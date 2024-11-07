Jeff Bezos finally dropped the Washington Post’s endorsement for Donald Trump

Two Fridays before the election, the Washington Post announced that they would not endorse a presidential candidate. As it turns out, WaPo’s editorial board had a Kamala Harris endorsement locked and loaded, but WaPo owner Jeff Bezos killed the endorsement, as did his hand-picked Murdoch-lackey CEO Will Lewis. Bezos tried to defend the choice, but he sounded like a f–king a–hole. Well, look who finally endorsed Donald Trump:
I saw someone mention that Bezos never publicly congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in 2020, so I spent a few minutes looking through Bezos’ Twitter feed. His last tweet in 2020 was in February of that year, regarding a meeting with Emmanuel Macron. Bezos stayed publicly silent throughout the 2020 election, he didn’t congratulate President Biden at any point, and he also stayed silent about the January 6th insurrection. From Feb. 2020 through September 2021, Bezos didn’t tweet at all. His Sept. 2021 tweet was congratulating Elon Musk and SpaceX. Then in 2022, Bezos is suddenly and publicly hyper-critical of Pres. Biden’s economic policies. Yeah… the reason why Bezos killed the Post’s endorsement was because he, the billionaire owner of the Washington Post, did not want Kamala Harris to win. It was that simple. The billionaires – all of whom got richer in the Biden economy – all decided that it wasn’t enough that they got richer, they wanted the middle class to suffer under Donald Trump. Congrats to Trump’s oligarchs, they got it done.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 13: American entrepreneur/founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos and girlfriend/American news anchor Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021 held at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 643097152, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
Jeff Bezos attends ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ – World Premiere at Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Tuesday 30th August 2022. -,Image: 717916283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ – World Premiere, Credit line: JW / Bang Showbiz / Avalon
-
-
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the World premiere of “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” in Leicester Square, London.,Image: 718130855, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ana M. Wiggins / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 763123452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
96th Academy Awards Vanity Fair Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Featuring: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 11 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
VIP guests arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington
Featuring: Jeff Bezos, Executive chairman of Amazon, and Lauren Sánchez
Where: Washington, District Of Columbia, United States
When: 10 Apr 2024
Credit: Ting Shen/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
**world rights**
A big F U to him and all the others like him…
I canceled Amazon Prime yesterday and the reason I gave was I no longer wanted to support multibillionaires or the USA turning into an oligarchy. I’ll survive without Amazon
Yeah, I canceled Prime when I canceled WaPo after the non-endorsement with the reason: Jeff Bezos does not deserve more money.
Good lort. He looks like he belongs in Panem. Glad I canceled Amazon and all Amazon products. Ick. Ick. Ick.
Another reason why billionaires shouldn’t exist.
He’s so gross and so is his blow-up doll.
Hope there’s a big enough bus for all these rich white assholes headed to hell.
Yes, when I need an item I can’t get locally, I will be shopping for it on Ebay rather than Amazon.
These billionaires are all in competition to be Trump’s #1 oligarch. They’ve been waiting for this opportunity and are seizing the moment. 🤢🤮
I never understood the saying ” face like a slapped arse ” until I saw Lauren Sanchez. Her face and her breasts look painful.