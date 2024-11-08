Nicole Scherzinger left a supportive comment on Russell Brand’s MAGA post

Russell Brand has been credibly accused of multiple sexual assaults, rapes and more. As the accusations have rolled in, Brand has remade his public persona into an international right-wing grifter, one of the many men selling a particularly toxic and misogynistic worldview to young men, all of it couched in a sort of nouveau Evangelicalism. He’s gone full-throttle with it this year, as various law enforcement agencies build criminal cases against him.
On Election Night, Brand posted a photo of himself holding a red hat which is designed to look like a MAGA hat, but reads “Make Jesus First Again.” Brand is obviously a Trump supporter – they’re both rapists draping themselves in Christianity to con the rubes. But what no one expected was for Nicole Scherzinger to leave a supportive comment on Brand’s post. She wrote: “Where do I get this hat!!!?” with prayer emoji and a red heart. So… Nicole Scherzinger is a Trump-supporting MAGAt who also thinks a credibly accused and soon-to-be-prosecuted sexual predator is cool for his dumbf–k fake Evangelical BS? The way people show their whole asses without even trying. Peep the other receipt of Nicole’s Trumpism too.
Nicole Scherzinger being a Trump supporting Jesus freak… thank god I haven't seen Sunset Blvd yet pic.twitter.com/IY9EqcInjO
— Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) November 7, 2024
Too many people will write off Nicole Scherzinger’s comment about wanting that hat as a harmless accident. This is less so: pic.twitter.com/Sp5IXKX4hU
— jean's glucose monitor • hacks spoilers (@mirrenelle) November 8, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Patti Lupone is gonna DRAG HER. Again. And I for one cannot wait.
Stupid, foolish, self hating Female.
The jokes about her Tony campaign ending as soon as it started are hilarious. The Broadway community is not where the MAGAs thrive.
Look in the mirror, honey. You aren’t one of them.
Cuddling up to Nazis wasn’t all that helpful in WW2 for anyone not of the correct eye color, hair color, and ethnic descent – and even then, all you had to do was be in the wrong place at the wrong time and since everyone was paranoid, there was no safe space. Good luck hun.
We thought The Hunger Games and The Handmaid’s Tail were fiction, but women really are just the worst enemies of women and fueling the magat movement. I hate the way women are attacked for their looks/plastic surgery, but we are entering into a Panem era that needs to be talked about because women are mutilating themselves to reach an unattainable standard.
We knew this and it is sad it still hasn’t changed. The problem w women’s rights is that women are embedded w men. We’re brainwashed to compete w each other , entwine our lives with men and so gaining traction to support women is hard. I don’t know if this will ever change, if we will ever learn to truly support each other but I am physically ill w a fever over the election. Ready to unfollow anyone remotely MAGA and thinking of moving to Thailand.
Each and every celeb I see post anything remotely MAGA is unfollowed. These are not political differences, these are basic morals and our human rights.
I’m not going to cancel my tickets to Sunset Boulevard because of her views. If people want to protest the election winner, going after a performer on Broadway is truly low hanging fruit. There are far more sinister and prominent figures heading to the white house and that’s where concerned citizens should direct their energy.
but those people are heading to the white house because of this low hanging fruit. it’s all connected. you can’t be upset these butts were voted into office and then not care about supporting the very people who put them there. but enjoy your show, i guess.
mblates, I completely agree. I no longer have any patience or time for anyone who supports this criminal. None. I was about to buy tickets for Sunset Blvd for my son and I to see over thanksgiving but my money will now go to another show.
Exactly. We have very ways to exert power in this situation but boycotting MAGA-owned companies and MAGA-supporting celebs is one small way of showing them that their politics CAN hurt them–at least in the wallet.
Feel free to put money in the pockets of a MAGA supporter. I certainly will not.
With so many people feeling that the there’s something wrong with the elections, we should be in the streets protesting. Not only does the election needs to be delved into, but are we really just going to sit back and let people who can’t pass a security clearance into the Whitehouse? Are we going to let a family who sold US top secret documents to foreign countries back into the Whitehouse? We should start fighting NOW.
I was wondering why Tik Tok was a sea of Nicole’s lost Tony award nomination. Now I know why.
Ick, Nicole. Just ick.
Some of these “celebrities” backing Trump must feel there will be some sort of benefit to them down the road. But Trump has zero loyalty to anybody and he is the reason those moral stories exist about snakes biting you after you helped them. You knew what he was when you voted for him so do not complain when he bites you now.