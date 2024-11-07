Donald Trump: Mass deportations of immigrants will begin on Day One

Vanity Fair released this new cover of Donald Trump on Wednesday, hours after he officially won (or “won”) the election. He looks half-dead and decrepit, like he’s rotting from the inside (just like America). Which reminds me of something I noticed during the election cycle – Trump was not being photographed as much this year, and photo agencies were not buying most Trump photos. I took it as a signal that no one wanted to see his ugly face at this point, but maybe it was all part of the larger image-management of the Trump campaign. It worked – a weak, enfeebled, demented 78-year-old man won because his “brand” is “strong, tough.” Speaking of, the first item on the Trump agenda is mass deportation.
Donald Trump has called immigrants “animals,” “monsters,” and “murderers,” and said they are “poisoning the blood of our country.” He falsely claimed they are responsible for a “surge in crime,” because “it’s in their genes,” and claimed they’re “eating the pets.”
Trump, now the president-elect, reportedly plans to conduct a massive deportation operation of undocumented immigrants on his first day in office.
“The American people delivered a resounding victory for President Trump, and it gives him a mandate to govern as he campaigned, to deliver on the promises that he made,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s national press secretary, told Fox News Wednesday, Newsweek reports. “Which include, on Day 1, launching the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country.”
Axios reports Leavitt says that “mass deportation operation” includes “millions of undocumented immigrants.”
Back in September, Trump infamously attacked President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and immigrants.
I remember when he started deporting people in 2017 and putting babies in cages throughout his first term. I remember one Hispanic woman, a Trump supporter, crying because her husband was deported and she never thought the leopards would eat her face. Seven/eight years later, Trump managed to make significant inroads in the Latino vote in this election. Clearly, this is what the people want.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, cover courtesy of Time.
I was curious what came first – racism or sexism. Now we know.
National abortion ban will be second.
I fear what we will become under his hate and retribution.. this vile man has been allowed to destroy the great American experiment with the help of Russia and apartheid South African immigrants. One thing for sure is women and minorities will no longer be considered equal. I do wonder if suicide rates will rise.
I’m Latina. For all the people I know who are naturalized citizens or first gen, second gen, third gen who voted for trump and made a significant difference in swing states…I hope you’re prepared for what you voted for. No one is gonna check your voting record before deporting you or committing violence against you because of how you look or your last name. You did this to yourself. You did this to us all.
My spouse is Latino, though he sure didn’t vote for this. He was born a citizen (he’s Puerto Rican). I’m wondering how long his status will protect him and keep our family together. It’s really terrifying.
NUTELLA TOAST I am tearing up this morning thinking about what a second mango administration means for the people that voted for him. I am so sorry that American voters, including the disenfranchised, voted for their own self-destruction. Mitch McConnell, with a massive personal fortune no one cam explain. Is already war mongering to add to his personal wealth. No matter how badly this plays out, the Democrats will be blamed. The lack of accountability is surreal.
I don’t feel sorry for any Trump voters and non-voters at all.
They didn’t care about women already dying due to lack of care when having pregnancy complications.
(Of course, I exclude people who really couldn’t vote for whatever reason. And that does not include “busy” as people had weeks to vote).
Don’t be nice to Trump voters. Treat them as you would someone in a work setting: stay professional with mimimum politness, but don’t give them any more help, comfort and warmth. Refer them to maga when they cry.
Put all that energy you had for them before into organizing and connecting with each other. Volunteer, do connect with that other organization that also does good things. Stronger together.
You probably wont approve this post but I feel angry and jaded, but I really dgaf about women who voted for him and need reproductive health medical care, Latinos who voted for him and will now be mistaken for being an illegal immigrant and harassed, the Black men who voted for him and will be a victim of his racist policies, the back woods cousin marrying bumpkins who will lose welfare and healthcare.
Just focus on protecting and providing for mine.
Mimi and Michaelacat, I am right there with you. There is that saying that “he who will not hear, must feel.” The leopards are at the gate. I am just hurt for those of us who did try to fight against this but will be collateral damage anyway.
