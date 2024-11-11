‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #182: We watched Agatha All Along and Conclave



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 5:00

I’ve been dealing with chronic pain. Here’s a link to the tweet I mentioned about that. I watched Agatha All Along and loved it. Chandra doesn’t like Kathryn Hahn, which I understand. Chandra highly recommends the movie Conclave. You can listen below!

Poltics: Minutes 5:00 to 15:00

Trump won the election and it was a shock to put it lightly. We both believed that Kamala Harris was going to win. She ran an impeccable campaign. She was so on message, she was clear about her objectives, she had a literal to-do list and she emphasized inclusion and moving forward together. We’re so disappointed in people. Here’s the tweet from Baltimore’s mayor that I mentioned. We don’t think there’s a way that Kamala could have run a better campaign, she was so disciplined. Here’s a link to Dustin’s article on Pajiba that I mentioned. We’re happy that Kamala won in our state of Virginia.

Royals: Minutes 15:00 to 23:30

Since we last recorded, Charles and Camilla went on an anemic tour of Australia. Prince William went to South Africa for his Earthshot ceremony, tried to look statesman-like and failed. He got booed there. We remember how Camilla spread covid. Chandra mentions that Queen Elizabeth caught covid right after Charles and Camilla did.

Prince Harry and Meghan purchased a villa in Portugal, where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live. It turned out that this was a very smart decision, since Trump has threatened to deport Harry. We talk about RFK Jr potentially removing flouride from the drinking water. Trump is credited with helping fund the vaccination rollout, but he can’t take credit for it because his base is antivax. We remember when Trump talked about getting vaccinated and got booed.

Comments on the Week: Minutes 22:30 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Whyforthelove on the post about Kamala Harris losing the election.

My comment of the week is from pottymouth pup on that same post.

Thanks for listening bitches.