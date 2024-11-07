Is Prince Harry genuinely at risk at being deported by a second Trump administration?

For years, Donald Trump has made nasty comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This was back in his first term, but it kicked up a notch when Harry and Meghan fled to California just as pandemic lockdowns began in 2020. That’s something that kills me too – Harry clearly applied for a visa to stay in America in 2020, when Trump was president. The Trump administration clearly approved his visa. That hasn’t stopped the Heritage Foundation – aka the authors of Project 2025 – from waging a nearly two-year legal battle to get their hands on Harry’s visa files. This fall, a federal judge shut down Heritage’s latest attempt, but they’re still trying to scam their way into getting Harry’s files. Now that Trump is coming back into office, you think he’s going to target Harry? Trump is surrounded by British wingnuts like Nigel Farage, wingnuts who absolutely have a “deport Harry back to the UK” agenda.

A royal risk. Long before Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, he was vocal about Prince Harry’s move to the US. Trump, 78, has gone on record saying he’d consider deporting Harry, 40, because of drama over the Duke of Sussex’s US visa. Harry is currently in a legal battle involving his immigration status. He admitted he took illegal drugs (cocaine, cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms) in his memoir “Spare,” which would be grounds for his visa application to be rejected. The father of two and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been living in California since they quit their royal duties in the UK in 2020. Meghan, 43, is a US citizen, while Harry has been fighting to become one. The Heritage Foundation conservative think tank has sought Harry’s visa records, arguing that the second son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana could not have legally entered the US due to his drug use. In “Spare,” Harry wrote that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me,” but “marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.” A judge has since ruled that Harry’s visa application is to remain private — making Trump’s mission to deport the duke a harder feat. Trump first threatened to throw Harry out of the country in February while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md. “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own,” the 45th president said.

[From The NY Post]

Harry actually hasn’t been “fighting” to become an American citizen. He was asked about that point-blank this year, if he ever considered naturalizing, and he said he had considered it but he made it sound like he wasn’t in the process of naturalizing. In any case, the Sussexes’ purchase of a home in Portugal sounds like one of the wisest investments ever right about now. All they would have to do to get an EU Golden Visa is invest about $500K-600K in Portugal. They could move Archewell over there too, or create a second base for their business/charity.