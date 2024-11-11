Eden: Prince Harry is ‘desperate’ to reconcile with the Windsors because of Trump

Months ago, when I was covering some story about the Heritage Foundation pushing hard for Prince Harry’s visa records and eventual deportation, I remarked that if Donald Trump won the election, everyone would have much bigger worries than “is Harry going to be deported?” We absolutely do have bigger fish to fry, but predictably, the royalists are throwing a huge party because of Trump’s win. The Venn diagram of royalists and MAGAts is an overlapping circle, and they’re begging the incoming Trump administration to please spare a moment to release Harry’s visa records and throw him out of the country. They honestly believe that Trump is going to order someone to handcuff Harry and march him back to England. Like, they believe Harry has no other options? It’s bizarre. Anyway, the Mail’s Richard Eden must have talked to all of Prince William’s clownish advisors, because everyone over there is damp with expectations of Harry’s eventual deportation.
When I disclosed last month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had bought a home on the coast of Portugal, the reasons behind the purchase remained shrouded in mystery. Why had the couple bought their first European property after being evicted from Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage by King Charles early last year? Now, things may have become clearer: Prince Harry and Meghan could have been seeking an escape route if Donald Trump returned to the White House.
A royal source told me earlier this year that the Sussexes were making increasingly ‘desperate’ efforts to extend olive branches across the Atlantic. It followed a string of hostile comments from the Trump family. And the same insider yesterday said: ‘We can expect to see more of Harry back in Britain in years to come.’
During a visit to the Trump International Golf Links in Scotland in August, the President-elect’s son Eric called the Duke and Duchess ‘spoiled apples’ and echoed his father’s claims that Harry could be deported if the Republicans won. ‘You can happily have those two,’ Eric added. ‘We might not want them anymore; it feels like they’re on an island of their own.’
Donald Trump had previously suggested that Harry – who has lived in California since 2020 – would not get ‘special privileges’ and indeed may be deported if he is found to have falsified information on his visa form.
Someone who worked for the royals while the couple were still part of ‘The Firm’ told me in August: ‘It seems quite clear that the Sussexes are desperate to start healing the rift [with the Royal Family].’ As evidence, the source pointed to the string of stories that had recently appeared in People magazine, a favoured outlet of Harry and Meghan. They included an article in July about Harry’s despair that his father was not accepting his phone calls and another claiming that his rift with Prince William was not ‘irreparable’.
“We can expect to see more of Harry back in Britain in years to come.” Sounds like that’s what William believes, maybe Charles too. But my sense is that Harry would rather live literally anywhere else with Meghan and their kids, and that his attempts to speak to Charles are about Charles’s health and not anything else.
Meanwhile, Heritage’s Nile Gardiner is already providing quotes to British media about his hopes, and Heritage’s hopes, that a Trump-administration’s DHS would release Harry’s visa records. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told i News: “If [Trump] is provoked, it could get very messy. The whole thought of a member of the Royal Family being thrown out of the United States, especially given the special relationship, it would be very embarrassing for the Royal Family.” LOL, if this ends up being one of those “when the dog catches the car” situations, I will laugh my ass off. Trump’s DHS will release Harry’s visa records, then suddenly DHS is inundated with calls to release all visa records, and Heritage pressures Trump to deport Harry (for no reason, because Harry’s casual drug use years ago is not a deportation-level offense) and Trump doesn’t want to because even he knows it will opening a huge can of worms. Anyway, I’m glad Harry and Meghan have that Portuguese bolthole.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during his visit on the occasion of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in front of the city hall Düsseldorf, 09.09.2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Wheelchair Basketball Final between France and the USA during the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA – France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13.09.2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball Invictus Games 2023, wheelchair basketball final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13.09.2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during his speech, Closing Ceremony, on 16.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09.09 – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf Germany
Harry has FU money now. The idea he would go back to the UK before anywhere else is laughable. Canada is literally right there.
If I was Harry, I would stay away from Canada too. The same right-wing crazies are in Canada, they are already complaining about “too many immigrants” especially the black and brown ones.
