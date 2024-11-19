Mail: Prince Harry’s American residency is ‘hanging by a gossamer thread’

While millions of Americans are doing what they can to protect themselves and their families from the incoming fascism of Donald Trump’s second term, the British media continues to gleefully promote the idea that Trump will soon deport Prince Harry. The Daily Mail, the Telegraph, all of the royal reporters, they keep publicly begging Trump to do just that. This item appeared in the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column this week:
Prince Harry’s US residency may now be hanging by a gossamer thread. He has been helped by a very friendly Department for Homeland Security vigorously opposing attempts to release his visa application documents.
But Trump’s appointment of South Dakota governor Kristi Noem to run Homeland Security should concern Harry. She takes no nonsense and no prisoners having shot and killed her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer Cricket in a gravel pit because he was ‘untrainable’ and ‘dangerous’.
As we’ve discussed before, Harry applied for and received a visa (of some kind) in 2020, when Trump was president. As in, Trump’s DHS in 2020 accepted Harry’s application and he’s been a legal resident ever since. That’s why the Heritage Foundation has been on a two-year harassment campaign to get President Biden’s DHS to release Harry’s immigration records. They’ve been trying to force Biden’s DHS to deport Harry (for reasons!). This also appeared in the Mail a few days ago: “Prince Harry ‘faces deportation if he lied on his visa application’: Trump can remove royal from US if he didn’t declare drug-taking, lawyers say.”
Prince Harry may have lost the ‘upper hand’ in his battle to keep his immigration documents secret after Donald Trump’s thumping election victory and now faces a ‘fight’ to remain in the US, experts told MailOnline today. Beverly Hills attorney Alphonse Provinziano, a leading lawyer with years working on international family law disputes for the rich and famous, believes the Duke of Sussex could spend the next four years of a Trump presidency battling deportation.
Harry has lost the ‘protection’ of the Biden administration, according to the Heritage Foundation. The Washington-based conservative think tank is fighting in the courts to have the Duke of Sussex’s visa documents released so they can see if he admitted his historic narcotic use.
Mr Provinziano, who runs the LA firm Provinziano & Associates, told MailOnline that while Trump is in the White House – and the Heritage Foundation refusing to lie down – Harry faces a genuine battle to stay in the US – even though his wife is American and his children are dual citizens.
‘One unlikely loser of the 2024 US presidential election is Prince Harry. Trump has repeatedly said that he thinks Harry should not be allowed to stay in the United States since he “betrayed the Queen” and possibly was not forthcoming about his past drug use on his visa application’, he said. ‘Prince Harry’s lawyers will be busy over the next four years, as Trump has made it quite clear that if he returned to office, he would seek to have Harry removed from the country’.
This lawyer was provided talking points from the Mail and Heritage. It’s the same sh-t they’ve been saying for two years, and the courts are not interested. A judge even looked at Harry’s records and dismissed Heritage’s case. The whole thing hinges on “Harry could be deported IF HE LIED on his visa application.” Anyway, this is going to get worse (in the British media) in the coming months. These people are too busy exposing their whole plan though – they couldn’t bully Harry into crawling back to them, broke and divorced. So now an entire national press and a right-wing think-tank is trying to convince a fascist to deport a prince.
Trump needs to remember that every year Americans celebrate overthrowing the British monarchy.
Trump has moved on to wanting Ann Selzer investigated and then he’ll move on to someone else in the next two months, he only talks about this when he’s asked directly by the British media I don’t think he cares. That being said the British media’s obsession with the idea that he has nowhere else to go on this planet but back to them is sickening. They behave in all ways like an abusive partner. They have done all they can to ruin this man’s life, his marriage, and his sense of security in where he can live whether in the UK or abroad. Yet, for some reason they think that he’s going to come back and play circus clown for them so that they can earn money again? If I was Harry I wouldn’t care if I had to live in an airport terminal, they wouldn’t make another dime off of me.
After they release Harry’s visa application, then they will release Melania’s Einstein visa. application.
Richard Nixon could not even get John Lemon out of the Country over drug use.
Melania Trump is supposed to have lied on her application as well.
As did Elon Musk. I don’t think the administration is going to want to dig too deep into such matters and set that precedent.
The poor deluded British media. They want Harry to come back so badly, but they haven’t realized that he could just as easily move his family to a country other than the UK.
I mean, my first thought was “didn’t they initially go to Canada after leaving the UK”
This is so funny. Trump thinks he should be deported because he betrayed the queen??! Is Trump the queens defender??! Harry’s drug use was literally splashed on the front pages of the tabloids. Why would he lie when he would’ve needed other visas to America before! He lived in California when he trained with the army there! This is so stupid!
It sells newspapers.
