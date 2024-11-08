Prince Harry & Meghan made a virtual appearance at a conference in Colombia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been seen! I thought the Mail, the Sun, the Times and the Express all insisted that Meghan and Harry had separated and that they would never be seen together again? You mean to tell me that was all projection because a different royal couple has been largely separated for years? Weird. Anyway, Harry and Meghan sent in a video message to Colombia’s “inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children.” As many will remember, one of the reasons for H&M’s trip to Colombia was to highlight children’s issues, specifically with regards to children’s access to dangerous online spaces. That’s why the Sussexes were invited to speak at this conference:
Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a new video message at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. It was the first joint appearance the Sussexes have carried out since their trip to the country in August.
In the video, the Sussexes spoke about a cause that is near and dear to them: Digital violence against children. For the address, which appeared to be filmed in California, the couple coordinated in dark blazers, accessorizing with meaningful poppy pins. (Every November, British royals honor fallen troops by wearing a crimson poppy.) Meghan’s blazer appears to be the Parker Wool Crepe Jacket from Ralph Lauren.
“The first ever ministerial conference on ending violence against children comes at a crucial time, and quite frankly, should not be required,” Harry began, “but, here we are. We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it is now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.”
The Duchess of Sussex continued, “My husband and I recognize today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives, but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age. At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families, and experts worldwide learning how every aspect of a child’s life—from their livelihood to their physical and mental wellbeing—now operate within an online economy that has the power to both shape, and misshape, our connections.”
The Sussexes then spoke about launching the Parents’ Network, which Harry described as “a support network for families dealing with online harm. Through trauma-informed practices, we help parents come together to forge strong bonds, offering healing support through community with the ultimate goal of prioritizing safety at the source.” Meghan added that the stories of the parents from the Parents’ Network “have helped us to understand that as we better equip parents and caregivers, and work to establish norms around the use of and access to technology as they relate to preventing violence, we must also commit to establishing standards that prioritize children’s safety.”
Prince Harry concluded their video message with a call to action: “Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support. They are urging us to leverage the resources in this room to confront the new reality our youth are facing. We look forward to the actions and outcomes of the discussions that will take place here in Colombia, and are grateful for the leadership, expertise, and testimonies that will come together in this room to address all forms of violence targeting the most vulnerable in our world.” Meghan ended by sharing, “Thank you again for your commitment to preventing violence against children, both offline and online. Together, we can harness this moment to drive lasting change.”
Well done – just by sending in this video, they’ve drawn more attention to what Colombia is trying to do and drawn more attention to the larger issue of children’s health in regards to online spaces. I was like “why are they wearing poppies, this issue has nothing to do with Remembrance?” But then I remembered that British royals tend to wear poppy pins throughout the month of November, regardless of what they’re doing. It’s interesting that Meghan chose to wear her poppy pin too.
"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex applauded the efforts of those actively addressing this critical issue and stressed the importance of tackling digital violence to prioritize children's safety in today's connected world."
— R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) November 7, 2024
I like that Harry wore the uk version and Meghan the American version of the poppy pin.
I’m always admirative when I see them talk. They are very very natural. I wonder if they need to rehearse a lot before. I need a behind the scene
I would love a behind the scene too 😍they look so calm and relax with a great message 😍and beautiful too 😍
I never knew that the Americans had a diff-looking poppy pin until M joined that family.
In the commonwealth country of my birth, as with all commonwealth countries including of course, the UK, purchasing and wearing poppy pins is an important fundraiser for war veterans and observation of Remembrance of the war dead for decades.
Burack got it wrong re: their last joint appearance. It was actually on 14th September at the LA tennis tournament (Archewell sponsored) – not August in Colombia.
Happy to see them doing what they do so very well.
They both look amazing..
In Canada, poppies are offered for donations (that go to the legions) and support veterans. We start wearing them at the beginning of November.
The idea for the poppy was developed by Madame Anna Guerin of France. She had founded a charity to help rebuild in France – she made the poppies out of fabric.
Later on, in a place called Port Arthur (now known as Thunder Bay, in Ontario, Canada) the idea was presented at a meeting for the The Great War Veterans Association (which would become the Royal Canadian Legion.) The idea was adopted on July 6, 1921.
Canadians wear their pins each November to remember and pay respect to those that fought.
It annoys me how they always make such a big deal out of UK and the poppies. As you say, a French lady (and also a US lady around the same time) came up with the idea. The idea was based on a poem by a Canadian about Flanders Field (which is in Belgium and France and where soldiers from the US, UK, France, Italy, Canada and Belgium are buried). It is annoying that the BM wants to make it all about the UK and the BRF.
