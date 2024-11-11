Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon are ‘in it for the long haul,’ but Ines is ‘independent’

It feels like we haven’t heard much about Brad Pitt in a month or two. He did a big blitz of promotion in September for Wolfs, which was shoved onto AppleTV streaming and promptly forgotten. Which was hilarious, because Wolfs was supposed to be a big comeback film for both Brad and George Clooney, and the studio was so nervous about it bombing, they didn’t even give it a wide release. Around the promotion, Brad’s relationship with Ines de Ramon was suddenly much more visible. She went to Venice with him and they walked the carpet together. Then they went to New York and LA, where they were papped a lot over the course of several weeks. Then nothing. Well, now that Angelina Jolie’s Maria promotion is ramping up – that’s as good a reason as anything??? – Brad is screaming “don’t forget about meeeeee” to People Mag. Here’s the update on his relationship with Ines:

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon remain “incredibly happy” in their relationship. A source close to the actor tells PEOPLE the couple are “each other’s biggest cheerleaders.” The source adds of the Academy Award winner, 60, and de Ramon, 34, “It’s clear they’re in it for the long haul.” “They are incredibly happy together,” the source says of the couple, who have been dating since 2022. In February, the actor and Anita Ko jewelry designer moved in together. And as Pitt continues to film the Formula 1 film F1 in Mexico, they have found a dynamic that works for them. “She’s fully supportive and knows how important this project is to him,” the source says. “Ines has a strong sense of independence and enjoys catching up with her L.A. friends. She’s using this time to recharge,” the source says, adding that Pitt “likes her independence.” Meanwhile, “she loves how driven he is. They value the balance they’ve found,” the insider tells PEOPLE. While Pitt films all over the world, the source notes that “they love traveling together and supporting each other’s careers.” In late September, a source told PEOPLE that Pitt is “grateful that Ines loves traveling too and is able to join him on location for work.”

[From People]

No one:….

Not a soul:….

Brad Pitt: Ines and I are FINE and WE ARE SOULMATES and we are not joined at the hip, she spends plenty of time in LA, and seems to only pop up every now and then but don’t you dare call her a beck-and-call-girl, she’s just independent! Why are you making me loudly defend my situationship?!?!?

It’s definitely weird, but who knows what’s really going on. I would love it if Ines dumped his toxic ass, but I really think they have some kind of arrangement, and the arrangement doesn’t seem to be over.