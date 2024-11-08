Cillian Murphy: Ireland in the ’80s was ‘like the f–king dark ages compared to now’

Cillian Murphy is currently promoting Tim Mielants’s Small Things Like These. Cillian produced it, and he asked Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity to step in as producers as well (they agreed). The film is adapted from a book of the same name, a fictional story based on the real horrors of Ireland in the 1980s – the Magdalene Laundries and the “fallen women,” the pregnant girls and women who were kidnapped and abused by the Catholic Church. Cillian recently spoke to the Irish Times and it got very personal about how horrible Ireland was forty years ago:
Cillian on the horrors of Ireland in the 1980s: “Let’s put it into perspective. It’s 1984 going into 1985. In 1984 you had the Kerry babies. In 1985 you had the moving statues. No abortion. No divorce. I think you were just able to get condoms, maybe by prescription. But it’s like the f**king dark ages compared to now. The film deliberately is trying to blur the lines. When you look at it, it could be the 1950s in many ways….you hear Come on Eileen and you think, ‘We’re in the 1980s.’ But a lot had remained the same since the 1950s. I have talked to my parents about it. We were young, obviously. I was 11 or something. We were kids, but it was a totally different time. I think when people call this a historical drama it seems bizarre. But it really does feel like another country.”
How women were viewed back then: “My mum told me this amazing expression. She said that, when she was growing up, there was this expression, ‘Lipstick on the lips, dust on the shelf.’” Good Lord. Meaning, presumably, that the sort of woman who would wear make-up wouldn’t clean the house? “So think about that. If that was something people would say, that shows you how women were viewed. That sort of stuff, it’s just mind-blowing.”
Why Cillian moved his family back to Ireland after living in London for years: “People ask me that question a lot, and I’m sure it’s the same for you. We came back for reasons that were about the kids and being near their grandparents. About having a quieter life. We weren’t motivated by politics or what’s happening socially in Ireland. We left pre-Brexit, actually. It was good timing. It worked out. It feels like an Irish story. You move away and you learn about yourself. You find yourself in London or New York. You do what you want to do and then you come home. It seems to be just a very common Irish narrative.” But it wasn’t always that common. “Oh, yeah. In the world of this movie all the young people are leaving, and they ain’t coming back.”
Some of what Murphy speaks about is incredibly recent – abortion wasn’t legalized in Ireland until 2018. Divorce wasn’t allowed/legalized until 1995. It was 1985 before regular people could buy condoms without a prescription. I had never heard of the Kerry Babies, but I looked it up and it’s a horrific story. All of it has happened within Cillian’s lifetime and he’s not that old.
Anyway, this interview got a lot of attention when the Irish Pro Life Campaign made a big statement slamming Cillian for… supporting abortion and reproductive choice. It’s just as crazy as the anti-choice sh-t we get here in America – you would think that the Irish anti-choice campaigns would actually sit back and say “you know what, given the Church’s catastrophic history in Ireland, we should just shut our mouths.”
So, Ireland in the eighties was like the US now, or soon will be. I’ll have to do some research on how the Irish finally managed to liberate themselves from the Church’s oppression.
After the church was outed for widespread abuse of children and their consequent cover ups, many people lost faith and drifted from it. Then the stories of the Magdalen laundries compounded the disillusionment. They just did too much horrible stuff in the name or under the protection of the church.
Abortion rights were ushered in by dead children in Ireland. Children died from illegal abortions and being forced to carry babies. The Irish voted to save their children. The US has already shown that its children are cannon fodder — they watch their kids get shredded by guns in school and don’t care about 12-year old kids carrying babies and the risks involved. They simply do not care.
I have no idea what you are talking about here? If anything it was dead women such as Savita Halappanaver that turned the tide for us in Ireland. And illegal abortions weren’t really a thing here much. Instead women would get on the ferry (80s/90s) to England, or more recently a flight, to get abortions.
I had a friend that flew from Australia exclusively to vote in 2018 – it was huge, the out pouring of energy to finally get womens rights protected was wild.
I friend of mine moved to Ireland because of the tech industry in the mid 90s. Ireland was s country at war with itself–the IRA and Norther Irish still used violence against each other. The Celtic Tiger and EU did a lot to improve the economy and infrastructure there. 9/11 cut offa lot of money to weapons and terrorists.
The violence was almost exclusively outside of the Republic of Ireland, which is what Cillian is talking about.
This is not true. Northern Ireland was in the throes of civil unrest. The country of Ireland was not. You really should not conflate the two in terms pf violence and unrest. Ireland was part of the EU for 20yrs at that point. By the mid 90s Ireland was moving away from religion, and the economy was getting stronger and stronger.
I’m Irish, born in 1977. He’s not wrong. Right up to the early 1990s. Being gay was decimalised in 1993. My brother came out a few years later to a much different climate. I think with gay and women’s rights, a lot of it was driven by women (mothers in particular). Being totally fed up about how their sons or daughters were being treated and deciding- no more! Also Ireland is small – and everything is local. So with the two recent referendums on gay marriage and abortion, it was people sons/daughters/nieces/cousins being brave enough to speak up publicly about how irelands archaic laws were affecting them – in terms of their health, their legal status etc etc. Irish people have a high standard of education which helps a lot with debate. In addition, the gap between rich and poor is less extreme as the US and UK. In more recent years however, extreme rhetoric from right and left has taken hold in social media so greater polarisation is happening.
Besides social media, the anti-abortion crowds in USA are pouring a lot of money and resources to UK in order to influence the conversation. I wouldn’t be surprised if this Irish anti-choice group is also getting money from USA.
Horrible fact: if you bought a Hasbro board game in the 80s and 90s, chances are they were assembled by women essentially enslaved in the Magdalene laundries. I remember the testimony of one survivor who said the worst game to assemble was Mouse Trap – so many fiddly pieces!
My Irish ex MIL has 12 siblings and her father had 24 surviving siblings. Her grandad had married three times as the first two wives died during child birth.
Infant mortality was high too. If the baby died before being baptised, the parents were made to believe that their baby was in hell or in limbo. This caused much suffering and anguish to the grieving parents.
I so admire Cillian Murphy. He’s saying pretty much the same as what my co workers in Ireland told me. Same sentiments.
