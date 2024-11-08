Princess Kate will make two public appearances this weekend for Remembrance

Looking back on the Princess of Wales’s appearances in the fall of 2023, I completely buy that she was already in really poor health even then, and something happened over the Christmas holiday which meant surgery and a lengthy recuperation. What I’ve never understood is why Kensington Palace and Kate herself never considered disclosing more – or anything at all – about what she was going through last year, nor any information about her surgery (or surgeries) this year. I was thinking about that as I pulled the photos of Kate at last year’s Remembrance events, because Kate is making another rare public appearance this weekend for Remembrance.

Kate Middleton will join the royal family for the annual Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday after completing chemotherapy. On Nov. 9, the Princess of Wales, 42, will join her husband Prince William and other family members for the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, according to Buckingham Palace. She will then take part in the royals’ traditional appearance at The Cenotaph war memorial in London to remember those who died in war and conflict on Remembrance Sunday, Nov. 10. Remembrance Sunday is observed on the second Sunday of every November in the U.K., and the royal family’s website calls The Cenotaph ceremony “the focal point of the nation’s homage.” This weekend will mark Princess Kate’s first appearance at a major ceremonial event since she announced on Sept. 9 that she completed chemo, after sharing in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Nov. 8 that King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent would attend the Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday. As she continues to recover from a chest infection, Queen Camilla’s attendance wasn’t confirmed for either event.

Re: Queen Camilla’s non-confirmation of attendance, it’s worth noting that Camilla IS confirmed for next week’s Gladiator II premiere. So they think she’ll be well enough from her chest infection to go to a premiere, but not well enough to stand on a balcony at the Cenotaph? Interesting. As for the confirmation that Kate will attend both events, I figured she would. The only thing surprising is that the confirmation came from Buckingham Palace (and not KP) and that Kate didn’t issue another photo or video ahead of Remembrance Day, so that everything could be centered on her.