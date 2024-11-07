Jeff Bezos finally dropped the Washington Post’s endorsement for Donald Trump

Two Fridays before the election, the Washington Post announced that they would not endorse a presidential candidate. As it turns out, WaPo’s editorial board had a Kamala Harris endorsement locked and loaded, but WaPo owner Jeff Bezos killed the endorsement, as did his hand-picked Murdoch-lackey CEO Will Lewis. Bezos tried to defend the choice, but he sounded like a f–king a–hole. Well, look who finally endorsed Donald Trump:

I saw someone mention that Bezos never publicly congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in 2020, so I spent a few minutes looking through Bezos’ Twitter feed. His last tweet in 2020 was in February of that year, regarding a meeting with Emmanuel Macron. Bezos stayed publicly silent throughout the 2020 election, he didn’t congratulate President Biden at any point, and he also stayed silent about the January 6th insurrection. From Feb. 2020 through September 2021, Bezos didn’t tweet at all. His Sept. 2021 tweet was congratulating Elon Musk and SpaceX. Then in 2022, Bezos is suddenly and publicly hyper-critical of Pres. Biden’s economic policies. Yeah… the reason why Bezos killed the Post’s endorsement was because he, the billionaire owner of the Washington Post, did not want Kamala Harris to win. It was that simple. The billionaires – all of whom got richer in the Biden economy – all decided that it wasn’t enough that they got richer, they wanted the middle class to suffer under Donald Trump. Congrats to Trump’s oligarchs, they got it done.

9 Responses to “Jeff Bezos finally dropped the Washington Post’s endorsement for Donald Trump”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    November 7, 2024 at 8:53 am

    A big F U to him and all the others like him…

    Reply
  2. Coco Bean says:
    November 7, 2024 at 8:55 am

    I canceled Amazon Prime yesterday and the reason I gave was I no longer wanted to support multibillionaires or the USA turning into an oligarchy. I’ll survive without Amazon

    Reply
    • Wilma says:
      November 7, 2024 at 9:03 am

      Yeah, I canceled Prime when I canceled WaPo after the non-endorsement with the reason: Jeff Bezos does not deserve more money.

      Reply
  3. TN Democrat says:
    November 7, 2024 at 8:58 am

    Good lort. He looks like he belongs in Panem. Glad I canceled Amazon and all Amazon products. Ick. Ick. Ick.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    November 7, 2024 at 9:00 am

    Another reason why billionaires shouldn’t exist.

    Reply
  5. InVain says:
    November 7, 2024 at 9:01 am

    He’s so gross and so is his blow-up doll.
    Hope there’s a big enough bus for all these rich white assholes headed to hell.

    Reply
  6. Bev says:
    November 7, 2024 at 9:02 am

    Yes, when I need an item I can’t get locally, I will be shopping for it on Ebay rather than Amazon.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 7, 2024 at 9:05 am

    These billionaires are all in competition to be Trump’s #1 oligarch. They’ve been waiting for this opportunity and are seizing the moment. 🤢🤮

    Reply
  8. Joanne says:
    November 7, 2024 at 9:10 am

    I never understood the saying ” face like a slapped arse ” until I saw Lauren Sanchez. Her face and her breasts look painful.

    Reply