Trump was weirdly obsessed with QEII, which is surprising considering that she wasn’t a despot like all the other heads of state he fanboys over. Remember when he seemed to think that he deserved to be part of the US delegation at her funeral, and ranted about how he would’ve gotten better seats? What makes it all extra funny is that we royal watchers remember the gossip about how the entire BRF bickered over who would have to be stuck with him during his state visit, because even those miserable f–kers couldn’t stand his ass. (Incidentally, I think it was Harry who pulled the short straw on that occasion, wasn’t it?)
As far I remember Harry and Meghan didn’t attend any function or banquet with Trump when he and all his children visited. I think Camilla was stuck with the “honor”.
In the meantime Harry was visiting schools in Vancouver, not a bored look on the children and teachers faces.
Trump doesn’t care about Harry. He only talks about him when asked questions by the British media. Trump is only interested in deporting brown people.
Exactly, targeting Harry would have no political advantage for Trump. American people don’t care about the legal visa of a rich white British man. Why would his administration even be thinking about Harry, there is no evidence he has lied on any official documents? A judge has seen his immigration records and thrown out the case. The only people who care about this is the British media and some crack trolls. Who think Harry should be punished for leaving the UK and speaking openly about his family.
Yeah, I think the only reason he would attempt to deport Harry is because he thinks it would make him look strong on deportation. But two other things at play here:
1) supposedly, the people who voted for him to deport immigrants are only interested in undocumented immigrants. I mean, if we take them at their word, that’s what they’re saying, right? Immigration is okay as long as you do it legally. And harry did it legally. (lets be honest here, everyone, including the DM, knows that Harry is here 100% legally.)
2) But what we all know is that the people who voted for him care less about legality than they do about racism. They want the brown people deported, the ones who are “taking their jobs” and “abusing the system” etc. For them deportation isn’t about the rich white prince married to a US citizen who has two American citizen children.
This is the least of my worries right now. Prince Harry is a very famous, very wealthy white prince who is also married to an American citizen. I think he’s fine. The derangers are so desperate to find a reason to punish him for releasing Spare, and it’s obvious that KP and their bots want the words “lies” and “Spare” and “Prince Harry” to be pushed to the top of the internet. What a bunch of sore losers!
Derangers were upset with harry and Meghan from the time when they were first seen together
Absolutely. They have a script of words and phrases that they push – “proven liar,” “traitor,” “lies,” to initiate a hateful algorithm related to Prince Harry. They think they are so clever.
So it’s okay for Charles and Andrew to betray the queen. And harry never betrayed her.
Charles complained about his mother years. Andrew betrayed the queens trust.
Does the BM think pointing out that Noem shot her puppy and a goat because they annoyed her really sounds good in the context of them praying Harry gets deported? Are they saying that she was so “no nonsense she shot a puppy” as a way to say Harry better be careful lest he piss her off enough to have violence done to him?
She shot the puppy because she wasn’t intelligent enough or patient enough or experienced enough to train it like any number of millions of other people manage to do with dogs. She wasn’t even compassionate enough to just rehome it or to think about the effect on her children of murdering family pets. She is right in line with all of the other DT proposed appointments. All of them are criminal, awful people. The only slim hope now is that Congress does its job and says no to all of them.
Harry and Meghan are both well connected people. If worst comes to worst and something happens they will be fine. This is just a sick dream the UK press have because the other royals are boring and lazy. They desperately need Harry and think this is the only way for him to come back. It’s so sad. Harry is the only one that kept that monarchy going.
“These people are too busy exposing their whole plan though – they couldn’t bully Harry into crawling back to them, broke and divorced. So now an entire national press and a right-wing think-tank is trying to convince a fascist to deport a prince.”
Exactly. Anyway, white/European immigrants are going to be at the bottom on the mass deportation priority list. I was listening to discussion about this yesterday and an immigration lawyer said that it’s going to take years for the Trump Administration to be able execute the mass deportation scheme because they don’t have the manpower to deport the huge number of people that Trump wants to deport and because each matter would be tied up in court for years.
Yeah, they are going after people who wouldn’t afford high-priced lawyers. I doubt Harry, a white man who can afford years-long court case, is a priority for them. Now, if it was Meghan who wasn’t the citizen, Trump wouldn’t mind turning her life into hell.
I don’t think he’s going to care about laws: deport first, ask questions never….
These idiots in the BM need to worry what Trump is going to do to the UK when he hits that country and others with 20% increase on tariffs on their goods imported to the US. And a state visit to the UK will bw a nightmare: the Foreign Office will expect the BRF to roll out the red carpet for Trump (and Elon Musk) to massage their egos. Kate and William as heir to the throne and spouse are expected to show up, no getting out of it. Trump would dog walk the Windsors to make a point. Glad the Sussexes are away from that mess.
I think will is like Trump and they will hit it off. Cue more peg the statesman spin.
Even if Harry were to be deported, he will not come running back to the UK like a combat medic to save the mortally wounded monarchy. The monarchy is crumbling and already starting to decompose, as a result of the actions of the dead queen and the left-behinds. Just accept it already.
Harry won’t be deported. He has those 400 pages he left out of spare. I don’t think Charles would want to open that can of worms