I’ve been fighting for decades, and the people I’m fighting for insist on constantly voting against their best interests. It never changes. I’m done. There is no compassion left in me for the people who voted for the whirlwind because they will also be harmed by the whirlwind. They voted for it! Oh well.
I’m protecting me and mine.
NUTELLA TOAST I feel your pain and and I am heartsick right now. I am sending you a virtual hug.
I am so concerned about my 19-year old niece who is adopted and was born in Guatemala. Her parents are making her carry her passport and naturalization papers with her at all times now. And we all fear that may not be enough to stop her from being deported eventually because she was not born in the US.
I will feel no sympathy for all the folks who will be getting their faces eaten soon enough. They reap what they sow, it’s just infuriating that the rest of us have to deal with the disaster they’ve created.
this is what the people want and if he wants to remove a huge section of our economy like this, then that’s on him. Removing millions of people regardless of legal status is going to have a huge impact on the economy. If people really are so worried about “the economy,” then this is a terrible option. But Trump supporters will probably find a way to blame Biden.
You are right. A lot of agriculture and plant jobs are done by immigrants because a lot of citizens don’t want the messy jobs.
Right??
I remember during his first term when he restricted the temporary worker visas. It drove up the price of crab meat in Maryland because the crabs are handpicked by temporary migrant workers. And people were all surprised, especially on the Eastern Shore (which is pretty red.)
That’s just one of the reasons that WI going for Trump angers me. It’s an open secret that many farmers here have undocumented workers. White worker won’t be flocking to those jobs. Plus if they succeed at repealing the ACA it will mean over 21 million people will lose healthcare coverage. I would guess that farmers and their families make up a lot of those people. AND don’t even get me started on the tariffs.
The CEO of the largest construction company in my town outright said to me and my husband (because my married last name is white and you wouldn’t immediately peg me as the daughter of an immigrant) that yeah, illegals are his workforce, but he doesn’t want to have to pay to educate their kids or make sure they have health care. “They” are draining our resources. It took every single fiber of my being to not punch him or call him a raging asshat. I let him talk because I needed to know what people like him really thought. It was shocking…not shocking.
Lol, now he will have to pay and pay through the roof to find workers.
The thing that I don’t get is that they saw how this actually worked when they did it a few years ago in Alabama and florida, and food literally rotted in the fields. These people are so concerned about their eggs costing $4 a dozen not realizing that if we start to place terrorists on imports and deport the people that are currently in jobs that’s just going to make things more expensive. But like all things people won’t get it until it’s too late, and then they’ll expect an immediate change in 2 months, and then be pissed that they’re now $9 a dozen eggs are going to be that price for the next 2 years.
Except the MSM *never* made that any sort of big news. Most people have absolutely no idea that this happened.
I would think they have a plan this time, unfortunately. What’s to stop them ‘paying’ incarcerated people a few cents a day to work the fields? And if there’s not enough of them now, they can always find more.
You are 100% right.
Britain experienced this when Brexit went through. Most of the manul workers from Europe went back to their home country. Suddenly there was no one to drive the food trucks which caused a major concern during Christmas on the French borders. Boris Johnson came up with a special visa and 3month rent incentives to lure migrants back. This was 2-3 Christmas ago if my I’m not mistaken.
I still maintain my stance on letting it burn, here for the ashes.
It is amazing how so many forgot the Muslim ban, which only got overturned because the court wasn’t totally stacked with his people yet.
When ICE comes around to detain they won’t be checking papers. Anyone who isn’t white will be brought in and then maybe they might sort out legals or not.
And all this voting about inflation will really come around when the large segments of the agricultural industry especially in the border states used illegal immigrants for cheaper labour. Those increased costs will end up on the food, along with the tariffs other countries will add on imported products in retaliation for his tariffs. The U.S. outsourced a lot of its manufacturing to benefit rich oligarchs and not all of it are in countries willing to be reasonable with tariffs. China has a lot of power here.
I only feel bad for people who voted for Harris to try and prevent this.
I am here to see it burn. He should carry on. He’s clearly been given permission from minorities and and disenfranchised communities that his policies affect.