So their end game is to, force Harry back in punishment for leaving, break up his marriage and ruin his kids lives, and somehow force him into working as a royal again to increase their popularity and give William an out for his terminal laziness? And it never occurred to them that he could just move to Mexico? Move to Colombia? Move to Botswana or any of the other countries on Earth not focused on playing petty games? For the life of me I don’t understand why they act like if he was deported he would HAVE to come back to the UK and HAVE to be a working royal. If anything this indicates they know they are dying and want him back in any way they can get him. Pathetic.
Yes, it is the most bizarre thing ever. Harry is not a person to them. He is a tool to resurrect the dying monarchy because William for whatever reason is not fully capable. This is such a dangerous mindset. One begins to think that they will not stop until Meghan and the children are somehow … gone.
“Harry is desperate to reunite with the Windsors because _________ insert reason here.”
Harry is desperate to reunite with the Windsors because the sky is blue.
Aren’t these royal reporters exhausted? Find something else to do,
Agree with Kaiser, this would backfire spectacularly if it happened. I think I’ve posted before that in January 2017, Michael Gove, then a Conservative MP (and at the time married to Sarah Vine) was flown to New York and, while Rupert Murdoch was present, interviewed Trump for the UK Times.
A few years later, Gove then admitted he had used cocaine ‘in the past’.
If Harry’s Visa is released then I want to see Gove’s from 2017.
Did he admit his drug use on that Visa?
Musk would be high on the FAFO list too with the revelations he used his student visa to work and not study.
And then there is Mrs. Trump’s visa application as well!
I agree with Kaiser this would set a precedence. Does Nile Gardiner have US citizenship? He is British national but I am not sure what his status.
As sunnyside up and seaflower said people around Trump would be affected as well. Melania’s mother’s visa details have already been made public.
I imagine that many countries would love having the Sussex’s live in their country, Nigeria is the first that comes to mind for me.
What a big pile of steaming sh*t!!
Eric is the only member who talked about harry of late. The others were campaigning for the election. Maybe eric wants to impress derangers to get some attention. Eden is obsessed.
They only talk about it when they are asked by the British press. While I don’t go out of my way to read interviews given by the Trump family I can’t think of any time that they have talked about this in an american-based publication. This is the obsession of the Rota because they don’t have anything to write about, and they’re pissed that they are completely cut off from everything that the Sussexes do. So they want them to be forced back so they can make up stories again and get photos to do ” body language” analysis on. I doubt until he’s asked about it Trump even thinks about them. He has way more people to be angry about being ” nasty” to him
Hmm. What are these desperate measures? What olive branches are they seeing? Cuz I haven’t seen any.
Doubtful that Harry is desperate for anything from the Windsors. Harry and Meghan have money and means. They could go anywhere if “kicked out” of the states. Australia, Canada and if they did purchase a home in Portugal then there.
Will would remain obsessed with Harry and Meg and is still ignore his wife.
Eden is obsessed. So maybe harry could call trump and say he’s reconciling with his family because of him. And Eden you should know that Meghan and their children are harry s family
All this article proves is that DT is an a-hole and that his followers expect him to be some kind of petty dictator who is above the law and constitution. H&M can go to all kinds of countries outside of the UK or US. This is more scary for the rest of us.
All this shows is that vengeance will be the chief purpose of all governance at the federal level. We have some dark, dark days ahead. Harry will be fine no matter what. Deport him and it’s an international story that increases the world’s sympathy, making both the royal family and the USA look like bad guys.
I’m no constitutional scholar, but all this talk of denaturalization seems to be impossible under the 14th amendment, and amending the consitution is a difficult task. Even if I’m wrong about that, the cost of Trump’s vengeance is going to run into the tens, maybe even hundreds of billions. I don’t think that will have a positive effect on the price of milk or cheese.
My i remind everyone, Richard Eden is on video nearly crying shortly after Harry/Meghan announced they were leaving. He referred to it as feeling like Harry/Meghan dumped him/the rota – broke up with them. he and I used to argue all the time on Twitter. He is completely off his rocker and, though married with 2 daughters, I think he has a thing for Harry a la Dan Wootton.
Yet another “story pulled out of his behind? How delusional.
Maybe the Heritage Foundation should investigate Junior’s unhinged behaviour and obvious preoccupation with the Columbian Marching Powder. He’s high as a kite half the time.