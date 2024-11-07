Is Prince Harry genuinely at risk at being deported by a second Trump administration?

For years, Donald Trump has made nasty comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This was back in his first term, but it kicked up a notch when Harry and Meghan fled to California just as pandemic lockdowns began in 2020. That’s something that kills me too – Harry clearly applied for a visa to stay in America in 2020, when Trump was president. The Trump administration clearly approved his visa. That hasn’t stopped the Heritage Foundation – aka the authors of Project 2025 – from waging a nearly two-year legal battle to get their hands on Harry’s visa files. This fall, a federal judge shut down Heritage’s latest attempt, but they’re still trying to scam their way into getting Harry’s files. Now that Trump is coming back into office, you think he’s going to target Harry? Trump is surrounded by British wingnuts like Nigel Farage, wingnuts who absolutely have a “deport Harry back to the UK” agenda.
A royal risk. Long before Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, he was vocal about Prince Harry’s move to the US. Trump, 78, has gone on record saying he’d consider deporting Harry, 40, because of drama over the Duke of Sussex’s US visa.
Harry is currently in a legal battle involving his immigration status. He admitted he took illegal drugs (cocaine, cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms) in his memoir “Spare,” which would be grounds for his visa application to be rejected.
The father of two and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been living in California since they quit their royal duties in the UK in 2020. Meghan, 43, is a US citizen, while Harry has been fighting to become one.
The Heritage Foundation conservative think tank has sought Harry’s visa records, arguing that the second son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana could not have legally entered the US due to his drug use. In “Spare,” Harry wrote that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me,” but “marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”
A judge has since ruled that Harry’s visa application is to remain private — making Trump’s mission to deport the duke a harder feat. Trump first threatened to throw Harry out of the country in February while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md.
“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own,” the 45th president said.
Harry actually hasn’t been “fighting” to become an American citizen. He was asked about that point-blank this year, if he ever considered naturalizing, and he said he had considered it but he made it sound like he wasn’t in the process of naturalizing. In any case, the Sussexes’ purchase of a home in Portugal sounds like one of the wisest investments ever right about now. All they would have to do to get an EU Golden Visa is invest about $500K-600K in Portugal. They could move Archewell over there too, or create a second base for their business/charity.
For performative evil I wouldn’t be surprised if Dump works to get Harry deported. Maybe they do have that house in Portugal and they’ll go there.
I think mass deportation of illegal (and eventually legal let’s be real) immigrants and getting project 2025 off the ground is a much higher priority than Prince Harry but in any case if they did buy a home in Portugal it was indeed a wise decision.
Something I think we have to remember is how ineffective Trump is as a person. I saw a headline in the Atlantic I think about how much damage he could do if he stayed focused and driven and I mean…….the last thing that man is, is focused and driven. especially now.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m still terrified and we are in for a really rough ride here. He’s going to surround himself with people who ARE focused and driven (maybe??) and there are going to be lots of EOs and bills passed and such that are terrible for this country.
But someone who is his savior and hero one day (like Elon Musk) can be his enemy the next day. We joke about Scaramucci but that kind of epitomizes how fast Trump goes through allies.
all that to say…..I can see someone asking Trump about this and him being like “Harry who?”
There are going to be mass deportations and I am much more concerned about those than Harry.
That’s what I thought about him giving Kennedy a position also. I wondered how long he would last or if it would even ever happen. He doesn’t need these people now because he has what he wants so he could turn on them all. I’m sure he’ll start with lower economic classes when it comes to deportation.
Yes! I’m not that worried about RFK because I think he’s going to last 3 months tops. Trump wants him because he’s a Kennedy (which is funny since Trump is so anti-liberals, lol) but that appeal will wear off once Trump realizes he’s not getting invited to Hyannis Port anytime soon.
(do the kennedys still have a compound there?)
Apparently the compound is ongoing. In 2020 RFK gave tours of the place for $10 to those willing to help his antivax campaign.
Yes Becks, exactly.
I think the one of the scary things about him is that he IS all over the place, so we can’t always be sure which crazy idea he has will be the one he actually sees through to fruition, but certainly a lot of what he says won’t happen because he will just forget about it. (And obv the people around him that will use him like a puppet to get their terrible agendas handled are also a huge factor)
I wouldn’t want to see Harry deported over a dumb vendetta, but I am much more worried about the millions of people that don’t have the money/connections Harry does.
Bingo! And the thing is that Harry’s a “high value” immigrant (which sounds bad, but is reality) – he has money and connections, something all those people living in shelters don’t have.
He couldn’t pull in the competent 8yrs ago. He has shed a LOT of people in that orbit since he caught Covid. He was scraping the barrel in 2016 and it’ll be even more apparent now, because Trump is a gibbering, sundowning mess. Covid has accelerated his (family predisposition) for alzheimers. Trump is also a narcissist who likes to be associated with “the best” – he tried to court Diana; he’ll still think Harry in the US is a feather in his cap. I don’t think Trump gives two diaperfuls about Nigel Farage, tbh.
