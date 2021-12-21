Donald Trump got booed in Houston when he talked about getting a booster shot

The conservative messaging on vaccines is, as always, tortured. Fox News and other conservative outlets agitate against vaccines and vaccine mandates, but then they realize they’re killing off their political base, so they do a wink and a nudge of “yeah but you should still get vaccinated, but just be really mad about it!!” So it is with Donald Trump’s post-presidency. He badly wants credit for “creating” the Covid vaccines, but he wants none of the responsibility for his mismanagement of the pandemic in its first ten months. Remember, the Trump White House had zero plans in place for a vaccine rollout. They wouldn’t even meet with the Biden people to coordinate on vaccine rollouts during the lame duck months. Anyway, Trump was in Houston recently, doing a discussion with Bill O’Reilly, and he got booed when he talked about getting a booster shot. LOL.

Former President Donald J. Trump, who for years falsely claimed vaccines were dangerous and pointedly declined to be seen getting vaccinated against Covid-19 while in office, was booed at an event in Houston after saying publicly for the first time that he had received a booster shot. Mr. Trump was in Texas on Sunday as part of a speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly, the author and former Fox News host, when Mr. O’Reilly said that both he and Mr. Trump “are vaxxed.” Mr. O’Reilly then asked, “Did you get the booster?” “Yes,” Mr. Trump said. “I got it too,” Mr. O’Reilly said. The crowd in Houston began to boo, according to a video distributed by one of Mr. O’Reilly’s social media accounts. “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Mr. Trump said, waving his arm to dismiss the naysayers and downplaying the size of the reaction by pointing to what he said was “a very tiny group over there.” Just before the booing, Mr. Trump said that his supporters should get vaccinated because, he suggested, unwillingness to do so represented a victory for liberals. “What we’ve done is historic,” he said of the three Covid vaccines in use in the United States that were developed while he was in office. “Don’t let them take away, don’t take it away from ourselves. You’re playing right into their hands when you sort of like, ‘oh, the vaccine.’”

[From The NY Times]

First of all, the booing is hilarious because Trump started this f–king death cult and now no one can stop it. These people are going to boo themselves into the ICU. Secondly, Trump is basically telling his moron supporters that they should not try to “own the libs” by refusing to get vaccinated, that the libs will truly be owned if they get fully vaxxed and boostered. Because it always has to be about owning the libs somehow to these people. It always has to be the winner/loser dynamic, zero sum game.

'You’re playing right into their hands' when you doubt the vaccine, President Trump says. pic.twitter.com/xJc7JTL0cR — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021