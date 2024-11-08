Nicole Scherzinger left a supportive comment on Russell Brand’s MAGA post

Russell Brand has been credibly accused of multiple sexual assaults, rapes and more. As the accusations have rolled in, Brand has remade his public persona into an international right-wing grifter, one of the many men selling a particularly toxic and misogynistic worldview to young men, all of it couched in a sort of nouveau Evangelicalism. He’s gone full-throttle with it this year, as various law enforcement agencies build criminal cases against him.

On Election Night, Brand posted a photo of himself holding a red hat which is designed to look like a MAGA hat, but reads “Make Jesus First Again.” Brand is obviously a Trump supporter – they’re both rapists draping themselves in Christianity to con the rubes. But what no one expected was for Nicole Scherzinger to leave a supportive comment on Brand’s post. She wrote: “Where do I get this hat!!!?” with prayer emoji and a red heart. So… Nicole Scherzinger is a Trump-supporting MAGAt who also thinks a credibly accused and soon-to-be-prosecuted sexual predator is cool for his dumbf–k fake Evangelical BS? The way people show their whole asses without even trying. Peep the other receipt of Nicole’s Trumpism too.

Nicole Scherzinger being a Trump supporting Jesus freak… thank god I haven't seen Sunset Blvd yet pic.twitter.com/IY9EqcInjO — Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) November 7, 2024

Too many people will write off Nicole Scherzinger’s comment about wanting that hat as a harmless accident. This is less so: pic.twitter.com/Sp5IXKX4hU — jean's glucose monitor • hacks spoilers (@mirrenelle) November 8, 2024