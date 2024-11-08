Prince William was greeted with screaming protesters on his last day in Cape Town

On Prince William’s last day in South Africa, he finally got some protests. I wondered if it would happen, considering how few people were paying attention to Slumlord Willy’s Big African Keenness, and it finally went down. Per the Express, “Protesters ambush Prince William on South Africa tour and demand ‘go home now’.” On his last day! They were like, enough already, four days is way too much.

A rowdy mob of anti-monarchy protesters have ambushed Prince William on his final day in South Africa. The Prince of Wales was visiting Kalk Bay in Cape Town this morning when he was met by the group yelling “go home now” at him. Others held signs that said “William, you have no sovereignty in our country”.

One protestor holding up a sign on Thursday morning said he was angry because he believed the prince had not been to the townships to “see the suffering”. When it was confirmed, William, 42, had indeed done that, the protestor appeared speechless and simply shook his head.

While chants were made against the prince, who carried on with the engagement unphased, plenty of supporters tried to drown out the opposition. Cheers of “William we love you, we love you William” could be heard from supporters of the future King.

The three protestors joined the crowd of well wishers just over an hour into the prince’s visit to meet local fishermen to highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Finalist Abalobi. While most of the protest was aimed at William, one protestor shouted that the future King should “hand back what your grandmother stole from us”.

Meanwhile, some of the local fishermen and women said they all were angry because they were not included in the engagement. William met the 2023 Earthshot finalist, Abalobi, during his time on the harbour. Duwayne Baulse, who has been a fisherman for 15 years since he left school, said afterwards: “They aren’t based here and they don’t buy our fish. People only come here when it is sunny. We are here in the rain and storms.

“They have excluded us. William has not come to look at our fish. No one told us the Prince was coming. Abalobi don’t support us. This is our harbour. We are not angry with him (William). We want people to come here more often. Not this set up.”