The real issue with the coming regime: Under Biden we had “smart fascism” (recall: Mussolini coined the term, and equated it with corporatism). Under Trump it’ll be “stupid fascism”. The real problem is the corporations: they’re the money stream to these politicians on both sides of the aisle. That money stream needs to be broken by the public in order for anyone to see a true economic recovery, and recovery of our personal freedoms. Americans need to pull a France and get in the streets, refuse to work until the oligarchy’s stocks shatter and burn. Mutual aid so that people get fed and needs met, just like after a flood or hurricane. The military-industrial complex Eisenhower warned about in the 1950s is now a global conglomerate. It’s contributing to the climate emergency, causing pain and mayhem globally and will only get worse if we don’t band together against it.
Trump is ineffectual and is experiencing an obvious cognitive decline. But let’s not forget Vance. He’s ambitious. He’ll take advantage of any leverage he can to propel himself into the Oval Office.
Considering he wrote the forward to Project 2025 (I think it was scrapped due to the campaign though?) he is the scariest thing to come out of this election.
Kara Swisher who reports on tech and knows a lot of these guys, including Musk, predicts that there will be a battle of the egos with those two pretty quickly and that this association won’t last.
I can see the same with RFK.
I think a lot of people memory holed the chaos of the first term and so many people leaving the administration. There will be more of the same.
It’s the fact that Trump is going to be a figure head and extremely easy to manipulate and the Heritage foundation will be running this President entire time in office. Expect the worse, because it’s going to be so much worse than any of us in the USA have ever dealt with.
For whatever ridiculous reason T*ump seems to *like* chumming it up with the RF. well, at least he did with Liz. IDK if he feels that way about KFC
For now, I think (cuz who tf knows with this guy) he will ignore Harry as a *favour* to KFC
BUT… that could be my bias talking, because I love the beautiful, sunny, warm life, home, friends and lifestyle The Sussexes have built for themselves in Montecito and it would make me livid and desperately sad if The Sussexes ever felt they were no longer welcome in the USA bcos of that man
@hannah, “For now, I think… he will ignore Harry as a *favour* to KFC”
I have no doubt that Charles would love to have Harry greatly inconvenienced and uprooted from his idyllic life in Montecito. And I have no doubt that Trump would (and could) only be too happy to oblige him.
If the royals enable this I think the purpose is for them to separate harry from Meghan something they tried since William tried to dissuade harry from marrying her.
Harry is a rich, white Prince. He will be fine, no matter what the media says. Harry’s visa is not of interest to the US government. He is in the US legally and has an American wife and children.
And why would he be deported from a country where he has a legal visa? Because he was mean to his grandma? (or so the orange one said)
You do understand that this incoming administration is not bothered by niceties like “legality,” right?
Trump treated his wives badly and his current wife does not look happy. The queen made it clear she adored harry and Meghan And the children saying they are much loved. Charles and William behaved badly to the sussexes
If Trump or one of his sycophants doesn’t like him for any reason and wants him gone, he will be gone. Remember, things here are not going to work the way they used to. People seem to have a lot of trouble wrapping their heads around this concept. Understandably.
I have been saying this for the longest time and people just don’t want to believe how bad it can, and probably will, get.
This exactly. He and the team around him are not going to play by the ‘rules’ this time and there is no one to stop them. The guardrails are gone. He can do whatever he wants.
You think the Trump administration is go to waste their time trying to cancel the visa of a British Prince? There is no public interest in this and outside a few nuts in the Heritage Foundation no one cares. Why would a political administration tie themselves up in knots trying to deport a legal immigrant? On what grounds?
Trump has his own problems. He will be pleasing derangers who dislike the,sussexes which is not a good look to say the least. I doubt William can hurt them when or if he becomes king.
I’m not going to say what would or would not happen in the US anymore at this point, but I don’t understand the drive from the UK perspective to get Harry deported. To what end? Forcing him back into the royal family to work? He can still say no, he could still do all of his charity work in the UK. Other than just for the sheer evil of breaking up a family, I don’t see what benefit it provides to them. He’s not coming back to be your workhorse and I would imagine forcing someone to be deported would make public sentiment be on their side more so than the people that had it done.
Why would anyone assume he would come back to UK if he left the USA? He is a rich white man he can go and live anywhere in the world. Why would he come back to a place that won’t give him security and in the home of the British tabloids he hates?
Agree. He has friends in many countries.
@Dee(2): Exactly.
In my mind the people who are driving the deportation and denaturalization efforts (Stephen miller) are not actually concerned with him. The troll will continue to talk trash but is he literally the one making decisions? I doubt it.
Either way I expect he will be fine.
They’ll start with the illegals first. Having said that, the incoming trump administration is going to be savage. If they don’t like Harry, he’s out. And tbh, they hate him. Yes he’s a white prince but whom did he marry? a person of color. the majority of hate towards them is because he married a woman of color.
They hate Harry? Says who? A few commentators in the British press. Nobody on Trumps team even speaks about Harry unless asked a leading question by the British media. This concern trolling is exhausting. Stop pretending to be worried about the visa of a white British millionaire. Worry about the ordinary Americans who don’t have Harry’s money and contacts. He will be fine. Most Americans and the US gov have no interest in the legal visa of rich white people.
