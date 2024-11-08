Heidi Klum had never heard of Earthshot before Prince William’s people got in touch

A few weeks ago, Kensington Palace breathlessly briefed the media that Prince William planned to hang out with supermodels when he visited Cape Town, South Africa for Earthshot. William definitely wanted people to think that beautiful women regularly beg him to hang out because they love nothing more than angry eggs with sad struggle-beards. As I’ve mentioned a few times, I believed that Kensington Palace basically hires various celebrities and models to “appear” at Earthshot Prize ceremonies, and it would not surprise me if Earthshot had to pay appearance fees to those celebrities. All because William is a giant loser who is doing all of this to hang out with famous people.

Well, guess what? Heidi Klum was one of the special guests in Cape Town, and she dutifully walked the green carpet at the Earthshot ceremony on Wednesday. When she was asked about her support of Earthshot, she said: “I have to be honest, I had never heard of this before, and it was really when Prince William’s team came to me and asked me if I would want to join [up] and come to South Africa…”

Oops, this is embarrassing!🤭 Reporter asks Heidi Klum what Earthshi*t hopes to achieve & she’s forced to confess she’d never heard of it before & only came cause she was approached & asked to travel to South Africa by Willy’s team.😂😅 #DesperateTimes #WorkShyWilly pic.twitter.com/7fR8digmSN — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) November 7, 2024

Ah, so William’s team randomly calls up supermodels and begs them to travel to Earthshot Prize ceremonies? A lot of models – even of Heidi’s fame and caliber – are often hired to “pretty up” random events, and oftentimes, there are appearance fees involved. This should absolutely be a bigger issue, especially given what we already know about how much money William blows through for his pathetic vanity project. It looks like Heidi also picked up some extra dinero by appearing with William at Kalk Bay, and sharing an awkward BBQ for the cameras. I’m really offended by how badly all of this was stage-managed.