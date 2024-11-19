Donald Trump will declare a national emergency as part of his mass deportation plan

Just after Donald Trump’s “win,” his people confirmed that Trump would enact one of his biggest campaign promises on Day 1: the mass deportation of immigrants. During the campaign, Trump regularly demonized all immigrants, even immigrants with legal status and work visas, and promised that mass deportations would stimulate the economy (nope), free up housing (also nope) and make grocery prices cheaper (lmao). Millions of Americans knew this was the unhinged plan and voted for Trump specifically because of this. Well, he’s added to his Day 1 deportation plan: he’s going to declare a national emergency and order the US military to carry out mass deportations.

President-elect Trump confirmed Monday that he is planning to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to carry out mass deportations. Trump made his promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants one of the cornerstones of his 2024 campaign, and his team has already begun strategizing how to carry its plan out. A Truth Social post early Monday is the first time the president-elect has confirmed how his administration will execute the controversial plan. Tom Fitton, the president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, posted on Truth Social earlier this month that Trump was “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.” Trump reposted Fitton’s comment Monday with the caption, “TRUE!!” There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. Trump’s mass deportations are expected to impact roughly 20 million families across the country. Immigration advocates and lawyers are preparing to counter the plan in court. The president-elect’s team is aiming to craft executive orders that can withstand legal challenges to avoid a similar defeat that befell Trump’s Muslim ban in his first term, Politico reported. Their plans also include ending the parole program for undocumented immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, per Politico. Trump has also already begun filling out his Cabinet positions with immigration hardliners. This includes tapping Tom Homan, the former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to serve as his “border czar.”

[From Axios]

This is going to be awful. I mentioned this before, but I watched Homan’s 60 Minutes interview, and let’s just say that putting a psychopath in charge of ICE is a bad idea. Homan doesn’t care – neither does Trump – if they round up and deport citizens or legal immigrants. The US military shouldn’t be used in this way, but no agency or department should. It’s all going to be so catastrophic. Especially when Trump and the Supreme Court try to reverse birthright citizenship.