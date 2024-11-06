Kamala Harris was a great Democratic presidential candidate. She still lost.

In 2016, in the hours after Hillary Clinton lost, I was partly in a fugue state, half-numb and half-enraged. Accusations flew across the political spectrum – what if Hillary had done more in the Rust Belt, what if she did this or that differently, why did she run given the “Clinton Fatigue,” why did James Comey f–k her over in the final weeks. There’s really none of that eight years later. We couldn’t have asked for a better candidate than Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris was disciplined, joyful, wonkish, fun and cool. She energized the base and she had widespread cross-party appeal. The only things “wrong” with Kamala Harris were: she’s a woman, she’s a Black woman, and she isn’t Donald Trump.
As I’m writing this, Kamala Harris lost Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. She’s on track to lose Michigan by about 200,000 votes. She’s on track to lose Wisconsin by about 100,000 votes. Joe Biden’s Rust Belt strategy in 2020 didn’t hold up when Joe Biden wasn’t on top of the ticket. The Sun Belt states are looking like losses too – Kamala is down in Nevada and Arizona, although she won New Mexico. This isn’t even because of one particular demographic – white women, men of all races, Latino voters, suburbanites, they all swung wildly against Kamala Harris.
I hope Kamala knows that she did the best she could with the hand she was dealt. The numbers don’t reflect a failure on her part, in my opinion. The numbers reflect a failure of the American electorate. Good news for the American electorate: Donald Trump promised that this would be the last votes you would ever have to cast, that he will “fix” everything so no one has to vote anymore. Congrats on making it count.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, speaks about recent statements from John Kelly, former President Trump's chief of staff, that Trump would rule like a 'fascist,' from Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.
Philadelphia, PA – Actors Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle are spotted at the campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris, held at The Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, makes her closing argument to voters from the Ellipse in Washington, DC. The Vice President made her remarks one week before Election Day.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, makes her closing argument to voters from the Ellipse in Washington, DC. The Vice President made her remarks one week before Election Day.
No oxygen left. I’m immobilized.
Watching this from Canada, and I’m horrified.
Horror truly is the word right now.
Another Canadian neighbour- I’m in tears.
Canadian friends, same.
Same. This is so disheartening and horrible 🙁
I am not an American but as an outsider, wow, I cannot believe that people voted for a convicted felon and for someone who spewed the most despicable, hate filled rhetoric and someone who is clearly declining physically and mentally. It just shows what the majority of people think and believe in, so congratulations and brace yourselves for the chaos that is coming because hey, he said he’ll lower the prices and whatever bollocks he said. 😒🙄🤷🏻♀️
I’m just stunned.
Yeah, he’ll lower prices while increasing tariffs on imported items. I don’t think those two things go hand-in-hand.
I will never underestimate how much men hate women or how much white men hate everyone ever again.
Same.
Same. I’m sick about this.
When Harris took over the campaign I said to my partner that Americans hate women and while she was so very qualified, it wouldn’t matter. I hate that I was right. I’m Canadian but that hatred is here too, it’s just a little quieter. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.
You are right, sadly. Misogyny trumps all. After Hillary AND Kamala there is no doubt.
Don’t forget how much women hate other women, too.
Exactly this! This to me had a been reminder if a hatred that men have for women, especially white men.
I’m devastated. This is going to be so bad for the world not just the US 😭😭
Same. I am so deeply sad.
Same reaction here. I’m devastated.
I’m already starting to see a lot of clips on twitter and the like about how did the polls miss this, what do Dems need to do to reach out to R voters, how are Dems messing up their message – and to me, the answer to all of those is – what Dems messed up was underestimating how much this country hates women, and how much it hates women of color.
You can’t fix that. You can’t “reach” those people. And its a lot of them. The racism and sexism in this country both run very very deep.
Hard agree, @Becks1. This is the usual Democratic self-flagellation after losing: “If only we had done XYZ, if only we had said ABC, if only we had been better/different /tried harder”… Note how much of this recrimination sounds like an abused woman? Just saying.
