Prince William wore vintage & sustainable sneakers for the Earthshot ceremony

Here are photos of Day 3 and Day 4 of Prince William’s big, keen trip to South Africa. I have no idea who is paying attention to this at all, even within the British media. Thankfully, today is William’s final day in South Africa, and last night was the big Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town. Heidi Klum was there, so was Nina Dobrev. I honestly wonder if Eartshot pays appearance fees to celebrities for coming out. I feel pretty confident that Earthshot picks up the celebrity guests’ travel costs and accommodations. Which begs the question – why are they wasting all of that money just to have some “celebrities” at these stupid events?

Anyway, unlike the previous Earthshot Prize ceremonies, William didn’t wear a tuxedo or any kind of formalwear indicating that this was an evening event. He wore a vintage blazer from a local store (in London, I guess) and he wore sustainable sneakers which are “zero-plastic and biodegradable.” I get that William is making a point to highlight sustainable men’s fashion, but it also looks like he didn’t care enough to get dressed up for the one time Earthshot was held in an African country. The women are in formalwear – William is in sneakers.

The Prince of Wales, 42, was the guest of honor at the awards night in Cape Town, South Africa on Nov. 6. It was the focal point of his four days in South Africa, which began on Monday, Nov. 4 and conclude on Thursday, Nov. 7. “I’m feeling good. I can’t quite believe we’re here, fourth year, in Africa,” Prince William said on the green carpet. “But I’m really pleased because I’ve been looking forward to an Africa Earthshot for a long time. I love the continent, and I’m so pleased we’ve managed to get here to Africa.” “Africa’s been a big part of my life since I’ve been a young boy, since I first came to Africa,” he continued. “I felt really connected to the place spiritually and kind of from an environmental and people point. And every time I come here I get a warm welcome. Every time I come here I can be myself and get away from all the stuff that happens in my normal life. And so it’s a really special place, a home from home for me.”

[From People]

He’s copying Harry, etc. I find it interesting that Harry has spent so much time on the ground in Lesotho and Zimbabwe, not only working but building friendships and a surrogate family. And then William just… pops into Jecca Craig’s estate in Kenya every three years or so and that’s about it.