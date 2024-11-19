Princess Kate upcycled an old Catherine Walker coat for Remembrance this year?

The Princess of Wales has some very peculiar style quirks, which is notable because most people find her style kind of boring. She’s a big fan of theme-dressing, she’s a big fan of dressing in flag-colors, and she’s also an ardent copykeener, especially when it comes to mimicking Princess Diana or the Duchess of Sussex. What else is Kate known for? Repeating the same looks with minor tweaks, to the point where people are always questioning whether she buys duplicates with small variations. I still want to know if her coatdress at the Sussexes’ wedding was actually Kate rewearing the white McQueen coat she wore to Charlotte’s christening. But I digress. Kate’s most recent public outing was on the balcony on Remembrance Sunday. At the time, no one ID’d her coat, and I just figured it was some overpriced bespoke piece and that’s why people were being squirrelly. But according to People Mag, Kate wore an old Catherine Walker coat, she just had the buttons redone and they added some velvet pieces.

Kate Middleton is becoming increasingly savvy when it comes to reimagining her signature style. While the royal is well-known for re-wearing pieces (her beloved brown tassel boots from Penelope Chilvers have been in her rotation for over 20 years!), her style team is getting creative when it comes to upcycling her more formal — and often costly — outfits.

“We’ve seen Kate upcycle more lately and I think it’s a great message to be sending, especially so soon after William’s Earthshot tour,” Bethan Holt, Fashion Director at the Daily Telegraph, tells PEOPLE after Kate perfected the chic tweak when she stepped out on Nov. 10 for Remembrance Sunday.

At first glance, the sharp, military-inspired black coatdress—complete with a velvet bow at the collar and velvet-covered buttons — looked like a fresh addition to her wardrobe. But it was actually a Catherine Walker & Co. piece she had worn for the same occasion four years earlier, proving that timeless elegance is always in style.

“I think she recognizes she has lots of beautiful pieces already in her wardrobe, which, with a few small tweaks, can look entirely new,” explains Holt, who has written extensively about Kate’s love of recycling in her book, The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.

In fact, this marks the third time Kate has reimagined this outfit. Initially worn with tasseled epaulets on the shoulders in 2020 for her balcony appearance at the Cenotaph, she had the tassels removed for a second outing in September 2022, when she wore the same piece to greet Commonwealth troops at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

I’m looking at the 2020 Remembrance photos – I’m adding them at the end of the post – and I really can’t tell if this is the same coat or if Kate went to Catherine Walker and asked them to make a very similar coat without tassels and with different buttons. The waist detail seems to be the same, as does the collar. I mean… it’s possible that Kate “upcycled” the same coat in this case. But I also think she buys duplicates with small variations a lot of the time. Or she used to – I’ve wondered a lot if Kate’s clothing budget has been slashed since William got his hands on the Duchy of Cornwall slumlord money.

The 2020 Remembrance photos with the Walker coat:

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

8 Responses to “Princess Kate upcycled an old Catherine Walker coat for Remembrance this year?”

  1. HeatherC says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:42 am

    I still think the velvet ribbon at the neck looks infantile.

    • sunnyside up says:
      November 19, 2024 at 8:55 am

      Get rid of the bow, keep the black buttons Those pockets or whatever they are under the tabs in the old picture, get rid of them as well. It’s good that the fringes have gone. The new hat looks far too grannyish. Apart from that, I actually quite like the coat, but it is over decorated.

  2. Josephine says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:43 am

    They are both bad. As Tim Gunn says, “I question her taste level.” And frankly that of every “journalist” who pretends that she has style.

  3. Dee(2) says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:46 am

    What a difference four years makes. I could see how the bow hides the space in the collar, and the addition of velvet buttons and changing the waist accents could make it the same coat. However, even if she has upcycled this particular coat dress I feel like she still has a ton that look just like this, so it’s fairly impossible to tell. It’s not odd that she has a style uniform so to speak as far as colors she prefers, but why does she buy so much stuff that seems to be the exact same style?

  4. Amy Bee says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Kate had her coat altered…ok. Kate has so many old black coats why didn’t she just wear one of those instead of spending money to get this one upcycled?

  5. Bamaborn says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:50 am

    She looks as if she’s been crying for weeks, not days. And yes, noticeable difference between Chuck’s financing of her wardrobe and that of Bill her husband.

  6. JustBitchy says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:51 am

    Royal Fashion police on insta covered this in depth (subscription only). That account says it’s a “reworked” walker so I go with that too. That account does a lot of research and has strong contracts. (No interest on my part – I just like fashion).

  7. Jamie says:
    November 19, 2024 at 8:53 am

    So? Better than buying a whole new ensemble.

