The UK will use King Charles’s ‘soft power’ to deal with Donald Trump

I simply cannot emphasize enough how much Europe is freaking out right now because Donald Trump “won” the election. European leaders were at their wit’s end dealing with Trump in his first term, and they fully understand that his second term is going to be a lot worse. There are already reports that Trump will follow through on his long-standing wish of removing America from NATO. Even if he’s unsuccessful in that, he’ll be able to significantly weaken NATO and America’s NATO alliances. I certainly believe that he’ll cut off Ukraine and give Putin the greenlight to do whatever he wants there. That being said, Trump is extremely stupid and susceptible to flattery, and he loves nothing more than when European leaders or European royals are nice to him. Emmanuel Macron has his plan in place for how to deal with Trump, and it looks like Keir Starmer’s plan is just giving Trump a lot of facetime with King Charles and the royals.

The King is ready to use the Royal Family’s much-vaunted soft power to help smooth relations between Britain and Donald Trump’s incoming US administration. Keir Starmer has been working closely with the monarch on the international stage since July but Trump’s promise to shake up the world order now presents a serious challenge to the oft-cited special relationship between the two countries.

Quite how much King Charles or his family can do to help remains to be seen but once the new president takes office in January it is likely that the royals will be deployed to help get over Britain’s worldview to the new US president. The 75-year-old monarch has known Donald and Melania Trump and their children for years and, while they disagree on the threat from climate change and there are potential tensions on numerous other issues – not least Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – their personal friendship may stand the UK in good stead.

Starmer and his colleagues have spent the past few months trying to build ties with Trump and his team but face a few bumps in the road ahead. Trump’s closeness to Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Elon Musk – the billionaire X owner who has criticised Starmer over his handling of this summer’s race riots and claims of two-tier policing, and now inheritance tax raids on farmers – is a potential problem.

A row over Labour sending 100 current or former staff across the Atlantic to campaign for Kamala Harris in their spare time has not helped the new Government’s relationship with the incoming Republican administration. Nor has previous criticism of Trump from senior Labour figures, including the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, former frontbencher Emily Thornberry, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Some British diplomats have privately expressed frustration with what they see as the new Government’s naivety and missteps, as well as the foreign affairs inexperience of Lammy and his ministerial team. But then others have pointed out that other world leaders have made similar criticism of Trump and survived: Johnson, for example, worked well with Trump despite describing him as “clearly out of his mind” and “unfit for office” a year before he was elected president the first time.

But the royals can bring an extra element of diplomacy, via official and state visits, informal chats, and meetings at international gatherings. Trump owns a golf course near Aberdeen. Might a private trip to Scotland allow the King to entertain him over tea at Balmoral? Time will tell. The US president might also be persuaded stop over in Britain en route to a Nato summit in The Hague next June or come to London on a European tour in his first year in office.

Evie Aspinall, director of the British Foreign Policy Group think-tank, said there would be much that the Starmer and Trump administrations would disagree on in the next few years so the UK would have to be creative in its diplomacy.

“I do think that the Royal Family is a really good way for the UK to strengthen relations, not least because, Donald Trump, he loves family, he loves the pomp of the monarchy and I think that’s an exciting way for him to feel important,” she said. “Being seen to be recognised by the Royal Family is something, I think, that he would like. So actually the more we can bring in people like King Charles, who he particularly likes, I think there’s an opportunity to get a basis of strong relations from that.”

David Lammy suggested an inbound state visit might come later in Trump’s presidency, even though the precedent for previous second-term presidents such as George W Bush and Barack Obama was tea or lunch at Windsor Castle with the monarch.

The Foreign Secretary, who met Trump for dinner in New York in September despite his previous criticism, told the BBC’s Newscast podcast: “State visits take a while to organise. So in the next year, I’ve got to tell you, I think that would be a bit of a tall order. But he was genuine in his respect and his affection for the Royal Family. It is always the case that as head of state the King plays an important role. We want to be generous with our American friends and as they will be, I imagine with us, particularly in a second term.”

“Trump’s closeness to Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Elon Musk…” While I’m no fan of BoJo, he’s not trying to “run” Trump like Musk and Farage. Farage has been trying to become Britain’s ambassador to MAGAland for years now. Musk has his own agenda, and it’s not a British agenda. But anyway, yeah – what the Brits need to understand is that Trump is profoundly uncomplicated. He worships the Windsors and he’s a starf–ker of the highest order. Get King Charles to really glad-hand him and put down the red carpet and Trump will give Britain whatever they want. The Macrons will do the same – Trump is a huge fan of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron because they always doted on him and gave him special attention. It would never occur to Trump that people think he’s a childish moron who can be largely swayed with flattery.

  1. Lili says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:42 am

    Oh O this doesn’t sound good, Have the UK government just thrown Harry under the Bus ? where KC# appeals to DJT to deport Harry, in a Send him home deal? i hope Chrales realises the world is their oyster and they can go anywhere. Starmer needs to put on his big boy pants and Man up and deal with DJT

    Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:43 am

    OK, so what is “the British worldview”?

    Reply
  3. Smart&Messy says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:47 am

    Are we sure Trump cares about KC as much as he cared about being acknowledged by QE2? QE2 was a cultural icon, it was cool to be photographed with her, being invited for dinner to “the palace” etc. Does Trump feel the same about KC? And can KC really put aside his own need for constant special attention in order to give it to someone else? The left behinds are awful at diplomacy for that very reason, they can’t see further than their own needs for sycophancy.

    Reply
  4. Libra says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Wait for it; a grand White House reception for Wm and Kate in 2025. They will “take America” .

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      November 11, 2024 at 8:53 am

      I can’t see the Brit govt letting WanK anywhere near Trump and co. Given their last few “r”oyal tours, the chances of the stuffing up are too great – the diplomatic ramifications would be appalling.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 11, 2024 at 8:59 am

      I mean if Charles doesn’t recover in the next 4 years, it’s gonna be president trump and king William. Yikes. I kind of don’t trust William not to ask trump’s people to somehow make Harry’’s life in the states harder. Idk William has issues and I don’t trust him not to be a vindictive pos. Not saying the Wales are going to be doing trade deals but they’re gonna be talking about petty shit imo. That said, trump would probably have a leaky staff so it might not be prudent to be so obvious.

      Reply
  5. Julia says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:48 am

    During the last Trump presidency Boris Johnson and his government tried to cosy up to Trump in order to get a trade deal. They gave him a state visit and a banquet with the Windsors, a private meeting with Queen Elizabeth etc… What did the UK get in return? Nothing….
    If anyone thinks that just flattering Trump and giving him state visits will get Europe and the UK what they want they haven’t learnt anything from the last Trump presidency. The UK will get nothing unless it is in the interest of the Trump administration and no amount of flattery will change that.

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    November 11, 2024 at 9:01 am

    Of course Charles and Don will get along, they’re both old, white men who feel that the world has done them wrong, who feel aggrieved that everyone sees through them and knows that the view is horrendous, they’ll sit in the corner chewing on the regurgitated vomit of their petty grievances. Special relationship indeed.

    Reply
  7. Carol Mengel says:
    November 11, 2024 at 9:05 am

    Can Trump leave the country as a convicted felon?

    Reply

