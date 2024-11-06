Donald Trump has won the presidency four years after he incited an insurrection

Donald Trump is on track to win outright. He won Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia. He’s on track to win Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. He had zero ground game. He’s a felon. He incited an insurrection less than four years ago. But he was running against a woman again, and if there’s one thing Americans hate, it’s women.
In 2016, I still had some sense of hope that whatever happened during a Trump presidency, we could find a way to survive and recover. I don’t have that hope this time. Not after everything that’s happened, not after the past nine years of this utter sh-tshow. This is the American electorate looking at this orange clown and saying “that’s my guy.” They heard “mass deportations” and they said “anything to bring down housing costs.” They heard every single warning about Trump’s authoritarian fascism and they said “sounds amazing.” They heard the promise of authoritarianism and they said “sign me up.”
What’s especially crazy is that Trump doesn’t even want to be president again. He was just running to avoid prison. This senile, hateful, disgusting 78-year-old man was exhausted and phoning it in for most of the campaign. He kept disappearing for weeks at a time to golf and sundown in peace. When he went to vote in Florida yesterday, he sounded almost resigned to losing. Even he underestimated the stupidity of Americans. Even he can’t believe that people fell for it again.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.
I have no words. 😢
Unreal. And terrifying.
With everything we know about him, How?
Oh, my God.
I feel for you all. Sending prayers and hugs from Australia
They also got the house and senate, right? They have literally got free reign to advance their crazy policies against women, POC, immigrants. We are gonna see a lot of Trump voters getting shocked that leopards are gonna eat their face too.
There goes Comstock. There goes everything.
Is it too early to be angry Dems did sfa to protect any of this? The filibuster, comstock, Scotus?
As somebody from outside of the US I honestly don’t have the words. This is unconceivable and utterly shameful. The number of people who willingly voted for him is beyond understanding. Really I am truly sorry for the other people who had the decency to vote against him.
Im in disbelief
But why?!?!!?!!?
But how?!!?!!?!!!?
I feel so sad for my American friends and family and everyone on this site. I was watching from Canada and while I was disappointed I wasn’t shocked. I thought the Harris campaign did a brilliant job, truly a flawless campaign. I was hopeful they’d win. But unfortunately, the hate for women, means that a qualified woman will lose to this disaster of a man. That people could hear what this man was saying and choose to hold their nose and vote for him anyway? Smh.
Many, many, many people will be hurt by what comes next. I have no words. I hope every American on this site is taking care of themselves today. I can’t imagine how they are feeling.
OMFG. The papers are officially calling it. I am shattered, devastated … completely and irrevocably heartbroken. I am so sorry. I genuinely did not think this would happen. My heartfelt condolences to US celebitches
The dumbing down of America is complete.
In the words of Jim Morrison, “This is the end.”
I listened to an interview of a Trump voter exiting the polls in PA yesterday, they asked why she was voting for him- she said he would stop babies from being aborted after they are born. We are just beyond screwed. The level of misinformation coupled with people who don’t seem to be capable of discerning truth from fiction is terrifying. And then all of that aside- he ran on a campaign of pure hate …and won. The next 4 years might suck, but I’m most terrified for the conservative Supreme Court for the rest of my life.
This is worse than 2016. Now we know how much damage he can inflict.
Yesterday I got the news my cancer is starting to relapse. And somehow, it’s not the WORST news so far this week. I just sold my homes in Mexico, but I still have permanent resident status. At least there is somewhere I can go if it goes as sideways as we fear. For sure, I will be dead of this cancer in 4 years, but at least I will be surrounded by people prescient enough to elect a woman President before our dumb selves could.
I’m so very sorry about your health. What a horrible way to top off a horrible week. Please take care
White supremacy. Racism. Misogyny.
“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.” George Carlin
“If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”
– Lyndon B. Johnson
Sickening. But also count every ballot before conceding. I don’t trust the guy who didn’t have field offices, the guy who trades on misogyny to win.
All that talk about “this is not who we are” ?
Well, actually apparently this is EXACTLY who we are.
We Americans chose him, the hate, the lunacy, the orange, JD Vance
And we gave him Congress too
To the rest of the world, I am so sorry
To the children of the world, I am so sorry
You all deserved better
Yeah I don’t think we need to do in-depth post mortems here. We have to accept what is staring us in the face, this is who a vast majority of the country is. I won’t say we, because it’s not who I am and it never will be. But the fact that this man after all he said and done made massive inroads across the board. Including in blue states, and among demographics who should know better let us know that that veneer of politeness that you have from your neighbors is just that. Take some time to decompress and disengage if you have to. I’m not going to stop voting or anything like that but I absolutely understand the despair that others feel. What broke my heart the most this morning was reading comments from so many military personnel who felt they had wasted their time defending a democracy that doesn’t seem to appreciate itself.
I’ve always thought that voters get what they deserved. Women will pay for it, as always. The poor who voted for him will pay for it. The poor who didn’t bother voting will pay for it. All but about 10 Americans will pay dearly for their sins of voting for a man who has shown you his evil.
Trump won on fear, hate, and control.
Society is changing.
Ppl, as stupid and wrong as it is, voted for him because he kept saying he could control, make decisions, “MAGA” I can fix this by being a dictator on day one, blah, blah.
