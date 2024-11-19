Donald Trump will declare a national emergency as part of his mass deportation plan

Just after Donald Trump’s “win,” his people confirmed that Trump would enact one of his biggest campaign promises on Day 1: the mass deportation of immigrants. During the campaign, Trump regularly demonized all immigrants, even immigrants with legal status and work visas, and promised that mass deportations would stimulate the economy (nope), free up housing (also nope) and make grocery prices cheaper (lmao). Millions of Americans knew this was the unhinged plan and voted for Trump specifically because of this. Well, he’s added to his Day 1 deportation plan: he’s going to declare a national emergency and order the US military to carry out mass deportations.
President-elect Trump confirmed Monday that he is planning to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to carry out mass deportations. Trump made his promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants one of the cornerstones of his 2024 campaign, and his team has already begun strategizing how to carry its plan out.
A Truth Social post early Monday is the first time the president-elect has confirmed how his administration will execute the controversial plan. Tom Fitton, the president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, posted on Truth Social earlier this month that Trump was “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.” Trump reposted Fitton’s comment Monday with the caption, “TRUE!!”
There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. Trump’s mass deportations are expected to impact roughly 20 million families across the country. Immigration advocates and lawyers are preparing to counter the plan in court. The president-elect’s team is aiming to craft executive orders that can withstand legal challenges to avoid a similar defeat that befell Trump’s Muslim ban in his first term, Politico reported. Their plans also include ending the parole program for undocumented immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, per Politico.
Trump has also already begun filling out his Cabinet positions with immigration hardliners. This includes tapping Tom Homan, the former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to serve as his “border czar.”
This is going to be awful. I mentioned this before, but I watched Homan’s 60 Minutes interview, and let’s just say that putting a psychopath in charge of ICE is a bad idea. Homan doesn’t care – neither does Trump – if they round up and deport citizens or legal immigrants. The US military shouldn’t be used in this way, but no agency or department should. It’s all going to be so catastrophic. Especially when Trump and the Supreme Court try to reverse birthright citizenship.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Now is the time for all of us to think about how we would prove our citizenship if they showed up at our workplace, or pulled us over for minor traffic infractions, or set up some kind of roadblock, etc.
I have thought about this. Honestly, though, if the worst happens, I don’t see anybody pausing to carefully read a xeroxed copy of my birth certificate to then say: “Oh, honey, go on home. We didn’t mean You.” I’ve already lived in cities where stop-and-frisk ruled, and Officer Friendly wasn’t very friendly. They really don’t prioritize carefully reading the fine print when they demonize POC.
Given that (I assume) many, many of the mega rich who backed him rely on cheap/undocumented labour and have a much better idea of how the economy works, what happens there?
It means that replaceable workers will become even cheaper, and even more vulnerable to exploitation.
I don’t think so. We are already at very low unemployment. Competition to get workers will go up, so wages might possibly go up to get them. Maybe some undocumented workers will be brave enough to chance it but many, many won’t. We won’t have enough people to keep things functioning as we have become accustomed to, so crops will rot in fields, factories will slow or halt production, construction will grind to a halt, docks will be understaffed, the supply chain will be thrown into chaos, prices will go up, food and product shortages will develop, people will be furious, and the economy will tank. Fun times ahead.
@OriginalMich I agree with all of what you’ve said. I also think that there will be some large employers who will have dispensations to take care of “their people” to maintain their businesses — while the employees and their families will have zero protections agains exploitations of all kinds. We’ve been here before.
As an aside, government jobs — from the Post Office to teaching — have played a critical part in creating the Black middle class. Trump now plans to destroy significant aspects of the government and it’s current functions. That could mean a whole lot of newly unemployed workers who will need to feed their families.
Putin’s puppet crashes the economy because the Q nuts screaming every conspiracy theory aren’t going to do manual labor. The elite, who hate poor whites as much as LBGTQ, POC and women, start targeting rural whites who claim a disproportionate percentage of ssi and other government benefits. Every group mango has targeted has members who support him regardless and the poor white folks drawing ss and ssi are going to be stunned when he comes after them. Leopards eating faces.
Prison labor. Forced labor is the American way, after all.
There are something like 50,000 immigrants serving in the US military, and another 100K+ are veterans. It’s a common path to citizenship for them and their families. They’re going to be pitted against their own loved ones, and quite possibly deported themselves.
This is possibly the only instance where Trump/the Republicans’ penchant for hiring grossly unqualified people might actually play out well. There’s a decent chance that their lawyers will be too inept to craft such binding executive orders.
I have a passport card (size of a drivers license) that I carry in my wallet all the time. It’s only good for land crossings (Canada and Mexico essentially) but excellent citizenship ID.
It can ordered from the same dept (State) as the usual passport
Thank you for reminding me I have that!
Check expiration dates.. on Nov 5 I checked mine it was expired..
Good point re expiration date.
Except for being non-functional for crossings though… it’s still valid citizenship ID, right?
In the 1950s, the US had a mass deportation of over a million immigrants to Mexico. It was called “Operation W-tback” (I hated typing that out–w-tback is a slur for Latin Americans referencing them swimming across the Rio Grand). Lots of naturalized US citizens and green card holders, even US born citizens were swept up in the deportation. It’s a seldom talked about operation in American history, as is Japanese Internment during WW2 (I didn’t learn about that until AP US History my enior year of high school). The idea of us doing OW 2.0 is grotesque, and it will certainly involve the roundup of people who voted for Trump.
