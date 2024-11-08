Heidi Klum had never heard of Earthshot before Prince William’s people got in touch

A few weeks ago, Kensington Palace breathlessly briefed the media that Prince William planned to hang out with supermodels when he visited Cape Town, South Africa for Earthshot. William definitely wanted people to think that beautiful women regularly beg him to hang out because they love nothing more than angry eggs with sad struggle-beards. As I’ve mentioned a few times, I believed that Kensington Palace basically hires various celebrities and models to “appear” at Earthshot Prize ceremonies, and it would not surprise me if Earthshot had to pay appearance fees to those celebrities. All because William is a giant loser who is doing all of this to hang out with famous people.
Well, guess what? Heidi Klum was one of the special guests in Cape Town, and she dutifully walked the green carpet at the Earthshot ceremony on Wednesday. When she was asked about her support of Earthshot, she said: “I have to be honest, I had never heard of this before, and it was really when Prince William’s team came to me and asked me if I would want to join [up] and come to South Africa…”
Ah, so William’s team randomly calls up supermodels and begs them to travel to Earthshot Prize ceremonies? A lot of models – even of Heidi’s fame and caliber – are often hired to “pretty up” random events, and oftentimes, there are appearance fees involved. This should absolutely be a bigger issue, especially given what we already know about how much money William blows through for his pathetic vanity project. It looks like Heidi also picked up some extra dinero by appearing with William at Kalk Bay, and sharing an awkward BBQ for the cameras. I’m really offended by how badly all of this was stage-managed.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Earthshot Prize Awards at Green Point Shared Fields in Cape Town, on day three of the Prince of Wales’ visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Heidi Klum
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Earthshot Prize Awards at Green Point Shared Fields in Cape Town, on day three of the Prince of Wales’ visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Heidi Klum
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Earthshot Prize Awards at Green Point Shared Fields in Cape Town, on day three of the Prince of Wales’ visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: The Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Earthshot Prize Awards at Green Point Shared Fields in Cape Town, on day three of the Prince of Wales’ visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: The Prince of Wales, with (left to right) Bonang Matheba, Host of the Awards, Billy Porter, Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha, Earthshot Prize Ambassador and Host of Earthshot Week
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Earthshot Prize Awards at Green Point Shared Fields in Cape Town, on day three of the Prince of Wales’ visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: The Prince of Wales, with Australian conservationist and television presenter Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha, Earthshot Prize Ambassador and Host of Earthshot Week
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales with Heidi Klum, during his visit to meet local fishermen in Kalk Bay Harbour, Cape Town, to highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Finalist Abalobi, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Heidi Klum
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (centre) takes part in a traditional fish brai lunch with (left to right) Tobe Nwigwe, Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, during a visit to Kalk Bay Harbour, Cape Town, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with (left to right) Tobe Nwigwe, Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales visits Kalk Bay Harbour, Cape Town, to speak to local fishermen and highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Finalist Abalobi, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
It begs the question of how many turned down the invite. Did his bestie Beckham not get invited to the barbecue or was he not important enough to name-drop with Heidi there?
Beckham was at the Earthshot in Boston. My question is why didn’t William invite Billy Porter to the barbeque, he was there at the event.
I’m surprised to see both Billy Porter and Winnie Harlow there. They must be paid. I can’t speak for Winnie, but I feel certain Billy doesn’t appreciate how William treats his SIL.
David has hair so pretty sure William wouldn’t want the competition. Prince of Wales in general don’t like being overshadowed.
Okay, that’s honest. The question is if Heidi Klum is usually like that or if William annoyed her and this was her response.
I think she was just being honest but, it seems unprofessional for her not to have done a little research beforehand. Heidi famously has gorgeous mixed-race children so; I hope the Slumlord Willy remembered he’s from a “very much not racist family.” 😉
This really was all about the Slumlord otherwise the guests at the BBQ would have been Earthshot merch (i.e Heidi’s cap and T shirt would have been a great endorsement.)
She even seemed to have forgotten its name. Lol
I didn’t realise Heidi and Winne were at the barbeque. This is sad and desperate and kudos to Heidi for being honest about her presence at this event. No doubt she was paid a nice fee to be there.
Yeah, no disrespect to Heidi–she has worked hard to support her family and build her business. But girlfriend doesn’t do appearances for free. Especially if she was unaware of the organization’s mission before doing the job.
I read somewhere else (I Don’t remember clearly) the annual cost of earthshot is over 18million dollars. It includes prize pool of 6.5M, travelling cost, advertising cost, summits, maintenance etc. In 10 years it is 180 million. There can be chances he pockets some of these cash for his own personal use.
It is so bizarre. Why wouldn’t he do photo-op barbecue with the winners? Isn’t that the point of the event? Imagine how good it would look if he was surrounded by the Earthshot finalists and they talk about their projects in front of the cameras while sharing food. He and his team are so bad at their job.
This is such a good idea. But Earthshot is not really about the winners and finalists it’s about making William a global statesman.
How anyone takes this man seriously or his Earthshot seriously is beyond my comprehension. This man is pathetic
Lol does Heidi have no media training as ridiculous as Willima and KP are surely she should not have revealed that???
It doesn’t really matter because nobody cares about William. If it was another couple the Britsh press would be all over it 😎
I know!! It’s kind of hilarious!!
And she didn’t mention ‘Earthshot’ once during that interview hahah
(It’s like she didn’t even try to remember ‘Earthshot’)
She just phoned it in with this appearance lols
I kind of love Heidi for how she just says whatever’s on her mind. OTOH, you’d think they’d coach the celebrities with a couple of talking points, even if they’re just generic “This is such a crucial issue…”
C’mon @eurydice. You know better than to expect competence from KP
Well, yeah…. But the thing is that Earthshot isn’t managed by KP, it’s a separate non-profit with it’s own board and administration. William’s appearances would be managed by his PR people, but would they be in charge of the annual event?
@Eurydice, inviting famous people to the event and making the focus on them are totally what KP would do though. I don’t know, looking at the incompetence, it screams KP organized the event and guests.
Trust me every one of those girls is paid (and well! . They do not do anything for free.
Get that money Heidi
I just have to ask who’s hat is Heidi wearing and why didn’t someone on Willy’s team get her an earth shot hat? Wow, they really are this bad at PR.
She’s wearing the hat from Abalobi, a 2023 finalist that’s about sustainable fisheries in SA – perhaps they hosted the barbeque?
William is not fit to be the next King.
this is all super lame, even by their standards
I mean, Heidi goes to the opening of an envelope, she just cares about being paid for being seen. It’s honest of her but wouldn’t Earthshot have sent their guests materials in advance of the event explaining what it’s all about and what the objective is? Isn’t that standard practice with these kinds of events? (I know, I know, it’s William’s “Superbowl” and they probably do the bare minimum)
I mean, Heidi goes to the opening of an envelope, she just cares about being paid for being seen. It’s honest of her but wouldn’t Earthshot have sent their guests materials in advance of the event explaining what it’s all about and what the objective is? Isn’t that standard practice with these kinds of events? (I know, I know, it’s William’s “Superbowl” and they probably do the bare minimum)