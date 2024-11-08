Princess Kate will make two public appearances this weekend for Remembrance

Looking back on the Princess of Wales’s appearances in the fall of 2023, I completely buy that she was already in really poor health even then, and something happened over the Christmas holiday which meant surgery and a lengthy recuperation. What I’ve never understood is why Kensington Palace and Kate herself never considered disclosing more – or anything at all – about what she was going through last year, nor any information about her surgery (or surgeries) this year. I was thinking about that as I pulled the photos of Kate at last year’s Remembrance events, because Kate is making another rare public appearance this weekend for Remembrance.
Kate Middleton will join the royal family for the annual Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday after completing chemotherapy. On Nov. 9, the Princess of Wales, 42, will join her husband Prince William and other family members for the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, according to Buckingham Palace. She will then take part in the royals’ traditional appearance at The Cenotaph war memorial in London to remember those who died in war and conflict on Remembrance Sunday, Nov. 10.
Remembrance Sunday is observed on the second Sunday of every November in the U.K., and the royal family’s website calls The Cenotaph ceremony “the focal point of the nation’s homage.”
This weekend will mark Princess Kate’s first appearance at a major ceremonial event since she announced on Sept. 9 that she completed chemo, after sharing in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Nov. 8 that King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent would attend the Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday. As she continues to recover from a chest infection, Queen Camilla’s attendance wasn’t confirmed for either event.
Re: Queen Camilla’s non-confirmation of attendance, it’s worth noting that Camilla IS confirmed for next week’s Gladiator II premiere. So they think she’ll be well enough from her chest infection to go to a premiere, but not well enough to stand on a balcony at the Cenotaph? Interesting. As for the confirmation that Kate will attend both events, I figured she would. The only thing surprising is that the confirmation came from Buckingham Palace (and not KP) and that Kate didn’t issue another photo or video ahead of Remembrance Day, so that everything could be centered on her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The ceremony event is worthy and correct.
Making it about Kate is not correct.
I find it offensive that she thinks her attending is needed.
It is not.
She can stay hidden until the end of time as we know it, no loss to anyone.
But with no Cowmilla she will be the senior lady… she has been waiting for that to happen .
Oh yay🎉 says no one😉😅
Kitty is trending here in the UK for showing up this weekend, with most media presenting this as like climbing Mount Everest.
Now, from Slumlord Willy we heard she just had pre-cancer cells, but of course the sycophantic press don’t talk about that.
What?!! The cells they found, in an excised portion of her body, were pre-cancerous?! You mean when I had some removed from my colon a few years ago during a routine check I should have made a big deal about it? 😆😆😆😆. Oh my god, I know when the whole “cancer” thing came up with Kate some people were saying it was probably just pre-cancerous cells but I thought, no, even that would be too much! Holy crap!!!! If that’s true then they were absolutely flat out lying about Kate having cancer, even lying about having had cancerous cells removed! So, for what types of precancerous cells is chemotherapy required? Or, have they been lying about her even having had chemotherapy?
I wonder if BP told her she had to be there and that they would announce it, not KP, to prevent another glossy photo or video.
I expected her at the Cenotaph so that doesn’t surprise me. Royal Albert does a little bit but overall I think this is Kate very clearly setting the standard for her appearances going forward. Her christmas concert, maybe sandringham for the christmas walk, Easter, Trooping, Wimbledon, Remembrance.
And then she MAY sprinkle in one or two small engagements in between those, but that will be pretty much it. This is her new schedule.
They need to stop acting like her showing up to these things is some kind of achievement. She already said in her video she was cancer free. She is fine now so her lack of appearances relates to her being lazy. She’s not a hero. Actual heroes served something kate chose not to do herself despite having lots of time to volunteer.
I also agree with the appearances listed above but I would add the St Patrick’s day thing since she is a colonel of shamrocks or something.
Will she be wearing the Nipple Tassels of Remembrance again this year?
*Spits out coffee* Yes, the Nipple Tassels of Remembrance!
There’s no way that Kate was going to miss this as Camilla is not attending. She will now be in the No1 spot on the balcony. I can picture the headline now – “Brave Kate honours fallen soldiers”. Yuk
She was always going to go, Camilla or not. It is pretty clear the separation agreement has set out her mandatory appearances which include Remembrance Day. She just gets to hog the spotlight if Camilla isn’t there.
She looks like such a villain in that get-up. Suits her.
The BM are starting to treat Kate’s appearances like the second coming of Christ. William apparently let drop that pre-cancerous cells were found during Kate’s surgery. Again, I feel a massive manipulation of the public. Smiling and waving and wearing something nice is the role that Kate is really good for and she is well into it.
She wants to be the center of attention
If I were her I too would not share my personal health information with the world especially because she has young children in school whose friends would them talk about it all the time and constantly offer condolences etc etc… This is something better handles inside families rather than having to constantly talk about it with everyone
I hope she does not resort to those fashion shoots like at Philip funeral and expect applause. It will be all about her
As soon as Meghan appeared with Harry wearing a poppy out comes Kate news. If Kate were already scheduled to attended Remembrance weekend it would have been announced prior to the Sussexes appearance. Too much of a coinkidink.
It’s amazing how they act like Kate doing anything is such a feat. Even their “work” is merely dressing, reading a briefing binder, giving a short speech/interacting with people, cutting a ribbon, and then posing for photos. And I still say that I first noticed the weirdness about Will and Kate with that awful black and white Christmas picture–that was last year, right? She looked awful last year. And so did he.