Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande wore Schiaparelli & Ralph Lauren in London

Here are some photos from the big London premiere of Wicked last night. They made a much, much bigger deal of it in London than they did in New York. Which I still think is so weird. This whole time, I actually forgot that Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh are both in Wicked, so I’m adding photos of them, alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey. I also genuinely forgot that the studios are trying to recreate Barbenheimer – Wicked and Gladiator II come out out this Thursday/Friday. My guess? Gladiator II will slay the competition.
How long can I vamp before we have to talk about the premiere fashion? Ugh. First of all, I don’t mind Ariana’s look at all. She wore a custom butter-yellow Ralph Lauren gown which is appropriately princessy and Glinda-esque. It’s possibly her best look of the whole promo tour. Unfortunately, Ari had to stand next to Cynthia in this absolutely catastrophic Schiaparelli dress. It’s designed so that the crinoline is visible and popped out to the side. The sequined leggings make it look like she has mismatched robot legs. I apologize to everyone living for this promotional tour, but I genuinely think Cynthia has been so poorly served by the stylists. Is her hat an homage to the Tin Man?? OH MY GOD.
Additional fashion notes: Jeff Goldblum wore Burberry, Jonathan Bailey wore Ralph Lauren (the one premiere where he actually wore eveningwear).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the "Wicked: Part One" UK Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the "Wicked: Part One" UK Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: Part One" UK Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: Part One" UK Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England.
UK premiere of 'Wicked' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: Jeff Goldblum
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Nov 2024
UK premiere of 'Wicked' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: Jonathan Bailey
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Nov 2024
UK premiere of 'Wicked' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: Michelle Yeoh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Nov 2024
UK premiere of 'Wicked' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: Cynthia Erivo
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Nov 2024
UK premiere of 'Wicked' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Nov 2024
UK premiere of 'Wicked' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: Cynthia Erivo
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Nov 2024
UK premiere of 'Wicked' at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 18 Nov 2024
Is this is the longest publicity campaign for a movie ever? I swear I’ve been hearing about it constantly for over a year and could not be more sick of it. I also find Ariana Grande insufferable so that probably doesn’t help.
IMHO the dress is cool and would be fine if it weren’t for the tragic hat
My thought as well. The dress is cool and I love the robot leg. Someone deserves to be fired for that hat though.
Yeah, I think it’s a dramatic, yet playful look that makes a statement without being costumey. My only quibble, besides the hat, is the neckline. Combined with the velvet gloves, it’s too much coverage in such a heavy fabric.
Also, I’ve been lusting after those Amina Muaddi pumps for months. I do enjoy the occasional shoe splurge (usually Aquazzura), but I can’t justify those.
Huh–I love Cynthia’s look. The hat is a little silly but I could chalk that up to Schiaparelli’s typically irreverent, more-is-more style. Ariana’s gown washes her out.
I love Cynthia’s look but she could wear a sack and I’d say that. Arianna looks appropriately princessy.
I think they’re tying to keep the fashion along the lines of the movie characters, but yeah, I hate everything Cynthia Erivo is wearing. She’s a beautiful woman with gorgeous skin that should be showcased in more bold, daring colors, not just muted tones. And OK, I get that Ariana Grande is supposed to be Glinda so all her clothes resemble a typical fairy tale princess but this look is getting tired. I like to see both in different fashions next red carpet outing.
I feel like these are actually the best two looks they’ve worn — not too on-the-nose costume-y for Cynthia and not pink for Ari.
I’m confounded by Cynthia’s dress and leg. I mean it’s interesting? I’m also confounded by the furry animal on top of Jeff goldblum.
Wait, you actually think the meh-ly reviewed sequel of a modest hit from 20 years ago is gonna beat WICKED???? In any case wicked is tracking to beat gladiator by $20-$30 million.
You think Gladiator was a ‘modest hit?’ What do you consider a blockbuster, then? I do agree with you, however, that Gladiator is not going to beat Wicked.