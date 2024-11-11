Princess Kate received ‘unwavering support’ from the Windsors this weekend

People are still buzzing about the Princess of Wales’s two public appearances this past weekend. On Saturday, she attended the Festival of Remembrance with her husband, and on Sunday, she watched the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph from a balcony, alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh. Kensington Palace must have issued talking points on their royal rota WhatsApp, because everything is about “Brave Kate” and “completing chemotherapy” and “everyone was there to support and center Kate.” From a PR perspective, it’s interesting to watch the push-pull of how this whole saga has played out over the year. Even after Kate’s weird “prancing in the meadow” short film in September, it felt like reporters were itching to call her out. Anyway, here’s the latest, from People:

The royal family was there for Kate Middleton during her first major set of events after completing chemotherapy treatment. The Princess of Wales, 42, stepped out for her first consecutive royal events this weekend after announcing on Sept. 9 that she completed chemo —six months after revealing her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Her family’s unwavering support was evident through their subtle, supportive gestures. On Nov. 9, Princess Kate appeared at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, for what marked her first major outing with the royals since completing chemo. From the moment they arrived, Prince William’s protective energy toward his wife was clear. He gently placed a reassuring hand on Kate’s back several times as they entered the venue in a loving gesture of support. The sentimental gesture was a rare display of PDA from the Prince of Wales, 42, who described 2024 as “brutal” and the “hardest year” of his life as his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, were each diagnosed with cancer. Decoding the PDA on Saturday, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE, “He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a ‘brutal’ year.” “He is not known for expressing his emotions in that way,” Bedell Smith says about William. “It was solicitous and protective in a very understandable way. There was a reason behind it, she was going into a big event where she was going to be on display. There was an element of reassurance in the way he was behaving.” Princess Kate has never missed a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph since she married Prince William in 2011, and Sophie showed her support as they stood together on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The two women shared a soft smile at one point during the solemn ceremony, and Sophie put her arm around Kate as they exited the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

We’ve actually seen William put his arm around Kate at public events here and there. He’s usually trying to steer her somewhere, or get her to stop talking and jazz-handing. Is that “reassurance” and support? I don’t know. In their few joint events this year, he’s mostly looked annoyed and over it. But I agree with many commentators: whatever has happened behind-the-scenes, I think William has been told and convinced that it’s easier and cheaper to have Kate around.

Also: Apparently, Kate’s name was left off the signed card on the Remembrance wreath. Usually, William and Kate “sign” the same wreath. Her name did not appear this year.