The cost is going to be outrageous–both the human cost in trauma, likely physical and sexual abuse, neglect and hunger, and the financial costs of housing people in camps while hoping, what, hearings? Where do all these people go? Who takes them there? The cruelty of it is going to be unbearable.
So the Trump administration begins with an atmosphere of fear, right out of the Putin playbook. The Trump voting American public has no idea what’s coming. It could very well be step one to the end of America itself.
And, of course, the trauma is the point. Well, one of them. A terrified and cowed population will be too intimidated to pay attention to all of the other things that Trumpists will be doing to exploit and destroy the nation.
A catalyst for my dual citizenship was the pervading environment in the NLs towards immigrants and realizing that if my husband died, I would be deported. When a cashier demanded to see my greencard after Geert Wilders was voted in last year, and everyone in that store stayed quiet, I was really upset! I am sending my fellow immigrants throughout the world lots of strength and support.
The developed countries in the world need immigrants. In the US, the evonomy depends on both legal and undocumented people from elsewhere. They pick our crops, process our dairy, clean our homes and businesses, cut our lawns, are involved with the sex work industry, allow us to eat cheap(er) meat, etc. Republicans are posdibly freaking out about these plans behind the scenes, because life will get more expensive. Or they are about to find out about our hidden economy.
My mother is French and has lived in the UK since the early 70’s but since brexit she’s been so stressed even though on paper she’s fine and she’s jumped through the various hoops. She doesn’t have the finances for getting British citizenship and I know it still plays on her mind. Who benefits from this exactly?
Anti-immigrant talk is one of the great ‘us’ vs ‘them’ rallying cries and it makes me so angry that politicians still use it to gain power when there’s so much evidence for the benefits/need for immigration.
Your point about the hidden economy just reminded me about a conversation with my b/f last week when our Brazilian cleaner’s brother was picked up by immigration for over-staying his visa. There have been lots of raids in our city on food app delivery drivers recently. My b/f took quite a harsh line and I suggested that if he has such strong views on ‘illegal’ labour he’d better stop getting any food delivered or he’s a part of the problem.
I was in DC during their last immigrant round-up. These people are not playing around. Everybody needs to come up with a plan. Please alert your friends and families because it will be disturbing and this time they won’t quit. When I was in DC the threat of jail and Robert Mueller and Impeachment were the only things keeping these people in check. And those threats are gone now.
And folks, please pay attention: getting rid of birthright citizenship means getting rid of YOU.
I live in S. Arizona and am very worried about this. Our governor Katie Hobbs says she’s going to fight this but I don’t have any faith in her plans. Trump and his army, as in OUR army but really now it’s trump’s, are going to do what they plan to do no matter what. There will be camps just an hour away from my home like there were before except this time it’ll be worse. It’s all so damn bleak. FDT.
Logistically, it’ll never happen.
Really? Why not? Please elaborate on your certainty— especially for those of us who don’t see any of this as a theoretical issue.
We already have stop-and-frisk, and laws against loitering and “resisting” police that are disproportionately applied against citizens who are POC. We also already have militarized police forces — who, again, disproportionately wield their power against some communities while “protecting” others. What “logistically” is going to stop what’s already happening from getting exponentially worse?
I fervently hope you are right.
However, even if it doesn’t happen, we still have the problem of a self-destructive populace who voted for this kind of pledge.
A few years back during an earlier wave of immigration from Mexico, I heard an elected official say that immigrants interviewed said that they were told to come, that there were jobs up here. The elected official said that from what they heard, it sounded as if there were bad actors planted in these communities.
I have thought about this over the years and I have always thought that planting people to encourage mass immigration would be a way to destabilize a presidential administration and progressive government.
Yes. It will happen. Possibly not to the extent they are predicting, but enough to turn the country upside down. They don’t care about things running smoothly. They don’t see the people they are targeting as human. Housing them appropriately? Feeding them appropriately? Taking care of medical needs? Acting humanely at all? I don’t expect those factors to play a big role in their logistical planning.
I’m preparing for how horrible it is going to be.. is it sad I’m buying life saving supplies for everyone for Christmas? Not only for weather related catastrophes but for the collapse of our country.. whatever we may need from other countries is also on the list. I lived in Dearborn for years ago, I’m scared for the friends and neighbors currently still living there, and I’m worried about retaliation on everyone who voted democrat. I said it before, November 6 I renewed my passport I suggest everyone else do the same.. you may not be able to get one when he is sworn in. Time to make sure everyone’s Xanax scripts are up to date and filled..it’s not going to be pretty.
I lived in Dearborn ages ago when immigrants from the Middle East first began arriving. Those who voted for Trump two weeks ago are about to be introduced to the face eating leopards. They may not have time to worry about relatives in Gaza and Lebanon since they will now be in danger themselves.
Thinking back to the Latinos for Trump that I saw interviewed who said “Oh my family are hard working and don’t commit any crimes, they don’t mean us.” I continue to question, what did Russia put in our water? How do they not see that he means them?
Trump projects what he is and does. All his crying about a “witch hunt” when he was being tried for crimes he actually committed…this is going to be the actual witch hunt.
The vow to use the military is interesting. It will be the first test. How many officers will be willing to carry out an illegal order? And it may also give the regime some idea of exactly how many neo-Nazis are currently hiding out in the armed forces. The fact that they’re planning to do this immediately indicates to me that initially the actual deportation is beside the point. It’s a test for a more robust plan down the road. Of course, it will be awful no matter when.
He may want to do this, and he may end up accomplishing some of it, but the other part of this equation are the countries he wants to deport them to, and I imagine they will have something to say about this if it’s in the numbers he’s aiming for.