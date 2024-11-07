Gen Z white men swung wildly away from VP Kamala Harris

Accusations and recriminations are already ringing out throughout the Democratic Party. How did Kamala Harris lose this demographic or that demographic, why did millions of white women still vote for Donald Trump, why did Trump make such inroads with the Latino vote? One of the most startling post-mortems on the election is the analysis of the “Gen Z vote” though. Democrats have always, always made direct appeals to younger voters with the implicit understanding that younger people are always going to skew more liberal than their parents and grandparents. Not Gen Z. Young white men aged 18-29 voted for Donald Trump in droves. As it turns out, an astonishing number of white men under 30 are basically Hitler Youth, radicalized by Joe Rogan and internet fascists.
Donald Trump and his authoritarian vision for the country swept to power on Tuesday. While several demographics played into the Republican takeover, a survey of 120,000 voters conducted by the Associated Press found that young men played a critical role in his win, voting decisively for the MAGA leader.
Men between the ages of 18 and 29 turned away from Democrats in droves, shattering illusions that Gen Z—a cohort that statistically reads fewer books, comprehends less information, and predominantly gets their news from social media—skews more progressive than previous generations. The key demographic of young men has shifted nearly 30 points to the right since 2020, when they voted for President Joe Biden by a margin of 15 percent, according to the AP.
Millennial men also continued the growing trend of deference toward Trump at the ballot box. In 2020, men between the ages of 24 and 39 voted for President Joe Biden by a margin of 20 percentage points, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Even that result was a radical shift from the demographic’s politics four years earlier, an increase of eight percentage points in Trump’s favor from 2016.
A 30-point swing in four years is fundamentally insane. While Kamala Harris won other youth demographics, she didn’t win by the kinds of margins she expected to, especially given the campaign’s very youth-oriented social media and campaign style:
Despite the Brat Summer hype, all the clever and demure posts from KamalaHQ, and the promise of generational change, in the end it turned out that Gen Z wasn’t very interested in Kamala Harris. It became clear early enough on Tuesday evening, when the exit polls arrived and certain counties were going sideways for Democrats, that Harris was underperforming old man Joe Biden’s 2020 numbers with younger voters.
Back then, Biden won 18-29 year olds by a massive 25-point margin. Harris won them by only 13 points. Put bluntly, her performance among young voters was an abject disaster for Democrats and a troubling omen for the party’s political future. The youth gender gap that was supposed to favor Harris—with an army of young women showing up under the battle flag of abortion rights—never really materialized. Yes, Harris won young women by 20 points, but she was supposed to do better: The gold standard Harvard Youth Poll had her winning those women by 30 points just a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Donald Trump won young men by 10 points, flipping them from Biden. And for the first time in decades, Republicans won young white voters outright.
The results confirmed what I’ve been seeing all year in my reporting, for Puck and Snapchat: Trump and Republicans have made real inroads with Gen Z. But not just with the “Trump bros,” who have occupied so much of the media conversation, and not just by hanging out in the manosphere talking to Joe Rogan and Theo Von. Sure, young white dudes broke for Trump. But Harris also underperformed with almost every kind of young person: white women, Black voters, and young Latinos, who went for Harris by only 6 points. Harris even ran behind Biden in cities and counties that are home to big college towns, at the University of Wisconsin, at Penn State, at East Carolina, at the University of Georgia, and so on.
Puck goes on to say that young people’s biggest concern was “the economy,” rather than social and cultural issues which usually drive the youth vote. I don’t buy that, but whatever. I’ll admit that I’m f–king shocked by these demographic shifts. As an old Xennial, I thought that young women would be radicalized post-Dobbs, radicalized by the cultural misogyny that permeates through MAGAland. I thought that younger men would either stay unengaged, or they would follow their female generational peers. I was wrong, and the Harris campaign was wrong.
