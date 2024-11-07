Donald Trump: Mass deportations of immigrants will begin on Day One

Vanity Fair released this new cover of Donald Trump on Wednesday, hours after he officially won (or “won”) the election. He looks half-dead and decrepit, like he’s rotting from the inside (just like America). Which reminds me of something I noticed during the election cycle – Trump was not being photographed as much this year, and photo agencies were not buying most Trump photos. I took it as a signal that no one wanted to see his ugly face at this point, but maybe it was all part of the larger image-management of the Trump campaign. It worked – a weak, enfeebled, demented 78-year-old man won because his “brand” is “strong, tough.” Speaking of, the first item on the Trump agenda is mass deportation.

Donald Trump has called immigrants “animals,” “monsters,” and “murderers,” and said they are “poisoning the blood of our country.” He falsely claimed they are responsible for a “surge in crime,” because “it’s in their genes,” and claimed they’re “eating the pets.” Trump, now the president-elect, reportedly plans to conduct a massive deportation operation of undocumented immigrants on his first day in office. “The American people delivered a resounding victory for President Trump, and it gives him a mandate to govern as he campaigned, to deliver on the promises that he made,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s national press secretary, told Fox News Wednesday, Newsweek reports. “Which include, on Day 1, launching the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country.” Axios reports Leavitt says that “mass deportation operation” includes “millions of undocumented immigrants.” Back in September, Trump infamously attacked President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and immigrants.

[From Raw Story]

I remember when he started deporting people in 2017 and putting babies in cages throughout his first term. I remember one Hispanic woman, a Trump supporter, crying because her husband was deported and she never thought the leopards would eat her face. Seven/eight years later, Trump managed to make significant inroads in the Latino vote in this election. Clearly, this is what the people want.