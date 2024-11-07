Kamala Harris conceded the election & addressed supporters at Howard University

This is apparently the first election since 2004 where the Republican won the popular vote. What’s so weird about that is Donald Trump will likely win the popular vote having won two-million-plus fewer votes than he won in 2020. It’s also weird that Kamala Harris apparently lost fourteen-million-plus votes from Joe Biden’s win in 2020. None of the national vote counts make any sense to me, nor do the trendlines in certain states, like North Carolina. This was supposed to be another historic-turnout election, with fifty-million plus Americans voting early, etc. I wish Kamala Harris had an appetite to demand a national recount. But she conceded mid-day on Wednesday, and she addressed supporters at Howard University in the late afternoon. Note: I am not watching this, and I never watched more than a few minutes of Hillary Clinton’s concession speech in 2016. It’s too painful for me, but if you want to watch it, here you go:

She looks so tired and sad. She looked like she hadn’t slept at all and she had been crying most of the day. I maintain that the American people let her down. I feel the same way about Hillary Clinton and even Joe Biden. Hillary would have been an amazing president who worked hard for the country. President Biden wrested control of the country from a fascist lunatic and delivered a remarkable economic prosperity for the country, yet Trump supporters are still saying that Democrats lost because of “the economy.” Anyway, all of this is bullsh-t. I hope Kamala takes her bag of Doritos, goes home to California and tells everyone to f–k off forever. In 2016, it felt like we were bravely forming a resistance to hold Trump to account. 2024 is different – there will be no resistance, and Kamala, Hillary, Joe and Barack are not coming to save anyone. No one is being saved because the majority of the electorate signed up for this. Trump even said this would be the last election, and he would fix it so people never have to vote again. That’s what people wanted, so here they go.