Governor Newsom called the CA legislature back to deal with the incoming Trump mess

During the Biden administration, many Trump cultists threatened to “secede” or start a “civil war.” Now that those dumbf–ks got another Trump presidency, it will be interesting to see how they react to various liberal-haven states putting up roadblocks to the Trump agenda. The state of California’s economy is larger than most countries – it is actually the largest sub-national economy in the world. California has 39 million people and a $4.080 trillion gross state product (GSP). If they secede from the Confederacy of Trumplandia, things could get very interesting. For now, Governor Gavin Newsom has called back the state legislature to ensure that California is prepared for all things Trump.
One day after Donald J. Trump declared victory in the presidential race, Gov. Gavin Newsom resurrected efforts in California to thwart the president-elect by asking state lawmakers to pre-empt potential Republican actions that could impact the Democratic-led state.
California leaders have long seen themselves as a bulwark against right-wing extremism, and Mr. Newsom has positioned himself nationally as one of Mr. Trump’s loudest critics. They could soon be joined in legislative efforts by other Democratic-led states such as Washington, especially given the federal power that Republicans could wield next year if they win the House in addition to the Senate and the White House.
Mr. Newsom called Thursday for a legislative special session to begin in Sacramento on Dec. 2, several weeks before Mr. Trump takes office, “to safeguard California values and fundamental rights in the face of an incoming Trump administration,” according to the governor’s office. It will initially focus on funding state litigation around Trump administration actions that might impact civil liberties, reproductive rights, immigrant protections and climate action in the state.
“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” Mr. Newsom said in a statement. “California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond.”
In a social media post, the governor said the state “will seek to work with the incoming president — but let there be no mistake, we intend to stand with states across our nation to defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law.”
The Times also notes that California’s state leaders have ongoing friendships and partnerships with their West Coast sister-states, Oregon and Washington state. Gov. Newsom will probably be in contact with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has already told Trump that “You come for my people, you come through me,” and that Illinois’s minority communities remember the “chaos, retribution and disarray radiated from the White House the last time Donald Trump occupied.” One of the big things on the agenda for these Democratic governors with majority pro-choice populations is that they fear/know that a second Trump administration is likely to push through a draconian national abortion ban, and what will likely be a successful attempt to take abortion medication out of circulation. After that, the Trump administration – and the Supreme Court – will take away the Griswold v. Connecticut protections for birth control. Incidentally, Newsom and Pritzker are probably the two top candidates for the Democratic nominee in 2028.
If he is getting his plans together to do everything possible to fight Trump.
Good For Him.
Any elected official who fights back against Trump is guaranteed my vote in future!
❤️ Thank you for continuing to fight for people who don’t have the sense to fight for themselves. Putin must be in seventh heaven. F#ck the magat agenda.
California please secede from this shitshow. I think Californians will be fully on board with it. They can survive on their own. Let the blue West Coast states follow. I think once Trump Vance and Brain Worm shred the constitution, ban vaccines etc. Califonians will have no choice. They literally put the lives of their constituents who didn’t vote for this shitshow at risk staying. What people don’t seem to get is there are not going to be free and fair elections anymore. You have this shitshow forever – it’s Trump in power with zero guard rails. They have the SC, the House, the Senate. In just four years, the damage they could do would take a lifetime to repair. Now imagine they have power for 10, 20, 30 years. California save yourselves.
Paper covers rock and federal covers state, so i don’t know what this will do. The change will be when MAGA sees their insurance gone, their social security decimated and their Medicare privatized. Because they sure don’t care that their daughters are dying in the streets from DV and miscarriages.
State laws can override some federal laws within that state that was the entire rationale of ending Roe and sending it back to the states. For example it’s how marijuana is illegal nationwide technically under federal law, but there’s a dispensary down the street from my house. The way that our government was set up was that the state’s control their own little kingdom and we are a loosely amalgamated federation that comes together for defense and other things. How long that will be in play, when they realize that people can still do the things that they want to ban who knows. It’s not like they haven’t completely eliminated decades of precedence to push their agenda for other reasons recently
Californian here. Pritzker is probably more likely than Newsom. He’s a San Francisco elite. He will not appeal to red states and bro culture. If’ we’ve learned anything is they want a “tough” and “strong” man. Newsome does not satisfy that. What is also clear is that bro culture is massive and they are groomed from an early age. We may have lost a generation of young men to the algorithm. People get their information social media anymore. Legacy news is waning for so many reason. Finally, I’m skeptical that we will have a 2028 election. He has too many enablers to include the Supreme Court. They will make him king. If the Republicans take the House we’re kind of f*cked.
Gov Healey is doing this in MA, too, vowing that state police will not assist in mass deportations. She still needs to do more as a blue state leader though.
My state of New York just voted protection of abortion rights into its state Constitution. If there is a national abortion ban, are we still protected? Because I thought federal law trumps (I hate using that word) state laws.