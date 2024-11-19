Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande wore Schiaparelli & Ralph Lauren in London

Here are some photos from the big London premiere of Wicked last night. They made a much, much bigger deal of it in London than they did in New York. Which I still think is so weird. This whole time, I actually forgot that Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh are both in Wicked, so I’m adding photos of them, alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey. I also genuinely forgot that the studios are trying to recreate Barbenheimer – Wicked and Gladiator II come out out this Thursday/Friday. My guess? Gladiator II will slay the competition.

How long can I vamp before we have to talk about the premiere fashion? Ugh. First of all, I don’t mind Ariana’s look at all. She wore a custom butter-yellow Ralph Lauren gown which is appropriately princessy and Glinda-esque. It’s possibly her best look of the whole promo tour. Unfortunately, Ari had to stand next to Cynthia in this absolutely catastrophic Schiaparelli dress. It’s designed so that the crinoline is visible and popped out to the side. The sequined leggings make it look like she has mismatched robot legs. I apologize to everyone living for this promotional tour, but I genuinely think Cynthia has been so poorly served by the stylists. Is her hat an homage to the Tin Man?? OH MY GOD.

Additional fashion notes: Jeff Goldblum wore Burberry, Jonathan Bailey wore Ralph Lauren (the one premiere where he actually wore eveningwear).