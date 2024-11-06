“Beyonce finally dropped some visuals, but it was for Halloween” links

Beyonce revealed her Halloween costumes, a tribute to Pamela Anderson. People are calling this video the long-awaited “visuals.” [OMG Blog]
Angelina Jolie is playing the Oscar campaign game. [LaineyGossip]
Dustin Rowles on Donald Trump’s victory. [Pajiba]
Bradley Cooper looks so much better with a beard. [Socialite Life]
Danai Gurira looks gorgeous in silver. [Go Fug Yourself]
What does Taylor Swift do in the Chiefs’ VIP suite? [Just Jared]
The legacy of James Ensor. [RCFA]
I can only imagine how devastated Bill & Hillary Clinton are today. [Seriously OMG]
A pregnancy on Love After Lockup. [Starcasm]
Happy birthday to Emma Stone. [Hollywood Life]
British actors who do really convincing American accents. [Buzzfeed]
This is not the day for creating controversy. Beyonce, do your thing.