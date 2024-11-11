Taylor Swift wore head-to-toe Versace for the Chiefs-Broncos game

Embed from Getty Images

I’m not being sarcastic at all: I love Taylor Swift’s runway-strut pap strolls in New York and Kansas City. Taylor is providing great content, and I love that she’s no longer in her “I have to hide away and never get pap’d” phase. When she’s in New York, she always gives paparazzi great shots of her (frankly terrible) ensembles. Same when she’s in Kansas City for Travis Kelce’s Chiefs games at Arrowhead. She must have some arrangement with management where one or two photographers are allowed to take photos of her as she’s breezing into the VIP suite. It’s great – we get to see her outfits and everyone is happy.

Taylor’s ensemble on Sunday was head-to-toe Versace – a red-and-black windowpane-print suit with a black corset. Her bag and boots were Versace too! The suit is insanely expensive –the blazer retails for $3,350 and the miniskirt retails for $1,695. Taylor also brought her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. There was also an interesting and viral moment where Taylor’s security yelled “stay back” to the photographers inside Arrowhead and Taylor corrected them with “stay back please.” I agree with the theory that her bodyguards were trying to disrupt photographers from getting upskirt pics.

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their win streak on Sunday, beating the Denver Broncos 14-16. Travis made history too – he scored the 76th touchdown of his career, tying Tony Gonzalez’s record for the most touchdowns in Chiefs’ history. The Chiefs are now 9-0 on the season. The team is also full of MAGA folks, so… IDK, just cheer them on with a healthy dose of skepticism.

“Stay back PLEASE 😁” – Taylor correcting the security guard upon arriving at the Chiefs game today 🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Knag4givOC — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) November 10, 2024

