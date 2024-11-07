Bradley Whitford: ‘You can never underestimate how racist & sexist this country is’

Bradley Whitford is a big Democrat and Democratic activist. He did appearances and speeches for the Harris-Walz campaign, and he and his old coworkers from The West Wing reunited to do some stuff to support the Democratic Party. Whitford happened to be in Washington DC on Wednesday, and he spoke to the Independent outside of the White House just hours after the election was called for Donald Trump:
Actor Bradley Whitford from The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale wants Democrats to avoid falling into “despair” after Donald Trump’s second victory, he told The Independent in an exclusive interview. Whitford, known for his Emmy-winning West Wing performance as the firebrand political strategist Josh Lyman, said he was surprised by Trump’s decisive win. The 65-year-old has long been a Democratic ally, and most recently spoke at a Harris rally in Wisconsin on October 22.
“I absolutely thought we were going to win,” Whitford told The Independent outside the White House on Wednesday afternoon, less than 12 hours after Donald Trump secured his second term. “I thought it was going to be closer. But whenever any of my friends asked me, I would end it with, ‘You can never underestimate how you know, racist and sexist this country is.’”
Whitford then called on Democrats to take action in response to their historic losses this Election Day.
“Despair is a luxury our children cannot afford, and action is the antidote to despair, and we will continue the fight to hold this country up to its spectacular, unfulfilled aspiration,” Whitford said.
“Cynicism and despair is what they want you to feel, and despair is a luxury that the future can’t afford,” he added.
When The Independent asked what he would tell Trump if given the chance, Whitford took a beat to consider his answer. “Blend your makeup,” he said with a laugh.
Whitford also shared a 40-year-old anecdote about the first time he learned of Trump. “My first awareness of Donald Trump: I went to college, and then I went to acting school in New York,” Whitford told The Independent. “And when I got to acting school, there were some fourth-year guys who were really upset, because they’d spent the summer working for this real estate guy who had never paid them. They had confronted him — this is 1981 — and he said, ‘What are you going to do? Going to sue me? You know, you’re effing actors.’ It is completely bewildering to me, the cult that has formed around a narcissist like this, the worst person in show business, and that’s a tough category,” Whitford concluded.
“Cynicism and despair is what they want you to feel, and despair is a luxury that the future can’t afford.” I’m seeing a lot of white Democrats talk this way in the wake of Trump’s victory. They’re trying to get the band back together and rally the Resistance. It’s hard to see a path forward this time around, but I understand the urge to feel like doing something, anything. “You can never underestimate how you know, racist and sexist this country is.” It’s true. It’s crazy that Barack Obama won two times so handily, so comprehensively, but in some sense, everything that’s happened post-Obama has been a national backlash to the sheer fact that we had a Black president. I would also argue that in 2024, this is more about the sheer hatred of women. But racism played a part too.
I’m with Bradley….I don’t have the luxury or mindset to be in despair…my ancestors didn’t give up…and NEITHER WILL I❣️. As I told my Ex in 2016…THERE ARE LEVELS TO THIS HELLSCAPE…and the fact that folks picked a POS RASCIST IGNORANT TROGLODYTE over a wonderful WOMAN public Servant…just proves ONCE AGAIN which fuckery is 1a & which is 1b…and WE were reminded of THAT ONCE AGAIN! But I got my tribe…got my tribe on Twitter & in life…and today is my 57th birthday and as a Black disabled Woman…I SAY BRING IT CAUSE I’M READY…I WAS BORN READY!🤬
Amen to that.
America has been racist and sexist since it’s inception. That is nothing new. Let’s remember that there have been generations of Americans who have fought against these evils and won many times. Trump has come and he will go, hopefully sooner than later, but he doesn’t have the brains, the discipline or the courage to surround himself with capable advisors. Also remember that half the nation despises this man and we will do all we can to make him a former president. I am an 81 year old, healthy, intelligent, strong, patriotic woman and I’m not giving up so easily.
Kamala Harris was a wonderful candidate and would have made a great president. But she had three things going against her that she could do nothing about –
1. She’s a woman
2. Of color
3. Who chose to focus on her career rather than on raising a family.
There are a lot of people in this country who can barely handle one of those things in a candidate, but all three?
Trump won because America at its core doesn’t like or trust women, especially those who forge their own path.
THIS…THIS…THIS…THIS!!!
There is certainly a reason why Trump and even Vance, who called Kamala “trash” in his last campaign speech, doubled down on the racism and misogyny in the last weeks. Pundits were puzzled. Why are they alienating the very people they need to win? The joke’s on the pundits. Trump knows these people and how they think because he is one of them. He never let the electorate, which had been primed for years by his allies, forget that his opponent was a Black and South Asian woman. He’s not as cognitively impaired as some would have you believe.
I was depressed as f*&% yesterday, but woke up today energized. This is a purely an anecdotal observation, but young men (actually all men) are in for an eventual rude awakening. I’m seeing more young women out there hustling. I’m a home health nurse and in my travels around the town I live in, I see more young women delivering mail, opening businesses, going to medical school, becoming nurse practitioners and doctors, becoming fire fighters. In fact, there was a great article about a fire station in Billings, MT that was completely “manned” by three women. We have to keep pushing, offer education and be the strongest role models we can for the future generations.
I am wallowing. Last time I thought of we spread our message wider, better, the people will have to listen. No. This is what they want and I think we should give it to them. Let the Leopards eat ALL their faces. I don’t see how you can reach people who are proud to be ignorant. The quote, which I am going to butcher badly, that has stayed in my mind is that “men only form relationships with men. They “love” women, but they seek out friendships with men, ask their advice, listen to them, want to talk to them. They sleep with us, marry us, but it’s men who men are in love with.”. Going forward I will strive to call out every man who only loves men, maybe then they will see who they are and change, but I am not holding my breath.