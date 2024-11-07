Will Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner return to DC for Trump’s second term?

It’s obviously the most pressing question for the second Trump administration: is daddy’s favorite child about to make her triumphant return to the White House? In the first Trump term, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner installed themselves in the West Wing and acted as “advisors” and “babysitters” for Donald Trump. Both Ivanka and Jared worked their own agendas too, and they profited from the administration in ways few people understand. Jared and Ivanka did not participate in this year’s Trump campaign whatsoever though. Post-insurrection, they bought a home in Indian Creek Island in Florida, and they’ve been establishing themselves in the Miami social scene. So will Javanka return to DC? From the NY Post:
Ivanka Trump was by her father’s side as he was won the Presidency for a historic second term – but it doesn’t mean she will join him in the White House, sources say. The statuesque blonde is preparing to be First Daughter a second time, however, she and her husband Jared Kusher have spent the past few years settling into Miami life and have no plans for a return to the political fray.
The couple, both 43, moved to Florida after a tumultuous few years in Washington D.C. where they both worked in Trump’s 2017 to 2020 administration as advisers. Doing so lost them some of their more liberal friends in the process, multiple sources confirm. The pair now live with their three children on Indian Creek Island, dubbed the “Billionaire’s Bunker”, where their neighbors include close pals Tom Brady and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.
A society source in Miami told us Ivanka – who called her dad’s conviction over his hush money trial in May “painful” – is “loved.” A close source added, “Ivanka is proud of her father, she loves him, but his last presidency took its toll. There were friends who turned their back on Ivanka and Jared because of Donald, and that was hurtful. Now she has a great life, her thoughts are she does not need to be working in the White House to make a difference.”
Although she won’t be taking meetings in the West Wing, Ivanka, who joined President Trump on stage alongside her husband, siblings and Melania Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning as he declared victory, is, however, looking forward to still having an impact on public life.
“I expect that we could see Ivanka work with tech leaders and talk about child safety on the internet, as well as her concerns about child trafficking, that’s the kind of thing she concentrated on in the White House,” said the source. “I think we’ll see her utilize her power in that way.”
Another source familiar with the Kushner family added, “Ivanka has been remarkably consistent for two years and right now she is focused on her family and the needs of her children. She doesn’t plan to be in politics. If she has something she wants to say, she will speak with her father about it directly, and privately…If that changes and she decides she wants to advocate for various policies, she will say it publicly. Ivanka is not preparing to re-enter political life, but there’s whispers that she could make key appearances and support the idea of the American family,” added another Miami source. “Ivanka is prepped to do all the family walks at some point… but has no plans to enter the political fray.”
Similarly, a source said that Kushner has no plans to return to politics — but that he will be advising the transition team as needed.
I think it was Rachel Maddow who made the point, pre-election, that if Trump won, the people around him would be radically different than the first term. Meaning, there will be disciplined, seasoned fascists and hard right-wing political operatives using this Trump term to work their agenda. The first term, as ghastly as it was, was riddled with incompetence and a lack of discipline across the board. Just the sheer fact that Jared Kushner was, like, the go-to foreign policy advisor and jack-of-all-trades on domestic policy tells you everything about what the first term was like. It will be different this time around. And I hate to admit this, but it will actually be worse without Ivanka and Jared making a bare-bones effort to moderate Trump’s worst instincts. I actually hate that I even had to write that sentence.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Jared Kushner is not a moderate. Iykyk.
They both enriched themselves spectacularly while working in the White House. I guess there’s not enough prosecutors to investigate all the people who committed crimes during the Trump reign of terror.
Exactly. They made their billions off the backs of the American people and decent folks shun them. They can keep to their facist compound commuity in Florida.
They got what they wanted out of the first administration, Saudi billions, there’s no need for them to go back. That’s why you didn’t see either of them campaigning for him.
Is that supposed to be Ivanka? If she does go back in the White House they’re going to need to do a new facial recognition scan because holy crap.
LOL, in that photo she looks like a blonde Melania!
Any more rhinoplasty and she’ll resemble Voldemort. Her nose is way overdone already.
She already relieved the Smithsonian of the pieces she likes and enriched herself using hundreds of millions of our tax dollars, why go back? Unless to ditch Jared for Elon.
Didn’t they get a couple billion from scamming?
They took what they did and distanced.
Is anyone going to open the grave on the golf corse that is supposed to be where Ivana was buried?
The bajillion crimes of Trump.
Why would they bother? Trump probably won’t be there very long, and Vance won’t want their advice.
Spot on. As the Orange Menace’s mental and physical faculties continue rapidly failing, Vance is waiting to pounce rubbing his hands with glee. Project 2025 is coming.
Project 2025 is here.
For 2 billion dollars? Of course!
Build a face Barbie and her Pinocchio puppet looking ass husband can fuck all the way off…forever ✌🏾
I don’t care. Do you?
👏
Reminder that Kim K is BFFs with Ivanka.
People like Kim K have always been a huge part of the problem, and I don’t know why folks are soft on her. If you are not speaking up, you are enabling, emboldening, and justifying the actions of people like dumpy and his gang of men who enjoy being on their knees.
She has been a significant player in belittling women and making clear that their place is to please men by butchering their bodies, and she’s deeply invested in rampant consumerism. And mommy’s “church” has always been a disturbing product of theirs.
@Kate So is Hugh Jackman…
Ivanka is an opportunist. She distanced herself from daddy when he lost and when she thought American didn’t like him anymore. Now that Ivanka believes his racism is popular, she will enjoy its fruits.
I once went to a wedding reception at the Indian Creek Country Club and it’s very beautiful. Someone told me once that there’s a ratio of 1 police officer for every 3 residents. If Ivanka has any brains at all, she’ll stay where she is very far from Washington DC. Life is good there.
If she has a heart/maternal instincts she won’t uproot her kids.
If there is more money to be made of course these greedy vampire grifters will be there to bleed every for every dollar they can.
💯
Jared is going to be building condos in Gaza so let’s not act like he’s staying out of this.
Ivanka may not move to DC but she will grift as much as anyone else in that family.
Usha looks like she’s at a funeral. I don’t see her transitioning into VP wife status.
I only hope I’m still around when her protection as daddy’s favorite ends and she & Jared face what the nazis her family empowered have in store (mind you, they may well already have relocated to their new beach front property in Gaza by the time Jews are being rounded up here)
She looks as though she may have had a breast reduction, and her lips look different. Trying to appear more classy?
Reduction???!!!
Vance is hovering, waiting, watching, he will be sworn in before The Donald is cold.
Vance likely has his own team in place, plotting, planning and raring to be in charge.
Non of the Trump family will be welcome.
Vance will bum rush them out so fast. LOL
Watch how fast Trumps kid turn on each other after he is gone.
Mel and Barron will bunker down in NY, never to breathe the same air as any of them again, as long as Mel is alive. She despises everyone but Barron.
Don Jr and Eric will stick together.
Ivanka and Jared will turn their grifting backs on all of them.
Tiffany, as usual, will be out in the cold.
Good riddance to all of them. Sooner the better.