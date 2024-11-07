Jeff Bezos finally dropped the Washington Post’s endorsement for Donald Trump

Two Fridays before the election, the Washington Post announced that they would not endorse a presidential candidate. As it turns out, WaPo’s editorial board had a Kamala Harris endorsement locked and loaded, but WaPo owner Jeff Bezos killed the endorsement, as did his hand-picked Murdoch-lackey CEO Will Lewis. Bezos tried to defend the choice, but he sounded like a f–king a–hole. Well, look who finally endorsed Donald Trump:

Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 6, 2024

I saw someone mention that Bezos never publicly congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in 2020, so I spent a few minutes looking through Bezos’ Twitter feed. His last tweet in 2020 was in February of that year, regarding a meeting with Emmanuel Macron. Bezos stayed publicly silent throughout the 2020 election, he didn’t congratulate President Biden at any point, and he also stayed silent about the January 6th insurrection. From Feb. 2020 through September 2021, Bezos didn’t tweet at all. His Sept. 2021 tweet was congratulating Elon Musk and SpaceX. Then in 2022, Bezos is suddenly and publicly hyper-critical of Pres. Biden’s economic policies. Yeah… the reason why Bezos killed the Post’s endorsement was because he, the billionaire owner of the Washington Post, did not want Kamala Harris to win. It was that simple. The billionaires – all of whom got richer in the Biden economy – all decided that it wasn’t enough that they got richer, they wanted the middle class to suffer under Donald Trump. Congrats to Trump’s oligarchs, they got it done.