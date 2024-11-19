Mail: Prince Harry’s American residency is ‘hanging by a gossamer thread’

While millions of Americans are doing what they can to protect themselves and their families from the incoming fascism of Donald Trump’s second term, the British media continues to gleefully promote the idea that Trump will soon deport Prince Harry. The Daily Mail, the Telegraph, all of the royal reporters, they keep publicly begging Trump to do just that. This item appeared in the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column this week:

Prince Harry’s US residency may now be hanging by a gossamer thread. He has been helped by a very friendly Department for Homeland Security vigorously opposing attempts to release his visa application documents. But Trump’s appointment of South Dakota governor Kristi Noem to run Homeland Security should concern Harry. She takes no nonsense and no prisoners having shot and killed her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer Cricket in a gravel pit because he was ‘untrainable’ and ‘dangerous’.

As we’ve discussed before, Harry applied for and received a visa (of some kind) in 2020, when Trump was president. As in, Trump’s DHS in 2020 accepted Harry’s application and he’s been a legal resident ever since. That’s why the Heritage Foundation has been on a two-year harassment campaign to get President Biden’s DHS to release Harry’s immigration records. They’ve been trying to force Biden’s DHS to deport Harry (for reasons!). This also appeared in the Mail a few days ago: “Prince Harry ‘faces deportation if he lied on his visa application’: Trump can remove royal from US if he didn’t declare drug-taking, lawyers say.”

Prince Harry may have lost the ‘upper hand’ in his battle to keep his immigration documents secret after Donald Trump’s thumping election victory and now faces a ‘fight’ to remain in the US, experts told MailOnline today. Beverly Hills attorney Alphonse Provinziano, a leading lawyer with years working on international family law disputes for the rich and famous, believes the Duke of Sussex could spend the next four years of a Trump presidency battling deportation. Harry has lost the ‘protection’ of the Biden administration, according to the Heritage Foundation. The Washington-based conservative think tank is fighting in the courts to have the Duke of Sussex’s visa documents released so they can see if he admitted his historic narcotic use. Mr Provinziano, who runs the LA firm Provinziano & Associates, told MailOnline that while Trump is in the White House – and the Heritage Foundation refusing to lie down – Harry faces a genuine battle to stay in the US – even though his wife is American and his children are dual citizens. ‘One unlikely loser of the 2024 US presidential election is Prince Harry. Trump has repeatedly said that he thinks Harry should not be allowed to stay in the United States since he “betrayed the Queen” and possibly was not forthcoming about his past drug use on his visa application’, he said. ‘Prince Harry’s lawyers will be busy over the next four years, as Trump has made it quite clear that if he returned to office, he would seek to have Harry removed from the country’.

This lawyer was provided talking points from the Mail and Heritage. It’s the same sh-t they’ve been saying for two years, and the courts are not interested. A judge even looked at Harry’s records and dismissed Heritage’s case. The whole thing hinges on “Harry could be deported IF HE LIED on his visa application.” Anyway, this is going to get worse (in the British media) in the coming months. These people are too busy exposing their whole plan though – they couldn’t bully Harry into crawling back to them, broke and divorced. So now an entire national press and a right-wing think-tank is trying to convince a fascist to deport a prince.