Prince William was greeted with screaming protesters on his last day in Cape Town

On Prince William’s last day in South Africa, he finally got some protests. I wondered if it would happen, considering how few people were paying attention to Slumlord Willy’s Big African Keenness, and it finally went down. Per the Express, “Protesters ambush Prince William on South Africa tour and demand ‘go home now’.” On his last day! They were like, enough already, four days is way too much.
A rowdy mob of anti-monarchy protesters have ambushed Prince William on his final day in South Africa. The Prince of Wales was visiting Kalk Bay in Cape Town this morning when he was met by the group yelling “go home now” at him. Others held signs that said “William, you have no sovereignty in our country”.
One protestor holding up a sign on Thursday morning said he was angry because he believed the prince had not been to the townships to “see the suffering”. When it was confirmed, William, 42, had indeed done that, the protestor appeared speechless and simply shook his head.
While chants were made against the prince, who carried on with the engagement unphased, plenty of supporters tried to drown out the opposition. Cheers of “William we love you, we love you William” could be heard from supporters of the future King.
The three protestors joined the crowd of well wishers just over an hour into the prince’s visit to meet local fishermen to highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Finalist Abalobi. While most of the protest was aimed at William, one protestor shouted that the future King should “hand back what your grandmother stole from us”.
Meanwhile, some of the local fishermen and women said they all were angry because they were not included in the engagement. William met the 2023 Earthshot finalist, Abalobi, during his time on the harbour. Duwayne Baulse, who has been a fisherman for 15 years since he left school, said afterwards: “They aren’t based here and they don’t buy our fish. People only come here when it is sunny. We are here in the rain and storms.
“They have excluded us. William has not come to look at our fish. No one told us the Prince was coming. Abalobi don’t support us. This is our harbour. We are not angry with him (William). We want people to come here more often. Not this set up.”
I’m including one video below. Some of the protesters were the traditional kind of anti-monarchy, anti-Windsor types, but the other protesters were focused more on local issues like the plight of local fishermen. All in all, badly stage-managed from William and his people. I have no idea what his trip looked like on the ground in Cape Town, but the vibe I got was that most people greeted this whole thing with ambivalence more than disgust.
🗣️ "William go home."
Prince William was greeted by protesters and excited crowds on the final day of his South Africa trip.
Prince Harry was in South Africa recently supporting his very worthy cause Sentebale and I do not remember any protest.
I’m sure fans of the royal family will find an explanation for this. And that as always it will be truthful and very reasonable. 😉
@Maxine Branch: To be fair Harry wasn’t really out in the public to the extent that William was.
Either way, it was announced he was coming to the event.
Glad to see protests. And Now Williams face and neck look dirty from the scruffy stubble
Why does he look so awkward and dull, the first picture 🙄🙄 I swear God gave William the Crown and gave Harry everything else 🤣🤣🤣
Great comment, @swaz😆🤣😁 And probably quite accurate.
Nothing more then the global putz deserves.
Correct! His Royal Keeness and Earthshit landed with a thud. No one cares, no one is impressed, no one wanted him. He is an over-privileged bore.
I saw one reporter saying he was greeted by crowds but the true size of the crowd couldn’t be determined because of the angle that the photo was taken and it looked like the people who were there to see him were white British as they were draped with Union Jacks. Apparently William left via a back entrance to avoid the protesters.
The only reason I remembered William being here was because there was an article about the DHL stadium in Cape Town being lit up for Earthshot, and the response I saw was “why must we bring attention to the ugly stadium”😂
The article describes the protest as a “rowdy mob,” a “group” and “the three protesters” – so this doesn’t sound particularly serious.
The one bright spot in a week of darkness was seeing William fail another of his ‘Superbowl’ moments.
I kind of think he wishes he was protested more so that he would have gotten more international attention. The interest in this trip and the event was dismal, even on his own social media.
The man looks awful, grimacing in a beard like that.
He looks worse every time I see him. Is he sick, is it drugs? It’s the same vibe I got with Liam Payne who looked really skinny and just off the last few months of his life. The beard is doing him no favors, he looks unkept and dirty.
Four days and I still can’t tell you who won or what their winning projects are supposed to accomplish. What I do know is Silly Willy wore a special bead bracelet like his brother does, it has the word papa on it like his brother folder, oh and that he scheduled a special photo op to abusively troll Meghan by sniffing jam. (The jam sniffing has an off the charts “creepy-ass-ick factor” I am so grossed out that this is what he chooses to highlight🥴🤢)
Truthfully I was hoping he would have had more protestors along the way, but glad to see the showed up before he left.
Wow, he’s unattractive! His looks continue to decline AT SPEED. It’s alarming! My guess is Diana is draining away all Peg’s looks until he’s just a fugly shell of his original self. Perhaps he’ll end up as one of the homeliest monarchs England has ever had.