Karlie Kloss: ‘I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section’

Karlie Kloss covered a recent issue of WSJ. Magazine. I’m not sure if she was promoting something specific, or if she was just a model for hire. Considering the Richard Avedon-inspired editorial, I suspect it was more like she was a model for hire and the interview was just a bonus, oh look, a model who can actually speak. Karlie gave birth to her first child earlier this year – a son named Levi Kushner. Because she’s married to Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner. Karlie keeps it polite with her in-laws but she’s not hiding the fact that her politics are more liberal. Some highlights from this WSJ. Magazine interview:
On pregnancy & motherhood: “I love my body in a way that I never have. I never imagined that I would have a career [in which] my body would be so intertwined with my success or failure. That’s something that I really don’t like about being a model, but — it’s part of the job. I think it’s really unfortunate that there are still such narrow kinds of ideas [like] you need to be able to fit a sample size. I’m not going to change who I am to fit that.”
She loved being still during the pandemic: “In fashion, there are no boundaries unless you put them up. Maybe that was why I was able to get pregnant — for the first time I was taking care of myself.”
Her model mom friends: Getting advice from other model moms — like Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk — has helped. “The mom group friendship thing — I was always like, Yeah, that’s cute but that’s not going to be me.’ [Now] I don’t make a move without asking my mom friends.”
On her Kushner & Trump in-laws: “I’ve had to grow really thick skin as it relates to [being] impacted by other people’s opinions. Whether they love me or they hate me — because I’ve experienced all of it. I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section. I just try and… speak out on things that I am authentically passionate about. I live my life and try to show my values through my actions.”
I’ve always gone back-and-forth about Karlie and the Kushners. I think sure, she fell for a guy and at the time, she didn’t know that his brother would end up enabling fascists in the White House. I understand not throwing out the whole man because his brother is fascist scum. But I do feel like Karlie expected people to never mention it or talk about how weird it was that Ivanka Trump is her damn sister-in-law. As for the other stuff… I didn’t even know she was friends with Irina and Emily. Does Irina give “mom advice” to other models? That’s a weird thought.
She’s the absolute worst on Project Runway.
not having her this season is such a relief.
OMG! I stopped watching the season she was on.
The highlight was that one contestant that suggested she wear his design for dinner with the Kushner’s. LMFAO!
This is the fake one and annoying as hell. She loves the money Jared makes and loves to spend it too. Her husband does nothing and rides off his brother’s money. I think she lowkey hates Ivanka trump. Not only do her inlaws love the trump(pardon her father-in-law) all those billionaire pals prefer Ivanka over Karlie. She learned that very soon because that’s how a billionaire’s role, they don’t care about your political beliefs. She hangs with Ivanka all the time and I hate this person and she uses people and discards them. She uses Taylor swift for clout and ditch her and now with the scooter.
She should have to take Sussex’s book if she truly believes in her ethics.
my husband’s family is VERY right wing, and he is a moderate registered Independent. everyone always thinks he’s more like his family, and they wonder how he can live with me, who’s liberal. honestly, he lies a lot closer to me than his family in terms of beliefs.
I don’t really know why we would question Ivanka being her SIL. both her and her husband have made it pretty clear where their politics lie and they’re not close with his family. I think she expected people would pay attention to what she supported, and not her crazy in laws. I wouldn’t expect anyone to assume I was a Republican because of who I married.
Plus Karlie started dating Joshua in 2012 when Ivanka (and jared?) were still registered democrats.
She is a good model; some of these photos are very striking.
I really like the Chanel photo; she reminds me of Jerry Hall back in the day.
My now-husband was a Republican growing up because that’s what his parents were. And when he graduated college in the midst of the W. Bush era, he became more disillusioned with the GOP and considered himself firmly independent. Which was good because the closest we’ve ever come to breaking up was when I found out he voted for W both times.
Hilariously, I’ve now moved him to Massachusetts and the GOP has fallen into Trumpism and now he’s as close to a Democrat as you can be while still calling yourself an Independent. And all his siblings have moved further and further to the left in their adulthood. I’m still not sure if my FIL and MIL realize they’ve raised four Democrats but I sure do find it amusing.
All that is to say that you shouldn’t impute someone’s BIL’s opinions or actions onto them.
He owns multiple businesses with his brother. He has shady links to the Gulf (as if there are any other kind of links when we talk about billionaires). Neither of them have said anything more forceful about the Trumps than a vague, ‘I think you know what my politics are’.
