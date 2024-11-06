Kamala Harris was a great Democratic presidential candidate. She still lost.

In 2016, in the hours after Hillary Clinton lost, I was partly in a fugue state, half-numb and half-enraged. Accusations flew across the political spectrum – what if Hillary had done more in the Rust Belt, what if she did this or that differently, why did she run given the “Clinton Fatigue,” why did James Comey f–k her over in the final weeks. There’s really none of that eight years later. We couldn’t have asked for a better candidate than Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris was disciplined, joyful, wonkish, fun and cool. She energized the base and she had widespread cross-party appeal. The only things “wrong” with Kamala Harris were: she’s a woman, she’s a Black woman, and she isn’t Donald Trump.

As I’m writing this, Kamala Harris lost Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. She’s on track to lose Michigan by about 200,000 votes. She’s on track to lose Wisconsin by about 100,000 votes. Joe Biden’s Rust Belt strategy in 2020 didn’t hold up when Joe Biden wasn’t on top of the ticket. The Sun Belt states are looking like losses too – Kamala is down in Nevada and Arizona, although she won New Mexico. This isn’t even because of one particular demographic – white women, men of all races, Latino voters, suburbanites, they all swung wildly against Kamala Harris.

I hope Kamala knows that she did the best she could with the hand she was dealt. The numbers don’t reflect a failure on her part, in my opinion. The numbers reflect a failure of the American electorate. Good news for the American electorate: Donald Trump promised that this would be the last votes you would ever have to cast, that he will “fix” everything so no one has to vote anymore. Congrats on making it count.