Why fight for people who don’t care???
Hopefully the next 4 years will be an opportunity for him to purge his fanatics of the notion he’s for them through radical and divisive policy implementation that will negatively impact them. I won’t hold my breath that their mannic hero worship can be purged but hope springs
eternal.
💯
They voted for him and this is where they find themselves. I will not protest about any of the horror he inflicts on them. I just won’t. I am unburdened.
Same.
I feel sorry for everyone who voted for Harris, but that’s it.
Anyone not having voted for her getting in trouble or being cursed in the street, needs to not be helped or comforted by any democrat any more.
Make them ask maga for help.
That’s understandable for now but at some point we will need to engage with Trump voters and non- voters, if only to try to persuade them to vote Democrat in 2026 and 2028.
I am not a sadist but I am up for a little schadenfreude when he does everything he said he’s going to do and it hurts the people that supported him. You asked for this!!!
It’s funny that he doesn’t look Native American to me. His people were once immigrants. His wife certainly is, but she’s special, I guess.
Right? How many generations back do you have to go to prove you are really an “american”??
Although I guess it’s ok for the white people. They won’t be bothered.
I’m Canadian and I am so mad for you guys!!!
Not only have two of his wives been immigrants, but his own mother was an immigrant! And Melania apparently flouted immigration law to stay here, so she’s an “illegal.” (IIRC, even if you later gain legal status, you can still get in trouble and even deported for earlier violations, so it’s not as if gaining legal status is a reset button.)
Of course, in Trump’s mind (and the minds of his minions) that doesn’t count, because they’re all white.
He probably doesn’t care if Melania were deported now anyway. She has lived out her usefulness to him likely.
Ivana was here illegally too. Tiffany is the only one of his five spawn who is not an anchor baby.
There will be a lot of leopards eating a lot of faces soon. Mr. Smith insists most Trump voters don’t think he will do what he said he’s going to do or simply don’t think they will be affected. FAFO, I guess.
I absolutely think this is part of it. I remember in 2016, there was a quote from a Trump supporter that was something like – you took everything he said literally, we didnt. and I think we’re seeing that again here – or I think people put up mental parameters around what he says he’s going to do so they can be okay with it.
For example -in this case – “well he’s only going to deport the people who came illegally over the last few years and who are driving up crime in the cities.” So they feel okay with that.
Well thats not all he’s going to deport. He’s not checking criminal records (or voting records.) They’re at least going to detain anyone who looks like they’re an immigrant (re: brown skin, because this isn’t about the white immigrants.)
This is going to be a nightmare and people who thought he was going to obey the parameters THEY set up for him are going to be sorely disappointed.
but again, hey, they asked for this.
I mean yeah…a million dollars says no one is deporting young Norwegians who overstayed their visa.
It’s so weird to me that his supporters don’t take the bad stuff he says seriously. But when he claims he had the best economy ever during his first term (not even close even before COVID) and he will magically fix everything, they lap it up. They just cherry pick what they want to believe.
This exactly. I’m Canadian but my husband works for a US company. He spent all day yesterday on calls with colleagues and clients and everyone told him that the election really wasn’t a big deal and nothing much would change. He was stunned. Many of these people were white men though and most had voted for Trump. They were basically laughing at him for being upset about the results.
I keep seeing that too. “Your rights are safe, stop worrying“ or “they’re not going to repeal gay marriage“. I think a lot of people are in for a big shock, and as much as I hate how it’s going to hurt many people, I’m sort of at the point where I say bring it, and let them see what they’ve done. The next four years, and beyond, are going to be hell.
I work in a wealthy resort area, with lots of constant construction and busy summer restaurants. It’s a fairly red area, and you bet all of those business owners and contractors are going to be crying when they can’t find anyone to work cheaper for them.
I will never forget that first term Trump supporter crying because her husband got deported. The selfishness and stupidity of people will never cease to amaze me.