Does a visa application automatically have to be rejected if you check yes to ever using drugs? Because if not, I think any rational person can agree that Prince Harry Of The United Kingdom was always going to be approved, regardless.
You would not automatically be rejected if you admitted previous drug use. Maybe if you had a criminal conviction or were an addict but casual drug use in the past would not automatically prevent you obtaining a visa, especially if you are a rich, white prince from the UK.
What if someone confessed he or she tried drugs in college briefly. Would they be deported. That would include many people if their visa was rejected for that.
People have been turned away from entering the US after having admitted they smoked weed in high school, 40 years ago. They were asked by a border guard, they told the truth and received a lifetime ban on ever entering the US.
Their lawyer has been on the case for 2 years w/o success. They have property in the US they cannot get to, check on, etc. These two people are upstanding, righteous citizens of Canada. And white. Yet still…they have been denied access to the US for admitting they smoked pot in high school.
Clearly not, as there are plenty of musicians living in the US but were not born there who have been open about their drug use.
@shirleygailgal Were any of these people who were turned away British millionaire princes with an American wife? Who had already been granted a visa under the first Trump administration in 2020?
Didn’t the American government try this with John Lennon? We know that John Lennon was actively using drugs and they still couldn’t deport him since he didn’t have any drug related conviction. There are many british artists living in USA who are known for their drug use, but no conviction on their records.
I have said this all along even as people scoffed at the possibility. The answer to the question “Is Prince Harry genuinely at risk of being deported by a second Trump administration?” is yes. And he always has been.
They’re not moving anywhere and I think deporting Harry is the last of Trump’s concerns. I still don’t believe they have a house in Portugal. The DM would have published photos of the house by now if they did.
I also don’t believe there is a house in Portugal, for the same reason that there has never been a description or photos of the house or listed number of bedrooms or bathrooms, which the Fail does every single time they mention their Montecito home. They haven’t even given a rundown of the cost of this imaginary home that has never been confirmed, described or pictured.
Harry’s not looking to be a citizen. And they’re not deporting him. I don’t think they’d care for the optics. They’re so much bluster and racism. They may shout about Harry but he’s not their primary target.
I doubt Trump will even try. The queens son Charles disrespected her through his interviews. Where is his punishment. The derangers though will want this and praise Trump to the skies. Like the derangers wanting to have peg in the throne soon so he can deal with harry and Meghan. Harry doesn’t do drugs now. So how come confessed drug users in the USA did not get deported. Many examples
The derangers think Trump, or anyone, can deport Meghan, an American citizen
The royals would step in – no way in hell Charles and William want Harry & Meghan back in the UK to be able to disrupt them on a daily basis by doing the most basic of tasks. Trust – Charles would make a personal call if he had to.
There is no need to step in. Harry is ok.
Idk about deportation but a second trump administration isn’t good for the Sussexes in general. We kept disregarding the attacks on them saying its just the British media and UK but now we know that America is right wing. Come on, Trump won the popular vote and the electoral college. Americans bought what Trump was selling.
I too think the Portugal property was for an escape, should anything happen. If not, it doesn’t hurt to invest in real estate or have a vacation home, a European base at that. Its not just the Sussexes; rich people have homes elsewhere and they’ll be the first to leave. Maybe the Sussexes saw this coming. i could be wrong here, but now Birmingham for the next Invictus game doesn’t sound so bad, right?! I know the Sussexes have money and while we don’t know about harry getting deported, its not gonna get better for the Sussexes. The attacks will be louder.
The UK has gone in for the daily attacks on harry and Meghan. Not so much the usa.the king could have stopped thus ages ago even when he was still prince of Wales.
Obama got elected for two terms, Biden got elected against Trump. America is conservative in terms of fiscal policies. People don’t want to pay taxes and don’t want to see increased prices on goods. There was a racial bias against Kamala, but the increased votes for Trump were partly a reaction against inflation and Trump’s promise to drop taxes and instead, implement tariffs. It is a stupid idea, but a lot of people just heard “no tax” part of it.
Why would Harry get deported?
Harry has substantial US interests. He has a US citizen wife, US citizen children and he has US companies.
Please.
He is not going anywhere. This is nonsense.
I doubt Nigel Farage would be able to sway any of Trump’s decisions. He likes to pretend he’s in Trump’s inner circle while Trump is barely aware of his existence.
“If” this happens, the Sussex’s would be welcomed with open arms by countries all over the world and while moving would be a nuisance, they’ll be fine. “If” this were to happen I would hope that they would divest all their businesses in America and never pay the US a dime in taxes.
@Bings – Totally agree. It is highly likely that Harry is a US permanent resident (green cardholder) by now. I mean so was Rishi Sunak (up until he became Prime Minister) and the disgusting Piers Morgan as well. Harry is married to a US citizen, has established employment, a home, etc. in other words, any visa he came to the US on would now be secondary to the green card, which allows him to exit and enter the country. He’d maintain the green card, as long as he doesn’t stay away from the US for longer than a year.
No risk for Harry,but it’ll give the BM something to salivate about and endless articles, here we go….