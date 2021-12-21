Karlie Kloss: ‘I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section’

Karlie Kloss covered a recent issue of WSJ. Magazine. I’m not sure if she was promoting something specific, or if she was just a model for hire. Considering the Richard Avedon-inspired editorial, I suspect it was more like she was a model for hire and the interview was just a bonus, oh look, a model who can actually speak. Karlie gave birth to her first child earlier this year – a son named Levi Kushner. Because she’s married to Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner. Karlie keeps it polite with her in-laws but she’s not hiding the fact that her politics are more liberal. Some highlights from this WSJ. Magazine interview:

On pregnancy & motherhood: “I love my body in a way that I never have. I never imagined that I would have a career [in which] my body would be so intertwined with my success or failure. That’s something that I really don’t like about being a model, but — it’s part of the job. I think it’s really unfortunate that there are still such narrow kinds of ideas [like] you need to be able to fit a sample size. I’m not going to change who I am to fit that.” She loved being still during the pandemic: “In fashion, there are no boundaries unless you put them up. Maybe that was why I was able to get pregnant — for the first time I was taking care of myself.” Her model mom friends: Getting advice from other model moms — like Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk — has helped. “The mom group friendship thing — I was always like, Yeah, that’s cute but that’s not going to be me.’ [Now] I don’t make a move without asking my mom friends.” On her Kushner & Trump in-laws: “I’ve had to grow really thick skin as it relates to [being] impacted by other people’s opinions. Whether they love me or they hate me — because I’ve experienced all of it. I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section. I just try and… speak out on things that I am authentically passionate about. I live my life and try to show my values through my actions.”

[From WSJ. via Yahoo]

I’ve always gone back-and-forth about Karlie and the Kushners. I think sure, she fell for a guy and at the time, she didn’t know that his brother would end up enabling fascists in the White House. I understand not throwing out the whole man because his brother is fascist scum. But I do feel like Karlie expected people to never mention it or talk about how weird it was that Ivanka Trump is her damn sister-in-law. As for the other stuff… I didn’t even know she was friends with Irina and Emily. Does Irina give “mom advice” to other models? That’s a weird thought.