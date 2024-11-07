Democrats are already blaming George Clooney for his stupid NYT op-ed

George Clooney wrote his now-infamous New York Times editorial in July, wherein he insulted President Biden for being too old and said that Biden should step aside and the Democrats should pass over the sitting vice president and hold a mini-primary before the convention. Clooney’s delusion became THE talking point for many Democratic donors as they dreamt of installing someone like Wes Moore or Mark Kelly as the nominee with zero money and zero credibility with average Democratic voters nationwide. Many elected Democrats publicly echoed Clooney’s words, including Nancy Pelosi and a dozen senators. Then, eleven days later, Biden dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris, and the party quickly coalesced behind her and she raised a billion dollars. When Clooney was in Venice, he was asked about his NYT op-ed, and he said that “none of that is going to be remembered.” Guess who remembered? Everyone.

Democratic voters would like a quick word with movie star George Clooney. Clooney, the movie star whose New York Times editorial heralded the ouster of President Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential race, was the subject of some frustration after former President Donald Trump secured the nation’s highest office. “Someone bring me George Clooney,” wrote altNOAA, the veteran-led political commentator group launched in response to the Trump administration’s so-called “gag order” on the Environmental Protection Agency. “We need to have a… talk.” Clooney was among a slew of high-profile Americans who urged Biden to walk away from the race after his lone debate against Trump raised concerns about the 81-year-old’s ability to defeat the MAGA Republican. Biden later claimed he had a cold, but Democratic critics such as Clooney argued that was beside the point considering the stakes if he continued — and what he said was the likelihood that another candidate could easily defeat Trump. “We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign,” Clooney wrote. “All of the scary stories that we’re being told about what would happen next are simply not true. In all likelihood, the money in the Biden-Harris coffers could go to help elect the presidential ticket and other Democrats.”

[From Raw Story]

The tweets are there, the outrage is there. It will be one of the great political unknowns in American history, “what if Democrats hadn’t been such bedwetters and stayed in lockstep behind an enormously successful president?” While Biden’s approval rate was very low six months ago or whatever, I maintain that most people were not paying attention to Biden or anything else before Democratic turncoats began screaming about his age. Democrats have to reckon with how they mishandled all of that, because they looked disorganized and incredibly eager to stab Biden in the back. But yeah… Clooney can f–k all the way off.