Pretty much everyone must have sh—y family members somewhere, and I don’t blame them for that. But not everyone’s sh—y family tries to overthrow democracy and not everyone stays enmeshed in their sh—y family dynamics.
I find it a bit annoying when models as successful as Karlie say they’re not going to change who they are to fit the industry’s expectations, ie being a sample size. She has a huge amount of power and capital- it’s not as easy for a new or less established model to do that. (Also, karlie kloss is about 6’1 and is very thin so… she is fitting the industry standard anyway)
I would love if a model said, yes, it sucks that I have to be this size for fashion week and they compared it to a jockey having to meet weigh-in before a race. Or at least was ready to have a conversation about how toxic it all is and how arbitrary it is that we celebrate one specific body type above all others.
Of course she stays away from the comment section, she’s a trump
LOL!
The thoughts on this woman are always one way or the other. Either she’s evil incarnate for being married to a Kushner or she is independent and separate from them because it’s not her fault she fell in love with a Trump adjacent trash. I’m still waiting for the Taylor comments.
I can’t get a read on her husband. I guess that’s why I’m not as bothered as other people that she married him. I assume she fell in love with him before things got super-weird with the Trump family.
I assume her husband is shady on some level since the Kushner family dynamics seem, uh, a little weird, but I think he is/was probably like regular-level shady that most Hollywood people come to terms with. If you’re marrying someone at that level of wealth, I have my doubts any of them are squeaky-clean. I don’t think it would have ever occurred to Karlie Kloss that her brother-in-law would turn out to be far more extreme in terms of shadiness.
Joshua is in business with Jared to this day.
Wasn’t her dad (he’s a doctor) in a Facebook group trying to garner talking points for Donald Trump during he pandemic? Yes he was, I just looked it up, he created a fb group in his emergency room asking other doc’s “ If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be?”. The only reason she pretends she has different politics to Trump is coz it would effect her brand of she said she’s the same out loud. Karlie Kloss only ever made ‘‘small’ noises about Trump, just enough to throw people off the scent without any real substance at all. Kloss / Kushner / Trump = The. Exact. Same
Yes, Jared asking his SIL’s dad to cast a broad Facebook net for good ideas was one of the lesser-reported early indicators of just how f**ked-up the administration’s Covid response would turn out to be. Every day of the pandemic was a new low, but this early fumble showed us how dangerous nepotism can be when human lives hang in the balance.
Oh, wow, I knew nothing about that. Good gad, I’m just stupefied. The normal response is to go to your surgeon general, go to the CDC, and they go to…a family member reaching out on FB for ideas?
In theory, it is fine not yo read comment section if keeps your sanity.
In practice,she behaves as if the Kutschbers were not shady before Trump.. And it us not like her husband cut Tues with the family business and just deals with brother abd father privately. They are all together moneywise and she is just making sure she dies not upset her employers abd audience, which are more liberal, while being protected from any trouble in the event if the fascist coup.
“I never imagined that I would have a career [in which] my body would be so intertwined with my success or failure,” says a woman who’s been modeling since she was 14.
Yeah, she’s so FOS. That is the career she chose, and she knew what it was all about going into it.
I used to stan her in her early modeling days. Even from these pics you can tell she’s extremely good at her job (she’s also amazing on the runway). The personally never gave tho, so that didn’t last.
Not really, I can’t tell if she’s good at her job. Thousands of models could have done the same. She has makeup, clothes, lighting and styling to help her get different looks. I actually think she’s very average-looking, I’m very surprised she’s that successful. And her super archy brows annoy me lol.
Tall, skinny, blonde, young–that’ll get you far. I didn’t realize her eyebrows were so pointy at the top, though.
It’s weird to me that the Wall Street journal does high end fashion shoots. Shouldn’t they be photographing stacks of money or people who work in finance? I don’t get it.
What I think I know about the Kushner’s as I don’t really pay that much attention. The whole family were big democrats until Trump ran for president this last time. Jared owned a news paper that was liberal. The family do not like their sons marrying non-Jewish women. Jared broke up with Ivanka because he couldn’t marry her and she came back and said she would convert. The parents refused to meet Karlie for all the years she dated her now husband.
And finally, the father was sent to prison by Chris Christy for witness tampering. They sound like intolerant criminals. trump didn’t bring them down, like met like.