Young women don’t fully understand what it’s like not to have rights or power over their own bodies because they’ve always had it, and are ignorant of the hard work previous generations of women had to do to get that. Young white men see their privilege eroding, their ability to say and do whatever they want without consequences, and women having higher standards that they’d actually have to work to meet – they don’t want to have to do any of that. They want their privilege unearned, and they want women to feel lucky to be with them.
White women are in for a rude awakening. Nick Fuentes has already posted “Your body. My choice.” on X.
Gen Z here (albeit from South Africa) and unfortunately this does not surprise me. Young men these days have basically been raised by the likes of Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes, even all the way in SA. The manosphere has created a global phenomenon of abhorrent misogyny that permeates everything from the debates in classrooms to young men on dating apps openly seeking “submissive women”. As for young women, we’ve had the immense privilege of living lives that feminists before us fought for and we take it for granted. We think the rights that we enjoy are simply the natural order of things rather than the result of battles fought for decades. You have young women actively rejecting feminism in pursuit of “soft life” and “trad wife” fame on social media.
How will that economy look to them when they are all paying out big child support checks? It is also disappointing to me that the environment (the very air and water needed for life) is so unimportant to young people. You also hope for younger generations to be less racist and misogynist than older ones. I guess, that hope is shot also.
They won’t have to pay out big child support payments. The MRA groups have been complaining about this for years – we’ll go back to the 50s when women who divorced would not get custody of their children, and would not get child support. That’s if they can divorce at all. Have a baby out of wedlock? That’s your problem, not the father’s.
People are still assuming that even with Project 2025, all other legal and cultural norms (like child support and paternity tests/responsibility) will hold true. They won’t. ALL our privileges will be gone. “Well, then, we just won’t marry!” Cool. We won’t be able to own property or have a bank account without a man cosigning it. We won’t have a choice. Look at Hungary. Heck, even look at Iran. That’s where we’re headed.
I wouldn’t be surprised if laws change to make men not have to pay child support. After all, it’s always the woman’s fault for getting pregnant (massive eye roll).
Big child support payments? Lol. Men in conservative states don’t typically pay huge child support payments or even close to the percentage they are supposed to pay. Judges make women accountable for children and give the sperm donors every excuse not to pay their share. The men are allowed to abuse the system and in many cases terrorize their partners to avoid paying for the consequences of their sperm donations. That is one the ironies of the red states screaming about the immortality of abortion, birth control and no contest divorces. Republikkkans loathe women and children and do not care about their circumstances.
This isn’t surprising if you really go into social media and the other online places that younger people congregate. While there are obviously tons of progressive, engaged young people, there are a lot who are unengaged, and even more that have been swayed by propaganda. Which is why when people are always like I can’t wait until this older generation dies out, the younger people are going to save us, I give them a little bit of a side eye. There’s just as many bigots that are young people as there are people in their 50s and 60s. The online indoctrination is something that I really don’t think a lot of older millennials and X’ers even really grasp. I tell my 13 year old niece all the time just because someone is pointing at text over their shoulder while putting on lip gloss Tiktok video does not mean that what they’re saying is true.
A lot of this is how information is consumed – young people are heavily online – they don’t watch TV or read traditional news in any way. During the election I was consistently stunned to see videos from college campuses asking students who they were voting for – didn’t matter, male or female – Trump always came out on top. That was the warning sign.
Those young white men feel like they’re falling behind—that all the advantages they’ve had for centuries are being stripped away, so of course they want to go backward.
I have a kid at Berkeley and was so surprised to hear there were many shouting matches in the dining hall over the election. Far right republicans at Cal?
Why god why. This is just crazy.
Is women really that hated over there in your country??
And um maybe they think she’s not American enough for Gen Z male Americans? Which is even despicable to ask JFC 😮💨
This is so depressing. We always think the younger generation is going to do better and be better, and then you read this. We’re never going to outgrow these racist, bigoted, sexist fascists.
