Kamala Harris conceded the election & addressed supporters at Howard University

This is apparently the first election since 2004 where the Republican won the popular vote. What’s so weird about that is Donald Trump will likely win the popular vote having won two-million-plus fewer votes than he won in 2020. It’s also weird that Kamala Harris apparently lost fourteen-million-plus votes from Joe Biden’s win in 2020. None of the national vote counts make any sense to me, nor do the trendlines in certain states, like North Carolina. This was supposed to be another historic-turnout election, with fifty-million plus Americans voting early, etc. I wish Kamala Harris had an appetite to demand a national recount. But she conceded mid-day on Wednesday, and she addressed supporters at Howard University in the late afternoon. Note: I am not watching this, and I never watched more than a few minutes of Hillary Clinton’s concession speech in 2016. It’s too painful for me, but if you want to watch it, here you go:
She looks so tired and sad. She looked like she hadn’t slept at all and she had been crying most of the day. I maintain that the American people let her down. I feel the same way about Hillary Clinton and even Joe Biden. Hillary would have been an amazing president who worked hard for the country. President Biden wrested control of the country from a fascist lunatic and delivered a remarkable economic prosperity for the country, yet Trump supporters are still saying that Democrats lost because of “the economy.” Anyway, all of this is bullsh-t. I hope Kamala takes her bag of Doritos, goes home to California and tells everyone to f–k off forever. In 2016, it felt like we were bravely forming a resistance to hold Trump to account. 2024 is different – there will be no resistance, and Kamala, Hillary, Joe and Barack are not coming to save anyone. No one is being saved because the majority of the electorate signed up for this. Trump even said this would be the last election, and he would fix it so people never have to vote again. That’s what people wanted, so here they go.
She has served her country for most of her adult life and she deserved respect and a chance to lead us into the future as safely as possible.
Boy did white folks show themselves and out did themselves. Whew. What a disgusting country of racist.
Can anyone demand a recount even though she conceded? The numbers just do not make sense.
Questions should be asked about the record turnout stories when overall numbers were that low. I can’t believe 14 million JB voters sat on their hands, not given the stakes. The rallies were epic, the ground game was incredible. Something don’t smell right to me.
I can’t watch just yet, either. I am also feeling FAFO about the electorate. Prison stocks shot up on the market yesterday after his win, cause he’s going to start rounding people up, and I was feeling a little mean about it. I am relatively safe, being white and more caretaker, less potential incubator, age wise.
America voted for this. I am still in mourning. I will eventually care what horrible suffering he will inflict on Americans, but it might be awhile.
I keep telling myself that if he doesn’t start fulfilling these promises soon, the base will turn on him by midterms. It really is FAFO time for the American people.
@Happyoften: same here. Right now I’m too depressed to even care.
I will say that in my mostly blue town in a very blue state I was shocked at how small a number of people were voting when I went late morning and my husband went early evening. We had early voting here but it still seemed shockingly low. There were long lines in 2020. It was funny to see that even the local republicans didn’t have a T’ump sign up outside the polling place along with the local signs but it also just seemed very muted in general. I don’t know if people checked out or what happened but that was when I started to feel very nervous.
As a Black woman, it has become clear that I need to be very stingy with my energy and effort. I’m spending today researching organizations that specifically support and uplift Black women and Black women only. Don’t look to me when Project 2025 kicks off. Solidarity is dead.
Unfortunately, this is also where where I am at as a black woman. It has taken a lot to get me to this mentality, but messaged finally received America. My energy and my time is precious. I will spend it where it will be best served and appreciated.
As a Black woman I no longer have energy for anything but myself, my family and my chosen family. I will be working to protect myself and mine and maybe even build a community of other Black women. That’s it for me. I divest.
This is exactly where I am. Miss me with the “not all white women” because 53% voted for him. I am being selfish from this point on. Black women have tried to save every one and it’s clear this country hates us. From this point on everyone is on their own.
Does anyone wonder if Bezos heard something beforehand that made him so adamant about holding back his Kamala endorsement. As if he was sure that Trump will win
My husband is certain that Bezos knew something beforehand.
The polling consistently showed it could either and the right wing usually underperform in polls because people are embarrassed about voting for them.
Incumbents have been also losing around the world in elections this year because of inflation.
You didn’t need to have inside information to know that there was a very good chance Trump was going to win.