I do wonder, since he’ll deport immigrants and women will stop having babies due to lack of IVF and fear of risky pregnancies, when will population numbers start to decline? Because then he’ll have real problem on his hands, how to make economy work with bunch of old bommers and less young people who will be in the workforce? So far immigration was taking care of that problem but since he will shut that down, who will be left?
Lazy males that voted for trump will have to stop playing with their iPad on twitter and pick up the slack.
Their life won’t be so fun when women decline sex because it becomes too dangerous.
Put the basement-dwelling incel fanboy legions to work for a change.
@Denise IDK They probably think the women who can’t get IVF will just adopt the unwanted babies from the pregnancies they plan to force women to carry to term.
They can up the population the way the AG from Missouri wants to do it. Restrict access to mifepristone so that there are more teenage pregnancies. I kid you not. From the Missouri Independent;
“Missouri’s attorney general has renewed a push to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, arguing in a lawsuit filed this month that its availability hurt the state by decreasing teenage pregnancy.”
Wow. How could anyone have said that with a straight face?
See this is what’s different this time around. Last time, we all pledged to be part of a formal and informal resistance. This time, the vibe is, you people chose this, I need to take care of me and mine while democracy crumbles.
Instead of looking at the news this morning (which I WILL continue to pay for, NYT, the Guardian and will add) I downloaded a daily affirmations app to read instead. The only place I come to engage with public life is here.
@MrsSmith–we are entering our FAFO era.
I might feel differently in a few months. But right now, I feel like – why fight and resist somethign that the majority of americans want, even if its objectively bad? That sounds exhausted and I’m already exhausted.
For the young who didn’t have a voice in this? On the chance that this election wasn’t what that many wanted because he and Elno did what they accuse the democrats of and found a way to rig the election? For the rest of the world and the effects DT will allow on the environment that will affect everyone?
@Somebody some of us have been doing that for years, for all of our lives. I’m not apologizing for needing a breather from fighting in a country that continuously spits in my face. I am supporting small black and women owned news media, stores, organizations and focusing on supporting my friends and family that need me. The wider world is going to have to wait a bit.
Somebody, I have been at this for over 20 years. Going all way back to the 2000 election when everyone was warned that Bush II was going to be dangerous but folks voted for Nader in enough numbers to help cause a mess in Florida and allow the SC to screw Gore over. People have been warned time and time again. The information has always been out there about what the Republican party truly was. We saw what the Tea Party offshoot did. The Obama presidency was only a brief respite. At this point I am tired of feeling like I and others are screaming into the void. Many of us need a break. Again, he who will not hear must feel.
@ Somebody–for the young who’s parents and grandparents voted for this? Nah. If their own parents don’t care enough to build a better future for them, then why should we?
Look, this was not a close race. Trump might well end up being the first Republican POTUS to win the popular vote in 20 years. He made gains among almost every demographic in almost every region in the country. Americans have collectively decided that the value of their 401K is more important than the climate, women’s bodily autonomy, the ACA..and on and on. How TF do you protest that? How do you protest against what’s in the hearts and minds of FAR too many Americans?
And I say that as someone who took great comfort in protesting during Trump’s first term–my husband and I attended many of them. But that time has passed and we are f*cking EXHAUSTED.
So like @Becks1 said, I’m not protesting shit right now. Americans can enjoy the chaos they voted for–I’m f*cking OUT.
I feel the same way. Maybe I will recover my empathy in a few weeks or months, but you know what? I’m going to pass for now. I can only be outraged for so long. Besides, he’s popular with certain segments of the about-to-be-deported population, so…good luck to them. It will be fine, I guess.
An evil part of me is here for the leopard buffet. I burned my black lady cape on November 5th and am choosing to be entertained by the spectacle of the Thunderdome from the safety of my expat existence. I know that’s dark and hopefully the numbness and indifference won’t last. I want to regain my empathy. I do. I hate this feeling. But tonight, let the leopards prepare for their feast.
*shrug* People are getting what they voted for. Me and my community will be holding on to each other tight. I wish everyone else the best of luck.
TFG rarely follows through on his rally promises and I think the threat of massive deportation is just one more example of his fearmongering. But it’s not the police or ICE that immigrants need to worry about. It’s the white supremacists who are now emboldened to harass and attack anyone that fits the profile.
