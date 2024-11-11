Princess Kate received ‘unwavering support’ from the Windsors this weekend

People are still buzzing about the Princess of Wales’s two public appearances this past weekend. On Saturday, she attended the Festival of Remembrance with her husband, and on Sunday, she watched the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph from a balcony, alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh. Kensington Palace must have issued talking points on their royal rota WhatsApp, because everything is about “Brave Kate” and “completing chemotherapy” and “everyone was there to support and center Kate.” From a PR perspective, it’s interesting to watch the push-pull of how this whole saga has played out over the year. Even after Kate’s weird “prancing in the meadow” short film in September, it felt like reporters were itching to call her out. Anyway, here’s the latest, from People:
The royal family was there for Kate Middleton during her first major set of events after completing chemotherapy treatment. The Princess of Wales, 42, stepped out for her first consecutive royal events this weekend after announcing on Sept. 9 that she completed chemo —six months after revealing her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Her family’s unwavering support was evident through their subtle, supportive gestures.
On Nov. 9, Princess Kate appeared at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, for what marked her first major outing with the royals since completing chemo. From the moment they arrived, Prince William’s protective energy toward his wife was clear. He gently placed a reassuring hand on Kate’s back several times as they entered the venue in a loving gesture of support. The sentimental gesture was a rare display of PDA from the Prince of Wales, 42, who described 2024 as “brutal” and the “hardest year” of his life as his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, were each diagnosed with cancer.
Decoding the PDA on Saturday, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE, “He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a ‘brutal’ year.”
“He is not known for expressing his emotions in that way,” Bedell Smith says about William. “It was solicitous and protective in a very understandable way. There was a reason behind it, she was going into a big event where she was going to be on display. There was an element of reassurance in the way he was behaving.”
Princess Kate has never missed a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph since she married Prince William in 2011, and Sophie showed her support as they stood together on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The two women shared a soft smile at one point during the solemn ceremony, and Sophie put her arm around Kate as they exited the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
[From People]
We’ve actually seen William put his arm around Kate at public events here and there. He’s usually trying to steer her somewhere, or get her to stop talking and jazz-handing. Is that “reassurance” and support? I don’t know. In their few joint events this year, he’s mostly looked annoyed and over it. But I agree with many commentators: whatever has happened behind-the-scenes, I think William has been told and convinced that it’s easier and cheaper to have Kate around.
Also: Apparently, Kate’s name was left off the signed card on the Remembrance wreath. Usually, William and Kate “sign” the same wreath. Her name did not appear this year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The sycophantic response from the press is positively nauseating. “Brave Kate”, really?? At an event honoring the sacrifices of so many, who literally gave their lives for Queen/ king and country. Sickening.
Yes. It should have been the veterans and bereaved families who were receiving that “unwavering support”.
Those negotiations must have been incredibly detal oriented! Must touch her two times but can be to move her from here to there. Say some borderline good things to the press about her , especially if one has done something that has been revealed to make one look like a slum lord, once in a while.
Sally b Smith fawns over Kate and William
Time for her to retire. So William touching Kate on the back is sign of devotion. I doubt they spend much time under the same roof. I knew people magazine would gave syrupy keen coverage. And once again it’s all about kate.
Princess Kate gets a lot of support in general. The Celebitchy commentators have so much negativity towards her that I don’t see anywhere else. My British Mum adores her. The Canadian media cuts her a lot of slack. I think she plays the role of Princess in the shadow of King Charles and Prince William perfectly.
Not everybody likes Kate. The way she treated Meghan was appalling.
Kate is in nobodys shadow. It is annoyimg that she is made the star of a memorial service.
My British Mum is completely uninterested in her and thinks that the sycophantic coverage she receives is ridiculous. Don’t let the propaganda fool you that she universally adored. Lots of people are annoyed by the way she is infantilised and given over the top praise for things that other people do every day without fanfare.
“Princess in the Shadow” ?!?!?! She only retreated to the shadows when she was identified as one of the racists worried about the skin color of Archie! This is a woman who literally pushed her way in front at several Royal events and performed other actions to be the center of attention – even at a funeral FFS! She repeatedly tried to steal Meghan’s style while actively harassing her and working to drive her away. And if you think this is only because we support Meghan there are images that can still be found in the internet despite her attempts to scrub them off where – long before Meghan – the world saw her bare ass (a few times) and her bare pubic region . For the butt shots , once is a mistake but several upskirts sans underwear is deliberate.
I think it’s the ways it’s stated that she does things perfectly. It’s over the top praise. And not realistic. Doing something even close to perfect would mean correcting a hurtful like the one that Meghan made another woman cry during her own dang wedding. That’s low.
Like layers of an onion, start stripping away and there is a well hidden , “mean girl” with a long history of dispatching other women who stand in her way, noticed at St Andrews but also at Marlborough college according to old acquaintances. Kate is a public person and fair game to criticize her abhorrent behavior.
Oh please🙄. Kate is nothing but a royal Stepford wife.
The Canadian media is completely disinterested in her, she is meaningless here and coverage is minimal. She does absolutely nothing for the luxe lifestyle she leads and has always been like that. She is totally unsuited to the role and clearly has quiet quit into a sham of some vague illness, a marriage that exists in name only and as little work (if you can call showing up for the odd event work) as possible.
I don’t know why the press is acting like this is the first time she’s been seen. She was at Trooping and Wimbledon and she was at that visit with William in September.
Is every appearance going to be about her “public return” and “bravery” for standing on a balcony?
Readers might be forgiven for thinking this event was a celebration for Kate rather than a remembrance day event. I guess the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers were all worth it because just look at that shiny mane of hair! What bravery Kate shows, to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice with her brief presence. They gave their youth and their lives, but we must never forget that she did just a tiny bit of the job she is overpaid to do and made sure to center herself in every narrative.
So Meghan touches PH on the back and she is controlling. Harry touches Meghan and it is too much or performative. Will or Kate touch each other and ahh, how sweet. But no double standards or racism in the family.
I don’t understand the “brave, heroic Kate” narrative. Wasn’t her “cancer” treatment preventative not an actual cancer diagnosis. Whereas Charles actually has cancer and he barely gets any sympathy or praise. It’s really weird.
The whole thing is so, so strange. If Kate didn’t really have cancer after all, then this entire year has been a lot of fuss about nothing. The messaging has been garbled and confused, and not in a fun way. Going back to last year, and using Occam’s Razor, I’m going to assume that all of this stems from Kate being fingered as the royal racist by Omid in his book and wanting to go into hiding. But the book has already long been forgotten–what was their plan for this year? And what about for the next 50 years? Something is wrong with Kate and William, but it’s not cancer–so what is it?
This makes no sense. Why are they acting as if supporting your wife is an unusual thing, especially after cancer treatment? And why wouldn’t Kate receive “unwavering support” from the RF?
When is poor Kate going to start grabbing her husband’s ass in public again?
Well, not across-the-board support, if you read Sykes’ newest column. Looking fwd to @kaiser’s analysis of that bombshell, and who’s behind it.
Ah, so it’s the new “festive glance”! Except for that all of the photos of this event show that Sophie is the one who put a gentle hand on her back, not William. I’m not saying it didn’t happen, but every photo they’ve included here just shows the same old TOB – walking in front of her without glancing back, looking away from her, and standing to her as if social distancing rules were still being enforced. I don’t see any difference in his behaviour at all! So if there’s a new agreement in place, he’s unwilling (or unable) to keep up appearances.