Taylor Swift wore head-to-toe Versace for the Chiefs-Broncos game

I’m not being sarcastic at all: I love Taylor Swift’s runway-strut pap strolls in New York and Kansas City. Taylor is providing great content, and I love that she’s no longer in her “I have to hide away and never get pap’d” phase. When she’s in New York, she always gives paparazzi great shots of her (frankly terrible) ensembles. Same when she’s in Kansas City for Travis Kelce’s Chiefs games at Arrowhead. She must have some arrangement with management where one or two photographers are allowed to take photos of her as she’s breezing into the VIP suite. It’s great – we get to see her outfits and everyone is happy.

Taylor’s ensemble on Sunday was head-to-toe Versace – a red-and-black windowpane-print suit with a black corset. Her bag and boots were Versace too! The suit is insanely expensive –the blazer retails for $3,350 and the miniskirt retails for $1,695. Taylor also brought her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. There was also an interesting and viral moment where Taylor’s security yelled “stay back” to the photographers inside Arrowhead and Taylor corrected them with “stay back please.” I agree with the theory that her bodyguards were trying to disrupt photographers from getting upskirt pics.

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their win streak on Sunday, beating the Denver Broncos 14-16. Travis made history too – he scored the 76th touchdown of his career, tying Tony Gonzalez’s record for the most touchdowns in Chiefs’ history. The Chiefs are now 9-0 on the season. The team is also full of MAGA folks, so… IDK, just cheer them on with a healthy dose of skepticism.

27 Responses to “Taylor Swift wore head-to-toe Versace for the Chiefs-Broncos game”

  1. Smile says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:14 am

    Looks way better than the NYC outfit.

    Reply
  2. Mandy3gt says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Is that a baby bump?

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Oh I LOVE this one, but I’m a sucker for that black and red check combo. I think she looks great, and man she makes me wish I was tall 😂

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:22 am

    She’s really clinging to those corsets, isn’t she? But I love the whole look.

    Reply
  5. Alicky says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:25 am

    That’s a lotta look for a football game. Does she ever show up anywhere in jeans and a sweatshirt?

    Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      November 11, 2024 at 8:52 am

      I always think the same thing! I go to games a lot, and it’s jeans sneakers and sweatshirts for me! But then again nobody is lining up to take my picture lol.

      Reply
    • Barbara says:
      November 11, 2024 at 8:54 am

      Yes, she does. She wore jeans a lot last season and she wore a few retro Chiefs sweatshirts. I think she knows her pregame pap walks get lots of attention and she likes dressing up for them.

      Reply
  6. Pat Gaddess says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:26 am

    I wish people would stop commenting about every pound she gains and loses. Her life is no one’s business and the constant comments about a baby bump are disrespectful and disgusting. When she is pregnant she will announce it. I doubt with concerts left she is. Try to perform the three plus hour aerobic work out that is her concert newly pregnant or try to do it at all.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      November 11, 2024 at 9:03 am

      Yes, I really wish everyone could stop speculating over women’s weight and pregnancy status.

      Taylor has another month of the Eras tour to complete before wrapping up. She’s coming to Canada this week(after our PM pegged, lol) and I am excited to see the show. More exciting for me though is to see how many organizations are running food drives in anticipation of her visit because she has been supporting food banks and the issue of food insecurity throughout her tour.

      As to the Chiefs, I will never stop complaining about their racist chant. But before everyone classes the team as MAGA, as a football fan I would say that all teams are probably a mix of of MAGA and non MAGA players. And as for the disgusting billionaire owners, I bet they mostly supported Trump.

      As to Taylor’s outfit, I really love it and I’m down for pop stars giving us fashion moments but i want to say not for a football game? How can she possibly be comfortable eating and cheering in that outfit? Do you think she like secretly is longing for sweatpants and sneakers?

      Reply
  7. SAS says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:35 am

    I can’t stand Taylor and almost everything she wears but god forbid a woman not have a flat-to-concave lower belly!!

    Why not have a good long think about wtf your stomach looks like at any random time of day or month?

    Reply
  8. Eliza says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:37 am

    Clearly, congratulations are in order. You can see it in her face.

    Reply
  9. mycatlovestv says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:40 am

    If I were a wealthy woman, I would buy that outfit immediately! I absolutely LOVE it!

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:51 am

    Not at all into the bump watch going on. She’s dressing up for a football game and good for her. It’s her money.

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:58 am

    I think this is her best football look yet. I’m in Buffalo – Chiefs play here next weekend. She plays in Toronto next week and has Sunday off. Toronto is only a 2 hour drive away, so she will probably be at the game. Maybe I’ll go to the game so I can say I saw Taylor Swift at a stadium without having to shell out $4,000 for a ticket. (I’m also actually a Bills fan so I’d be happy going to the game anyway.)

    Reply
  12. Sarita says:
    November 11, 2024 at 8:59 am

    Taylor used to run around NYC in sweaters/sweatshirts/jeans all the time. I was actually coming to ask if anyone else recalls her ever wearing couture in her daily life the way she has this year?
    I don’t ever recall her wearing off the runway looks before this past year, but i guess she is a billionaire now.

    Reply
  13. Chloe says:
    November 11, 2024 at 9:01 am

    If you watch the video of her leaving Chez Margaux this weekend, she’s clearly drunk, so I doubt she’s pregnant. She’s probably just living her best life and post-drinking bloat catches up with all of us in our mid-30s.

    https://www.instagram.com/tayloralisonswift_mother1989/reel/DCKBJGCOIxp/

    Reply