Right? Just because you colonized half the planet doesnt mean you came up with the good ideas of others… Imagine if they could see past their petty, awful noses…
Food Canuk, Moina Michael, in the US, started wearing poppies after the Armistice in 1918. The US Foreign legion decided to use the poppies in 1920. Anna Guerin was also of like mind who wanted the poppy as a symbol and she spoke at the meeting of the US Foreign Legion in Sept. 1920 and helped to convince them to adopt the poppy. She rallied people in France and was really the force behind getting allied countries to also adopt.
Pretty amazing women.
“The history of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance is not as clear cut as has been previously assumed. The first use of the poppy as a metaphor can be traced back to the Napoleonic wars of the early nineteenth century, rather than the First World War. Although it is commonly assumed that the origin of the poppy as a symbol is derived from the devastation of the First World War, there are several anonymous documents written during the Napoleonic wars…..”
[bit.ly/48JmqgN]
The British continue to show their ignorance because in Canada you will see all politicians wear poppies right after Halloween until Remembrance Day on the 11th. And we actually do the ceremony on the 11th.
We also don’t have a fashion parade of ghouls show up to the Cenotaph in Ottawa, but actual soldiers, veterans and elected politicians. No one writes about what Sophie Trudeau wore that day (or the spouses of previous PMs) because the focus is on the actual heroes and not the parasites who have unearned uniforms.
John McCrae a Canadian soldier and doctor from Guelph Ontario, wrote In Flanders Field where the poppies are first referenced.
Meghan never stopped wearing the poppy. She’s done it every year since moving to the US. Now that they’ve been seen together what’s going to be the British press’ new narrative?
I wonder if there are any pictures of Meghan wearing a poppy during the 7 years she lived in Canada, cause wearing poppies here is big, offering respect to our warriors, past, present and (sadly) future.
They are so cute together. Meghan, obviously, is happy to be there. I love that the press really spread their message and not limit their content to whatever is going on.
In addition to presenting this eloquent message in support of their initiative the Parent Network, Harry casually slide his arm around his wife waist.
I noticed that too. So cute.
Totally superficial comment, but I need to get this off my chest:
How can people watch H&M, listen to what they have to say — and still insist it’s not Harry’s *brother* who’s the dumb one, and think that Mumblina McMumbles is in any way superior to Meghan. (the answer being lack of melanin, of course)
Seriously, can anyone point me in the direction of even one initiative the Left-Behinds have started that has had a fraction of the impact that H&M have made?
And H&M have had that impact despite lacking all the money and manpower of the Men in Grey and the gold-plated advisers behind the Left-Behinds.
The same way a senile old man who’s failed at every business he’s tried, has no positions or plans, and only cares about placating his own ego instead of an exceptionally brilliant and well-prepared black woman.
It’s not about logic. It’s about the importance of white supremacy. It’s about the appearance of white superiority, not about facts.
Ianne, and we should be in the streets demand hand counting and investigation into the election. We should also be protesting anyone going into the Whitehouse who cannot get a security clearance or who have sold our nations secrets to foreign countries.
If we remain silent, we get nowhere.
Love to see them. Especially speaking on a topic they care about for the conference in Colombia. Consistent.
Love to see the Sussexes again. I need the palette cleanser. Meghan wearing the poppy, great reminder she is the wife of a British war veteran and a princess of the United Kingdom by marriage.
She wore one before she met Harry. It’s not a reminder of ANYTHING to the UK. It’s to remember the Fallen, Veterans, and those currently serving in the armed forces. She wore it o the regular when she worked in Canada. Remembrance Day is November 11.
aquarius64, the poppy is a symbol the US Legion adopted in September 1920.
Seeing Meghan and Harry together today was just what I needed! I’m so grateful for the work they are doing to help make the digital world a safer place for young people. It guts me that the Parents Network is even needed but as Harry said, “here we are” and thankfully they, along with many others, are taking on this cause, highlighting the dangers that must be addressed and rectified.
Meghan lived in Toronto for years. The poppies are sold bey the Canadian Legion every November. She would be quite used to wearing one. Not everything is about GB.
They have the ease and confidence of being totally prepared – it’s really a joy to watch.
It is really a joy to watch 😍 especially now, I’m having a MAGA overload 😫
They do everything just so well. This is a pitch-perfect response to a clear danger, and it’s so beautifully and professionally presented.
Britain, you really messed up by forcing out these two skilled, compassionate and decent human beings.
In Canada, November 11 is Remembrance Day and government and schools are closed and ceremonies are held. Businesses used to be as well, but now they just go on holiday hours. Originally it was to remember the war dead of World War I but no just all who have been sacrificed. It’s specifically a memorial day, and poppies are worn to support the Legion.
This reminds me of the time the RF refused Prince Harry’s request to have a wreath laid on his behalf for Remembrance 2020. I wonder if someone in that family is now doing that for him…