None of it matters. People of every color, every gender, every class, every faith wanted Trump more than they wanted Harris. That is the US right now, and Dems would do themselves a favour if they stop blaming themselves and figure out a way forward for the rest of us.
Meanwhile I’m looking forward to leopards eating faces EVERYWHERE….
Apparently, what they did wrong was failure to spout hate against every demographic they could. Hate apparently trumps love. It’s amazing to me that any hispanic person or woman (or fill in the blank) would vote for him after his comments.
Hard agree. There’s no message that I as a black woman can tell someone if they fundamentally believe I’m lesser than. I’m not going to be able to ” reach” them with any pretty words. There’s no complicated post mortem needed, which I think is really hard for some people. They really want to believe that their friends, family, and neighbors and to some extent themselves are people they are not. You ran an incredibly talented white woman and he won, you ran an incredibly talented black woman and he won. It’s pretty plain to see that voting for Obama was because they could get over his race and didn’t have to get over his sex.
Exactly what you said, Becks1. There’s nothing we could do. I feel so hopeless and helpless. There’s no coming back from this.
Trump received the majority of votes from men (with the exception of black men) and also from white women nationally. In blue states, he gained ground and lost by a smaller margin than before. So, placing blame solely on men overlooks the broader picture. Plus, America is racist and sexist.
This 1000 per cent
Watching from Australia. Unbelievable.
I wish I were in Australia.
Agree – she ran a flawless, modern campaign. But as the saying goes, in a democracy you get the government you deserve….and we didn’t deserve her, apparently. More people wanted Trump, it’s just that simple. Today is the day democracy in the US died.
It’s all over now but the drinkin’
The saddest thing for me to come to terms with is that this is the USA as a country. This is who/what the USA is. There may be individuals, communities, counties, even states that are still shining a light, but that is the USA as a country. I’m scared for the world. I’m exhausted.
Long time reader, don’t think I’ve posted before, but this community has been a light in darkness for me. I’m so devastated now that I feel numb. I want to roll back the clock to before we knew this outcome. The fact that it isn’t even close makes this so much more devastating for me. As someone else already said, This is who we are. Trump was not an anomaly or an interloper. A majority of this country thinks a monster who calls women C**** and bit**** is an appropriate president. That’s the tip of the iceberg. I don’t have words.
Agree 💯 it’s horrific
Yeah, if he had won by one state or something – but the blue wall completely crumpled last night.
Barely any words either. A very few come to mind. Numb. Sick. Horrified.
So true. The election wasn’t even close. A true majority of people wanted this. I will never never never understand.
Over here in Australia, i despair. I haven’t been able to bring myself to read even one news article since I saw a headline notification of the result. I’m just going to pretend it’s not happening (Again). It’s so depressing and horrific.
I’m so disappointed in Americans for making this choice. I’m trying to tell myself that it’s a democracy and it’s what the people want. But seriously???
I hate this. And I’m assuming these means Trump won’t face justice or serve time for his crimes? Ok then. I no longer want to hear that there is more that brings us together than divides us. That is not true. Let the trump supporters celebrate. I dont want to hear anything about regrets or any complaining if they don’t get what they want during his term. I don’t care. You ge
t what you vote for. I am sick about this and horrified. Injustice wins the day, evil prevails and Trump once again gets off scott free. I would say this is a repeat of 2016, but it is in fact worse. Also is there any truth to the rumor that Elon Musk can be deported? If so, then he should be the first to go…
Agreed. As they’ve been saying: this time, the adults are gone from the room and the guardrails are off. It’s terrifying.
I’m at home visiting parents for Thanksgiving while pregnant…I was wailing this morning as I usually do a potty break and check my phone. I was so hopeful for a victory and had a complete breakdown seeing the results…
I’m afraid for myself as a Black American woman. I’m afraid for my family, begging them to leave the country. They fought…they campaigned HARD in Georgia for Harris. And it just wasn’t enough because this is what America is. We deserve better, but I’m not hopeful anymore that it will get better.