I’m remembering in the 80s how Reagan’s economic policies DECIMATED White Men with him going after unions & Farmers…and how every POS GOP POTUS DECIMATED White men (and everybody else) with their trickle-down economics…so hey…White Men being broke & broken is a price their willing to pay as long as WOMEN stay in their fucked up mysogynistic place. It’s as simple as that.
The problem is that Dems have not figured out social media the way the far right has. That is how young people get their news, and they don’t have enough life experience or general knowledge yet to challenge what they hear.
Oh well. Gen Z has the most to lose. The US economy will not get stronger. Opportunity will shrink. The entire world order is about to change, and much of what they imagine their life will be will no longer exist.
It is all a bit like the garden party scene in Gone With The Wind where the guys are over the moon about how great going to war will be.
The economy is code for “I’m not voting for a black woman” Harris had a clear economic plan which economists agreed with. This is about white men not wanting black and brown to prosper too. And to all of you who have family who voted for Trump because of the economy and you don’t challenge them, you are part of the problem too.
Exactly 💯, Bluesky.
It’s about not wanting “Mommy” telling them what to do. A tale as old as time.
This would be a fair comment had it not been for all POC of bothe genders who voted Republican. I was watching interviews on The Guardian and had a bad feeling towards the afternoon already. It was shocking how many minority people were declaring a R vote. And quote a few past democrat voters as commented here too: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/07/election-nevada-republican-votes
I don’t think repeating the same accusations helps as it’s most obvious at this point that the issue is in the communicators not the receptors. I’d venture to say that a bit less music but more concrete policy proposals would have done better. And not kicking out Biden the way they did which didn’t sit well in the Rust belt.
I remember back in the Obama campaign, when I knew some activists they’d always say, “The problem with white people is that they’re cool until one day, they wake up and realise that they’re white.”
This is the first generation of white people who saw what equality was looking like, and that if it continued, they wouldn’t be special anymore, so they decided to vote for Trump.
It’s telling that the only people who voted for Kamala in marked numbers were Black and Jewish people, the rest of the races went for Trump.
So yeah, white people (Gen Z, Millenial, etc) woke up and realised they were white, what it meant in America and voted for their caste.
Like Sunny (sp?) from the view said, that vote was one of cultural resentment.
Kudo’s to the women who raised these young men. Clearly, they did a wonderful job.
Proud to say my 25 and 27 year old kids voted for Harris.
My amendment 25 bet is 18 months.
Noticed Cocaine Don was on Fox this morning.
I saw an interview with one white female college student who voted for Trump. She said she voted for him because he said he wouldn’t nationalize abortion bans. 🤯 Meantime, at Arizona State, young white men were voting for him because his campaign provided free MAGA hats. This is our future, folks.
Thanks to all the Gen Z’s who voted for a better future for all of us.
That young woman should have her college credits revoked because she clearly does not know how to read or listen. He absolutely is going to try to put in a federal abortion ban, and her generation is going to be effed up because of it.
I’ve never been so glad to not have a uterus anymore and be moving out of that age range. My heart breaks for the young women who aren’t.
The Democratic Party lost the 2024 election the moment Kamala Harris became the candidate. The people don’t want to vote for a woman, let alone a woman of colour.
I remember a neighbour, years ago, who ranted about the candidates for an election – 1 white man and 3 women (also white). He hated the white man, said he was no good, but there was no way he could vote for a woman so he’ll have to vote for the man. And, he was going to tell his family to vote for the man, so that’s 5 votes for the man.
That’s it. Issues didn’t matter. Character didn’t matter. Just the fact that she was female.
I’ve seen this same chart and I’m…skeptical. Turnout was way down for both parties, but especially for the Democrats. They’re on track to receive 15 million fewer votes and for the Republicans it’s about 3 million. Turnout amongst 18-30 was in the toilets for Democrats. Trump is probably gonna earn maybe a little more in the raw vote, but it’s showing as a huge swing because his 18-30 voters turned out and Democrats 18-30 vote did not.