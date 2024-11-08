Heidi Klum had never heard of Earthshot before Prince William’s people got in touch

A few weeks ago, Kensington Palace breathlessly briefed the media that Prince William planned to hang out with supermodels when he visited Cape Town, South Africa for Earthshot. William definitely wanted people to think that beautiful women regularly beg him to hang out because they love nothing more than angry eggs with sad struggle-beards. As I’ve mentioned a few times, I believed that Kensington Palace basically hires various celebrities and models to “appear” at Earthshot Prize ceremonies, and it would not surprise me if Earthshot had to pay appearance fees to those celebrities. All because William is a giant loser who is doing all of this to hang out with famous people.

Well, guess what? Heidi Klum was one of the special guests in Cape Town, and she dutifully walked the green carpet at the Earthshot ceremony on Wednesday. When she was asked about her support of Earthshot, she said: “I have to be honest, I had never heard of this before, and it was really when Prince William’s team came to me and asked me if I would want to join [up] and come to South Africa…”

Ah, so William’s team randomly calls up supermodels and begs them to travel to Earthshot Prize ceremonies? A lot of models – even of Heidi’s fame and caliber – are often hired to “pretty up” random events, and oftentimes, there are appearance fees involved. This should absolutely be a bigger issue, especially given what we already know about how much money William blows through for his pathetic vanity project. It looks like Heidi also picked up some extra dinero by appearing with William at Kalk Bay, and sharing an awkward BBQ for the cameras. I’m really offended by how badly all of this was stage-managed.

28 Responses to “Heidi Klum had never heard of Earthshot before Prince William’s people got in touch”

  1. somebody says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:23 am

    It begs the question of how many turned down the invite. Did his bestie Beckham not get invited to the barbecue or was he not important enough to name-drop with Heidi there?

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      November 8, 2024 at 8:34 am

      Beckham was at the Earthshot in Boston. My question is why didn’t William invite Billy Porter to the barbeque, he was there at the event.

      Reply
      • Lizzie Bennett says:
        November 8, 2024 at 8:40 am

        I’m surprised to see both Billy Porter and Winnie Harlow there. They must be paid. I can’t speak for Winnie, but I feel certain Billy doesn’t appreciate how William treats his SIL.

    • KC says:
      November 8, 2024 at 10:13 am

      David has hair so pretty sure William wouldn’t want the competition. Prince of Wales in general don’t like being overshadowed.

      Reply
  2. ML says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:23 am

    Okay, that’s honest. The question is if Heidi Klum is usually like that or if William annoyed her and this was her response.

    Reply
    • LauraD says:
      November 8, 2024 at 8:45 am

      I think she was just being honest but, it seems unprofessional for her not to have done a little research beforehand. Heidi famously has gorgeous mixed-race children so; I hope the Slumlord Willy remembered he’s from a “very much not racist family.” 😉

      This really was all about the Slumlord otherwise the guests at the BBQ would have been Earthshot merch (i.e Heidi’s cap and T shirt would have been a great endorsement.)

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:31 am

    I didn’t realise Heidi and Winne were at the barbeque. This is sad and desperate and kudos to Heidi for being honest about her presence at this event. No doubt she was paid a nice fee to be there.

    Reply
    • NoHope says:
      November 8, 2024 at 8:40 am

      Yeah, no disrespect to Heidi–she has worked hard to support her family and build her business. But girlfriend doesn’t do appearances for free. Especially if she was unaware of the organization’s mission before doing the job.

      Reply
    • Honeybee says:
      November 8, 2024 at 9:00 am

      I read somewhere else (I Don’t remember clearly) the annual cost of earthshot is over 18million dollars. It includes prize pool of 6.5M, travelling cost, advertising cost, summits, maintenance etc. In 10 years it is 180 million. There can be chances he pockets some of these cash for his own personal use.

      Reply
  4. sevenblue says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:33 am

    It is so bizarre. Why wouldn’t he do photo-op barbecue with the winners? Isn’t that the point of the event? Imagine how good it would look if he was surrounded by the Earthshot finalists and they talk about their projects in front of the cameras while sharing food. He and his team are so bad at their job.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      November 8, 2024 at 8:35 am

      This is such a good idea. But Earthshot is not really about the winners and finalists it’s about making William a global statesman.

      Reply
  5. Maxine Branch says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:35 am

    How anyone takes this man seriously or his Earthshot seriously is beyond my comprehension. This man is pathetic

    Reply
  6. Neeve says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:38 am

    Lol does Heidi have no media training as ridiculous as Willima and KP are surely she should not have revealed that???

    Reply
    • swaz says:
      November 8, 2024 at 8:56 am

      It doesn’t really matter because nobody cares about William. If it was another couple the Britsh press would be all over it 😎

      Reply
    • Unicorn leprechaun says:
      November 8, 2024 at 9:02 am

      I know!! It’s kind of hilarious!!
      And she didn’t mention ‘Earthshot’ once during that interview hahah

      (It’s like she didn’t even try to remember ‘Earthshot’)
      She just phoned it in with this appearance lols

      Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:41 am

    I kind of love Heidi for how she just says whatever’s on her mind. OTOH, you’d think they’d coach the celebrities with a couple of talking points, even if they’re just generic “This is such a crucial issue…”

    Reply
    • Steph says:
      November 8, 2024 at 8:48 am

      C’mon @eurydice. You know better than to expect competence from KP

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        November 8, 2024 at 9:11 am

        Well, yeah…. But the thing is that Earthshot isn’t managed by KP, it’s a separate non-profit with it’s own board and administration. William’s appearances would be managed by his PR people, but would they be in charge of the annual event?

      • sevenblue says:
        November 8, 2024 at 9:29 am

        @Eurydice, inviting famous people to the event and making the focus on them are totally what KP would do though. I don’t know, looking at the incompetence, it screams KP organized the event and guests.

  8. Anonymous says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:46 am

    Trust me every one of those girls is paid (and well! . They do not do anything for free.

    Reply
  9. Meredith says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:47 am

    Get that money Heidi

    Reply
  10. Harla says:
    November 8, 2024 at 8:58 am

    I just have to ask who’s hat is Heidi wearing and why didn’t someone on Willy’s team get her an earth shot hat? Wow, they really are this bad at PR.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 8, 2024 at 9:14 am

      She’s wearing the hat from Abalobi, a 2023 finalist that’s about sustainable fisheries in SA – perhaps they hosted the barbeque?

      Reply
  11. sunnyside up says:
    November 8, 2024 at 9:04 am

    William is not fit to be the next King.

    Reply
  12. Latte says:
    November 8, 2024 at 9:24 am

    this is all super lame, even by their standards

    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    November 8, 2024 at 10:00 am

    I mean, Heidi goes to the opening of an envelope, she just cares about being paid for being seen. It’s honest of her but wouldn’t Earthshot have sent their guests materials in advance of the event explaining what it’s all about and what the objective is? Isn’t that standard practice with these kinds of events? (I know, I know, it’s William’s “Superbowl” and they probably do the bare minimum)

    Reply
  14. VilleRose says:
    November 8, 2024 at 10:00 am

    I mean, Heidi goes to the opening of an envelope, she just cares about being paid for being seen. It’s honest of her but wouldn’t Earthshot have sent their guests materials in advance of the event explaining what it’s all about and what the objective is? Isn’t that standard practice with these kinds of events? (I know, I know, it’s William’s “Superbowl” and they probably do the bare minimum)

    Reply