I’m so broken right now…Sending my love to everyone who is struggling right now. You’re not alone.
I’m so sorry. You’re not alone, either.
I’m so, so sorry, Lemons. It’s heartbreaking.
I so very sorry
I’m in Minnesota. I have voted Dem my entire life.
By 10pm last night, I knew we were lost.
I am numb. Maybe it’s denial and shock.
Unbelievable.
The very fact that retired US Generals publicly spoke out and declared him a danger to liberty and Democracy, yet he is still elected is a nightmare.
Career military. Generals FFS!
Who will be able to rein him in?
I am an American, and I and my extended family are numb about all of this and cannot believe how naive and dumb so many of our fellow Americans are. Mostly, we are fearful about the future of our country.
Obviously, those of us who are or were educators have clearly not done enough to teach students of all ages about democracy, government, and how to distinguish between the truth and lies.
And a lot of us are wide awake and cannot sleep tonight. Sorry, world, for this awful situation.
I’d probably get mocked for making such an emotional post elsewhere, but I feel safe here.
I’m fucking sobbing hysterically. Crying so hard I’m dry-heaving. I’m terrified as a woman. As someone with complex healthcare needs. As a person of Hispanic descent. As the friend of 2 people on the frontlines in Ukraine. As the friend of many LGBTQ+ people. Perhaps most importantly, as a (step)mother who has to raise a preteen daughter in a country that just said it doesn’t give a fuck about her except as a future womb, and doesn’t even count me as her parent. And I’m genuinely scared for the many Republicans who had the courage to speak out against Trump, particularly Liz Cheney, Fascists do not deal lightly with perceived disloyalty.
What hurts most is, this is apparently who we are as a country. Racist. Misogynistic. It doesn’t happen twice unless that’s just who the fuck we are. The rest of us will continue to fight against it, but it just got a lot harder. I think MVP and others will still help guide us.
**Hugs** for anybody who needs them. I certainly do.
@Miranda, sending you hugs…This is so demoralizing all around.
I’m alternating tears & shock too.
It is who we are, the US and Canada.
Any of my fellow Canadians who think we are any better are just not getting it. We are the same, same foundations & same racist misogynistic bigoted people here.
It’s terrifying & tragic & I will never understand how anyone can stand to witness suffering. But here we are.
I need so many hugs, and there’s no one to give them. I’m sobbing inside and out. My whole person has been extinguished.
@Miranda hugs. I was crying when I saw the news at 230 this morning (waking up because who the hell can sleep on a night like this.)
As a federal employee, as a woman, as a mother, as an ally, I am just absolutely gutted.
Hugs to you, Miranda. I bawled hysterically in 2016. Right now, I’m just numb and gutted. But I can feel the tears coming soon and I’m afraid they won’t stop.
Nah. Black men is the 2nd highest demo, by large margins, who voted Dem. The Black community as a collective was the only ones to hold it down. We deserve our recognition for doing the right thing. In order it went white men, white Latino men, and white women who overwhelmingly voted for Trump. The issue is that this country is inherently racist and hates women.
Yep. That’s it. But they’re gonna go with “economic uncertainty” again as a cover.
That’s not true so many black and Latino men voted for him.
Negatory. The facts are that 78% of Black men voted for Harris. 92% of Black women voted for Harris. 54% Latino men voted for Trump, 52% of white women voted for Trump. 59% of white men voted for Trump. Black men are the only group who overwhelmingly voted Dem/Harris. Numbers don’t lie.
@Imara219 thanks I was looking for a breakdown. I’m sure there will be amble drilldowns into those numbers but it figures that it was white men and women who tipped the scales here.
@Imara Actually the numbers can lie. The ballot itself is secret. The polls are only as honest as are the people who answer them.
If exit polls are to be believed she lost one point with black men from Biden, but Trump gained over 15% with Hispanic men from Biden and 7% of Hispanic women.
