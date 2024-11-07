“Daniel Craig DGAF who the next James Bond will be” links

Daniel Craig on who will replace him as James Bond: “I don’t care.” [Socialite Life]
LOL.
Yup, DC is all done dealing with Bond.
He made the $$, he made the movies, he did the endless PR, now he is moved on.
Good for him.
RW always looks good on the red carpet events.
Pierce Brosnan has handled being Bond very well too.
Bond pays very, very well. No shame in it.
The Bond franchise needs to end tho.
Had a good run. The time is past.
If Aaron is really the next Bond that should drive a stake thru it.
Billy Zane as Brando is hella interesting. But just from the quality of the movie from the trailer. I don’t see it as Oscar bait. But a fun movie to stream, nonetheless.
Billy Zane should have had a bigger career, all along.
He’s talented, could easily have had more big roles.
I’ve never been a big Brando fan. So I’ve no interest in seeing this.
I’m older so I lived thru plenty of adoration of Brando and endless interviews.
JMO, but Brando was a disaster in his personal life.
Re: Steve Burns from Blue’s Clue’s.
Love him. He and Mr. Rogers. Always.
“Look for the helpers” Mr. Rogers is greatly missed.
I think JJared made the headline mistake on purpose. He wants & needs clicks to make money, Harry is a bigger draw than the other brother; just as he complained J Bailey not doing enough promo for “Wicked” (which is a film/musical mainly about the 2 witches, not the love interest), JJ wanted the clicks from Jonny’s fans.
The comments on the Zach/Briana story at Pajiba are hilarious. There some interesting things happening over there.
Bless Blue Clues Steve. 🥹🥹💙💙
I don’t mean to threadjack here, and maybe it was discussed in an earlier post that I missed, because it was easier just to take another Ambien and fall back asleep rather than let my mind stew over the terrible possibilities in store for myself, my family, and particularly my marginalized loved ones. So I apologize if this has already been covered. I just want to know: How is everybody else coping? I’m still randomly bursting into tears and haven’t eaten since Tues. morning. I’m accompanying my husband to a Marine Corps ball on the 15th, where my FIL is the guest of honor, and I don’t know how I’ll make it that far when my entire soul feels so raw.
I understand your statements.
I seem to be doom scrolling a lot.
I’m on A/D and anxiety meds and have an adult age severely disabled daughter who heathcare is in more danger than ever.
I feel powerless in so many ways.
You need to eat, you gotta keep up your strength, make yourself drink water too. 👍
Gotta keep going for those that you love. Must!
I watched some YT with George Carlin to distract myself before bed. Had a cry too.
I recall that my elders made it thru hard times too.
Keep going, make that how you honor their memories.
You must go to the event to honor your FIL.
Eat, rest, get dressed up and show him love and respect! Lots of happy pics too.
Do NOT let the Red Scum take this from you!
Think of it as spitting in their faces. 👍
Thanks so much for the compassionate reply, yipyip. And I wish you all the best with your daughter; you’re both in my prayers (and I do actually pray, lol. I was raised by a Third Order Franciscan, and it’s still in my system). I can understand somewhat what you and especially she must be going through, as I was once severely (albeit temporarily) impaired myself for several months. 💙💙 You’re absolutely right, we can’t let them take our joy. I’m going to embrace this opportunity to play “grown-up dress-up” (lol), and my understanding is that there were will be a number of WWII vets at the event. I can look forward to meeting and giving my sincere thanks in person to some of those who defeated fascism the first time around. They will be my motivation.💙💙
Here! Here! Yipyip. Great words of encouragement. Thank you. My grandparents’ generation defeated fascism at great cost, with great bravery, and selflessness. I can and will do my share.
If I could afford to leave the country I’d give it serious consideration.
I’m not sure I’d do though – I feel like that would be abandoning the people without the resources to leave.
But where are we going to go? Most of the other countries are also leaning way right or have dictators, or don’t want immigrants or even tourists. Even Canada doesn’t want us.