All lies and BS. The Great White Save Us Daddy for President. Monkey brain wins.
I gotta try to get some sleep. What a flaming hot turd of a situation.
This is how all Trump-like guys win in Europe as well – they pretend to be this strong guys who will just “order” things to be a certain way and the fools fall for that. Meanwhile the economy falls, everything gets more expensive but somehow the voters can still “explain” and justify how this is not thei savior’s fault.
I was watching it all day here in Australia. I can’t believe it..and yet I can. Because America did it before in 2016.
The misogyny, the name calling, the lies.
I’ve had friends in the U.S. messaging me all night. They’re afraid. And who can blame them?
The U.S. is the most powerful country in the world – who will reign him in?
My love and heartfelt good wishes to all of you today. I’d hoped for…hope.
When the economy tanks as it did before and when health-care costs go up and when loved ones get detained because of the color of their skin or their wife/daughter/sister dies and they voted for Trump, I will have no problem looking then dead in the eye and telling them that it is their own fault. Going to take a long time to regain empathy after this.
I’m totally ashamed of the USA! Our democracy is probably over and it has shown exactly who we are as a country and a shamefully
I don’t think these people know what they voted for, but they will find out
So Harris lost because she is a woman? People chose that orange monster because they didnt want a woman as president ? Very strange for a first world country.
Even in Asia, some have had elected woman as president
Hillary wasn’t unlikable. It’s just everyone hates women. It’s like char the god said: he can be lawless while she has to be flawless. And she was. And we still lost. I just now know people hate women that’s all
That’s the really terrifying thing isn’t it. Given a choice between a competent intelligent compassionate woman and an incoherent orange fascist, an outright majority of voters chose the fascist.
I’m not even American but I’m crying over here.
I have no faith in people anymore. For the majority of them, this is who they are – hateful, full of fear, and utterly selfish. My husband and I made a pact to keep our heads down and protect our disabled child as best we can. So many people will suffer and die because of this, but I will risk nothing because I no longer believe in people.
And RFK is going to be given a position of power dealing with health! Preventable diseases and cavities for all! I am sorry to say but America is well and truly stuffed.
My heart goes out to all of the US Celebitchy people. You did you best and voted for hope and change.
I was holding my breath here in New Zealand, hoping for a Harris/Walz win. They ran a great campaign but misogyny and racism won out in the end.
US elections affect all of us, there is no power more dominant than US empire and imperialism.
I realized tonight that America is full of moral cowards. And the Democratic Party needs to get into middle America and find out what went wrong, where did we screw up?
We underestimated the depth of sexism and racism in the country. And stupidity.
This wasn’t about policy differences or whatever. This was about people wanting the white man who said he wanted to be a dictator over the Black Indian woman who wanted to put Rs in her cabinet.
I’m so sorry but you will end up with the woman hating JD Vance as president.
This has been my take as well. I think the dark powers have always been gearing up to get rid of donald as soon as they possibly can. I don’t think he’ll survive 4 years unless he does exactly what they tell him to do. He’s not in charge, and never was.
American here who is in deep mourning. This is not my country anymore. TikTok is on; there are people who are disowning family members who voted for Trump. Trump fulfilled one of his acts, breaking up families. And if Trump’s policies hurts the person who voted him they’re on their own. Such is the mood here.
Something I said to my husband this morning – I’m not consuming the Trump news machine this time around. After he was elected the first time, we would watch MSNBC breathlessly every night, watch all the political funny shows (Colbert, Daily Show, etc), I would buy all the books from ex staffers about how BSC the Trump White House was, etc.
I’m not doing that this time around. Trump was good business for the news channels, for publishers, etc and I’m doing my part to make sure they don’t get that bump this year. They’ve spent years glossing over his cognitive issues but hammered away at Biden after one lousy debate? They acted like Kamala Harris’ laugh was the same as Trump’s felonies??
I’m not participating in the media machine this time around. I’ll follow the news, but I’m going to try to find different sources this time. Last time I went and got a WaPo and NYT subscription to support journalism. Now I’ve canceled both (NYT years ago, WaPo last week.)
My husband and I had the same conversation this morning regarding the media.
Same. I am not going to be watching any news. I cannot stand to see his hideous pig eyed face.
Come January 20th, Trump the fascinating mad dog will be president in name only.. Vance the calculating fox and his project 2025 dark forces will be in power and in charge. Trump is just the shinny distraction from them, the shadow people.
I know it’s not a solace. But. People did not vote for Harris because she is a woman. They did not vote for her because she is not a man.
Look at the latest Trump videos. He behaves himself like a silverback. His whole movement is that of a silverback. He behaves like the Alpha male of the ape group and that’s why people vote for him. Never underestimate the ape in every human. Because that’s what we come from and that’s how many people still, unconsciously maybe, behave. For the next election the Dems need to come up with a candidate like that. (and not sabotage themselves like they did with Bernie).
I don’t want to be all doom-and-gloom, but this bad… like: collapse-of-civilization bad.
Putin won—and we didn’t even fire a single shot.
Don’t let 3rd party voters off the hook. They’ve helped Trump win and I will never let them forget it.
All I can think is, there will be no competent, moral advisors in the White House to slow down the madness. He ran them all off last time. I hope the federal departments are putting all secrets in a black hole no one can access. Because our country is for sale again.