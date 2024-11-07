Kendrick Lamar: ‘I do believe in love and war, and I believe they both need to exist’

Kendrick Lamar covers the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, one of only three times in the magazine’s history where they’ve put a man on the cover. Apparently, Kendrick asked Bazaar if his friend SZA could conduct the interview, and the result is precious. It’s very much a little sister fan-girling over her big brother, but also poking at him and trying to make him laugh and get a response. I almost cried on SZA’s behalf when Kendrick told her that he’s proud of her and proud of her artistry. She also manages to get a good question in there about Kendrick’s song of the year, “Not Like Us.” At no point does Kendrick mention Drake’s name. LMAO. Some highlights:

His daily spiritual practices: “All day, every day. Ain’t no bullsh-t. Ain’t no cliché. But I literally talk to God. Like, it’s to a point where I’ll be starting to think I’m going crazy. But then He has to remind me, “No, this is really me.” My early-morning practice is that I have to run. When I started running, that’s where I started to understand. There was this threshold of pain in the spirituality for me. I remember my shins was aching and I was like, I got one mile to go. Then I get whispers and downloads and start talking about sh-t that I want to know about. And next thing I’m three miles in, four miles in. I wake up and do that sh-t every day.

The last time he cried: “I would say the last time I cried was probably on Mr. Morale [2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers] on the “Mother I Sober” record. That sh-t was deep for me.

The first time he cried in public: “The first time I allowed it to happen is documented, actually, onstage [in 2011] when Dre and Snoop and the whole West Coast was out, and they was like, “This is the torch that we were handing off.” Dre passed me the torch, and a burst of energy just came out and I had to let it flow. My tears is all on the internet. And now I look back and I love that moment. I love that that happened. Because it showed me in real time expressing myself and seeing all the work that I put forth actually come to life in that moment.

His feminine side: “I have to balance both. At first, all I knew was the masculinity, and I always kept that wall up because of my pops. But the more I delve deeper into my music and the more expressive I get with myself … that is the feminine energy right there. That’s not the bravado that I grew up seeing all the time. This is who I am, the soft-spoken me, and I have to own it. This is where my superpower lies. Because if my job is to communicate, I need to be able to communicate with everyone. I need to be able to sit in front of SZA and talk to you in a way where you feel comfortable, in a way where it feels authentic from me to you, you to me, and I can’t do that with a wall up. I can’t do that with my full masculinity.

What “not like us” means to him: “Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent …This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering. He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of “Not Like Us,” I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that.

On anger: “I don’t believe I’m an angry person. But I do believe in love and war, and I believe they both need to exist. And my awareness of that allows me to react to things but not identify with them as who I am. Just allowing them to exist and allowing them to flow through me. That’s what I believe.”