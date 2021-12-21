Brad Pitt is ‘genuinely beloved’ & ‘staying low-key in general’ around his b-day

Brad Pitt turned 58 years old on December 18th. It’s remarkable to think about his age in the context of how Pitt exists in the cultural and gossip zeitgeist as someone who is magically not responsible for anything involving his life. He’s spent decades as a famous man, and in those decades, his image has been made of teflon. Nothing is ever Brad’s fault and why should that change as he approaches his 60th year on this earth? Thankfully, People Magazine had a story about his birthday and how low-key and “genuinely beloved” he is.
Brad Pitt is keeping it “low-key” for his birthday weekend. The two-time Academy Award winner doesn’t intend to go all out with the festivities when he marks his 58th trip around the sun on Saturday. “He plans to have a low-key birthday. Just sort of hanging out,” an insider tells PEOPLE.
“He’s staying low-key in general. That’s really the kind of guy he is anyway,” the source says, adding that since his birthday is at the end of the year, “it’s a natural time for reflection for him.”
Pitt has had a busy year, filming two movies with Sandra Bullock. He makes a cameo in her upcoming romantic comedy adventure The Lost City, which also stars Channing Tatum; and, along with Joey King and Bad Bunny, he and Bullock also filmed Bullet Train in Los Angeles earlier this year. “It was a challenging year for everybody with COVID and filming amidst that,” says the source, adding that the actor is looking forward to 2022.
Pitt — who has been in an ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie since their split in 2016 — is “trying to stay positive and think about next steps and look ahead and hopefully have an even more positive year,” the source explains. “The situation with the kids is still a difficult situation. It sucks. It is what it is. His kids matter the most to him. But there are just processes you have to go through.”
Fortunately, he has a solid support system to lean on. “He is genuinely beloved,” the insider says. “People really like him, and he does have a strong circle supporting him.”
I think it’s worth noting that Pitt probably is “genuinely beloved” in many LA/Hollywood circles. His successful Oscar campaign for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was evidence of that, his peers fell all over themselves to give him awards. It does feel like that comment in particular is pointed at Angelina Jolie. As in, Brad is genuinely beloved and she isn’t? Well, I’m not sure that’s the case. As for the source’s vagueness around Brad and Angelina’s custody drama, what is the “source” supposed to say? That the California Supreme Court handed Brad his ass? That the higher courts don’t take kindly to unethical collusion between Pitt’s lawyers and private judges? Thank god he’s “genuinely beloved” though.
One word here: Vomit
Typical People boot licking, fawning article.. Okay, yes, I’m sure he’s genuinely beloved by his parents. I’ll allow him that.
*escorts, drugs & alcohol*
I hope he pays his PR team well, because they’re certainly trying. Every attempt falls flat though.
I can’t believe Brad is almost 60. I mean, I know age is just a number and he’s a rich man who looks good and fitness helps and everything, but still…I find it hard to wrap my head around the fact that Brad Pitt is almost 60 years old.
I find it sad that being “genuinely beloved, people really like him” is where he’s at – and probably goes a long way to explaining why his relationship with his kids doesn’t appear to be progressing.
Angelina is friends with lots of powerful people within Hollywood especially the head of studios. Hence the reason she is successful despite Brad’s massive smear campaign.
I personally feel the children have evidence of his abuse and once the youngest turns 15, they will release it through social media.
It’s evident all of the children are done with him and it’s sad how he would rather focus on trying to destroy Angelina than repairing his relationship with the children.
I hope he takes a long walk off a short cliff. Or whatever the saying is.
This was a definite jab at Angelina. What I find funny about this is that Angelina is “genuinely beloved” as well. She just doesn’t use her lifelong Hollywood connections as clout. Angie is a Hollywood baby. In the same vein as Dakota Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow, etc. She is friends with George Lucas.
Also people who are “genuinely beloved” usually don’t have to remind folks of it. It’s a given.
This the more Pitt PR team talks the more I think the opposite of everything he he is say is untrue because if it was he wouldn’t have to tell anybody these things are true.
Narcissists I have experience with are some of the most controlling people and are wanting to control their image and fear others won’t see what they want them to see and will focus on less flattering things the narcissist is in denial about which leaves narcissists constantly bragging
Even Sting’s wife loves her! She posted a lovely IG in support of her. I think it eats at him
no.
Does Pitt have a movie up for Awards season? Because I can’t figure out why his PR team have been running to the media nonstop for the last 2 months.
I can only think that ..
1. Something big about to come out from the custody case, so he trying to soften his image before it happens.
2. Pitt and MIR are going to be exposed big time, ie someone writing an exposure piece.
3. One of his side pieces has threaten to talk to the media. He definitely wants the public to know he’s not “dating”
4. He can’t handle that people are calling him out and not believing his BS tabloid victim hood stories so he’s going to keep going until he finds the right one for the public to feel sympathy for him.
5. Accompanietion of all above.
I think pretty much everyone seeing that Angie and the kids are a close, united unit, during the Eternals tour, and him being persona non grata, is what’s eating at him. Plus the court losses regarding custody and Miraval mean he can no longer control Angelina.
Looks like it’s Sandra Bullock’s turn on the Pitt pr train.
He’s just that kinda guy. Low-key, reflective, beloved. When he’s not throwing you under the bus, not smearing you, or not hitting you in the face, that is. 🤢
It was interesting seeing photos of Jolie out with Pax on December 18. Kind of driving the point home that his kids don’t see him, even on his birthday.
He spends so much time leaking these weird stories to the press about how great he is. I’m sure it works on some, but it’s getting old. And I wonder how desperate it makes him look in Hollywood circles. Like, I’m sure it worked at the beginning, because he’s Brad Pitt, but now? It must be exhausting. I think people are being cautious, because you never know what will come out about him.
Or were some of the other kids with him??
I feel like it would have been mentioned in the people article if that was the case.
Multiple people saw him in Carmen California with his friends so I unfortunately don’t think he spent much time with jim. That’s why the people article said he was just “hanging around”
“The situation with the kids is still a difficult situation. It sucks. It is what it is. His kids matter the most to him. But there are just processes you have to go through”
“It is what is” yikes what an azzhole, maybe try harder u prick and don’t smear their mother and big brothers.
LOL is Pitt pr finally ready to admit he has zero relationship with those kids… something is probably going to be released custody wise.
I notice how they didn’t mention him spending time with the kids for his birthday this year. Shiloh also doesn’t use his initials for her dance account either. We may never know what happened in that household. But their actions is revealing.
He still has visitations so it sounds like he has accepted the kids really don’t want to see him