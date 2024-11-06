“Beyonce finally dropped some visuals, but it was for Halloween” links
  • November 06, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Beyonce revealed her Halloween costumes, a tribute to Pamela Anderson. People are calling this video the long-awaited “visuals.” [OMG Blog]
Angelina Jolie is playing the Oscar campaign game. [LaineyGossip]
Dustin Rowles on Donald Trump’s victory. [Pajiba]
Bradley Cooper looks so much better with a beard. [Socialite Life]
Danai Gurira looks gorgeous in silver. [Go Fug Yourself]
What does Taylor Swift do in the Chiefs’ VIP suite? [Just Jared]
The legacy of James Ensor. [RCFA]
I can only imagine how devastated Bill & Hillary Clinton are today. [Seriously OMG]
A pregnancy on Love After Lockup. [Starcasm]
Happy birthday to Emma Stone. [Hollywood Life]
British actors who do really convincing American accents. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Beyonce finally dropped some visuals, but it was for Halloween” links”

  1. Aerie says:
    November 6, 2024 at 11:49 am

    This is not the day for creating controversy. Beyonce, do your thing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment