Inge says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:14 am

    Sophie is a leech. She attaches herself to whoever is more popular and hopes to gain popularity. When people hardly know who she is.

    Though she got a moment of fame when she and Edward claimed not to know Oprah, and because infamous because the BRF was then caught red handed trying to remove Sophie’s visit to a school founded by Oprah from their website.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:18 am

    Well Mike is said by media to be brother William never had. Now they are directing this spin to Kate and sophie.

    Reply
  7. Jay says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:20 am

    It’s amazing what the rota can spin out of one fleeting photo of Sophie touching Kate’s shoulder. Also, isn’t it kind of shading the QEII era to say that after more than 10 years of Kate in the family, “there is more warmth now. That gesture of Sophie putting her arm around Kate is something you wouldn’t have seen a few years ago.” Why not? Did the Queen have a “No Touching” policy?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 19, 2024 at 8:27 am

      Kate like Sophie are married ins. Kate seems rather snobbish if she wants Sophie to play up to her. The queen after age was monarch

      Reply
    • somebody says:
      November 19, 2024 at 8:35 am

      Maybe Sophie only now knows Kate well enough to touch her shoulder? They have to have a long courtship same as with the men.

      Reply
      • Mtl.ex.pat says:
        November 19, 2024 at 8:47 am

        @somebody – that’s hilarious. Actually it’s hilariously sad. I can just picture Kate imperiously staring at Sophie saying “we don’t know each other well enough to talk about my hormones – I mean for you to touch me!“ She just strikes me as such an insecure snob . Which is the worst kind of snob

  8. Blithe says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:22 am

    I think it means that Charles isn’t doing very well. Sophie —perhaps with genuine affection— sucked up to the Queen. She’s also worked hard to build her cred as a hard working Royal with Charles. Her future security will depend on the next-in-lines. She seems to have a good relationship with William, so maybe a sisterly relationship with Kate is extra insurance, plus the possibility of borrowing better jewelry.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 19, 2024 at 8:32 am

      Definitely it’s about Sophie ingratiating herself to the next person in power. Which suggests that she sees Kate as sticking it out and not going anywhere. And yes, maybe Charles not being well is a part of that. Sophie could see this as happening sooner rather than later. Jobsen saying it shows that the whole family is looking after Kate and that there is a protective bubble around her is interesting. Why does she need to be so protected if she’s now clear of cance? Unlike Charles. Again, it sounds like there’s a MH component there right? Bc protected from what?

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:27 am

    Not only does Ingrid Seward call these women “girls” she said Sophie has a young family. Louise is 21 and Sophie and Edward’s son is 17. Furthermore, this new narrative about the sisterhood doesn’t work given Sophie’s William’s aunt not his older sister and only highlights how badly she and Kate treated Meghan.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      November 19, 2024 at 8:34 am

      What’s not being mentioned is why Sophie would want to remain close to Kate. When William becomes King she and her family will be have to depend on him for funding.

      Reply
  10. Eliza says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:30 am

    From what I read in Spare, she’s scrounging for extra allowance. I was blown away that Harry had to “dry his clothes on the radiator, and live in that dump he called Nott cott. These are some truly weird people, royal or not.

    Reply