Stephen Miller is obsessed with this. He will be the one to push this through.
Let’s not pretend most of Trump voters aren’t white men. It’s really too easy to always blame women or immigrants or whatever already marginalized group.
The dm is all over this now I just looked at their headlines.
Sorry disregard this was to be part of harry visa thread
I think you can hope his supporters get what they deserve and still plan to fight. Right now, you are tired and sad. You need to feel those feelings.
Living in the Texas of Canada, I have lots of experience with election sadness. Our current government is all in on the taking rights away from trans kids. Last time, I canvassed my heart out and we still lost. But we lost by a lot less! So I’ve stayed involved with my local progressive constituency association to work on 2027. It might not change anything but I’ll know that I did everything I could.
You don’t have to do anything! But I wanted to share what makes me feel better.
I don’t think trump will there very long. Vance and his acolytes, will find a way to get rid of him. This country is about to crash big. The maga racism stop them understanding the economical contribution of the immigrants. And the social tissues are under attack with them approving lower medicare insurance and less healthcare services. As a Canadian, I can only hope that we don’t get to much involved.
When my coworker from El Salvador, who is a naturalized citizen and voted for hell, goes back to El Salvador to visit family and can’t get back into the country, well I’m hoping that no one will except me to have any sympathy.
I’ve been screaming into the void about this since Project 2025 came out but if you want to see what mass deportations do to the economy, look no further than the meat processing industry in Iowa. We are 100% headed towards political collapse if he does this, guys. And you know what? Fuck all the rich people who enjoy cheap labor and good luck finding white working class Trump voters to fill that void–pretty sure they’re not gonna be ok with getting paid forty-five cents for thirty-five pound bag of sweet potatoes.
I think a lot of people who voted for him are extremely unaware politically and probably very siloed in how they get their news. Many probably have no idea what is coming. They voted for the price of gas, eggs, etc.
I’m thinking about the guy who owns a painting company in GA who got the contract to do the apartments I live in in another state. He 100% voted for Trump despite the fact that, from what I could tell, all of the men who worked for him were probably undocumented. He didn’t think for a second about what his vote was going to do to his business.
Aside from the abject suffering of the people directly impacted, we are all going to suffer from this. Food prices will go up, we will have food shortages, construction will come to a halt across the country, restaurants will close, factories will close, etc. Replacing domestic production with imports will come with a 20% tariff. The impact gets darker from there.
Yup. I’m fully anticipating a recession. Everyone was warned, nobody listened. All we can do is try to protect ourselves and white knuckle it through this.
I’m a 7th generation of Mexican descent and I’m disgusted that the Latino/Hispanic vote tipped this election. I imagine they are early generational which is even more perplexing. The self hatred is sad.
Don’t feel bad. If you want to talk about self-hating, just look at white women. We let everyone down. AGAIN.
So many good comments here. I am of the baby boomer generation and not sure if I will live long enough to see things turn back around, if they ever do. But you all are correct, and I too am going to sit back and watch the “fun” that these people voted for. The fear for myself is if the economy starts to crumble into a recession and inflation soars due to his bad policies, as I am dependent on social security and medicare. But I won’t live day to day in fear of the horror that will happen like I did in 2016-2020.
I am surprised by all the young voters who asked for this. I suppose our education system has failed them. I guess they have never read The Handmaid’s Tale (or watched the tv show) or Orwell’s 1984 or Animal Farm. I am sorry for all of this, but it makes me kind of glad my youth is in the rearview mirror.
The husband and I were talking last night, and I was like, if we have any major purchases to make, we need to do it before the end of the year. After Jan. first, I’m not buying anything but food and underwear. I will put zero dollars into the Trash economy. And everything is going to cost more anyway, so you might as well get it now. He needs a new (used) vehicle, we’re doing a kitchen reno after the holidays, all that stuff will be on the 2024 tab. Anything else is thrift store. I have enough shirts, pants, shoes, pots, pans, furniture, appliances, etc. to get me through at least 4 years.