As a Black woman, I’ve always been aware of the disdain Americans have for women, especially Black women. But this hurts deeply.
All women. They voted out the smart ladies 2 times.
I’m so sorry. For all of us.
Canada’s election is next year, or sooner if conservatives can finagle it.
Trump winning does not bode well for Canadians. We see the same strategies playing out, the same media pandering to PP. We’re in trouble here too.
I’m sorry too for everyone who believed Biden was too old & couldn’t beat trump. We’ll never know (or do we know already) if he would have won again.
Harris is phenomenal. That it wasn’t even close is a tragedy.
This is what I don’t understand..she outspent him 20-1 and spent over a billion dollars. Where I live, it was wall to wall Harris and nothing Trump on the tv/radio,etc.
Numbers are also starting to come in about women voters, up significantly in most places, highest number of women votes for him in history, black turnout was way down, Latina turnout was way up and went mostly for Trump in the states that flipped…huh??? Georgia had a massive female turnout for both early and Election Day and the majority went to Trump. Same with Wisconsin. Women voting for trump in droves was nowhere on my bingo card.
Women hate other women. Especially white women.
We tear each other down. Sisterhood isn’t a part of life. We just can’t stand an accomplished intelligent woman rising. We have to tear her apart.
Kamala Harris is everything. She’s the entirety. Women just can’t rise another up. White women especially.
That’s all I’ve got. Women hate women even more than men do.
There isn’t anything to get. This is America and has always been America. White men and white women voted for Trump because his values aligns with their values.
I really thought and hoped that she would win.
America has spoken. Not my America.
Hard agree.
She ran a superlative campaign. She leaned in to progressive values and made it clear what she stood for. One thing I hope that people don’t start doing is saying “If she only did this or that.” She’s not the one to blame.
I’m exhausted. I’m just going to mind my business for the next four years. I’m over trying to help and lift up people who obviously don’t want any of that. America is going out sad. Come what may.
I’m crushed for my two young adult daughters, 25 and 27. I cry for them.
Fuck it, I’m taking another Ambien and going back to sleep. Celebitches, I love you guys. We’ve said all along that we’re in this together, and WE STILL ARE. We HAVE to keep fighting, even if it’s harder. We have to protect those who are made most vulnerable by this decision.
I watched in the uk till 2.30am this morning. When it was apparent Trump was in the lead I went to bed hoping Kamala would rally. Unfortunately she was severely beaten. I cannot understand this for America an orange ompalompa for president. I imagine packing boxes are coming out in Harry and Meghan’s house before Trump deports him. So very sorry for all decent Americans truly a big tragedy.🤮
I went to bed early. Didn’t check the election. Resolved to wait for the morning. My 2 year old woke up at 10:30 screaming and inconsolable. Didn’t want milk, didn’t want me to change his diaper. Wanted me to hold him. Finally he let me change him. I let him cuddle with me. All night I kept having dreams that Trump won. Woke at 5:30 to this. I’m not a believer in omens or foresight, so I was just numb. When people tell you who they are believe them. America has told me who we are. A white man in any condition, of any ability, will be seen as superior to the most qualified and talented woman, no matter what. It’s the racial and sexist hierarchy that comes before all. Now we will see white grievance politics with an emboldened military and police force. It’s going to get really, really bad and ugly.
I don’t know what to do. I’ll write more later because it’s cathartic for me. Right now I have to get the toddler dressed, and go to school where there will be a lot of terrified high school students who need a safe place to mourn.
Bless you for letting those students grieve with you, especially if their own parents are actually pleased with the catastro-fuck they just voted for.
It’s cathartic for me too. Obviously. Aside from everyone asleep here, even if they were awake, I’d still be the only one mourning. I’m not anything but crushed right now. Despondent and at a loss for how to behave. I’ve cried. I’m angry, but lo and behold, I’m thinking about my character and how I want my family to see me deal with this loss. How the f*ck do I emanate disappointment with class when I’m void and hopeless?