Am I the only one that thinks something is very very wrong? The numbers aren’t adding up, Trump was way too confident heading into the final days, and his comments that he was making alluding to some sort of plan… Add to that the large number of people who can’t track their ballot or verify that it was counted.. also to add how quickly everything was done and counted on election night? Something seems very wrong. Am I delusional or grasping at straws here?
Nope—I definitely think that Biden, as the sitting President, should have demanded a hand recount of each and every ballot, tbh. See this is the problem with the liberal side—we fold over too easily in appeasing authoritarian, because we don’t want to cause any problems and headaches and want to follow the rules! NO! When the stakes are this high, stir some s**t up, I say! It should have been rechecked, tbh!
Yes, I think you are grasping at straws here. The polls didn’t look hopeful compared to 2020 and 2016, this is not surprising. Besides, a lot of Western democracies have seen a rise of far-right parties over the last 10/15 years.
The Polymarket “whale” who made $48 mill on the election said he hired his own pollster who asked instead “who is your neighbor voting for” in swing states and the answer was much more likely to be Trump.
I’ve been so upset over NC not coming through. I went on the Raleigh Subreddit last night and there’s a thread with someone asking about the Trump/Stein/Mo Green voters because they too couldn’t believe it. Looks like some of those voters went that way thanks to their Dem relatives who tried really hard to convince them to vote straight blue but could only get them to vote blue for the non-presidential race. We probably only have the blue sweep that we do because these people put in the time. MAGA is just such a cult that voters are so brainwashed that they can’t even consider voting against dear leader even when deciding that voting for the rest of the Rs on the ticket is bad for them. Combine that with the fact that Roy Cooper pretty popular here + Mark Robinson turned a lot of religious voters off with his scandals (and who knows how many of those racists were ever gonna actually vote for him in the first place).
Here’s the thread:
https://www.reddit.com/r/raleigh/comments/1gkym9s/the_silver_lining/
The discrepancies in PA and WI are more concerning for me. Didn’t they get caught at least once trying to do voter fraud using the Amish community?
I can’t bring myself to watch the whole speech either. Just the clips I saw made me cry. Hillary had millions of Democrats disappear on her too. Gee, what do these two candidates have in common that causes voters to disappear? 🤔
A few days ago I watched a clip of Kamala being hugged by an elderly Black lady she obviously knew at a campaign stop. The woman held her for a long time. When she pulled away she scolded her, “You’ve lost weight. Don’t they feed you?” Kamala laughed it off, “They’re working me to the bone. I’ll put on some pounds when this is over.” It’s an understatement to say she left it all out on the field. 😭
Last time I was fired up ready to fight. This time I am just done. I am in New York so I am relatively safe but I plan on keeping my mouth shut and my head down for the next four years. I will keep my loved ones safe but I am done with everything else.
You want to watch your daughters, sisters and wives die of preventable reproductive issues? Not my problem.
You want to watch your home wash away from hurricanes because you don’t believe in climate change? Not my problem.
You want to watch your elderly relatives die of covid because you don’t believe in vaccines? Not my problem.
Latin men – you want to watch your relatives be deported because you couldn’t vote for a woman? Not my problem.
Black men – you want to watch all of your history being erased because you couldn’t vote for a woman? Not my problem.
You want to blow the tops of your mountains and pollute your drinking water and watch your children die of childhood cancers because you don’t like clean energy? Not my problem.
Maybe we let them hit rock bottom and then they finally stop voting these idiots in. Until then give them what they want.
p.s. sorry so long! Stay safe everyone!
Regarding the election…the MATH AIN’T MATHING…and that’s ALL I HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT! But it dosen’t matter…because WAY TOO MANY FOLKS didn’t & don’t give A fuck…ABOUT EVEN THEMSELVES…so hey…I got a plan to bunker down…EVEN IF THEY DECIMATE SSDI…which is my sole source of income…I got a plan & a Tribe….and man’s inhumanity to man is will NEVA be a surprise to me…folks think paying $5.00 for eggs is bad THIS YEAR? Wait until NEXT YEAR! And like others…I have disengaged from MSM news on tv…I found my folks on YouTube who give me what I need from a geopolitical stance…based on FACTS…regarding the economy…I’ve lived through Reagan/Bush/Bush/POS Trump…so I ALREADY KNOW WHATS GONNA HAPPEN THERE! The ONLY difference is that I won’t get laid off again…since I can no longer work🤬