A lot of dude bros are gonna be real shocked when the evangelicals take away their internet porn.
I hope everyone enjoys the dumpster fire they wanted. That’s what’s getting me through. I’ve got an IUD that I’m keeping until I’m dead and I’m gonna laugh my ass off when all the red pill voters I know who get things like medicaid and unemployment but believe they deserve it but no one else does it end up losing it.
I feel like that gif of Louise belcher laughing in the fire. I can either be scared or I can watch them self destruct.
My husband has a vasectomy, and I’m scheduling an IUD as we speak in case of sexual assault. And our spare room is going to be set up to host abortion seekers from out of state.
I’m hitting menopause but I’m still concerned with what can happen. I’ll have to talk to my doctor.
F*ck dudes and their bros. And as a white woman, I’ve thrown up three times in the last hour and a half. F*ck white women too. I’m sorry. I apologize. But I’m shouting it because I have to release it….it’s going to kill me.
Crawling back into some subservient hole to make biscuits and gravy.
American women hate women, white people disdains non-whites. People can’t even blame the electorate system because he both won the electorate and popular vote.
Sending hugs to US Celebitchies!
Fearing this would have ripple effects for all democracies because as much as we don’t admit, trends in US elections influences people all over. What a catastrophe
Please exclude Black women from this. They overwhelmingly support Kamala.
I am sick in my heart. I truly did not believe this could happen. It feels like the end times.
As a Black woman I know how much we’re hated but I thought this country would see that Kamala was here for them, for us.
Hatred, racism and misogyny won.
Kamala Harris is fantastic. This election lays bare the rampant sexism and racism that exists. I don’t think people voted in Donald and JD, I think people voted against women. That is the real gur punch. To the women that voted against women, you know the part in the Handmaid’s Tale when Serena gets her finger chopped off for reading the Bible? That’s you now. To those who voted against having a Black woman as President, in favour of the end of Democracy, I hope you are prepared for what comes next because the people who will be harmed by this, certainly know what’s next, y’all just didn’t think it would also happen to you. To those who voted for Kamala Harris and are scared right now, don’t give up. Spend time being exhausted, taking the time you need and then, don’t stop fighting. We have your whole back.
From Europe here, I’m truly devastated and send all my love and energy to fellows Americans.
This is not only on you.
It’s on us all.
This is the end of the whole Western civilization as we knew it, the good and the bad: hundreds of years of deep darkness are ahead, no mercy.
History repeats itself, and the new Middle Age is here.
Stay safe, think ahead, don’t trust what you see, work in the shadows, watch your back.
Do. not. trust. the. net.
One day there will be a new Dawn.
The Third Millennium Renaissance.
Until then, we all have to go underground, be very very careful.
This is not a drill, not a nightmare, it’s real.
All my love to you all, and to us all, especially all those who are weaker, more exposed, in need of care. With all my heart ❤️ stay strong.
A qualified black woman passed over for a substandard vile white man. The story of many a black woman. Democracy died on Nov. 5, 2024.
Went to sleep. Woke up at midnight. Looked at the news. It was looking bad. Took some NyQuil to sleep it out, hoping for a better outcome. But my heart was racing so bad that it didn’t even put me to sleep. Picked up and read a whole novel in a NyQuil fugue state, refusing to look at my phone. Finally slept maybe 2 hours. Just woke up and came here first for confirmation. I’m shaking.
Heartbroken, but not surprised…the only comfort I have is that he’s clearly unwell and probably won’t be around long. And people will say, “oh but so-and-so will take over,” but I just don’t see anyone in the Republican Party inspiring a cult-like following the way Trump did.
I also feel that things have to get way worse for these people to learn. So, yes, it’s Gonna get real dark in this country before it gets light. They’ll burn this country down and then we can begin to rebuild.. just my take, from an eternal optimist.
Also, for those looking to leave this country, I understand, but we need to keep fighting the good fight!